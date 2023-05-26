Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg

6,184 Reviews

$$

140 2nd St

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Popular Items

Main St Burger

Main St Burger

$15.90

Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.

2nd St's Chopped Salad

$15.90

Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette

2nd St's Lasagna

2nd St's Lasagna

$17.90

Italian Sausage/Ground Beef/4-Cheese Medley/Fresh Pasta/Rustic Tomato Sauce/Garlic Bread

FOOD

Appetizers

Basket O' Chips

Basket O' Chips

$9.90

Fresh Fried Kettle Chips/House Made Pimento Cheese

Cornbread

Cornbread

$8.90

Sweet Southern Style Cornbread/Honey Butter

Crab Norfolk

Crab Norfolk

$27.90

Jumbo Lump Chesapeake Blue Crab/Butter/Roasted Lemon Old Bay

Fried Duck Rangoons

Fried Duck Rangoons

$15.90

Duck Bacon, Cream Cheese & Corn inside a Crispy Wonton. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.90

Fried Green Tomatoes/Pimento Cheese/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Ranch

Lemongrass Mussels

Lemongrass Mussels

$15.90

Black Mussels/Lemongrass, Ginger & Scallion Broth/Garlic Bread

O-Rings

O-Rings

$13.90

Hand Breaded to Order/2nd St Signature Ranch with Sriracha Sauce

Petite Charcuterie

Petite Charcuterie

$14.90

Salami/Olives/Peppadew Peppers/Aged Cheddar/Pimento Cheese/Marinated Artichokes/Candied Pecans/Fresh Berries

Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$15.90

Ahi Tuna, Sesame Seed Crusted & Flash Seared RARE Seaweed Salad/Wasabi/Picked Ginger/Tamari

Thai Poppin Shrimp

Thai Poppin Shrimp

$13.90

Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$14.90

Grilled Flatbread/Beet Hummus/Tomato/Olives/Mixed Greens/Feta Cheese/Pistou. Served Cold.

Soups

Crab & Corn Chowder

Crab & Corn Chowder

$11.90
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.90
Creamy Tomato Bisque

Creamy Tomato Bisque

$8.90

Bowl of Creamy Tomato Bisque topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Pistou

Salads

Quiche

Quiche

$15.90

Rotating item; ingredients change daily. Please call 757-220-2286 for details.

2nd St's Chopped Salad

$15.90

Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette

Berry & Goat Cheese Salad

Berry & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.90

Fresh Berries/Goat Cheese/ Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/ Spring Mix/White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Crunchy Mandarin Salad

Crunchy Mandarin Salad

$15.90

Mandarin Oranges/Shredded Veggies/Sugar Snap Peas/Sunflower Seeds/Crunchy Ramen Noodles/Mixed Greens/Mandarin Ginger Vinaigrette

Curried Chicken Salad

Curried Chicken Salad

$14.90

Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Grilled Flatbread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews

Grilled Romaine Salad

Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.90

Grilled Romaine Lettuce/Creamy Caesar Dressing/Croutons/ Parmesan Cheese/Tomato/Balsamic Glaze (Salad with dressing on the side will not be grilled.)

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$15.90

Teriyaki Chicken Breast/Sugar Snap Peas/Soy-Sesame Noodles/Pickled Cucumber/Asian Vegetable Slaw/Bibb Lettuce/Sweet Thai Chili & Mandarin Ginger Dipping Sauces

Portofino Salad

Portofino Salad

$14.90

Tomato/Cucumbers/Blue Cheese Crumbles/Dried Cranberry/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.90

Choice of Soup & 2nd St's Fresh Field Green Side Salad

Watermelon & Feta Salad

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$14.90

Seedless Watermelon/Feta Cheese/Cucumbers/Kalamata Olives/Mixed Greens/Pistou/White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Fresh Field Green Side Salad

Fresh Field Green Side Salad

$7.90

Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing

Pizza

Mango Chicken BBQ Pizza

Mango Chicken BBQ Pizza

$15.90

Pulled Chicken/Mango/Red Onion/Jalapenos/BBQ Sauce/Jack Cheese/Golden BBQ Drizzle

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$16.90

Salami/Marinated Artichokes/Kalamata Olives/Tomato Sauce/Jack & Parmesan Cheeses/Balsamic Glaze

Peppadew Pepper & Goat Cheese Pizza

$14.90

Peppadew Peppers/Goat Cheese/ Spinach/Tomato/Jack Cheese/ Balsamic Drizzle

Pig & Fig Pizza

Pig & Fig Pizza

$16.90

Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fig Preserves/Arugula/Crispy Onions/Gorgonzola & Parmesan Cheeses/Balsamic Glaze

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$37.90

Fallin’ off the Bone Baby Back Ribs with Classic Smokey BBQ Sauce/Mustard BBQ Drizzle/French Fries/Veggie Slaw. *Sizes and presentation may vary, but orders are always a 2 - 2 1/4 lb in weight.

Crab Piles

Crab Piles

$45.90

Duo of Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Piles/Smoked Gouda Grit Cake/Fresh Seasonal Vegetable/House Made Remoulade

Grilled Bistro Steak

Grilled Bistro Steak

$28.90

Herb Rubbed 8oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace

Virginia Jambalaya

Virginia Jambalaya

$26.90

Cajun Spiced Shrimp/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Pulled Chicken/Peppers/Tomato/Scallion/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Mango Scallion Rice/Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet

Grilled Bison Meatloaf

Grilled Bison Meatloaf

$22.90

Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$22.90

Grilled Salmon/Tabbouleh Salad/Dilly Cucumbers/Vegetable du Jour/Peppadew-Artichoke Relish

2nd St's Lasagna

2nd St's Lasagna

$17.90

Italian Sausage/Ground Beef/4-Cheese Medley/Fresh Pasta/Rustic Tomato Sauce/Garlic Bread

Hickory Grilled NY Strip

Hickory Grilled NY Strip

$49.90

Certified Angus Beef NY Strip with Hickory Molasses Crust/Au Gratin Potatoes/Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus/Demi Glace/Charred Tomato

Poke Bowl

$24.90

Teriyaki-Chili Glazed Ahi Tuna, Seared Rare/Cucumber/Edamame/Pickled Ginger/Snap Peas/Seaweed Salad/Garlic Kale Quinoa/Toasted Sesame Seeds

Chipotle Honey Pork Ribeye

$22.90

Chipotle Honey Glazed Pork Ribeye/Vegetable du Jour/Mango Scallion Rice/Mango Salsa

2nd St's Shrimp & Grits

2nd St's Shrimp & Grits

$24.90

Cajun Spiced Shrimp/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Peppers/Green Onions/Tomatoes/Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes served in a Cajun Spiced Beer Broth

2nd St's Bistro Pasta

2nd St's Bistro Pasta

$22.90

Sauteed Beef Tips/Scallions/Peppers/Tomato/Penne Pasta/Mushroom Alfredo/Parmesan

Grilled Veggie Entree

Grilled Veggie Entree

$18.90

Marinated Grilled Tofu/Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus/Charred Tomato/Marinated Artichiokes/Dilly Cucumbers/Tabbouleh Salad

Burgers

2nd St Burger

2nd St Burger

$17.90

Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.

Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger

Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger

$17.90

2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese. 10 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$16.90

Kosher Dill Pickles/Smoked Bacon/Pimento Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.

Main St Burger

Main St Burger

$15.90

Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$16.90

House Made 6 oz Fresh Salmon Cake/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Kosher Dill Pickles/Bistro Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$16.90

Hickory Grilled Burger/BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.

Veggie Burger

$14.90

Garbanzo Bean Burger/Tzatziki Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Brioche Bun

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$13.90

Carrots/Raisins/Coconut/Pecans/Cream Cheese Icing/Caramel Drizzle

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$13.90

Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate with Chocolate Icing

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.90

Graham Cracker Crust Cheesecake topped with Candied Pecans, Caramel & Chocolate Sauces

S'mores Bread Pudding

S'mores Bread Pudding

$5.90

Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream

Lavender Lemon Cake

Lavender Lemon Cake

$7.90

Lavender, Lemon & not much else! 100% Plant Based Soy, Gluten, Dairy & Refined Sugar Free

Mixed Berry Crisp

$5.90

Served warm with Ice Cream

Warm Pound Cake

Warm Pound Cake

$7.90

Classic Pound Cake served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream & Fresh Berries.

1 Cookie

$2.25

PM Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.90

Panko Fried Jumbo Lump Crab Cake/House Made Remoulade Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Toasted Brioche

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.90

Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders/Chipotle Honey/Jalapenos/Aged Cheddar Cheese/Toasted Brioche Roll

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.90

Shaved, slightly RARE Prime Rib/Provolone Cheese/Horseradish Aioli/Arugula/Toasted French Bread/Onion Jus

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.90

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.90

Kid's Chicken Tenderloins

$8.90

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.90

Kid's Pasta

$8.90

Penne pasta with choice of butter or rustic tomato sauce.

Kid's Steak

$15.90

GF Kid's Cheeseburger

$11.40

GF Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.40

GF Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenderloins

$8.90

GF Kid's Pizza

$11.40

Tomato Sauce/Jack Cheese/Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust *Not Celiac safe due to cross contamination during the baking process.

GF Kid's Steak

$15.90

Gluten Free

GF 2nd St's Basket o' Chips

$9.90

House Fried Potato Chips/House Made Pimento Cheese *Not compatible with a Celiac Diet*

GF Blistered Ahi Tuna

$15.90

Sesame Seed Crusted & Flash Seared RARE Ahi Tuna/Wasabi/Pickled Ginger/Tamari

GF Crab Norfolk

$32.90

Jumbo Lump Chesapeake Blue Crab/Old Bay/Roasted Lemon/Butter $Market Price

GF Lemongrass Mussels

$14.90

Black Mussels/Lemongrass, Ginger & Scallion Broth

GF Petite Charcuterie

$14.90

Salami/Olives/Peppadew Peppers/Aged Cheddar/Pimento Cheese/Marinated Artichokes/Candied Pecans/Fresh Berries

GF Veggie Flatbread

$17.40

Toasted Gluten Free Cauliflower Flat Bread/Beet Hummus/Tomato/Olives/Mixed Greens/Feta Cheese/Pistou. Served Cold.

GF Pig & Fig Pizza

$19.40

Applewood Smoked Bacon/Fig Preserves/Arugula/Gorgonzola & Parmesan Cheeses/Balsamic Glaze on a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust. *Pizzas are not Celiac Safe due to cross-contamination in the baking process.*

GF Mediterranean Pizza

$19.40

Salami/Marinated Artichokes/Kalamata Olives/Tomato Sauce/Jack & Parmesan Cheese/Balsamic Glaze on a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust *Not Celiac Safe due to cross-contamination in the baking process*

GF Peppadew Pepper & Goat Cheese Pizza

$17.40

Peppadew Peppers/Goat & Jack Cheeses/Arugula/Tomato Sauce/Balsamic Drizzle on a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust *Not Celiac Safe due to cross-contamination during the baking process.

GF Mango Chicken BBQ Pizza

GF Mango Chicken BBQ Pizza

$18.40

Pulled Chicken/Mango/Red Onion/Jalapeno/BBQ Sauce/Jack Cheese on a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust *Not Celiac Safe due to cross-contamination during the baking process.

GF 2nd St's Chopped Salad

$15.90

Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Balsamic Vinaigrette

GF Berry & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.90

Fresh Berries/Sunflower Seeds/Cucumber/Goat Cheese Crumbles/Spring Mix/White Balsamic Vinaigrette

GF Curried Chicken Salad

$14.90

Curry Roasted Chicken Breast/Celery/Scallion/Creme Fraiche/Toasted Gluten Free Bread/Cucumber/Grape Tomatoes/Cashews

GF Fresh Field Green Side Salad

$7.90

Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing

GF Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.90

Grilled Romaine Lettuce/Creamy Caesar Dressing/Parmesan Cheese/Tomato/Balsamic Glaze

GF Portofino Salad

$14.90

Tomato/Cucumber/Blue Cheese/Dried Cranberry/Sweet Peppers/Field Greens/Candied Pecans/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

GF Soup & Salad Combo

$14.90

GF Watermelon & Feta Salad

$14.90

Seedless Watermelon/Feta Cheese/Cucumber/Kalamata Olives/Mixed Greens/Pistou/White Balsamic Vinaigrette

GF French Onion Soup

$8.90

GF Crab Chowder

$11.90

GF Creamy Tomato Bisque

$8.90

Gluten Free Creamy Tomato Bisque with Shaved Parmesan and Pistou

GF Baby Back Ribs

$37.90

Fallin’ off the Bone Baby Back Ribs with Smokey BBQ Sauce/Mashed Potatoes/Veggie Slaw

GF Virgina Jambalaya

$26.90

Salt & Pepper Seasoned Shrimp/Andouille Sausage/Pulled Chicken/Peppers/Tomato/Scallion/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Mango Scallion Rice/Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet

GF Mediterranean Salmon

$22.90

Grilled Salmon/Mango Scallion Rice/Dilly Cucumbers/Vegetable du Jour/Peppadew-Artichoke Relish

GF Grilled Bistro Steak

$28.90

Herb Rubbed 8 oz Bistro Steak/Mashed Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Mushrooms/Demi-Glace

GF Grilled NY Strip

$49.90

Certified Angus Beef NY Strip Steak/Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes/Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus/Demi Glace

GF Chipotle Honey Pork Ribeye

$22.90

Chipotle Honey Pork Ribeye/Vegetable du Jour/Mango Scallion Rice/Mango Salsa

GF Grilled Veggie Entree

$18.90

Marinated Grilled Tofu/Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus/Charred Tomato/Marinated Artichokes/Dilly Cucumbers/Mango Scallion Rice

GF 2nd St Burger

$16.90

Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

GF Bacon Blue Burger

$17.90

2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

GF Carolina Burger

$15.90

Kosher Dill Pickles/Smoked Bacon/Pimento Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

GF Smokehouse Burger

$15.90

BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

GF Main St Burger

$14.90

Classic burger with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

GF Fresh Berries

$7.90

GF Fresh Field Green Side Salad

$7.90

Mixed Greens/Carrot/Cucumber/Sunflower Seeds/Craisins/Choice of Dressing

GF Garlic Butter Asparagus

$7.90

GF Mandarin Oranges

$4.90

GF Mango Scallion Rice

$4.90

GF Side Dilly Cucumbers

$4.90

GF Side House Fried Chips

$4.90

Seasoned, House Fried Potato Chips *Not compatible with a Celiac Diet*

GF Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.90

GF Side Veggie Slaw

$4.90

GF Vegetable du Jour

$4.90

GF Lavender Lemon Cake

$7.90

Lavender, Lemon & not much else! 100% Plant Based Soy, Gluten, Dairy & Refined Sugar Free

Sides/Add-Ons (Online)

Side Au Gratin Potatoes

$7.90
Side Chips

Side Chips

$4.90

Side Dilly Cucumbers

$3.90
Side Fresh Berries

Side Fresh Berries

$7.90
Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.90
Side Garlic Bread

Side Garlic Bread

$4.90

Side Garlic Butter Grilled Asparagus

$7.90
Side Grit Cake

Side Grit Cake

$4.90
Side Mandarin Oranges

Side Mandarin Oranges

$4.90

Side Mango Scallion Rice

$4.90
Side Mashed Potato

Side Mashed Potato

$4.90
Side O-Ring

Side O-Ring

$7.90

Side Penne Pasta

$4.90
Side Soy Sesame Noodle

Side Soy Sesame Noodle

$4.90

Side Tabbouleh Salad

$4.90

Served cold.

Side Vegetable du Jour

$4.90
Side Veggie Slaw

Side Veggie Slaw

$4.90

Side Bacon Sliced

$4.90
Add Bistro Steak

Add Bistro Steak

$15.90

8 oz

Add Chicken Tenderloins

$8.90

Add Crab Pile

$18.90

4 oz

Add Salmon Filet

$10.90

6 oz

Add Thai Shrimp

$8.90

Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze

Add 1 Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.90
Add Hickory Grilled NY Strip

Add Hickory Grilled NY Strip

$29.90

12 oz

Add Salmon Burger Patty

$7.90

Add Sauteed Shrimp

$9.90

Add Veggie Patty

$6.90

Add Pulled Chicken

$4.90

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Drinks (To Go)

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Pink Lemonade

$2.29

Gatorade

$2.29

Root Beer (BOTTLE)

$2.90

Club Soda

$2.29

Sparkling Water (750ml bottle)

$7.95

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

SPECIALS

Soup Special

$9.90Out of stock

Brandy Scented Lobster Bisque/Truffle- Dill Oil & Caviar

To Go Bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Our priority - Superior guest satisfaction! Our motto - Upscale without being uppity! Hours of operation: Tuesday-Sunday Closed on Mondays Online orders are final and generally not able to be modified. Call the restaurant for inquiries prior to ordering.

Website

Location

140 2nd St, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Second Street American Bistro image
Second Street American Bistro image

