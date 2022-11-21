Restaurant header imageView gallery

Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Lexington Market

112 North Eutaw Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles
Peach Tea half & half
Waffle-Only

Meals

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Choose from a Variety of Connie's Chicken and Waffles

Shrimp and Waffles

Shrimp and Waffles

$16.00

Choose from a Variety of Connie's Shrimp and Waffles

Waffle-Only

Waffle-Only

$7.00

Choose from a Variety of Connie's Waffles

2pc Chicken Box

2pc Chicken Box

$11.00

Our Award Winning Connie's Chicken Box comes with 2 Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Tenders accompanied with our Connie's Seasoned Fries. Made fresh to order everytime!

3pc Chicken Box

3pc Chicken Box

$14.00

Our Award Winning Connie's Chicken Box comes with 3 Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Tenders accompanied with our Connie's Seasoned Fries. Made fresh to order everytime!

6pc Shrimp Basket

6pc Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Our Connie's Shrimp Basket comes with 6 Hand-breaded Shrimp accompanied with our Connie's Seasoned Fries. Made fresh to order everytime!

10pc Shrimp Basket

10pc Shrimp Basket

$19.00

Our Connie's Shrimp Basket comes with 10 Hand-breaded Shrimp accompanied with our Connie's Seasoned Fries. Made fresh to order everytime!

Party Wings

Party Wings

$12.00+

Choose from a variety of our Connie's Chicken Wings! Comes in a variety of flavors and available in orders of 6 or 10. Always made fresh to order. Please allow an additional wait time of 15 minutes for wings to cook..

A la Carte

2pc Chicken Tenders

2pc Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Tenders. Seasoned with Connie's seasoning and made fresh to order!

1pc Chicken Tender

$4.00

1 Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Tender. Seasoned with Connie's seasoning and made fresh to order!

Connie's Seasoned Fries

Connie's Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Connie's Seasoned Fries - Cooked to order and sprinkled with Connie's Seasoning!

Drinks

Peach Tea half & half

Peach Tea half & half

$4.00

Connie's Peach Tea Half n Half is our take on the "Baltimore Half n Half". It has a light hint of Peach Tea mixed with a splash of Lemonade. Also known around the world as an "Arnold Palmer"

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00

How about an Ice Cold Can of Pepsi?

Water

Water

$2.00

Water and Waffles? Add a bottle of water to keep the metabolism going :-)

Triple Mix

Triple Mix

$5.00

Our Connie's Triple Mix is a combination of lemonade, strawberry kiwi and blue raspberry punch! This is a colorful blend of flavor that has become one of our more popular drinks. Take a pic and post it to your socials and watch the "likes" come in :-)

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Connie's Lemonade is a sweet treat!

Blue Raspberry

Blue Raspberry

$4.00

Connie's Blue Raspberry punch is packed with flavor and a crowd favorite beverage!

Strawberry Kiwi

Strawberry Kiwi

$4.00

Connie's Strawberry Kiwi punch will give you flashbacks of your favorite summer beach vacation. It also makes for a great prop on your next social media post :-)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

112 North Eutaw Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

