Second Street American Bistro Newport News
1,450 Reviews
$$
115 Arthur Way
Newport News, VA 23602
Appetizers
Basket O' Chips
Fresh Fried Kettle Chips/House Made Pimento Cheese
Bistro Board
Salami/Pimento Cheese/Hummus/ Peppadew Peppers/Tzatziki/Edamame/ Cucumbers/Peppers/Dilly Cucumbers/ Ranch/Grilled Flatbread
Blistered Ahi Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Sesame Seed Crusted & Flash seared RARE/ Seaweed Salad/Wasabi/Pickled Ginger/Tamari
Cast Iron Cornbread
Sweet Southern Style Cornbread/Honey Butter
Chicken Tenderloins
Trio of House Made, Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenderloins served with Second St Sweet Heat Dipping Sauce
Crab Norfolk
Jumbo Lump Chesapeake Blue Crab/Butter/Roasted Lemon/Old Bay
Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Truffle Salt/Balsamic Glaze
Lemongrass Mussels
Black Mussels/Lemongrass, Ginger & Scallion Broth/Garlic Bread
O-Rings
Hand Breaded to Order/2nd St Signature Ranch with Sriracha Sauce
Thai Poppin Shrimp
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
Soups
Cup Crab & Corn Chowder
Cup Creamy Tomato Bisque
Creamy Tomato Bisque topped with Shaved Parmesan & Pistou
Cup Split Pea & Bacon Soup
Split Pea & Bacon Soup topped with Balsamic Drizzle
Bowl Crab & Corn Chowder
Bowl Creamy Tomato Bisque
Bowl of Creamy Tomato Bisque topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Pistou
Bowl Split Pea & Bacon
Split Pea & Bacon Soup with Balsamic Drizzle
French Onion Soup
Salads
Quiche
Chef's Daily Quiche with Choice of French Onion Soup, Split Pea & Bacon Soup, or House Salad
2nd St's Chopped Salad
Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette
Curried Chicken Salad
Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Grilled Flatbread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews
Grilled Romaine Salad
Grilled Romaine Lettuce/Creamy Caesar Dressing/Croutons/ Parmesan Cheese/Tomato/Balsamic Glaze (Salad with dressing on the side will not be grilled.)
Lettuce Wraps
Teriyaki Grilled Boneless Chicken Thigh/Sugar Snap Peas/Soy-Sesame Noodles/Pickled Cucumber/Asian Vegetable Slaw/Bibb Lettuce/Sweet Thai Chili & Mandarin Ginger Dipping Sauces
Portofino Salad
Tomato/Cucumber/Blue Cheese Crumbles/Craisins/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Chilled Roasted Ruby Beets/Goat Cheese Crumbles/Candied Pecans/Spring Mix/White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Soup & Salad Combo
Cup of Soup with 2nd St's Fresh Field Green Salad
Thai Cashew Salad
With Mandarin Peanut Dressing/Toasted Cashews/Sugar Snap Peas/Mixed Greens/Shredded Vegetable Blend/Crispy Noodles
Side Fresh Field Green Salad
Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing
Pizza
Pig & Fig
Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fig Preserves/Arugula/Crispy Onions/Gorgonzola & Parmesan Cheeses/Balsamic Glaze
BBQ Beef Brisket Pizza
Smoked Beef Brisket/BBQ Sauce/ Red Onion/Aged Cheddar & Jack Cheeses
Peppadew Pepper & Goat Cheese Pizza
Peppadew Peppers/Goat Cheese/ Spinach/Tomato/Jack Cheese/ Balsamic Drizzle
Three-Cheese & Roasted Apple Pizza
Flame Roasted Fuji Apples/Caramelized Onion/Wilted Kale/Brie Spread/Jack & Parmesan Cheeses
Entrees
2nd St's Bistro Pasta
Sauteed Beef Tips/Scallions/Bell Peppers/Tomato/Penne Pasta/Mushroom Alfredo/Parmesan Cheese
2nd St's Lasagna
Italian Sausage/Ground Beef/Roasted Garlic/Cheese Medley/Fresh Pasta/Rustic Tomato Sauce/Garlic Bread
2nd St's Shrimp & Grits
Cajun Shrimp/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Bell Peppers/Green Onions/Tomatoes/Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes served in a Cajun Spiced Beer Broth
Baby Back Ribs
Fallin’ off the Bone Baby Back Ribs with Smokey BBQ Sauce/French Fries/Veggie Slaw *Sizes and presentation may vary, but orders are always a 2 - 2 1/4 lb in weight.
Chesapeake Skillet
Cajun Spiced Shrimp/Chesapeake Blue Crab/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Peppers/Tomato/Scallion/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet
Chicken Cobbler
Hand Pulled Chicken/Carrot/Celery/Onion/Mushroom/Potato/Kale/Chicken Veloute/Topped with a Flakey Pie Crust
Crab Piles
Duo of Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Piles/Smoked Gouda Grit Cake/Fresh Seasonal Vegetable/House Made Remoulade
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Salmon/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Vegetable du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred Tomato
Grilled Bison Meatloaf
Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace
Grilled Bistro Steak
Herb Rubbed 8oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace
Hickory Grilled NY Strip
Hickory Molasses Crusted Center Cut NY Strip/Pimento Cheese-Bacon Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi Glace
Poke Bowl
Teriyaki-Chili Glazed Ahi Tuna, Seared Rare/Cucumber/Edamame/Pickled Ginger/Snap Peas/Seaweed Salad/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Toasted Sesame Seeds
Pork Ribeye
Grilled to temperature Pork Ribeye/Stone Ground Grit Cake/Vegetable du Jour/Smoky Apple Compote
Burgers
2nd St Burger
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz. patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger
2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese. 10 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Carolina Burger
Kosher Dill Pickles/Smoked Bacon/Pimento Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Main St Burger
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
Salmon Burger
House Made 6 oz Fresh Salmon Cake/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Kosher Dill Pickles/Bistro Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun.
Smokehouse Burger
Hickory Grilled Burger/BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Mediterranean Veggie Burger
House Made Veggie Burger/Tzatziki Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Brioche Bun
Dessert
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate with Chocolate Icing
Colossal Carrot Cake
Sweet Carrots/Pineapple/Coconut/Pecans/Cream Cheese Icing/Caramel Drizzle
Apple Caramel Cheesecake
Graham Cracker Crust Cheesecake topped with Caramel-Apple Sauce
Bacon Maple Bread Pudding
Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream
Lavendar Lemon Cake
Lavender, Lemon & not much else! 100% Plant Based Soy, Gluten, Dairy & Refined Sugar Free
Mixed Berry Crisp
Served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream
Tiramisu
Classic Tiramisu topped with Decadent Chocolate Drizzle & Cocoa Powder
1 Cookie
3 Cookies
6 Cookies
12 Cookies
Sides/Add Ons
Add Bistro Steak
8 oz
Add Crab Pile
4 oz
Add Hickory Grilled NY Strip
12 oz
Add Salmon Burger Patty
6oz House-Made Salmon Cake
Add Salmon Filet
6 oz
Add Sauteed Shrimp
Add Chicken Tenderloins
Add Thai Shrimp
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
Add Veggie Pattie
Mediterranean Ground Chickpea Patty
Add Alfredo Sauce
Add Cashews
Add Flatbread
Add Demi
Add Hummus
Add Mushroom Alfredo Sauce
Add Pecans
Add Rustic Tomato Sauce
Add Saffron Tomato Cream Sauce
Add Tzatziki
Side Pimento Cheese
Side Chilled Soy Sesame Noodles
Side Chilled Roasted Beets
Side Dilly Pickled Cucumbers
Side Fries
Side Garlic Bread
Side House Fried Chips
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side O-Rings
Side Penne Pasta
Side Pimento Cheese Bacon Mashed Potatoes
Side Garlic Kale Quinoa
Side Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes
Side Vegetable du Jour
Side Veggie Slaw
Sandwiches & Wraps
Crab Cake Sandwich
Panko Fried Jumbo Lump Crab Cake/House Made Remoulade Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Toasted Brioche
Curried Chicken Salad Wrap
Caribbean Curried Chicken/Dried Cranberries/Cashews/Tomato/Cucumber/Spring Mix/Flour Tortilla
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenderloin/Kosher Dill Pickles/American Cheese/Sweet Heat/Toasted Brioche Roll
Prime Rib French Dip
Shaved, slightly RARE Prime Rib/Provolone Cheese/Horseradish Aioli/Arugula/Toasted French Bread/Onion Jus
Kids
Gluten Free
GF 2nd St's Basket O' Chips
House Fried Potato Chips/House Made Pimento Cheese *Not compatible with a Celiac Diet*
GF Bistro Board
Salami/Pimento Cheese/Hummus/Peppadew Peppers/Tzatziki/Edamame/Cucumbers/ Peppers/Dilly Cucumbers/Ranch/Gluten Free Bread
GF Blistered Ahi Tuna
Sesame Seed Crusted & Flash Seared RARE Ahi Tuna/Wasabi/Pickled Ginger/Tamari
GF Crab Norfolk
Jumbo Lump Chesapeake Blue Crab/Old Bay/Roasted Lemon/Butter $Market Price
GF Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts
*Not compatible with a Celiac Diet* Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Truffle Salt/Balsamic Glaze
GF Lemongrass Mussels
Black Mussels/Lemongrass, Ginger & Scallion Broth
GF Cup Crab Chowder
GF Split Pea $ Bacon Soup
Gluten Free Split Pea & Bacon Soup with Balsamic Drizzle
GF Cup Creamy Tomato Bisque
Gluten Free Creamy Tomato Bisque with Shaved Parmesan and Pistou
GF French Onion Soup
GF Bowl Crab Chowder
GF Bowl Split Pea & Bacon Soup
Gluten Free Split Pea & Bacon Soup with Balsamic Drizzle
GF Bowl Creamy Tomato Bisque
Gluten Free Creamy Tomato Bisque with Shaved Parmesan and Pistou
GF Add Split Pea
GF Add Creamy Tomato Bisque
GF 2nd St's Chopped Salad
Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Balsamic Vinaigrette
GF Curried Chicken Salad
Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Toasted Gluten Free Bread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews
GF Fresh Field Green Side Salad
Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing
GF Grilled Romaine Salad
Grilled Romaine Lettuce/Creamy Caesar Dressing/Parmesan Cheese/Tomato/Balsamic Drizzle
GF Portofino Salad
Tomato/Cucumber/Blue Cheese Crumbles /Craisins/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
GF Roasted Beet Salad
Chilled Roasted Ruby Beets/Goat Cheese Crumbles/Spring Mix/White Balsamic Vinaigrette
GF Soup & Salad Combo
Cup of Soup with 2nd St's Fresh Field Green Salad
GF Baby Back Ribs
Fallin’ off the Bone Baby Back Ribs with Smokey BBQ Sauce/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable Slaw
GF Chesapeake Skillet
Salt & Pepper Seasoned Shrimp/Chesapeake Blue Crab/Andouille Sausage/Peppers/Tomato/Scallion/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet
GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Salmon/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Vegetable du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred Tomato
GF Grilled Bistro Steak
Herb Rubbed 8 oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace
GF Grilled NY Strip
Grilled Center Cut 12 oz. NY Strip Steak/Pimento Cheese-Bacon Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi Glace
GF Pork Ribeye
Grilled to temperature Pork Ribeye/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Smoky Apple Compote
GF 2nd St Burger
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Gluten Free Bun.
GF Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger
2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Gluten Free Bun.
GF Carolina Burger
Kosher Dill Pickles/Smoked Bacon/Pimento Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Gluten Free Bun.
GF Gouda Burger
BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Gluten Free Bun.
GF Main St Burger
Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, Smoked Gouda, Blue Cheese or Pimento Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion with a Gluten Free Bun.
GF Add Bistro Steak
GF Add Grilled Chicken Tenderloins
GF Add Herb Grilled Salmon
GF Side Chilled Roasted Ruby Beets
GF Side Dilly Pickled Cucumbers
GF Side Garlic Kale Quinoa
GF Side House Fried Chips *NOT CELIAC SAFE
GF Side Mashed Potatoes
GF Side Pimento Cheese Bacon Mashed Potatoes
GF Side Veggie Slaw
GF Lavender Lemon Cake
Lavender, Lemon & not much else! 100% Plant Based Soy, Gluten, Dairy & Refined Sugar Free
Lunch Sandwiches
Bun Mi
Pulled Brisket/Scallion/Sweet Chili Glaze/Pickled Red Onion/Toasted Brioche
Classic Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tender/Bacon/Tomato/Lettuce American Cheese/Bistro Sauce/Flour Tortilla
Classic BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fresh Tomato/Lettuce/Pistou Aioli/Toasted Potato Bread
Reuben
Corned Beef Brisket/Sauerkraut/Swiss Cheese/1000 Island/Toasted Marble Rye
Scampi Cheddar Grilled Cheese
Scampi Griddled Potato Bread/Aged Cheddar/Applewood Smoked Bacon
Thai Poppin' Shrimp Wrap
2nd St’s Famous Thai Poppin’ Shrimp/Cucumbers/Shredded Iceberg/Cabbage/Tomato/Flour Tortilla
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
House Made Pimento Cheese/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Tomato/Toasted Potato Bread
Gluten Free Lunch Sandwiches
GF Bun Mi
Pulled Brisket/Scallion/Sweet Chili Glaze/Pickled Red Onion/Gluten Free Bun
GF Classic BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fresh Tomato/Lettuce/Pistou Aioli/Gluten Free Bread
GF 2nd St's Reuben
Corned Beef Brisket/Sauerkraut/Swiss Cheese/1000 Island/Gluten Free Bread
GF Scampi Grilled Cheese
Aged Cheddar/Smoked Bacon/Scampi Buttered Griddled Gluten Free Bread
GF Pimento Cheese Sandwich
House Made Pimento Cheese/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Tomato/Gluten Free Bread
Specials
To Go Bread
Soup Special
Loaded Potato Soup topped with Scallions & Bacon
Chef Special
10 oz Asian Marinated Skirt Steak Accompanied with a seared Polenta Cake, Steamed Vegetables, and finished with Chef Kevin's Green Curry Sauce and a Crisp Radish Slaw.
App Special
Trio of Brown Butter Jumbo Scallops / Citrus - Arugula Salad / Served with a Raspberry Rosemary Reduction
Dessert Special
Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Fresh Berries.
Brunch Special
Boiled Corned Beef topped with Loaded Au Gratin Potatoes & baked into a Cast Iron Skillet
Party Shrimp
Party O-Ring
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Wine
Ancient Peaks Renegade
Red Blend - California
Belle Glos
Pinot Noir - Russian River Valley
Catena "Tinto Historico"
Red Blend - Argentina
Cline Ancient Vines
Mourvedre - CA
Dashe Cellars Late Harvest
Zinfandel - Sonoma Valley, California 375 mL Bottle - Sweet Dessert Zinfandel
Ed Meades
Red Zinfandel - Mendocino
Elizabeth Rose "Chockablock"
Red Blend - Napa
Field Recordings Cabernet Franc
Cabernet Franc - Paso Robles
Frank Family
Chardonnay - Napa
Hendry 7 & 22
Red Zinfandel - Napa
Jacques Bardelot
Champagne - France
L'Ecole No. 41 "Frenchtown Red"
Red Blend - Washington
O'Shaughnessy "Howell Mountain"
Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa
Orin Swift Papillion
Red Blend - Napa
Paul Hobbs
Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa
Pewsey Vale
Riesling - South Australia
Pride Mountain
Merlot - Napa
Pike Road
Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, Oregon
Ridge Three Valleys
Red Zinfandel - Sonoma Valley
Robert Sinskey
Pinot Noir - Los Carneros
Serial
Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles
Seven Falls
Merlot - Napa
Two Mountain Reserve
Two Mountain Winery - Yakima Valley, Washington State
Two Mountain Resere
Two Mountain Winery - Yakima Valley, Washington State
Venge Silencieux
Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, California
Wolfer Estate
Rose - Long Island, NY
WW VA Claret
Claret - Williamsburg, VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Our priority - Superior guest satisfaction! Our motto - Upscale without being uppity! Hours of operation: Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm Friday-Saturday 11:30am-10pm Closed on Mondays Guests are responsible for online orders as submitted. Online orders are final and generally unable to be modified. Call the restaurant for inquiries prior to ordering.
115 Arthur Way, Newport News, VA 23602