Second Street Emporium
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
615 2nd St, Webster City, IA 50595
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mineral City Mill and Grill - Fort Dodge
No Reviews
2621 5th Avenue South Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurant
Olde Boston's Restaurant & Pub - Fort Dodge - 809 Central Avenue
No Reviews
809 Central Avenue Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurant
More near Webster City