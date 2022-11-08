Sebastians - 3240 - Heath Trust America

Restaurant header imageView gallery

244 Westchester Avenue

Harrison, NY 10577

244 Westchester Avenue

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cobb Salad

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.25

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$3.80

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$4.60

freshly cracked eggs , choice of cheese, choice of wrap

Bacon Slice

Bacon Slice

$0.80

Hickory smoked bacon slice

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.60

Griddled sausage patty

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$2.65

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

Bagel

Bagel

$1.85

Choice of bagel

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$7.75

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

Deli Special

$8.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

B.L.T.T.G

B.L.T.T.G

$8.50

bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette

Devonshire

Devonshire

$8.50

roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream - on sourdough

Roaster

Roaster

$8.50

roasted turkey breast, roasted peppers, caramelized onions & herb cheese spread - on french roll

Grill

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.45

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

Southwestern Chicken

Southwestern Chicken

$8.45

choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.75

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

Freshly prepared chicken breast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$9.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$3.95

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

CYO Salad

CYO Salad

$6.95

Drinks

Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$2.05
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.05
Sprite

Sprite

$2.05
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.05Out of stock
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.90
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.05
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.15
Iced Tea- Lemon

Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.75
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.75

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

Chips - Sea Salt

$2.05
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$2.05
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$2.05
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.85

1 Freshly baked large cookie

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Great ending with any lunch!

Banana

Banana

$1.35
Apple

Apple

$1.35
Orange

Orange

$1.35

Specials

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$3.65

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$4.65

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.65

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$5.65

Available on Fridays

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering

Location

244 Westchester Avenue, Harrison, NY 10577

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
