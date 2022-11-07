Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Despensa 1370 North St. Andrews Place

1370 North Saint Andrew's Place

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

Little Buddy (veg)

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito (veg)

$12.00

Egg Mc Muffen

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Coconut Yogurt w Seasonal Fruit (v)

$8.00

Sides

Lunch

Baby Gem Salad (veg)

$12.00

Vegan Shredded Salad

$13.00

Harvest Bowl (v)

$13.00

Grilled Maitake Roll (veg)

$12.00

Smash Burger

$12.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Tenders w/ Waffle Fries

$15.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Pastries

Butternut Squash Galette (V)

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cookie

$4.00

Croissant

Donut

$4.00

Kouign-amann

$6.00

Morning Bun

$4.50

Coffee Based

Cafe Drink Special

$7.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Additional Shot/Syrups

$1.00

Tea Based

Ronaldo Palmer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Kitchen Love

Beer for the Kitchen

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Michi Michi

$14.00

Red line Margarita

$14.00

J-town Funk

$14.00

A Late Lunch

$14.00

San Oeno (N/A)

$10.00

Beer

Boomtown Nose Job IPA

$10.00

Boomtown Czech Pilsners

$10.00

Boomtown Bad Hombre Lager

$8.00

Hitachino Nest Espresson Stout

$10.00

Hitachino Saison Du Japon

$10.00

Wine by the Glass

Press Gang 2019 Cuvee Milo GSM - Glass

$15.00

Press Gang Sta Rita Grenache - Glass

$18.00

J Lohr Cabernet Sauv - Glass

$14.00

Halycyon Chilled Cabernet Franc - Glass

$15.00

Press Gang Gamay - Glass

$20.00

Gsellman 2020 Zu Tisch White - Glass

$16.00

Riding Monkey 2021 Chenin Blanc - Glass

$18.00

Press Gang White Blend - Glass

$18.00

Bietighöfer 2020 Weibburgunder Reserve - Glass

$17.00

Gsellman 2020 Chardonnay - Glass

$15.00

Fernweh 2021 Kontakt Grenache Blanc - Glass

$19.00

Riding Monkey 2021 Rosé of Grenache - Glass

La Marca Prosecco - Glass

$15.00

Wine by the Bottle

Press Gang 2019 Cuvee Milo GSM - Bottle

$60.00

Press Gang Sta Rita Grenache - Bottle

$75.00

J Lohr Cabernet Sauv - Bottle

$56.00

Halycyon Chilled Cabernet Franc - Bottle

$60.00

Press Gang Gamay - Bottle

$80.00

Gsellman 2020 Zu Tisch White - Bottle

$64.00

Riding Monkey 2021 Chenin Blanc - Bottle

$72.00

Press Gang White Blend - Bottle

$72.00

Bietighöfer 2020 Weibburgunder Reserve - Bottle

$68.00

Gsellman 2020 Chardonnay - Bottle

$60.00

Fernweh 2021 Kontakt Grenache Blanc - Bottle

$76.00

NA Beverages

Curiosity Cola

$6.00

RedBull

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Tonic Water

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Pressed Juice

$8.00

Something and Nothing

$3.50

Tepache

$4.00

Drinks

Beer

$10.00

Wine

$16.00

Margarita

$18.00

Well Drinks

$14.00

Well Cocktail

$14.00

Premium Drinks

$18.00

Water

$5.00

Beer an a shot

$18.00

Food

Waffle fries

$7.00

Baby gem

$11.00

Crab roll

$16.00

Hot chicken14

$14.00

Drinks

Well drink

$14.00

Premium drink

$18.00

Beer

$10.00

Margarita

$18.00

Wine

$16.00

Water

$5.00
Restaurant info

LIFE CAN BE BUSY, WE KNOW. AT LA DESPENSA WE CREATE DISHES THAT HELP YOU PERFORM AT YOUR PEAK, WHATEVER THE DAY THROWS AT YOU. WE DO THIS BY CREATING A MENU THAT'S FRESH, HEALTHY AND AFFORDABLE - SERVING UP DELICIOUS, NUTRITIONAL MEALS THAT WORK WITH YOUR BODY AND BRAIN, NATURALLY.

1370 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90027

