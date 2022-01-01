Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Second Salem Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

111 Whitewater St

Whitewater, WI 53190

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pesto Salmon BLT
Fried Pretzel
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Fried Pretzel

$11.00

Fried Bavarian-style pretzel served with cheese  sauce & Witchtower Pale Ale mustard 

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Ten (10) jumbo wings and drums tossed in your choice of sauce:

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Four breaded chicken tenders

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$11.00

Fried Brussels sprouts served with Witchtower mustard

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato sauce, basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ sauce, bacon,grilled chicken, cheddar cheese with a garlic ranch drizzle

Brisket Poutine

$15.00

French fries topped with Ellsworth cheese curds, brisket & gravy

Soup & Salads

Beer Cheese Soup

$5.00

Home-made beer cheese soup with polish sausage and bacon.

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Mixed spring greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, avocado, bacon and cucumbers served with our house made ranch dressing.

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, pumpkin seasoned whipped goat cheese, delicata squash chips, craisen and pepita seeds

Handhelds

Brisket Cuban

$15.00

Braised angus brisket, topped with Swiss cheese, pickles & Witchtower Pale Ale mustard  on Cuban bread

Pesto Salmon BLT

$18.00

Grilled salmon, pesto, cherrywood  bacon, mixed greens & tomatoes  on a telera roll

BLTA

$12.00

Cherrywood bacon, sliced tomatoes, avocado, mixed greens & basil aioli on  grilled panini bread.

Nashville Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk & breaded fried chicken thigh, Nashville sauce, romaine & sweet pickles.

Pesto Grill Cheese

Pesto Grill Cheese

$11.00

Five blend WI cheese & pesto on grilled panini bread.

Little Red Farms Burger

Little Red Farms Burger

$17.00

8oz grass-fed beef patty, apple onion jam, lettuce, tomato onion & Merks sharp cheddar

Wisconsin Burger

$15.00

7oz angus beef patty with American cheese, cherrywood bacon, warm cheese curds & a scoop of our Wisconsin beer cheese soup

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Plant-based burger patty, lettuce, tomato and avocado aioli served on a gluten free bun.

Haystack Burger

$14.00

Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & fried onion straws covered in Alabama White BBQ sauce

Favorites

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in housemade cheese sauce, served with a pretzel stick

Steak & Frites

$35.00

10oz Choice Ribeye, cooked to temp & sliced, with Parmesan truffle fries. Served with fried Brussels.

Tortellini Alfredo

$14.00

Cheese stuffed trio-colored tortellini tossed in creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Lobster Mac

$21.00

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Pub Chips

$6.00

Sm Brussels

$5.00

Mac Cheese

$4.00

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Parm Truffle Fries

$11.00

Sauces

Ranch (sm)

$0.75

Ranch (Lg)

$0.95

Blue Cheese (sm)

$0.75

Blue Cheese (Lg)

$0.95

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Toasted Seasame

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Alabama BBQ

$0.75

Tequila Cilantro

$0.75

Witchtower Mustard

$0.75

Pesto Cream

$0.95

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Second Salem Brewing Company is a two-barrel nano-brewpub located on Cravath Lake in beautiful downtown Whitewater, Wisconsin. In the early 20th century, locals referred Whitewater as “Second Salem” due to its reputation as a site of witch gatherings, strange murders, unearthly creatures in the lake and other unexplained phenomena. These events, figures and architecture are part of a collective past that makes our town unique and provides a rich variety of stories to translate into extraordinary beer.

Website

Location

111 Whitewater St, Whitewater, WI 53190

Directions

Gallery
Second Salem Brewing Co. image
Second Salem Brewing Co. image
Second Salem Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavern on Rock
orange star4.5 • 4
29 Sherman Ave W Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Salamone's Italian Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 385
1245 Madison Ave Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Fort 88 Smokehouse
orange star3.7 • 73
855 lexington blvd fort atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Eagle Springs Pub - W345 S10463 County Road E
orange starNo Reviews
W345 S10463 County Road E Mukwonago, WI 53149
View restaurantnext
Anchor Bar & Grill - Edgerton, WI
orange starNo Reviews
718 E Hwy 59 Edgerton, WI 53534
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
orange star4.1 • 1,086
24 N Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Whitewater

The SweetSpot Cafe
orange star4.7 • 831
226 Whitewater St Whitewater, WI 53190
View restaurantnext
The SweetSpot Bakehouse
orange star4.7 • 447
1185 W Main St Whitewater, WI 53190
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bikes & Sandwich Shop
orange star4.3 • 59
W6098 HWY 12 Whitewater, WI 53190
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Whitewater
Fort Atkinson
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lake Geneva
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston