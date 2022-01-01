  • Home
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale 318 North Brand Blvd Glendale CA 91203

No reviews yet

318 North Brand Boulevard

Glendale, CA 91203

Starters

Avocado Rice Cakes

$7.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Crunchy Shrimp Rice Cakes

$16.00

tempura flakes, avocado, sesame seeds

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

yuzu, soy, Momiji paste, shiso, sesame seeds

Glazed Crispy Shrimp

$18.00

Lobster Rice Cakes

$18.00

sesame seeds

Toro Caviar Tartare

$125.00

Octopus Shooter

$6.00

Oyster (3)

$12.00

Ribeye Ishiyaki

$30.00

Rice Bowl

$4.00

Rice Cake Sampler

$9.00

spicy tuna, crunchy shrimp, lobster

Sauteed Mushroom Medley

Sauteed Mushroom Medley

$7.00

sauteed Japanese mushrooms, smoked soy, butter, lemon, shichimi chili powder

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

smoked soy, bonito flakes

Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes

$14.00

avocado, jalapeno, sesame seeds

Unagi Tempura

$12.00

Uni Spoon

$14.00
Whole Fried NZ Snapper

Whole Fried NZ Snapper

$45.00

soy yuzu dijon, pickled italian peppers, cilantro

Mehikari Tempura

$10.00

Ceviche Lettuce Cups

$12.00

Nigiri

Alaskan King Crab Sushi

Alaskan King Crab Sushi

$25.00

truffle butter

Alaskan King Crab Sushi (1pc)

$12.50

Albacore Sushi

$13.00

ponzu, green onions

Albacore Sushi (1pc)

$6.50
Bluefin Tuna Sushi

Bluefin Tuna Sushi

$13.00

wasabi relish

Bluefin Tuna Sushi (1pc)

$6.50
Crunchy Shrimp Gunkan

Crunchy Shrimp Gunkan

$12.00

green onions, masago, spicy mayo, tempura flakes

Crunchy Shrimp Gunkan (1pc)

$6.00

Hokkaido Seared Scallop (1pc)

$6.00
Hokkaido Seared Scallop Sushi

Hokkaido Seared Scallop Sushi

$12.00

yuzu kosho, soy

Ikura Sushi

Ikura Sushi

$12.00

salmon roe, wasabi relish

Ikura Sushi (1pc)

$6.00

Japanese Uni

$30.00Out of stock
Kanpachi Sushi

Kanpachi Sushi

$13.00

amberjack, cilantro, jalapeno, ponzu, yuzu

Kanpachi Sushi (1pc)

$6.50

KuroDai Sushi

$14.00

Live Scallop

$20.00
Lobster Gunkan

Lobster Gunkan

$14.00

green onion, masago, spicy mayo

Lobster Gunkan (1pc)

$6.00

Masago Nigiri

$12.00
Negitoro Sushi

Negitoro Sushi

$15.00

minced tuna belly, green onions, wasabi relish

Negitoro Sushi (1pc)

$7.50

Negitoro W/ Shiso Leaf

$9.00
Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$18.00

caviar, green onions, sesame seeds

Salmon Sushi (1pc)

$9.00
Seared Black Cod Sushi

Seared Black Cod Sushi

$12.00

green onions, sea salt

Seared Black Cod Sushi (1pc)

$6.00

Sheep's Head

$12.00Out of stock

Sheep's head (1pc)

$6.00Out of stock

Super Toro Sushi

$32.00

wasabi relish

Super Toro Sushi (1pc)

$16.00
Toro Sushi

Toro Sushi

$20.00

wasabi relish

Toro Sushi (1pc)

$10.00

Toro Truffle Butter & Truffle (1pc)

$18.00

Toro Uni Caviar Truffle

$37.00

Toro Uni Sushi (1pc)

$18.50

Toro Truffle Butter & Truffle

$36.00

Unagi Sushi

$12.00
Uni Sushi

Uni Sushi

$22.00

sea urchin, wasabi relish

Uni Sushi (1pc)

$11.00

Wild Troll King Salmon (alaskan Salmon) Nigiri

$15.00Out of stock

Wild Troll King Salmon 1pc

$7.50Out of stock

Octopus Sushi

$14.00

Octopus Sushi (1pc)

$7.00

Halibut Sushi

$12.00

Halibut Sushi (1pc)

$6.00

Japanese Uni Sushi (1 Pc)

$18.00Out of stock

Toro Truffle Butter With Truffle (1 Pc)

$18.00

Specialty Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$24.00

crispy onion, ponzu

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$24.00

wasabi relish

Halibut Sashimi

Halibut Sashimi

$24.00

yuzu

Kanpachi Sashimi

Kanpachi Sashimi

$24.00

amberjack, cilantro, jalapeno, yuzu, soy

King Crab Sashimi

$50.00
Octopus Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$24.00

yuzu, sesame oil, lemon, sesame seeds, radish sprouts, soy

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$24.00

sesame seeds

Super Toro Sashimi

$64.00

Toro Sashimi

$40.00

Uni Sashimi

$44.00

Hagashi Amanda Style Albacore Sashimi

$26.00Out of stock

Robatayaki | Skewers

Asparagus Bacon

$4.50

AUS Wagyu Skewer

$10.00

Black Cod Skewer

$8.00

Chicken Gizard

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Liver

$5.00

Chicken Yakitori

$5.00

Lollipop LambChop (1)

$14.00

Pork Belly

$5.00

Shiitake Mushroom

$4.00

Magra Rack Of Lamb (2)

$18.00

Magra Rack Of Lamb (2)

$14.00

Chicken "Toro" Oyster Skewer

$6.00Out of stock

Robata Omakase

$60.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake with Ice Cream

$7.50

Coffee Jelly

$3.00Out of stock

Custard Crepe

$7.50Out of stock

Fruit Jelly

$6.50

Matcha Mousse

$6.50Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla With Spicy Plum Wine

$5.00Out of stock

Green Tea Tiramisu

$7.00

Christmas Special Chocolate Cake

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sesame Bar

$4.00

Mini Marvelous Cake

$5.00

Ice Cream Trio

$7.00

Cut Rolls

Albacore Cut Roll

$12.00

Albacore w/ Albacore on Top

$16.00

Araz Cut Roll

$24.00

Baked Snow Crab Cut Roll

$20.00

Blue Crab Cut Roll

$12.00

Christian Roll

$24.00

Crunchy Shrimp Cut Roll

$12.00

Lemon Salmon Cut Roll

$16.00

Lemon Salmon W/ Salmon Top

$20.00

Negitoro Cut Roll

$16.00

Negitoro w/ Toro on Top

$24.00

Salmon Cut Roll

$12.00

Salmon Skin Cut Roll

$12.00

Spicy Lobster Cut Roll

$18.00

Spicy Scallop Cut Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Cut Roll

$12.00

Unagi Cut Roll

$15.00

Veggie Cut Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Cut Roll

$12.00

Yellowtail w/ Halibut on Top

$18.00

Condiments

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ginger

$3.00

Fresh Grated Wasabi Root

$5.00

Ponzu

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Wasabi

$1.00

Kizami Wasabi Relish

$3.00

New Zealand Snapper Sauce

$5.00

Prestige Russian Kaluga Caviar

1 oz Caviar

$40.00

4 oz Caviar

$140.00

8 oz Caviar

$250.00

16 oz Caviar

$450.00

Vartges Style| Rice Cake + Butter

$3.00

MERCH

Seaweed Hats

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

318 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

