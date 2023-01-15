Restaurant header imageView gallery

Second District Barroom

1939 S Bancroft Street

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Order Again

Popular Items

Curly Fries
Smash Burger
Crispy Chicken

Bottles - UNAVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Oat Nog 750ml

$22.00

Bourbon barrel aged Imperial Milk Stout, brewed with Oat Milk, nutmeg, and five spice. NON-DAIRY #vegan Bottle conditioned. 9% abv

4-Packs/16 oz Cans - UNAVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

4-Pack Bancroft

4-Pack Bancroft

$16.00Out of stock

Our daily drinker. Named after the street our humble brewery rests on. Brewed with Pilsner and Maris Otter malt. Hopped singularly with Mosaic. Punchy notes of Satsuma orange rind, lychee flesh, and fresh blueberry muffin with a clean and crisp finish. 4.20%

Crowlers/32oz Cans - UNAVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Crowler Bancroft

$10.00

IPA brewed with American 2-row, wheat, and oat malts. Hopped with El Dorado, Citra, Amarillo, and Cashmere. Creamy notes of peach ring, passion fruit, freshly squeezed lime, and a hint of Juicy Fruit bubble gum. 6% abv

Crowler Entwife

$10.00

Crowler Pet Pils

$12.00
Crowler Big Hill Cider

Crowler Big Hill Cider

$12.00

Crowler Capricious Curator

$12.00

Crowler Chadwick

$12.00

OG Philly style porter brewed with a special blend of roasty malts over layers of 2-row, Munich, Vienna, and Maris Otter. Hopped with East Kent Goldings and fermented with our house ale strain. Rich notes of toffee, bitter sweet chocolate covered espresso beans, and that classic English Earl Grey tea finish. 6% abv.

Crowler Silk

$12.00

Glassware/Swag

11oz Logo Willi Becher

11oz Logo Willi Becher

$7.00
Logo Blue T M

Logo Blue T M

$20.00

Small logo front. Full logo back.

Logo Orange T M

Logo Orange T M

$20.00

Small logo front. Full logo back.

Logo Orange T XXL

Logo Orange T XXL

$20.00

Small logo front. Full logo back.

Logo Purple T M

Logo Purple T M

$20.00

Small logo front. Full logo back.

Logo Purple T XXL

Logo Purple T XXL

$20.00

Small logo front. Full logo back.

White Ringer T S

$20.00

White Ringer T M

$20.00

White Ringer T L

$20.00

White Ringer T XL

$20.00

White Ringer T XXL

$20.00

Bites

Cherry Grove Farm Buttercup Brie

$10.00

(raw, cow) Gouda, aged at least one year. A little drier and a lot sharper than a younger Gouda. Served with brown mustard, gherkins, and assorted crackers.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Choice of house made ranch (v+) or regular ranch.

Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Hand breaded crispy chicken strips. Choice of House fermented hot sauce, baharat honey, or ranch.

Curly Fries

$7.00

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$8.00

Single patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, minced onions, special sauce and pickles on a seeded Martin's potato roll

Double Smash Burger

$14.00

Same as the Smash, with twice the meat

Triple Smash Burger

$18.00

Same as smash, triple the meat.

Impossible Smash Burger

$10.00

Impossible patty, Violife vegan cheddar, shredded lettuce, minced onions, special sauce and pickles on a kaiser

Double Impossible Smash

$16.00

Same as the Vegan Smash, but two patties

Remember Maoz?

$12.00

Fresh falafel, hummus, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, white sauce, zhoug served on a pita.

Shawarma the Century

$13.00

Spiced chicken, hummus, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, white sauce, zhou, served on a pita.

Chicken Deluxe

$9.00

Fried chicken thigh, smash set-up: American cheese, shredded lettuce, minced onions, special sauce, pickles, on a seeded potato roll

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

7 Barrel Brewery and Barroom in the heart of Newbold, South Philadelphia.

Website

Location

1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Directions

Gallery
Second District Barroom image
Second District Barroom image
Second District Barroom image

