Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
6,184 Reviews
$$
140 2nd St
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Popular Items
Main St Burger
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
2nd St's Chopped Salad
Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette
2nd St's Lasagna
Italian Sausage/Ground Beef/4-Cheese Medley/Fresh Pasta/Rustic Tomato Sauce/Garlic Bread
FOOD
Appetizers
Basket O' Chips
Fresh Fried Kettle Chips/House Made Pimento Cheese
Cornbread
Sweet Southern Style Cornbread/Honey Butter
Crab Norfolk
Jumbo Lump Chesapeake Blue Crab/Butter/Roasted Lemon Old Bay
Fried Duck Rangoons
Duck Bacon, Cream Cheese & Corn inside a Crispy Wonton. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes/Pimento Cheese/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Ranch
Lemongrass Mussels
Black Mussels/Lemongrass, Ginger & Scallion Broth/Garlic Bread
O-Rings
Hand Breaded to Order/2nd St Signature Ranch with Sriracha Sauce
Petite Charcuterie
Salami/Olives/Peppadew Peppers/Aged Cheddar/Pimento Cheese/Marinated Artichokes/Candied Pecans/Fresh Berries
Sesame Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Sesame Seed Crusted & Flash Seared RARE Seaweed Salad/Wasabi/Picked Ginger/Tamari
Thai Poppin Shrimp
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
Veggie Flatbread
Grilled Flatbread/Beet Hummus/Tomato/Olives/Mixed Greens/Feta Cheese/Pistou. Served Cold.
Soups
Salads
Quiche
Rotating item; ingredients change daily. Please call 757-220-2286 for details.
2nd St's Chopped Salad
Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette
Berry & Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh Berries/Goat Cheese/ Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/ Spring Mix/White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Crunchy Mandarin Salad
Mandarin Oranges/Shredded Veggies/Sugar Snap Peas/Sunflower Seeds/Crunchy Ramen Noodles/Mixed Greens/Mandarin Ginger Vinaigrette
Curried Chicken Salad
Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Grilled Flatbread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews
Grilled Romaine Salad
Grilled Romaine Lettuce/Creamy Caesar Dressing/Croutons/ Parmesan Cheese/Tomato/Balsamic Glaze (Salad with dressing on the side will not be grilled.)
Lettuce Wraps
Teriyaki Chicken Breast/Sugar Snap Peas/Soy-Sesame Noodles/Pickled Cucumber/Asian Vegetable Slaw/Bibb Lettuce/Sweet Thai Chili & Mandarin Ginger Dipping Sauces
Portofino Salad
Tomato/Cucumbers/Blue Cheese Crumbles/Dried Cranberry/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Soup & Salad Combo
Choice of Soup & 2nd St's Fresh Field Green Side Salad
Watermelon & Feta Salad
Seedless Watermelon/Feta Cheese/Cucumbers/Kalamata Olives/Mixed Greens/Pistou/White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Fresh Field Green Side Salad
Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing
Pizza
Mango Chicken BBQ Pizza
Pulled Chicken/Mango/Red Onion/Jalapenos/BBQ Sauce/Jack Cheese/Golden BBQ Drizzle
Mediterranean Pizza
Salami/Marinated Artichokes/Kalamata Olives/Tomato Sauce/Jack & Parmesan Cheeses/Balsamic Glaze
Peppadew Pepper & Goat Cheese Pizza
Peppadew Peppers/Goat Cheese/ Spinach/Tomato/Jack Cheese/ Balsamic Drizzle
Pig & Fig Pizza
Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fig Preserves/Arugula/Crispy Onions/Gorgonzola & Parmesan Cheeses/Balsamic Glaze
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs
Fallin’ off the Bone Baby Back Ribs with Classic Smokey BBQ Sauce/Mustard BBQ Drizzle/French Fries/Veggie Slaw. *Sizes and presentation may vary, but orders are always a 2 - 2 1/4 lb in weight.
Crab Piles
Duo of Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Piles/Smoked Gouda Grit Cake/Fresh Seasonal Vegetable/House Made Remoulade
Grilled Bistro Steak
Herb Rubbed 8oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace
Virginia Jambalaya
Cajun Spiced Shrimp/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Pulled Chicken/Peppers/Tomato/Scallion/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Mango Scallion Rice/Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet
Grilled Bison Meatloaf
Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace
Mediterranean Salmon
Grilled Salmon/Tabbouleh Salad/Dilly Cucumbers/Vegetable du Jour/Peppadew-Artichoke Relish
2nd St's Lasagna
Italian Sausage/Ground Beef/4-Cheese Medley/Fresh Pasta/Rustic Tomato Sauce/Garlic Bread
Hickory Grilled NY Strip
Certified Angus Beef NY Strip with Hickory Molasses Crust/Au Gratin Potatoes/Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus/Demi Glace/Charred Tomato
Poke Bowl
Teriyaki-Chili Glazed Ahi Tuna, Seared Rare/Cucumber/Edamame/Pickled Ginger/Snap Peas/Seaweed Salad/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Toasted Sesame Seeds
Chipotle Honey Pork Ribeye
Chipotle Honey Glazed Pork Ribeye/Vegetable du Jour/Mango Scallion Rice/Mango Salsa
2nd St's Shrimp & Grits
Cajun Spiced Shrimp/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Peppers/Green Onions/Tomatoes/Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes served in a Cajun Spiced Beer Broth
2nd St's Bistro Pasta
Sauteed Beef Tips/Scallions/Peppers/Tomato/Penne Pasta/Mushroom Alfredo/Parmesan
Grilled Veggie Entree
Marinated Grilled Tofu/Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus/Charred Tomato/Marinated Artichiokes/Dilly Cucumbers/Tabbouleh Salad
Burgers
2nd St Burger
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger
2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese. 10 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Carolina Burger
Kosher Dill Pickles/Smoked Bacon/Pimento Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Main St Burger
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
Salmon Burger
House Made 6 oz Fresh Salmon Cake/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Kosher Dill Pickles/Bistro Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun.
Smokehouse Burger
Hickory Grilled Burger/BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Veggie Burger
Garbanzo Bean Burger/Tzatziki Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Brioche Bun
Dessert
Carrot Cake
Carrots/Raisins/Coconut/Pecans/Cream Cheese Icing/Caramel Drizzle
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate with Chocolate Icing
Turtle Cheesecake
Graham Cracker Crust Cheesecake topped with Candied Pecans, Caramel & Chocolate Sauces
S'mores Bread Pudding
Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream
Lavender Lemon Cake
Lavender, Lemon & not much else! 100% Plant Based Soy, Gluten, Dairy & Refined Sugar Free
Mixed Berry Crisp
Served warm with Ice Cream
Warm Pound Cake
Classic Pound Cake served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream & Fresh Berries.
1 Cookie
PM Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
Panko Fried Jumbo Lump Crab Cake/House Made Remoulade Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Toasted Brioche
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders/Chipotle Honey/Jalapenos/Aged Cheddar Cheese/Toasted Brioche Roll
Prime Rib French Dip
Shaved, slightly RARE Prime Rib/Provolone Cheese/Horseradish Aioli/Arugula/Toasted French Bread/Onion Jus
Kids
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Cheeseburger
Kid's Chicken Tenderloins
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Pasta
Penne pasta with choice of butter or rustic tomato sauce.
Kid's Steak
GF Kid's Cheeseburger
GF Kid's Grilled Cheese
GF Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenderloins
GF Kid's Pizza
Tomato Sauce/Jack Cheese/Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust *Not Celiac safe due to cross contamination during the baking process.
GF Kid's Steak
Gluten Free
GF 2nd St's Basket o' Chips
House Fried Potato Chips/House Made Pimento Cheese *Not compatible with a Celiac Diet*
GF Blistered Ahi Tuna
Sesame Seed Crusted & Flash Seared RARE Ahi Tuna/Wasabi/Pickled Ginger/Tamari
GF Crab Norfolk
Jumbo Lump Chesapeake Blue Crab/Old Bay/Roasted Lemon/Butter $Market Price
GF Lemongrass Mussels
Black Mussels/Lemongrass, Ginger & Scallion Broth
GF Petite Charcuterie
Salami/Olives/Peppadew Peppers/Aged Cheddar/Pimento Cheese/Marinated Artichokes/Candied Pecans/Fresh Berries
GF Veggie Flatbread
Toasted Gluten Free Cauliflower Flat Bread/Beet Hummus/Tomato/Olives/Mixed Greens/Feta Cheese/Pistou. Served Cold.
GF Pig & Fig Pizza
Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fig Preserves/Arugula/Gorgonzola & Parmesan Cheeses/Balsamic Glaze on a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust. *Pizzas are not Celiac Safe due to cross-contamination in the baking process.*
GF Mediterranean Pizza
Salami/Marinated Artichokes/Kalamata Olives/Tomato Sauce/Jack & Parmesan Cheese/Balsamic Glaze on a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust *Not Celiac Safe due to cross-contamination in the baking process*
GF Peppadew Pepper & Goat Cheese Pizza
Peppadew Peppers/Goat & Jack Cheeses/Arugula/Tomato Sauce/Balsamic Drizzle on a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust *Not Celiac Safe due to cross-contamination during the baking process.
GF Mango Chicken BBQ Pizza
Pulled Chicken/Mango/Red Onion/Jalapeno/BBQ Sauce/Jack Cheese on a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust *Not Celiac Safe due to cross-contamination during the baking process.
GF 2nd St's Chopped Salad
Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Balsamic Vinaigrette
GF Berry & Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh Berries/Sunflower Seeds/Cucumber/Goat Cheese Crumbles/Spring Mix/White Balsamic Vinaigrette
GF Curried Chicken Salad
Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Toasted Gluten Free Bread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews
GF Fresh Field Green Side Salad
Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing
GF Grilled Romaine Salad
Grilled Romaine Lettuce/Creamy Caesar Dressing/Parmesan Cheese/Tomato/Balsamic Glaze
GF Portofino Salad
Tomato/Cucumber/Blue Cheese/Dried Cranberry/Sweet Peppers/Field Greens/Candied Pecans/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
GF Soup & Salad Combo
GF Watermelon & Feta Salad
Seedless Watermelon/Feta Cheese/Cucumber/Kalamata Olives/Mixed Greens/Pistou/White Balsamic Vinaigrette
GF French Onion Soup
GF Crab Chowder
GF Creamy Tomato Bisque
Gluten Free Creamy Tomato Bisque with Shaved Parmesan and Pistou
GF Baby Back Ribs
Fallin’ off the Bone Baby Back Ribs with Smokey BBQ Sauce/Mashed Potatoes/Veggie Slaw
GF Virgina Jambalaya
Salt & Pepper Seasoned Shrimp/Andouille Sausage/Pulled Chicken/Peppers/Tomato/Scallion/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Mango Scallion Rice/Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet
GF Mediterranean Salmon
Grilled Salmon/Mango Scallion Rice/Dilly Cucumbers/Vegetable du Jour/Peppadew-Artichoke Relish
GF Grilled Bistro Steak
Herb Rubbed 8 oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace
GF Grilled NY Strip
Certified Angus Beef NY Strip Steak/Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes/Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus/Demi Glace
GF Chipotle Honey Pork Ribeye
Chipotle Honey Pork Ribeye/Vegetable du Jour/Mango Scallion Rice/Mango Salsa
GF Grilled Veggie Entree
Marinated Grilled Tofu/Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus/Charred Tomato/Marinated Artichokes/Dilly Cucumbers/Mango Scallion Rice
GF 2nd St Burger
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
GF Bacon Blue Burger
2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
GF Carolina Burger
Kosher Dill Pickles/Smoked Bacon/Pimento Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
GF Smokehouse Burger
BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
GF Main St Burger
Classic burger with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
GF Fresh Berries
GF Fresh Field Green Side Salad
Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing
GF Garlic Butter Asparagus
GF Mandarin Oranges
GF Mango Scallion Rice
GF Side Dilly Cucumbers
GF Side House Fried Chips
Seasoned, House Fried Potato Chips *Not compatible with a Celiac Diet*
GF Side Mashed Potatoes
GF Side Veggie Slaw
GF Vegetable du Jour
GF Lavender Lemon Cake
Lavender, Lemon & not much else! 100% Plant Based Soy, Gluten, Dairy & Refined Sugar Free
Sides/Add-Ons (Online)
Side Au Gratin Potatoes
Side Chips
Side Dilly Cucumbers
Side Fresh Berries
Side Fries
Side Garlic Bread
Side Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus
Side Grit Cake
Side Mandarin Oranges
Side Mango Scallion Rice
Side Mashed Potato
Side O-Ring
Side Penne Pasta
Side Soy Sesame Noodle
Side Tabbouleh Salad
Served cold.
Side Vegetable du Jour
Side Veggie Slaw
Side Bacon Sliced
Add Bistro Steak
8 oz
Add Chicken Tenderloins
Add Crab Pile
4 oz
Add Salmon Filet
6 oz
Add Thai Shrimp
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
Add 1 Scoop Chicken Salad
Add Hickory Grilled NY Strip
12 oz
Add Salmon Burger Patty
Add Sauteed Shrimp
Add Veggie Patty
Add Pulled Chicken
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Our priority - Superior guest satisfaction! Our motto - Upscale without being uppity! Hours of operation: Tuesday-Sunday Closed on Mondays Online orders are final and generally not able to be modified. Call the restaurant for inquiries prior to ordering.
140 2nd St, Williamsburg, VA 23185