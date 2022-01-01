American
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Second Salem Brewing Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Second Salem Brewing Company is a two-barrel nano-brewpub located on Cravath Lake in beautiful downtown Whitewater, Wisconsin. In the early 20th century, locals referred Whitewater as “Second Salem” due to its reputation as a site of witch gatherings, strange murders, unearthly creatures in the lake and other unexplained phenomena. These events, figures and architecture are part of a collective past that makes our town unique and provides a rich variety of stories to translate into extraordinary beer.
111 Whitewater St, Whitewater, WI 53190
