Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

88 Reviews

$

188 2nd St

Mineola, NY 11501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Ham Sandwich

Breakfast

Your choice of White, Whole Wheat, or Rye toast with butter

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Bacon, 2 eggs your way, and Choice of Cheese on a roll Put it in on Hero or Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

2 eggs your way and choice of cheese on a roll. Put it on Hero or Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Egg Sandwich

$4.99

2 eggs your way on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs & Bacon Sandwich

$5.79

2 eggs your way with bacon on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs & Turkey Sandwich

$6.59

2 eggs your way with turkey on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Bagel/Roll with Butter

$1.85

Choose from Poppy, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Whole Wheat, Everything, Sesame, Salt, Egg, and Onion Add Cream Cheese + $1.00, Butter and Jelly + .25, Cream Cheese and Jelly +1.25, or Vegetable Cream Cheese +1.50

Bagel\Roll Butter

$1.84

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Choose from Poppy, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Whole Wheat, Everything, Sesame, Salt, Egg, Onion, Super Egg

Add Cream Cheese

$0.50

Add Jelly

$0.25

Bacon on a Bagel

$4.75

Choose from Poppy, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Whole Wheat, Everything, Sesame, Salt, Egg, Onion, Super Egg

Muffins

$2.50

Choose from blueberry, corn, banana nut, oat bran, morning glory, chocolate chip, and cappuccino Add butter for + .25

Just Eggs Platter or Hero

$6.29

2 eggs cooked your way, on a platter with home fries or on a hero. Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs & Bacon Platter or Hero

$7.29

2 eggs and bacon served on a platter with home fries Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

Hungryman Hero

$7.79

3 eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, home fries, on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Hungryman Platter

$8.09

3 eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, home fries, and toast on a platter Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

2nd Street Deluxe Omelette

$7.59

Omelette with onions, peppers, bacon, ham, and potatoes, served on a roll. Also available on a platter with home fries for +$1.50 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs & Turkey Platter or Hero

$7.59

2 eggs and turkey served on a platter with home fries Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

2nd Street Special

$7.59

2 eggs, roast beef, cheese, and home fries on a hero. Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eastern Omelette

$6.59

Omelette with onions and peppers, served on a roll. Also available on a platter with home fries for +$1.50 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

2nd Street Mess

$7.59

2 eggs, sausage, bacon, and ham on a roll Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

French Toast w/ Home fries

$6.79

3 pieces of French Toast with Home fries Come with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

Croissant w/ Butter

$2.75

Pastries

$2.50

Choice of Croissant, Slice of Pound Cake(Plain, Chocolate Chip, and Marble) Apple Turnover, Cinnamon Bun, Cheese Danish, or Crumb Cake

Hogan's Hero

$7.59

3 eggs, pastrami, home fries, and swiss on a hero Comes with Coffee, tea, or Juice

New Yorker Omelette

$7.09

Omelette with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushroom, served on a roll. Also available on a platter with home fries for +$1.50

Oatmeal Small

$3.49

Oatmeal Large

$4.59

Coffee Upcharge

$0.75

Cereal

$2.00

Pancakes w/ Homefries

$6.79

3 Pancakes with Home fries. Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add blueberries or chocolate chips for +$1.30 Add bacon, ham, or sausage for + $.100

Side Bacon

$3.49

Side Homefries

$2.99

Southwest Omlette

$7.59

2 eggs cooked your way with turkey, onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese on a roll Comes with Coffee, Tea, and Juice

Western Omlette

$6.99

Omelette with onions, peppers, and ham, served on a roll. Also available on a platter with home fries for +$1.50 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Healthy Start #1

$7.09

2 egg whites cooked your way, cracked pepper turkey, and alpine swiss on whole wheat bread. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Healthy Start #2

$7.09

2 egg whites cooked your way, with spinach, mushrooms, and muenster cheese in choice of wrap Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Healthy Start #3

$7.09

3 egg white omelette with onions, peppers, and tomatoes in your choice of wrap Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs and Ham Platter or Hero

$7.29

2 eggs and ham served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

Eggs and Sausage Platter or Hero

$7.29

2 eggs and sausage served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

Eggs and Pastrami Platter or Hero

$7.59

2 eggs and pastrami served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

Steak and Eggs Platter or Hero

$7.99

2 eggs and steak served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

Potato and Eggs Platter or Hero

$7.09

2 eggs and potatoes served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

Egg Whites Platter or Hero

$6.29

2 egg whites served on a platter with home fries or on a hero Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice Add extra bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00

Just Eggs Sandwich

$4.99

2 eggs your way on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs and Ham Sandwich

$5.79

2 eggs your way with ham on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs and Sausage Sandwich

$5.79

2 eggs your way with sausage on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Eggs and Pastrami Sandwich

$6.59

2 eggs your way with pastrami on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Steak and Eggs Sandwich

$6.59

2 eggs your way with steak on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Potato and Eggs Sandwich

$5.79

2 eggs your way with potatoes on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Egg Whites Sandwich

$4.99

2 egg whites your way on a roll. Put it in a Wrap for +1.00 Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice

Toast with Butter

$2.00

Your Choice of White, Whole Wheat, or Rye toast with butter

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Stuffed French Toast

$6.99

2 Pieces of French Toast Stuffed with either Strawberries, Blueberries or Bananas

Banana Pancakes

$6.99

Salads

BLT Salad

$9.49

Chopped bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, red onion, and iceberg lettuce. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Goat Cheese Salad

$9.49

Crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts, sundried cranberries, tomato, cucumber, and mesclun greens. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Cobb Salad

$9.49

Fresh lettuce, red cabbage, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese

Santa Fe Salad

$9.49

Fresh lettuce, red cabbage, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tortilla chips, and shredded cheddar

Small Greek Salad

$7.49

Fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, green peppers, red peppers, and feta cheese. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Large Greek Salad

$8.49

Fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, green peppers, red peppers, and feta cheese. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.49

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, sliced grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, sliced grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Spinach Salad

$9.49

Fresh spinach leaves, bacon, chopped red onions, mushrooms, julienned swiss cheese, and hard boiled egg. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Small Tossed Salad

$6.99

Fresh Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red onions. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Large Tossed Salad

$7.99

Fresh Lettuce Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red onions. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Chef Salad

$9.49

Fresh Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, and american cheese.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in a caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in a caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken, Breaded Chicken, Blackened Chicken, Turkey, or Tuna for +$1.30

Regular Chopped Salad

$8.49

Choice of lettuce, dressing, 1 main selection, and 4 additional selections

Large Chopped Salad

$9.49

Choice of lettuce, dressing, 1 main selection, and 4 additional selections

Soups

Small Chicken Soup

$3.75

Chicken Noodle Chicken Rice Chicken Vegetable

Large Chicken Soup

$4.50

Chicken Noodle Chicken Rice Chicken Vegetable

Small Cream Soup

$4.00

Large Cream Soup

$4.75

Small Chowder

$4.25

Large Chowder

$5.00

Sandwiches

2nd Street Supreme

$9.49

Roast beef, topped with melted mozzarella on a toasted garlic hero

Abbey Road

$9.49

Lean pastrami, corned beef, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a toasted hero with russian dressing

Mulberry Street

$9.49

Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham cappicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hero with italian dressing

Route 66

$9.49

Roast beef, turkey, ham, swiss, coleslaw or lettuce and tomato, with choice of dressing on a hero

Canal Street

$9.49

Turkey, ham, melted swiss, lettuce and tomato, on a toasted hero with russian dressing

Main Street

$9.49

Turkey, bacon, melted swiss, lettuce and tomato, on rye bread with russian dressing

Bleeker Street

$9.29

Tuna, melted choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on rye bread

42nd Street

$9.49

Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, melted choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and choice of dressing on a hero

Park Avenue

$9.49

Honey maple turkey, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a roll

Elm Street

$9.49

Cajun roast beef, melted cheddar, lettuce and tomato, with choice of dressing on a hero

Madison Avenue

$9.49

Cracked peppermill turkey, bacon, melted muenster, lettuce and tomato, with ranch dressing on a hero

Mulholland Drive

$9.49

Smoked turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce and tomato, with russian dressing on a multi grain roll

Rodeo Drive

$9.29

Grilled chicken, alpine lace swiss, grilled vegetables, leaf lettuce, pesto spread on and onion roll

34th Street Wrap

$9.49

Breaded breast of chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese on your choice of wrap

Fleet Street Wrap

$9.49

Grilled chicken, red pepper, green pepper, red onion, teriyaki glaze on your choice of wrap

Lexington Avenue Wrap

$9.49

Grilled breast of chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing on your choice of wrap

Broadway Wrap

$9.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on your choice of wrap

5th Avenue Wrap

$9.49

Grilled portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, leaf lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette on your choice of wrap

Sunset Blvd Wrap

$9.49

Marinated grilled vegetables, alpine lace swiss, leaf lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette on your choice of wrap

Hollywood Blvd Wrap

$9.49

Cracked pepper turkey, alpine lace swiss, leaf lettuce, tomato, honey mustard on your choice of wrap

Bourbon Street Wrap

$9.49

Cajun turkey, pepper jack cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce on your choice of wrap

Thunder Road Wrap

$9.49

Buffalo chicken breast w/ crumbled blue cheese dressing, carrots, celery, leaf lettuce, and buffalo wing sauce on your choice of wrap

Las Vegas Blvd Wrap

$9.49

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, fried onions, horseradish sauce on your choice of wrap

Pennsylvania Avenue Wrap

$9.49

Honey maple turkey breast, cheddar cheese, sliced apples, leaf lettuce, tomato, cranberry mayo on your choice of wrap

Lombard Street Wrap

$9.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, baby spinach, balsamic vinaigrette on your choice of wrap

Sicily Panini

$9.49

Breaded eggplant, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette on a panini

Cozumel Panini

$9.49

Ground beef, taco seasoning, black beans, onions, tomato, cilantro, lime, chipotle sauce and cheddar cheese on a panini

London Panini

$9.49

Boars Head Londonport roast beef, caramelized onions, asiago cheese and our signature chipotle sauce on a panini

Madrid Panini

$9.49

Boars Head Londonport roast beef, horseradish cheddar, pepperhouse gourmaise on a garlic panini

Naples Panini

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette on a panini

New Orleans Panini

$9.49

Spicy chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a panini

Ocean City Panini

$9.49

Homemade crab cakes with lettuce and creole remoulade sauce on a panini

Palermo Panini

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, pesto, and fresh mozzarella on a panini

Santa Fe Panini

$9.49

Rotisserie Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda cheese, and our signature chipotle sauce on a panini

Tuscany Panini

$9.49

Boars Head all natural Tuscan style turkey breast, tomato, smoked gouda cheese, and our signature chipotle sauce on a panini

Montego Bay Panini

$9.49

Panko pan fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato with honey chipotle remoulade on a panini

Original Reuben

$8.99

Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut with mustard or russian dressing served on grilled rye

Western Reuben

$8.99

Grilled pastrami, american cheese, coleslaw, and mustard served on grilled rye

Sunset Reuben

$8.99

Grilled roast beef, cheddar cheese, onions, and ranch dressing served on grilled rye

California Reuben

$8.99

Grilled turkey breast, swiss cheese, coleslaw and russian dressing served on grilled rye

Texas Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese with sautéed mushrooms, and onions on a hero

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled sliced beef, mozzarella cheese with sautéed mushrooms, and onions on a hero

NY Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled sliced beef, American cheese, onions, and brown gravy on a hero

NJ Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, onions, and turkey gravy on a hero

Arizona Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled sliced beef, cheddar cheese, onions, and turkey gravy on a hero

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Served on your choice of bread with choice of cheese

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon or Ham

$6.49

Grilled choice of cheese, served on your choice of bread with choice of ham or bacon

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$5.79

Grilled choice of cheese, served on your choice of bread with bacon and tomato

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato

$6.79

Grilled choice of cheese, served on your choice of bread with bacon and tomato

2nd Street Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Grilled choice of cheese with bacon, ham, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread

Bologna Sandwich

$6.00

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.00

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Liverwurst Sandwich

$6.00

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.00

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.00

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Genoa Salami Sandwich

$6.50

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Your Choice of Cheese, served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

BLT Sandwich

$5.50

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$7.00

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

PB&J Sandwich

$2.75

Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread. Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00

Turkey Club

$9.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich or Platter

$7.25

Homemade chicken salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.24 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00

Egg Salad Sandwich or Platter

$7.00

Homemade Egg salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $1.99 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00

Seafood Salad Sandwich or Platter

$8.00

Homemade seafood salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.49 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Platter

$8.50

Homemade Shrimp salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.49 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich or Platter

$7.25

Homemade Tuna salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.24 Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50 or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00

Entrees

Small Hot Lunch

$7.69

Large Hot Lunch

$9.19

Hamburger

$6.49

Fresh homemade burger served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

2nd St Burger

$7.49

Fresh homemade burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Fresh homemade burger with your choice of cheese, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

Blue Burger

$7.49

Fresh homemade burger with blue cheese and onion rings, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

Fresh homemade burger with crispy bacon and your choice of cheese, served on a roll or on a platter with choice of fries for +1.50

Pizza Burger

$7.49

Fresh homemade burger with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, and onions served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

Bull Burger

$7.49

Fresh homemade burger with a fried egg, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

2nd St Signature Burger

$7.99

Fresh homemade burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

BBQ Burger

$7.99

Fresh homemade burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, and BBQ sauce, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

Alpine Burger

$7.99

Fresh homemade burger with swiss cheese, onions, bacon, and pickles, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

Turkey Burger

$7.49

Fresh homemade turkey burger with lettuce and tomato, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

Meatball Parm Roll

$9.49

Homemade Meatball Parmesan served on a roll

Meatball Parm Hero

$9.99

Homemade Meatball Parmesan served on a hero

Chicken Parm Roll

$9.99

Homemade Chicken Parmesan served on a roll

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.49

Homemade Chicken Parmesan served on a hero

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$6.49

Fresh homemade burger with swiss cheese and mushrooms, served on a roll or on a platter with your choice of fries for +1.50

Mozzarella Sticks - 4 Pcs

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks - 8 Pcs

$10.99

Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

$9.99

Sausage & Pepper Hero

$9.99

Specials- Family Meals

Choose One: Penne ala Vodka, Rigatoni in Marinara, or Baked Ziti Choose One: Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Marsala, Chicken Francese, Eggplant Rollatini, or Sausage & Peppers Choose One: Tossed Salad or Caesar Salad Comes with Bread and 4 bagels for the morning.

Family Meal

$49.95

Sides

Small French Fry

$2.99

Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato

Medium French Fry

$3.49

Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato

Large French Fry

$3.99

Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato

Gum

$2.00

Candy

$1.75

Chips

$2.29

Nuts

$2.99

Cookies

$1.25

Fruit

$1.00

Protein Bars

$1.84

Whole Pickle

$1.50

Side Of Vegetables

$3.49

Hostess\Drakes

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$7.50

Desserts

Crumb Cake

$2.31

Brownie

$2.31

Cheese Danish

$2.31

Apple Turnover

$2.31

Rice Pudding

$3.25

Chocolate Pudding

$4.99

Drinks- Cold

Soda 20 oz

$2.25

Tropicana- Pint

$2.25

Tropicana- Quart

$3.99

Tropicana- 52 oz.

$5.99

Simply- Pint

$2.25

Naked Juice

$3.99Out of stock

Gatorade- 20 oz.

$2.50

Gatorade- 32 oz.

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Yoo Hoo

$2.50

Nesquick

$2.50

Coconut Water

$2.99

Stewarts Soda

$2.25Out of stock

Snapple- 16 oz.

$2.25

Snapple- 32 oz.

$3.50

Bai

$2.75

Arizona- Large

$3.50

Soda- 2 liter

$3.50

Starbucks

$2.75

Water- 16 oz.

$1.50

Water- Sport Top

$1.75

Water- 1 Liter

$2.50

Water 1 1/2 Liter

$2.75

Water- Core

$3.00

Milk- Pint

$1.75

Milk- Quart 1/2 & 1/2

$3.89

Creamers

$4.99

Milk- 1/2 Gallon

$3.89

Drinks- Hot

Coffee- Small

$1.50

Coffee- Medium

$1.75

Coffee- Large

$2.00

Hot Chocolate- Small

$1.75

Hot Chocolate- Medium

$2.00

Hot Chocolate- Large

$2.25

Iced Coffee- Small

$2.00

Iced Coffee- Medium

$2.25

Iced Coffee- Large

$3.00

Iced Tea- Small

$1.50

Iced Tea- Medium

$2.00

Iced Tea- Large

$2.50

Lemonade- Small

$1.50

Lemonade- Medium

$2.00

Lemonade- Large

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Small Coffee / Tea

$1.47

Medium Coffee / Tea

$1.70

Large Coffee / Tea

$1.93

Soda 20 oz

$2.25

Soda 2 Liter

$3.50

Water 16oz

$1.50

Water Sport Top

$1.75

Water 1 Liter

$2.50

Water 1.5 Liter

$2.75

Core Water

$3.00

Juice Pint

$2.50

Juice Quart

$3.99

Juice 52 oz

$5.99

Arizona Bottle

$2.50

Zen Wtr Sport Top

$2.00

Small Iced Tea

$1.85

Medium Iced Tea

$2.08

Large Iced Tea

$2.50

Small Iced Coffee

$2.15

Medium Iced Coffee

$2.35

Large Iced Coffee

$3.25

Milk Pint

$1.75

Monster

$3.00

Coconut Water

$2.99

Bai

$2.50

Starbucks

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Snapple Large

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Milk 1/2 Gallon

$3.89

Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

Boost Protein

$3.50

International Delight Creamer

$5.99

Starbucks Large

$3.99

Lean Body 17 oz

$3.99

Soda 20 oz

$2.25

Soda 2 Liter

$3.50

Arizona Bottle

$2.50

Juice Pint

$2.50

Juice Quart

$3.99

Juice 52 oz

$5.99

Water 16oz

$1.50

Water Sport Top

$1.75

Water 1 Liter

$2.50

Water 1.5 Liter

$2.75

Small Iced Tea

$1.85

Medium Iced Tea

$2.08
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and see what real HOMEMADE tastes like!! Enjoy our breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, bagels, muffins, signature sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and daily hot food specials.

Website

Location

188 2nd St, Mineola, NY 11501

Directions

Gallery
2nd Street Gourmet Deli image
2nd Street Gourmet Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roast Sandwich House Mineola
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Amias Deli
orange star4.6 • 108
343 merrick ave east meadow, NY 11554
View restaurantnext
Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
orange starNo Reviews
700A Franklin Avenue 700a Franklin Avenue, NY 11010
View restaurantnext
Island Provisions - 96-13 Springfield Blvd
orange star4.0 • 4
96-13 Springfield Blvd Queens Village, NY 11429
View restaurantnext
Press 195 - Rockville Centre
orange star4.6 • 5,697
22 N Park Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Avli the Little Greek Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2449 Jerusalem Ave North Bellmore, NY 11710
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mineola

The Rex Burger & Lobster
orange star4.3 • 3,359
524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED
orange star4.3 • 302
95 Mineola blvd Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mineola
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston