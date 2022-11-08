- Home
- /
- Mineola
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- 2nd Street Gourmet Deli
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
88 Reviews
$
188 2nd St
Mineola, NY 11501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, 2 eggs your way, and Choice of Cheese on a roll Put it in on Hero or Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs your way and choice of cheese on a roll. Put it on Hero or Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Egg Sandwich
2 eggs your way on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs & Bacon Sandwich
2 eggs your way with bacon on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs & Turkey Sandwich
2 eggs your way with turkey on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Bagel/Roll with Butter
Choose from Poppy, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Whole Wheat, Everything, Sesame, Salt, Egg, and Onion Add Cream Cheese + $1.00, Butter and Jelly + .25, Cream Cheese and Jelly +1.25, or Vegetable Cream Cheese +1.50
Bagel\Roll Butter
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Choose from Poppy, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Whole Wheat, Everything, Sesame, Salt, Egg, Onion, Super Egg
Add Cream Cheese
Add Jelly
Bacon on a Bagel
Choose from Poppy, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Whole Wheat, Everything, Sesame, Salt, Egg, Onion, Super Egg
Muffins
Choose from blueberry, corn, banana nut, oat bran, morning glory, chocolate chip, and cappuccino Add butter for + .25
Just Eggs Platter or Hero
2 eggs cooked your way, on a platter with home fries or on a hero. Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs & Bacon Platter or Hero
2 eggs and bacon served on a platter with home fries Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
Hungryman Hero
3 eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, home fries, on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Hungryman Platter
3 eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, home fries, and toast on a platter Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
2nd Street Deluxe Omelette
Omelette with onions, peppers, bacon, ham, and potatoes, served on a roll. Also available on a platter with home fries for +$1.50 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs & Turkey Platter or Hero
2 eggs and turkey served on a platter with home fries Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
2nd Street Special
2 eggs, roast beef, cheese, and home fries on a hero. Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eastern Omelette
Omelette with onions and peppers, served on a roll. Also available on a platter with home fries for +$1.50 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
2nd Street Mess
2 eggs, sausage, bacon, and ham on a roll Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
French Toast w/ Home fries
3 pieces of French Toast with Home fries Come with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
Croissant w/ Butter
Pastries
Choice of Croissant, Slice of Pound Cake(Plain, Chocolate Chip, and Marble) Apple Turnover, Cinnamon Bun, Cheese Danish, or Crumb Cake
Hogan's Hero
3 eggs, pastrami, home fries, and swiss on a hero Comes with Coffee, tea, or Juice
New Yorker Omelette
Omelette with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushroom, served on a roll. Also available on a platter with home fries for +$1.50
Oatmeal Small
Oatmeal Large
Coffee Upcharge
Cereal
Pancakes w/ Homefries
3 Pancakes with Home fries. Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add blueberries or chocolate chips for +$1.30 Add bacon, ham, or sausage for + $.100
Side Bacon
Side Homefries
Southwest Omlette
2 eggs cooked your way with turkey, onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese on a roll Comes with Coffee, Tea, and Juice
Western Omlette
Omelette with onions, peppers, and ham, served on a roll. Also available on a platter with home fries for +$1.50 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Healthy Start #1
2 egg whites cooked your way, cracked pepper turkey, and alpine swiss on whole wheat bread. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Healthy Start #2
2 egg whites cooked your way, with spinach, mushrooms, and muenster cheese in choice of wrap Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Healthy Start #3
3 egg white omelette with onions, peppers, and tomatoes in your choice of wrap Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs and Ham Platter or Hero
2 eggs and ham served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
Eggs and Sausage Platter or Hero
2 eggs and sausage served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
Eggs and Pastrami Platter or Hero
2 eggs and pastrami served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
Steak and Eggs Platter or Hero
2 eggs and steak served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
Potato and Eggs Platter or Hero
2 eggs and potatoes served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
Egg Whites Platter or Hero
2 egg whites served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
Just Eggs Sandwich
2 eggs your way on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs and Ham Sandwich
2 eggs your way with ham on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs and Sausage Sandwich
2 eggs your way with sausage on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Eggs and Pastrami Sandwich
2 eggs your way with pastrami on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Steak and Eggs Sandwich
2 eggs your way with steak on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Potato and Eggs Sandwich
2 eggs your way with potatoes on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Egg Whites Sandwich
2 egg whites your way on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Toast with Butter
Your Choice of White, Whole Wheat, or Rye toast with butter
Yogurt Parfait
Stuffed French Toast
2 Pieces of French Toast Stuffed with either Strawberries, Blueberries or Bananas
Banana Pancakes
Salads
BLT Salad
Chopped bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, red onion, and iceberg lettuce. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Goat Cheese Salad
Crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts, sundried cranberries, tomato, cucumber, and mesclun greens. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Cobb Salad
Fresh lettuce, red cabbage, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese
Santa Fe Salad
Fresh lettuce, red cabbage, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tortilla chips, and shredded cheddar
Small Greek Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, green peppers, red peppers, and feta cheese. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Large Greek Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, green peppers, red peppers, and feta cheese. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, sliced grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, sliced grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach leaves, bacon, chopped red onions, mushrooms, julienned swiss cheese, and hard boiled egg. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Small Tossed Salad
Fresh Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red onions. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Large Tossed Salad
Fresh Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red onions. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Chef Salad
Fresh Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, and american cheese.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in a caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in a caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30
Regular Chopped Salad
Choice of lettuce, dressing, 1 main selection, and 4 additional selections
Large Chopped Salad
Choice of lettuce, dressing, 1 main selection, and 4 additional selections
Soups
Sandwiches
2nd Street Supreme
Roast beef, topped with melted mozzarella on a toasted garlic hero
Abbey Road
Lean pastrami, corned beef, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a toasted hero with russian dressing
Mulberry Street
Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham cappicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hero with italian dressing
Route 66
Roast beef, turkey, ham, swiss, coleslaw or lettuce and tomato, with choice of dressing on a hero
Canal Street
Turkey, ham, melted swiss, lettuce and tomato, on a toasted hero with russian dressing
Main Street
Turkey, bacon, melted swiss, lettuce and tomato, on rye bread with russian dressing
Bleeker Street
Tuna, melted choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on rye bread
42nd Street
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, melted choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and choice of dressing on a hero
Park Avenue
Honey maple turkey, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a roll
Elm Street
Cajun roast beef, melted cheddar, lettuce and tomato, with choice of dressing on a hero
Madison Avenue
Cracked peppermill turkey, bacon, melted muenster, lettuce and tomato, with ranch dressing on a hero
Mulholland Drive
Smoked turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce and tomato, with russian dressing on a multi grain roll
Rodeo Drive
Grilled chicken, alpine lace swiss, grilled vegetables, leaf lettuce, pesto spread on and onion roll
34th Street Wrap
Breaded breast of chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese on your choice of wrap
Fleet Street Wrap
Grilled chicken, red pepper, green pepper, red onion, teriyaki glaze on your choice of wrap
Lexington Avenue Wrap
Grilled breast of chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing on your choice of wrap
Broadway Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on your choice of wrap
5th Avenue Wrap
Grilled portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, leaf lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette on your choice of wrap
Sunset Blvd Wrap
Marinated grilled vegetables, alpine lace swiss, leaf lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette on your choice of wrap
Hollywood Blvd Wrap
Cracked pepper turkey, alpine lace swiss, leaf lettuce, tomato, honey mustard on your choice of wrap
Bourbon Street Wrap
Cajun turkey, pepper jack cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce on your choice of wrap
Thunder Road Wrap
Buffalo chicken breast w/ crumbled blue cheese dressing, carrots, celery, leaf lettuce, and buffalo wing sauce on your choice of wrap
Las Vegas Blvd Wrap
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, fried onions, horseradish sauce on your choice of wrap
Pennsylvania Avenue Wrap
Honey maple turkey breast, cheddar cheese, sliced apples, leaf lettuce, tomato, cranberry mayo on your choice of wrap
Lombard Street Wrap
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, baby spinach, balsamic vinaigrette on your choice of wrap
Sicily Panini
Breaded eggplant, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette on a panini
Cozumel Panini
Ground beef, taco seasoning, black beans, onions, tomato, cilantro, lime, chipotle sauce and cheddar cheese on a panini
London Panini
Boars Head Londonport roast beef, caramelized onions, asiago cheese and our signature chipotle sauce on a panini
Madrid Panini
Boars Head Londonport roast beef, horseradish cheddar, pepperhouse gourmaise on a garlic panini
Naples Panini
Grilled Chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette on a panini
New Orleans Panini
Spicy chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a panini
Ocean City Panini
Homemade crab cakes with lettuce and creole remoulade sauce on a panini
Palermo Panini
Grilled Chicken, pesto, and fresh mozzarella on a panini
Santa Fe Panini
Rotisserie Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda cheese, and our signature chipotle sauce on a panini
Tuscany Panini
Boars Head all natural Tuscan style turkey breast, tomato, smoked gouda cheese, and our signature chipotle sauce on a panini
Montego Bay Panini
Panko pan fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato with honey chipotle remoulade on a panini
Original Reuben
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut with mustard or russian dressing served on grilled rye
Western Reuben
Grilled pastrami, american cheese, coleslaw, and mustard served on grilled rye
Sunset Reuben
Grilled roast beef, cheddar cheese, onions, and ranch dressing served on grilled rye
California Reuben
Grilled turkey breast, swiss cheese, coleslaw and russian dressing served on grilled rye
Texas Cheesesteak
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sautéed mushrooms, and onions on a hero
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled sliced beef, mozzarella cheese with sautéed mushrooms, and onions on a hero
NY Cheesesteak
Grilled sliced beef, American cheese, onions, and brown gravy on a hero
NJ Cheesesteak
Grilled sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, onions, and turkey gravy on a hero
Arizona Cheesesteak
Grilled sliced beef, cheddar cheese, onions, and turkey gravy on a hero
Grilled Cheese
Served on your choice of bread with choice of cheese
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon or Ham
Grilled choice of cheese, served on your choice of bread with choice of ham or bacon
Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato
Grilled choice of cheese, served on your choice of bread with bacon and tomato
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato
Grilled choice of cheese, served on your choice of bread with bacon and tomato
2nd Street Deluxe Grilled Cheese
Grilled choice of cheese with bacon, ham, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread
Bologna Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Ham Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Corned Beef Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Liverwurst Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Pastrami Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Roast Beef Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Genoa Salami Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Turkey Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Cheese Sandwich
Your Choice of Cheese, served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
BLT Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
PB&J Sandwich
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Turkey Club
Chicken Salad Sandwich or Platter
Homemade chicken salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.24 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00
Egg Salad Sandwich or Platter
Homemade Egg salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $1.99 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00
Seafood Salad Sandwich or Platter
Homemade seafood salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.49 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00
Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Platter
Homemade Shrimp salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.49 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich or Platter
Homemade Tuna salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.24 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00
Entrees
Small Hot Lunch
Large Hot Lunch
Hamburger
Fresh homemade burger served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
2nd St Burger
Fresh homemade burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
Cheeseburger
Fresh homemade burger with your choice of cheese, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
Blue Burger
Fresh homemade burger with blue cheese and onion rings, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh homemade burger with crispy bacon and your choice of cheese, served on a roll or on a platter with choice of fries for +1.50
Pizza Burger
Fresh homemade burger with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, and onions served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
Bull Burger
Fresh homemade burger with a fried egg, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
2nd St Signature Burger
Fresh homemade burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
BBQ Burger
Fresh homemade burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, and BBQ sauce, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
Alpine Burger
Fresh homemade burger with swiss cheese, onions, bacon, and pickles, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
Turkey Burger
Fresh homemade turkey burger with lettuce and tomato, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
Meatball Parm Roll
Homemade Meatball Parmesan served on a roll
Meatball Parm Hero
Homemade Meatball Parmesan served on a hero
Chicken Parm Roll
Homemade Chicken Parmesan served on a roll
Chicken Parm Hero
Homemade Chicken Parmesan served on a hero
Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger
Fresh homemade burger with swiss cheese and mushrooms, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50
Mozzarella Sticks - 4 Pcs
Mozzarella Sticks - 8 Pcs
Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries
Sausage & Pepper Hero
Specials- Family Meals
Sides
Small French Fry
Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato
Medium French Fry
Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato
Large French Fry
Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato
Gum
Candy
Chips
Nuts
Cookies
Fruit
Protein Bars
Whole Pickle
Side Of Vegetables
Hostess\Drakes
Fruit Cup
Desserts
Drinks- Cold
Soda 20 oz
Tropicana- Pint
Tropicana- Quart
Tropicana- 52 oz.
Simply- Pint
Naked Juice
Gatorade- 20 oz.
Gatorade- 32 oz.
Vitamin Water
Red Bull
Monster
Yoo Hoo
Nesquick
Coconut Water
Stewarts Soda
Snapple- 16 oz.
Snapple- 32 oz.
Bai
Arizona- Large
Soda- 2 liter
Starbucks
Water- 16 oz.
Water- Sport Top
Water- 1 Liter
Water 1 1/2 Liter
Water- Core
Milk- Pint
Milk- Quart 1/2 & 1/2
Creamers
Milk- 1/2 Gallon
Drinks- Hot
Coffee- Small
Coffee- Medium
Coffee- Large
Hot Chocolate- Small
Hot Chocolate- Medium
Hot Chocolate- Large
Iced Coffee- Small
Iced Coffee- Medium
Iced Coffee- Large
Iced Tea- Small
Iced Tea- Medium
Iced Tea- Large
Lemonade- Small
Lemonade- Medium
Lemonade- Large
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Small Coffee / Tea
Medium Coffee / Tea
Large Coffee / Tea
Soda 20 oz
Soda 2 Liter
Water 16oz
Water Sport Top
Water 1 Liter
Water 1.5 Liter
Core Water
Juice Pint
Juice Quart
Juice 52 oz
Arizona Bottle
Zen Wtr Sport Top
Small Iced Tea
Medium Iced Tea
Large Iced Tea
Small Iced Coffee
Medium Iced Coffee
Large Iced Coffee
Milk Pint
Monster
Coconut Water
Bai
Starbucks
Vitamin Water
Red Bull
Snapple Large
Gatorade
Milk 1/2 Gallon
Hot Chocolate
Boost Protein
International Delight Creamer
Starbucks Large
Lean Body 17 oz
Soda 20 oz
Soda 2 Liter
Arizona Bottle
Juice Pint
Juice Quart
Juice 52 oz
Water 16oz
Water Sport Top
Water 1 Liter
Water 1.5 Liter
Small Iced Tea
Medium Iced Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and see what real HOMEMADE tastes like!! Enjoy our breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, bagels, muffins, signature sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and daily hot food specials.
188 2nd St, Mineola, NY 11501