Second City Eats 2 13229 U.S. 19
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Chicago food!
Location
13229 U.S. 19, Hudson, FL 34667
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baer Dog Bar & Grill - 9821 Denton Ave Hudson Fl. 34667
No Reviews
9821 Denton Ave Hudson, FL 34667
View restaurant