Dessert & Ice Cream

Sebastians Cafe 43

review star

No reviews yet

43 Foundry Avenue

Waltham, MA 02451

Popular Items

Chai Latte 16oz
Bagel Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Egg Sandwich

Barista

Café Latte 12oz

Café Latte 12oz

$2.95

Espresso Shot with Steamed Milk and some Froth

Café Latte 16oz

Café Latte 16oz

$3.65

Espresso Shot with Steamed Milk and some Froth

Café Mocha 12oz

Café Mocha 12oz

$3.45

Espresso Shot with Chocolate Sauce, Steamed Milk and some Froth

Café Mocha 16oz

Café Mocha 16oz

$4.15

Espresso Shot with Chocolate Sauce, Steamed Milk and some Froth

Cappuccino 12oz

Cappuccino 12oz

$2.95

Espresso Shot with Milk Froth

Cappuccino 16oz

Cappuccino 16oz

$3.65

Espresso Shot with Milk Froth

Americano 12oz

Americano 12oz

$2.25

Espresso Shot with Hot Water

Americano 16oz

Americano 16oz

$2.65

Espresso Shot with Hot Water

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$3.65

Espresso Shot with Caramel Sauce, Steamed Milk and some Froth

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$4.45

Espresso Shot with Caramel Sauce, Steamed Milk and some Froth

Chai Latte 12oz

Chai Latte 12oz

$3.25

Chai Latte Mix and Steamed Milk

Chai Latte 16oz

Chai Latte 16oz

$3.95

Chai Latte Mix and Steamed Milk

Smoothies

Very Berry

Very Berry

$4.95

Strawberry, Blackberry, Banana

Kale Crush

Kale Crush

$4.95

Kale, Banana, Grape, Pineapple Juice

Sunny Day

Sunny Day

$4.95

Mango, Banana, Orange Juice

Groovy Green

Groovy Green

$4.95

Spinach, Grape, Banana, Honeydew

Panini

Available from 11:00-2:00pm Mon-Fri.
Tomato Mozzarella

Tomato Mozzarella

$6.85

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Pesto on foccacia. Available 11:00-2:00.

B.L.T.T.G

B.L.T.T.G

$7.50

bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & Russian dressing on sub roll. Available 11:00-2:00

Devonshire

Devonshire

$7.50

roast beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream - on bulkie roll. Available 11:00-2:00.

Boston Italian

Boston Italian

$7.50

mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, olive oil, red peppers- on foccacia. Available 11:00-2:00.

Drinks

Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.75
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.65
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.75
Ice Tea Lemon

Ice Tea Lemon

$2.35
Ice Tea Unsweetened

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$2.35
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95

Snacks

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.75
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.75
Salt and Vinegar Chips

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.65Out of stock

Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$1.65Out of stock

Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.65Out of stock

Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$1.65Out of stock

Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$1.65

Great ending with any lunch!

Breakfast Sandwiches

Available from 8:00-10:30.
Bagel Egg Sandwich

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours 8:00-10:30am).

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$2.90

Cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours 8:00-10:30am).

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

43 Foundry Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451

Directions

Sebastians image
Sebastians image
Sebastians image

