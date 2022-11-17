Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Second Street American Bistro Newport News

1,450 Reviews

$$

115 Arthur Way

Newport News, VA 23602

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Poppin Shrimp
Main St Burger
2nd St's Bistro Pasta

Appetizers

Basket O' Chips

Basket O' Chips

$9.90

Fresh Fried Kettle Chips/House Made Pimento Cheese

Bistro Board

$18.90

Salami/Pimento Cheese/Hummus/ Peppadew Peppers/Tzatziki/Edamame/ Cucumbers/Peppers/Dilly Cucumbers/ Ranch/Grilled Flatbread

Blistered Ahi Tuna

Blistered Ahi Tuna

$15.90

Ahi Tuna, Sesame Seed Crusted & Flash seared RARE/ Seaweed Salad/Wasabi/Pickled Ginger/Tamari

Cast Iron Cornbread

Cast Iron Cornbread

$8.90

Sweet Southern Style Cornbread/Honey Butter

Chicken Tenderloins

Chicken Tenderloins

$13.90

Trio of House Made, Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenderloins served with Second St Sweet Heat Dipping Sauce

Crab Norfolk

$20.90

Jumbo Lump Chesapeake Blue Crab/Butter/Roasted Lemon/Old Bay

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.90

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Truffle Salt/Balsamic Glaze

Lemongrass Mussels

Lemongrass Mussels

$15.90

Black Mussels/Lemongrass, Ginger & Scallion Broth/Garlic Bread

O-Rings

O-Rings

$13.90

Hand Breaded to Order/2nd St Signature Ranch with Sriracha Sauce

Thai Poppin Shrimp

Thai Poppin Shrimp

$13.90

Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze

Soups

Cup Crab & Corn Chowder

Cup Crab & Corn Chowder

$9.90

Cup Creamy Tomato Bisque

$5.90

Creamy Tomato Bisque topped with Shaved Parmesan & Pistou

Cup Split Pea & Bacon Soup

$5.90

Split Pea & Bacon Soup topped with Balsamic Drizzle

Add Cup Tomato Bisque

$3.00

DM Add Cup Tomato Bisque

$3.00

DM Cup Tomato Bisque

$5.90
Bowl Crab & Corn Chowder

Bowl Crab & Corn Chowder

$12.90

Bowl Creamy Tomato Bisque

$8.90

Bowl of Creamy Tomato Bisque topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Pistou

Bowl Split Pea & Bacon

$8.90

Split Pea & Bacon Soup with Balsamic Drizzle

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.90

DM Bowl Tomato Bisque

$8.90

Salads

Quiche

Quiche

$14.90

Chef's Daily Quiche with Choice of French Onion Soup, Split Pea & Bacon Soup, or House Salad

2nd St's Chopped Salad

2nd St's Chopped Salad

$15.90

Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Curried Chicken Salad

$14.90

Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Grilled Flatbread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews

Grilled Romaine Salad

Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.90

Grilled Romaine Lettuce/Creamy Caesar Dressing/Croutons/ Parmesan Cheese/Tomato/Balsamic Glaze (Salad with dressing on the side will not be grilled.)

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$15.90

Teriyaki Grilled Boneless Chicken Thigh/Sugar Snap Peas/Soy-Sesame Noodles/Pickled Cucumber/Asian Vegetable Slaw/Bibb Lettuce/Sweet Thai Chili & Mandarin Ginger Dipping Sauces

Portofino Salad

Portofino Salad

$14.90

Tomato/Cucumber/Blue Cheese Crumbles/Craisins/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.90

Chilled Roasted Ruby Beets/Goat Cheese Crumbles/Candied Pecans/Spring Mix/White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.90

Cup of Soup with 2nd St's Fresh Field Green Salad

Thai Cashew Salad

Thai Cashew Salad

$14.90

With Mandarin Peanut Dressing/Toasted Cashews/Sugar Snap Peas/Mixed Greens/Shredded Vegetable Blend/Crispy Noodles

Side Fresh Field Green Salad

Side Fresh Field Green Salad

$6.90

Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing

Pizza

Pig & Fig

Pig & Fig

$16.90

Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fig Preserves/Arugula/Crispy Onions/Gorgonzola & Parmesan Cheeses/Balsamic Glaze

BBQ Beef Brisket Pizza

$15.90

Smoked Beef Brisket/BBQ Sauce/ Red Onion/Aged Cheddar & Jack Cheeses

Peppadew Pepper & Goat Cheese Pizza

$14.90

Peppadew Peppers/Goat Cheese/ Spinach/Tomato/Jack Cheese/ Balsamic Drizzle

Three-Cheese & Roasted Apple Pizza

$15.90

Flame Roasted Fuji Apples/Caramelized Onion/Wilted Kale/Brie Spread/Jack & Parmesan Cheeses

Entrees

2nd St's Bistro Pasta

2nd St's Bistro Pasta

$22.90

Sauteed Beef Tips/Scallions/Bell Peppers/Tomato/Penne Pasta/Mushroom Alfredo/Parmesan Cheese

2nd St's Lasagna

2nd St's Lasagna

$17.90

Italian Sausage/Ground Beef/Roasted Garlic/Cheese Medley/Fresh Pasta/Rustic Tomato Sauce/Garlic Bread

2nd St's Shrimp & Grits

$24.90

Cajun Shrimp/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Bell Peppers/Green Onions/Tomatoes/Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes served in a Cajun Spiced Beer Broth

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$37.90

Fallin’ off the Bone Baby Back Ribs with Smokey BBQ Sauce/French Fries/Veggie Slaw *Sizes and presentation may vary, but orders are always a 2 - 2 1/4 lb in weight.

Chesapeake Skillet

Chesapeake Skillet

$31.90

Cajun Spiced Shrimp/Chesapeake Blue Crab/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Peppers/Tomato/Scallion/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet

Chicken Cobbler

$18.90

Hand Pulled Chicken/Carrot/Celery/Onion/Mushroom/Potato/Kale/Chicken Veloute/Topped with a Flakey Pie Crust

Crab Piles

Crab Piles

$37.90

Duo of Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Piles/Smoked Gouda Grit Cake/Fresh Seasonal Vegetable/House Made Remoulade

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$22.90

Grilled Salmon/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Vegetable du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred Tomato

Grilled Bison Meatloaf

Grilled Bison Meatloaf

$22.90

Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace

Grilled Bistro Steak

$28.90

Herb Rubbed 8oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace

Hickory Grilled NY Strip

Hickory Grilled NY Strip

$49.90

Hickory Molasses Crusted Center Cut NY Strip/Pimento Cheese-Bacon Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi Glace

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$24.90

Teriyaki-Chili Glazed Ahi Tuna, Seared Rare/Cucumber/Edamame/Pickled Ginger/Snap Peas/Seaweed Salad/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Toasted Sesame Seeds

Pork Ribeye

$22.90

Grilled to temperature Pork Ribeye/Stone Ground Grit Cake/Vegetable du Jour/Smoky Apple Compote

Burgers

2nd St Burger

2nd St Burger

$17.90

Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz. patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.

Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger

Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger

$17.90

2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese. 10 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$16.90

Kosher Dill Pickles/Smoked Bacon/Pimento Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.

Main St Burger

Main St Burger

$15.90

Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$16.90

House Made 6 oz Fresh Salmon Cake/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Kosher Dill Pickles/Bistro Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$16.90

Hickory Grilled Burger/BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.

Mediterranean Veggie Burger

$14.90

House Made Veggie Burger/Tzatziki Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Brioche Bun

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$13.90

Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate with Chocolate Icing

Colossal Carrot Cake

Colossal Carrot Cake

$13.90

Sweet Carrots/Pineapple/Coconut/Pecans/Cream Cheese Icing/Caramel Drizzle

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

$7.90

Graham Cracker Crust Cheesecake topped with Caramel-Apple Sauce

Bacon Maple Bread Pudding

$5.90

Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream

Lavendar Lemon Cake

$7.90

Lavender, Lemon & not much else! 100% Plant Based Soy, Gluten, Dairy & Refined Sugar Free

Mixed Berry Crisp

$5.90

Served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream

Tiramisu

$6.90

Classic Tiramisu topped with Decadent Chocolate Drizzle & Cocoa Powder

1 Cookie

$2.25

3 Cookies

$5.85

6 Cookies

$11.25

12 Cookies

$20.85

Sides/Add Ons

Add Bistro Steak

Add Bistro Steak

$15.90

8 oz

Add Crab Pile

$14.90

4 oz

Add Hickory Grilled NY Strip

Add Hickory Grilled NY Strip

$29.90

12 oz

Add Salmon Burger Patty

$7.90

6oz House-Made Salmon Cake

Add Salmon Filet

$10.90

6 oz

Add Sauteed Shrimp

$9.90

Add Chicken Tenderloins

$8.90

Add Thai Shrimp

$8.90

Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze

Add Veggie Pattie

$6.90

Mediterranean Ground Chickpea Patty

Add Alfredo Sauce

$2.90

Add Cashews

$2.50

Add Flatbread

$3.00

Add Demi

$3.00

Add Hummus

$2.90

Add Mushroom Alfredo Sauce

$2.90

Add Pecans

$2.50

Add Rustic Tomato Sauce

$2.90

Add Saffron Tomato Cream Sauce

$2.90

Add Tzatziki

$1.50

Side Pimento Cheese

$4.90
Side Chilled Soy Sesame Noodles

Side Chilled Soy Sesame Noodles

$4.90

Side Chilled Roasted Beets

$4.90
Side Dilly Pickled Cucumbers

Side Dilly Pickled Cucumbers

$4.90
Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.90
Side Garlic Bread

Side Garlic Bread

$4.90
Side House Fried Chips

Side House Fried Chips

$4.90
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.90

Side O-Rings

$6.90

Side Penne Pasta

$4.90

Side Pimento Cheese Bacon Mashed Potatoes

$6.90

Side Garlic Kale Quinoa

$4.90
Side Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes

Side Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes

$4.90

Side Vegetable du Jour

$4.90

Side Veggie Slaw

$4.90

Sandwiches & Wraps

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.90

Panko Fried Jumbo Lump Crab Cake/House Made Remoulade Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Toasted Brioche

Curried Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.90

Caribbean Curried Chicken/Dried Cranberries/Cashews/Tomato/Cucumber/Spring Mix/Flour Tortilla

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.90

Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenderloin/Kosher Dill Pickles/American Cheese/Sweet Heat/Toasted Brioche Roll

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.90

Shaved, slightly RARE Prime Rib/Provolone Cheese/Horseradish Aioli/Arugula/Toasted French Bread/Onion Jus

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.90

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.90

Kid's Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.90

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.90

Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenderloins

$8.90

Kid's Pasta

$8.90

Kid's Steak

$15.90

GF Kid's Cheeseburger

$11.40

GF Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.40

GF Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenderloins

$8.90

GF Kid's Steak

$15.90

Gluten Free

GF 2nd St's Basket O' Chips

$9.90

House Fried Potato Chips/House Made Pimento Cheese *Not compatible with a Celiac Diet*

GF Bistro Board

$22.40

Salami/Pimento Cheese/Hummus/Peppadew Peppers/Tzatziki/Edamame/Cucumbers/ Peppers/Dilly Cucumbers/Ranch/Gluten Free Bread

GF Blistered Ahi Tuna

$15.90

Sesame Seed Crusted & Flash Seared RARE Ahi Tuna/Wasabi/Pickled Ginger/Tamari

GF Crab Norfolk

$32.90

Jumbo Lump Chesapeake Blue Crab/Old Bay/Roasted Lemon/Butter $Market Price

GF Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.90

*Not compatible with a Celiac Diet* Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Truffle Salt/Balsamic Glaze

GF Lemongrass Mussels

$14.90

Black Mussels/Lemongrass, Ginger & Scallion Broth

GF Cup Crab Chowder

$9.90

GF Split Pea $ Bacon Soup

$5.90

Gluten Free Split Pea & Bacon Soup with Balsamic Drizzle

GF Cup Creamy Tomato Bisque

$5.90

Gluten Free Creamy Tomato Bisque with Shaved Parmesan and Pistou

GF French Onion Soup

$8.90

GF Bowl Crab Chowder

$12.90

GF Bowl Split Pea & Bacon Soup

$8.90

Gluten Free Split Pea & Bacon Soup with Balsamic Drizzle

GF Bowl Creamy Tomato Bisque

$8.90

Gluten Free Creamy Tomato Bisque with Shaved Parmesan and Pistou

GF Add Split Pea

$3.00

GF Add Creamy Tomato Bisque

$3.00

GF 2nd St's Chopped Salad

$15.90

Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Balsamic Vinaigrette

GF Curried Chicken Salad

$17.40

Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Toasted Gluten Free Bread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews

GF Fresh Field Green Side Salad

$6.90

Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing

GF Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.90

Grilled Romaine Lettuce/Creamy Caesar Dressing/Parmesan Cheese/Tomato/Balsamic Drizzle

GF Portofino Salad

$14.90

Tomato/Cucumber/Blue Cheese Crumbles /Craisins/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

GF Roasted Beet Salad

$13.90

Chilled Roasted Ruby Beets/Goat Cheese Crumbles/Spring Mix/White Balsamic Vinaigrette

GF Soup & Salad Combo

$13.90

Cup of Soup with 2nd St's Fresh Field Green Salad

GF Baby Back Ribs

$37.90

Fallin’ off the Bone Baby Back Ribs with Smokey BBQ Sauce/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable Slaw

GF Chesapeake Skillet

$31.90

Salt & Pepper Seasoned Shrimp/Chesapeake Blue Crab/Andouille Sausage/Peppers/Tomato/Scallion/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet

GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$22.90

Grilled Salmon/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Vegetable du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred Tomato

GF Grilled Bistro Steak

$28.90

Herb Rubbed 8 oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace

GF Grilled NY Strip

$49.90

Grilled Center Cut 12 oz. NY Strip Steak/Pimento Cheese-Bacon Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi Glace

GF Pork Ribeye

$22.90

Grilled to temperature Pork Ribeye/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Smoky Apple Compote

GF 2nd St Burger

$17.90

Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Gluten Free Bun.

GF Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger

$17.90

2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Gluten Free Bun.

GF Carolina Burger

$16.90

Kosher Dill Pickles/Smoked Bacon/Pimento Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Gluten Free Bun.

GF Gouda Burger

$16.90

BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Gluten Free Bun.

GF Main St Burger

$15.90

Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, Smoked Gouda, Blue Cheese or Pimento Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion with a Gluten Free Bun.

GF Add Bistro Steak

$15.90

GF Add Grilled Chicken Tenderloins

$8.90

GF Add Herb Grilled Salmon

$10.90

GF Side Chilled Roasted Ruby Beets

$4.90

GF Side Dilly Pickled Cucumbers

$4.90

GF Side Garlic Kale Quinoa

$4.90

GF Side House Fried Chips *NOT CELIAC SAFE

$4.90

GF Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.90

GF Side Pimento Cheese Bacon Mashed Potatoes

$6.90

GF Side Veggie Slaw

$4.90

GF Lavender Lemon Cake

$7.90

Lavender, Lemon & not much else! 100% Plant Based Soy, Gluten, Dairy & Refined Sugar Free

Lunch Sandwiches

Bun Mi

$14.90

Pulled Brisket/Scallion/Sweet Chili Glaze/Pickled Red Onion/Toasted Brioche

Classic Chicken Wrap

$13.90

Crispy Chicken Tender/Bacon/Tomato/Lettuce American Cheese/Bistro Sauce/Flour Tortilla

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$14.90

Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fresh Tomato/Lettuce/Pistou Aioli/Toasted Potato Bread

Reuben

$16.90

Corned Beef Brisket/Sauerkraut/Swiss Cheese/1000 Island/Toasted Marble Rye

Scampi Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$13.90

Scampi Griddled Potato Bread/Aged Cheddar/Applewood Smoked Bacon

Thai Poppin' Shrimp Wrap

$13.90

2nd St’s Famous Thai Poppin’ Shrimp/Cucumbers/Shredded Iceberg/Cabbage/Tomato/Flour Tortilla

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.90

House Made Pimento Cheese/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Tomato/Toasted Potato Bread

Gluten Free Lunch Sandwiches

GF Bun Mi

$17.40

Pulled Brisket/Scallion/Sweet Chili Glaze/Pickled Red Onion/Gluten Free Bun

GF Classic BLT

GF Classic BLT

$17.40

Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fresh Tomato/Lettuce/Pistou Aioli/Gluten Free Bread

GF 2nd St's Reuben

$18.40

Corned Beef Brisket/Sauerkraut/Swiss Cheese/1000 Island/Gluten Free Bread

GF Scampi Grilled Cheese

$16.40

Aged Cheddar/Smoked Bacon/Scampi Buttered Griddled Gluten Free Bread

GF Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$13.40

House Made Pimento Cheese/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Tomato/Gluten Free Bread

Specials

To Go Bread

Soup Special

Loaded Potato Soup topped with Scallions & Bacon

Chef Special

Chef Special

$32.90Out of stock

10 oz Asian Marinated Skirt Steak Accompanied with a seared Polenta Cake, Steamed Vegetables, and finished with Chef Kevin's Green Curry Sauce and a Crisp Radish Slaw.

App Special

App Special

$13.90Out of stock

Trio of Brown Butter Jumbo Scallops / Citrus - Arugula Salad / Served with a Raspberry Rosemary Reduction

Dessert Special

$6.90Out of stock

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Fresh Berries.

Brunch Special

$12.90Out of stock

Boiled Corned Beef topped with Loaded Au Gratin Potatoes & baked into a Cast Iron Skillet

Party Shrimp

Party O-Ring

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.90

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Pink Lemonade

$2.29

Gatorade

$2.29

Club Soda

$2.29

Tonic

$2.29

Ginger Beer Can

$2.29

Sparkling Water

$8.90

Shirley Temple

$2.29

Beer

Mango Cart

$6.00

Sly Clyde

$7.00

VBC Oktoberfest

$7.00

Wine

Ancient Peaks Renegade

$24.00

Red Blend - California

Belle Glos

$60.00

Pinot Noir - Russian River Valley

Catena "Tinto Historico"

$22.00

Red Blend - Argentina

Cline Ancient Vines

$35.00Out of stock

Mourvedre - CA

Dashe Cellars Late Harvest

Dashe Cellars Late Harvest

$20.00

Zinfandel - Sonoma Valley, California 375 mL Bottle - Sweet Dessert Zinfandel

Ed Meades

$30.00

Red Zinfandel - Mendocino

Elizabeth Rose "Chockablock"

$20.00

Red Blend - Napa

Field Recordings Cabernet Franc

$38.00

Cabernet Franc - Paso Robles

Frank Family

$52.00

Chardonnay - Napa

Hendry 7 & 22

$60.00

Red Zinfandel - Napa

Jacques Bardelot

$26.00

Champagne - France

L'Ecole No. 41 "Frenchtown Red"

$26.00

Red Blend - Washington

O'Shaughnessy "Howell Mountain"

$78.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa

Orin Swift Papillion

$125.00

Red Blend - Napa

Paul Hobbs

$132.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa

Pewsey Vale

$16.00

Riesling - South Australia

Pride Mountain

$90.00

Merlot - Napa

Pike Road

$24.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, Oregon

Ridge Three Valleys

$34.00

Red Zinfandel - Sonoma Valley

Robert Sinskey

$40.00

Pinot Noir - Los Carneros

Serial

$27.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles

Seven Falls

$25.00Out of stock

Merlot - Napa

Two Mountain Reserve

$64.00

Two Mountain Winery - Yakima Valley, Washington State

Two Mountain Resere

$76.00

Two Mountain Winery - Yakima Valley, Washington State

Venge Silencieux

Venge Silencieux

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, California

Wolfer Estate

$21.00Out of stock

Rose - Long Island, NY

WW VA Claret

$20.00

Claret - Williamsburg, VA

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Our priority - Superior guest satisfaction! Our motto - Upscale without being uppity! Hours of operation: Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm Friday-Saturday 11:30am-10pm Closed on Mondays Guests are responsible for online orders as submitted. Online orders are final and generally unable to be modified. Call the restaurant for inquiries prior to ordering.

Website

Location

115 Arthur Way, Newport News, VA 23602

Directions

Gallery
Second Street American Bistro image
Second Street American Bistro image

Map
