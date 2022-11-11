Restaurant header imageView gallery

Second Wave Coffee and More

review star

No reviews yet

529 S Lake Dr

Lexington, SC 29072

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Brew

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.35+

Be Fluent Latte Hot

$4.60+

Biscotti Hot

$4.10+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.25+

Cafe Mocha Hot

$4.60+

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Chai Latte Hot

$3.35+

Cinna-Mosa Combo Deal

$7.50

Cow on the run

$3.60+

Cuban Coffee

$3.60+

Doppio (double shot)

$3.25

Drip Coffee

$1.85+

Smores Latte

$4.85

Pumpkin Spice

$4.85

Espresso Con Panna

$3.60+

Flat White

$3.85+

French Press

$3.60+

Honey Lavender Latte Hot

$4.60+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Latte Hot

$3.85+

Lavendar Honey Latte

$4.60+

Loco Mocha Hot

$4.60+

London Fog

$4.10+

Red Eye

$2.60+

S'mores Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Vader (Vanilla+Coke+Espresso)

$4.10+

Vanilla Latte Hot

$4.35+

Vanilla Streamer

$2.35+

Zebra Latte Hot

$4.60+

Espresso Single Shot

$1.10

Espresso Double Shot

$1.60

Macchiato

$4.35+

Cortado

$3.25

Raspberry Cupcake Latte

$3.60+

Berry Sweet Latte

$3.60+

Mocha Dream Latte

$3.60+

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50+

Be Fluent Latte Iced

$4.35+

Biscotti Iced

$4.35+

Cafe Mocha Ice

$4.35+

Chai Latte Iced

$3.35+

Chocolate Milk

$1.75+

Cold Brew

$3.60+

Honey Lavender Latte Iced

$4.60+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Latte Iced

$4.10+

Loco Mocha Iced

$4.35+

Milk Almond

$0.75

Milk Coconut

$0.75

Milk Half & Half

Milk Oat

$0.75

Milk Skim

Milk Soy

$0.75

Orange Juice

$1.50+

S'mores Latte Iced

$4.10+

Vanilla Latte Iced

$4.10+

Zebra Latte Iced

$4.35+

Macchiato

$4.35+

Milk

$1.50+

Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Food

Apple

$1.15

Banana

$1.15

Banana Bread

$3.15

Brownie Gluten Free

$3.90

Brownie Regular

$2.90

Cinnamon Roll

$3.65

Cookie

$3.40

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$4.35

Macaroons

$1.65

Marshmallow Treat

$3.65

Muffin

$3.15

Preztel

$4.40

S'mores pack

$6.15

S'mores Stick

$2.90

Shaved Ice Big

$4.15

Shaved Ice Kid

$3.15

Toast

$1.65

Honey Jar

$12.15

Honey Bottle

$15.15

Orange

$1.15

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Bagel

Pretzel stick

$1.40

Sundays Breakfast

Pumpkin Bites

$2.65

Books

Paperback

$1.00

Hard Cover

$5.00

childrens PB

$0.50

Children HB

$2.00

Antique

$10.00

Pie Pumpkin

Pie Pumpkin

$3.00

Decorated Pie Pumpkin

$5.50

White pumpkin

White Pumpkin

$2.00

Decorated White Pumpkin

$4.50

Other Pumpkins

Decorated (additional charge if decorated)

$2.50

Table Pumpkins

Table Pumpkin

$1.00

Decorated Table Pumpkin

$3.50

Gourd Pumpkins

Gourd Pumpkins

$1.00

Decorated Gourd Pumpkin

$3.50

Trick or Treat Trail

Trick or Treat Trail

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Achieving full community life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities - one person at a time

529 S Lake Dr, Lexington, SC 29072

Directions

