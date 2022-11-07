La Despensa 1370 North St. Andrews Place

Restaurant info

LIFE CAN BE BUSY, WE KNOW. AT LA DESPENSA WE CREATE DISHES THAT HELP YOU PERFORM AT YOUR PEAK, WHATEVER THE DAY THROWS AT YOU. WE DO THIS BY CREATING A MENU THAT'S FRESH, HEALTHY AND AFFORDABLE - SERVING UP DELICIOUS, NUTRITIONAL MEALS THAT WORK WITH YOUR BODY AND BRAIN, NATURALLY.

Website