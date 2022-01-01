Second Nature imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
American

Second Nature

1,097 Reviews

$$

5026 Cass St.

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Organic Grass Fed Burger.
CHICKEN TERIYAKI
Best Burger In North PB*

Coffee

Drip

$3.50

Americano

$3.20

Hot water topped with espresso.

Espresso

$2.70

Your choice of single, double or triple espresso

Café Latte

$4.10

Espresso, steamed milk, topped with creamy foam

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.10

Espresso, equal parts steamed milk and foam.

Cortado

$3.10

Espresso with steamed milk, no foam

Flat White

$3.10

Espresso with steamed micro-foam

Macchiato

$3.15

Espresso with a dollop of milk foam on top.

Triple Threat

$5.00

Hot coffee topped with espresso

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Crafted Coffees

Southside LaJolla

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Pink Rose Tea Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Cold Brew & Kombucha

Nitro Coffee

$6.50

Ginger Raider

$6.50

Rotating Superfood

$6.50

Steeps & Juices

Guava Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Peach

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

London Fog

$4.10

Chamomile

$3.00

China White Peony

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Peppermint

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.65

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Starters

Artichoke Cakes

$9.00

Caprese Stack

$9.00

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$9.00

Organic chicken, water chestnut, peanut sauce, green onion.

Green Hummus Plate

$9.00

House made hummus, pita, cucumber, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, fried chickpeas, olive oil.

Hot Wangs

$9.00

Maitake mushrooms, hot sauce, "parmesan", green onion, vegan ranch.

Orange Cauliflower

$9.00

Bell peppers, citrus sauce, green onion.

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

"Parmesan", garlic aioli.

Vegan Nachos

$9.00

Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.

Vegan Pretzel

$9.00

One big pretzel, beer cheese, whole grain mustard.

Salads

Buddha Quinoa.

$14.00

Mixed greens, quinoa, spiralized carrots, beets, guacamole, pepitas, hemp seeds, champagne vinaigrette

Caesar Salad.

$13.50

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, house croutons, chickpeas, vegan parm.

Mediterranean Salad.

$14.00

Romaine, arugula, green hummus, cucumber, tomato, fried paprika chickpeas, kalamata olives, tahini vinaigrertte.

Surf Break Salad.

$16.00

Cef's choice of seasonal offerings

Mains

ANCIENT GRAIN

$15.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.

Braised Short Rib

$24.00

Mashed potatoes, demi glazed roasted veggies, onion crisps.

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, green onions, broccolini, sesame seeds, furikake, white rice.

COCONUT THAI CURRY

$15.00

Quinoa, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, green curry sauce, fried chickpeas, cilantro

SOUTHWEST FRESH

$15.00

Zuchini noodles, cherry tomatoes, avocado, black beans, herb oil, cilantro.

Wild Caught Salmon Quinoa Plate

$22.00

Herb tossed quinoa, zucchini, lemon caper sauce, grilled lemon.

Shawarma

$19.00

Orange Caul Plate

$16.50

Handfood

Best Burger In North PB*

$16.50

Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.

Chicken Club Sandwich*

$13.50

Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough

Chicken Greek Wrap.

$13.50

Romaine, grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, quinoa, kalamata olives, dill sauce.

Chipotle Lime Cauliflower Tacos.

$13.50

Shredded romaine, guacamole, house queso, chipotle aioli.

Organic Grass Fed Burger.

$14.50

House sauce, pickles, cheddar cheese, diced onions, dijon aioli.

Plant Based Burger*

$13.00

Beyond Meat 20g protein burger, butter lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic aioli.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Sides

Side French Fries.

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries.

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries.

$4.00

Side Chips & Salsa.

$4.00

Fruit.

$4.00

Side Salad.

$4.00

Side Caesar.

$5.00

Side Veggies.

$4.00

Avocado.

$2.00

Toast.

$2.00

Black Beans.

$3.00

Side Rice.

$3.00

Chicken.

$6.00

Salmon.

$9.00

Short-rib.

$8.00

Grass Fed Patty.

$6.00

Beyond Meat Patty.

$6.00

Bacon 3Piece.

$5.00

Egg.

$2.00

Chicken And Rice For Dog

$9.00

Sauces

Chipotle Aioli.

$0.50

Cilantro Ailoi.

$0.50

Garlic Aioli.

$0.50

Dijon Aioli.

$0.50

Ranch.

$0.50

Tzaziki.

$0.50

Caesar Dresssing.

$0.50

Tahini.

$0.50

Hollandaise.

$1.00

Beer Cheese.

$1.00

Demi Glaze

$1.00

Sunset Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese.

$7.00

Choice of sliced fruit or fries

Kid Chicken Fingers.

$7.00

Choice of sliced fruit or fries

Kid Cheese Quesadilla.

$7.00

Kids Teriyaki Chicken.

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate cheesecake with mixed berry compote.

Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Sammie

$9.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Soups

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Apparel

EMPLOYEE HOODIE

$22.00

EMPLOYEE SHIRT

$11.00

T-SHIRTS

$25.00

TANKS

$25.00

HOODIE

$45.00

DRINKWARE

Coffee Mug

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5026 Cass St., San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Second Nature image

