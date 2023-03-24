Restaurant header imageView gallery

Second City Eats 5446 Grand Boulevard

No reviews yet

5446 Grand Boulevard

Port Richey, FL 34652

Popular Items

CYO Thin Crust 16" Large
Chicago Hot Dog
Pizza Puff

Food

Dogs/Polish

Chicago Hot Dog

$5.25

natural casing dog, on a poppyseed bun w/ mustard, relish, onion, tomato, picle spear, sports pepper, and a dash of celery salt

Double Hot Dog

$6.95

2 dogs 1 bun made Chicago style

Dorothy’s Special

$5.99

Gene & Judes style plain bun, topped with mustard, relish, onion, sports pepper and fresh cut fries

Jumbo Dog

$6.45

large skinless dog made Chicago style

Jumbo Cheese Dog

$5.65

Jumbo Chili Dog

$6.95

Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

Foot Long Regular

$8.99

12” skinless dog made Chicago style

Foot Long Cheese

$9.45

Foot Long Chili

$10.99

Foot Long Chili Cheese

$10.99

Foot Long Jumbo

$10.99

Jumbo Footlong Cheese

$10.49

Jumbo Footlong Chili

$10.99

Jumbo Footlong Chili Cheese

$11.99

Chili Dog

$5.95

natural casing dog on poppyseed bun topped w/ chili

Cheese Dog

$5.45

natural casing dog on poppyseed bun topped with our cheese sauce

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.55

natural casing dog on poppyseed bun topped with chili, cheese sauce, & onions

Dog Wrapped/Fries

$6.25

NY Dog

$5.25

brown mustard & sauerkraut on plain bun

Slaw Dog

$5.25

Carolina Slaw Dog

$5.95

Corn Dog

$4.55

Classic-Polish

$5.99

grilled all beef polish on poppyseed bun w/ mustard, onion, tomato, pickle & sports pepper

Maxwell Polish

$5.99

deep fried polish on poppyseed bun with mustard & grilled onions

Ditka Polish

$9.35Out of stock

deep fried 1/3lb all beef polish on poppyseed bun w/ mustard grilled onions & sports pepper

BYO Hot Dog

$5.25

St Patty

$11.99Out of stock

Chicago Favorites

6” Italian Beef

$7.49

Italian beef, 6” sandwich served on Turano French bread loaded sliced thin cut beef with au jus

9” Italian Beef

$9.49Out of stock

9” sandwich served on Turano French bread loaded sliced thin cut beef with au jus

Combo

$10.49

6” sandwich on Turano French bread with thinly sliced Italian beef and Italian sausage with au jus

Big Combo

$12.99

9” sandwich on Turano French bread with thinly sliced Italian beef and Italian sausage with au jus

6" Italian Sausage

$7.39

Italian sausage on Turano French bread

9” Italian Sausage

$8.99Out of stock

Italian sausage on Turano French bread

6" Gravy Bread

$2.59

9" Gravy Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Pepper/egg

$6.99

Burgers/Chicken

1/3LB Hamburger

$9.99

1/3lb black angus beef w/ ketchup onion, tomato, pickle spear and fresh cut fries

1/3LB Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/3lb black angus beef American cheese, w/ ketchup onion, tomato, pickle spear and fresh cut fries

1/3LB Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/3lb black angus beef American cheese, 2 strips thick cut bacon w/ ketchup onion, tomato, pickle spear and fresh cut fries

1/3LB BBQ Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/3lb black angus beef w/ grilled onions cheese sauce BBQ sauce and fresh cut fries

1/3LB Signature Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/3lb black angus beef w/ onion ring, American cheese, bacon & our special homemade sauce and fresh cut fries

4PC Tenders

$7.49

w/1 sauce choice and fresh cut fries

6PC Tenders

$9.49

w/ 2 sauce choices and fresh cut fries

Wings (3)

$8.99

topped with choice of sauce and fresh cut fries

Wings (6)

$14.99

topped with choice of sauce and fresh cut fries

Apps/Sides

Pizza Puff

$4.25

puff pastry filled w/ pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella. Deep fried

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.75+

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.99

Pizza Fries

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.85+

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Onion Rings (6-8)

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms (1/2LB)

$6.99

Fried Zucchini Sticks (1/2LB)

$6.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Tamale

$1.99

Tamale Boat

$2.99

our tamale covered w/ chili & cheese sauce

Cheese Cup

$0.89

Side of Hot Gardenia

$0.89

Side of Gravy

$0.35

Side of Ranch

$0.89

Honey Must

$0.69

Side Of Slaw

$0.99

Buy In Bulk

12oz Jar Sports Pepper

$5.50

12oz Jar Relish

$5.75

12oz Jar Hot Peppers

$6.45

6oz Jar of Celery Salt

$3.99

16oz Jar Roger's Homemade Pizza Sauce

$7.99

Hot Dogs by the Pound

$15.99

Hot Dog Kit

$26.99

Italian Beef by the Pound

$18.99

Turano French Bread Loaf

$4.99

16oz Jar Gravy

$4.99

10 Pack Poppyseed Buns

$6.95

Pizza Dough Balls Small 12" Thin

$4.99

Pizza Dough Balls Small Deep Dish

$4.99

Pizza Dough Balls Large 16" Thin

$5.99

Pizza Dough Balls Large Deep Dish

$5.99

Dessert Pb Cake

$6.99

Drinks

Can

Pepsi

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Bottle

20oz Coke

$2.69

20oz Diet Coke

$2.69

20oz Pepsi

$2.69

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.69

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.69

Brisk Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Chicago Pop

Dad's Root Beer

$2.89

Diet Root Beer

$2.89

Original Cream Soda

$2.89

Red Cream Soda

$2.89

Orange Cream Soda

$2.89

Blue Cream Soda

$2.89

Green River

$2.89

Dog & Suds Root Beer

$2.89

RC

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Coke

$2.89

Gatorade

Blue

$2.69

Orange

$2.69

Cherry

$2.69

water

bottle water

$1.79

Juice

$2.99

Create Your Own Pizza

CYO Thin Crust

CYO Thin Crust 12" Small

$12.99

CYO Thin Crust 16" Large

$16.99

CYO Italian Crust

CYO Italian Crust 12" Small

$13.99

CYO Italian Crust 16" Large

$17.99

CYO Deep Dish

CYO Deep Dish 9" Small

$14.99

CYO Deep Dish 15" Large

$24.99

CYO Gluten free 10"

CYO Gluten Free 10" Small

$11.99

Specialty Pizza

Small Specialty Pizzas

Small Garbage Pizza THIN

$21.00

choose any 5 toppings NOT including Italian beef or extra cheese... may add additional toppings for charge

Small Meat Lovers THIN

$17.99

sausage, pepperoni, ham, & bacon

Small Meat Lovers DEEP

$21.99

sausage, pepperoni, ham, & bacon

Small Veggie THIN

$17.99

spinach, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, & black olives

Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN

$17.99

BBQ sauce (no red sauce) chicken, bacon, with ranch

Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch DEEP

$20.99

BBQ sauce (no red sauce) chicken, bacon, with ranch

Large Specialty Pizzas

Large Garbage Pizza THIN

$26.00

choose any 5 toppings NOT including Italian beef or extra cheese... may add additional toppings for charge

Large Meat Lovers THIN

$23.99

sausage, pepperoni, ham, & bacon

Large Meat Lovers DEEP

$30.99

sausage, pepperoni, ham, & bacon

Large Veggie THIN

$23.99

spinach, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, & black olives

Large Veggie DEEP

$30.99

spinach, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, & black olives

Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN

$21.99

BBQ sauce (no red sauce) chicken, bacon, with ranch

Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch DEEP

$29.99

BBQ sauce (no red sauce) chicken, bacon, with ranch

Slices

Pizza Cheese Slice

$5.00

Pizza Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Pizza Sausage Slice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Chicago Food!

Location

5446 Grand Boulevard, Port Richey, FL 34652

Directions

