Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Sebastians - Draper Employees Only

review star

No reviews yet

555 Technology Square

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Salad
Southwestern Chicken
Angus Burger

Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$4.50

Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$3.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$3.50

Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)

Egg

Egg

$0.95

Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order

Bacon Slice

Bacon Slice

$1.25

Hickory smoked bacon slice

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$1.25

Griddled sausage link

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.75

Griddled sausage patty

Home Fries

Home Fries

$1.75

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

Bagel

Bagel

$1.35

Choice of bagel

English Muffin

$0.95

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$5.50

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

Deli Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

B.L.T.T.G

B.L.T.T.G

$7.35

bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette

Devonshire

Devonshire

$7.35

roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream - on sourdough

Roaster

Roaster

$7.35Out of stock

roasted turkey breast, roasted peppers, caramelized onions & herb cheese spread - on french roll

Grill

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$6.00

Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings

Herbed Turkey Burger

Herbed Turkey Burger

$6.50Out of stock

Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

Southwestern Chicken

Southwestern Chicken

$6.95

choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

Freshly prepared chicken breast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.75

Golden crispy chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.85

Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries

Grill Special

Grill Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

French Fries

French Fries

$2.25

Great addition to any sandwich!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.75

Great addition to any sandwich!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Great addition to any sandwich!

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$7.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.50

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.95

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$7.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$1.85
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.85
Sprite

Sprite

$1.85
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.85
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.30
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.60
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95
Iced Tea- Lemon

Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.35
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.35

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.75
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.75
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$1.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$1.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$1.25

Great ending with any lunch!

Banana

Banana

$1.05
Apple

Apple

$1.05
Orange

Orange

$1.05

Specials

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$2.65

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$3.35

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$3.95

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$4.25

Available on Fridays

Premium Entrée Special

Premium Entrée Special

$9.35

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Standard Entrée Special

Standard Entrée Special

$8.25

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Cooperate Food Service Café It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele.

Location

555 Technology Square, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Sebastians image
Sebastians image
Sebastians image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flour Bakery - Central Square
orange starNo Reviews
190 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
orange starNo Reviews
40 Erie Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Roxy's Grilled Cheese (Cambridge)
orange starNo Reviews
292 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02319
View restaurantnext
Shy Bird
orange star4.3 • 607
390 Third St. Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1 Kendall Square Building 300 Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Fenway Johnnie's - Fenway Johnnie's
orange star4.5 • 287
96 Brookline Ave Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
orange star4.5 • 2,834
297 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Naco Taco - Brewery Truck
orange star4.5 • 2,834
297 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square
orange star4.4 • 1,427
1 Kendall Square Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Cambridge
orange star4.3 • 1,313
11 Broad Canal Way Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Saloniki - Cambridge
orange star4.4 • 1,199
181 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
State Park
orange star4.3 • 668
15 Hampshire Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston