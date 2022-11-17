Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sebastians 3290 -1500 NY Deli

No reviews yet

1500 West Park Drive

Westborough, MA 01581

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Sandwich
Cobb Salad
Chopped Salad

N.Y. Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$6.25

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

Deli Special

$6.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Reuben

Reuben

$6.95

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island

Rachel

Rachel

$6.95

Roasted turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, thousand island

B.L.T.T.G.

B.L.T.T.G.

$6.95

Bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli

Devonshire

Devonshire

$6.95

Roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream

Boston Italian

Boston Italian

$6.95

Mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, olive oil, red peppers

Spinach Caprese

Spinach Caprese

$6.95

Spinach, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, pesto

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, spicy buffalo, blue cheese crumbles, choice of wrap

Noshes

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.95+

Shredded cabbage, carrots tossed in a creamy dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$2.95+

Seasoned tender chicken tossed in a creamy mayo, celery, salt, pepper

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$2.95+

White tuna tossed in a creamy mayo, salt, pepper

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$2.95+

Tender chopped poached eggs, creamy mayo, house chopped pickle, salt, pepper

Whole Sour Dill Pickle

Whole Sour Dill Pickle

$2.95

Whole sour dill pickle

Whole Spicy Dill Pickle

Whole Spicy Dill Pickle

$2.95

Whole spicy dill pickle

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$5.95

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.95

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$7.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Chopped Salad

Side Chopped Salad

$3.50

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.95
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.95
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95
Iced Tea- Lemon

Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.50
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.50

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.95
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.95
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.95
N.Y. Cheesecake

N.Y. Cheesecake

$3.50

Classic N.Y. style cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$2.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$2.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Great ending with any lunch!

Apple

Apple

$1.25
Orange

Orange

$1.25

Specials

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$3.45

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$4.25

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.25

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$5.25

Available on Fridays

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
1500 West Park Drive, Westborough, MA 01581

