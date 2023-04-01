- Home
Second Wife Restaurant
No reviews yet
2508 West Main Street
Eagleville, PA 19403
Food
Appetizers & Side Orders
Vegetables Samosa
Crispy fried triangular shaped filo pastry filled with potatoes, peas and spicy vegetables
Chicken Samosa
Savoury pastry with white meat marinated and special spices
Mixed Veggie Pakora
Crispy Papri, Chickpeas, Onions, Tomatoes, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Tangy Tamarind & Samosa Chutney
Paneer Pakora
Marinated cheese dipped in a batter and crispy fried
Fish Pakora
Swabi dipped in well seasoned chickpea batter and fried
Mirchi Bajji / Chili Bajji
Rice flour, lemon, tamarind paste, gram flour, green chilies
Tandoori Paneer
6pc Marinated Paneer Grilled in clay oven
Samosa Chaat
Chana masala powder, fried green chilies, sev, yogurt, dried
Papri Chaat
Red chutney, potatoes, pomegranate, sev, cucumber
Chana Chaat
Lentil, yogurt, green chutney, red pepper, chick peas
Falafel With Garlic Sauce
6pc - Tender and succulent patty infused with variety of spices wrapped up in pita bread with garlic sauce, lettuce and tomatoes
Tzatziki Dip
Greek yogurt, drained cucumber, olive oil, fresh herbs (dill), garlic, lemon juice and salt
French Fries
Thinly sliced potatoes are deep-fried till they're crisp on all sides
Potato Wedges
Seasoned salt, baking potatoes, garlic powder, onion
Masala Fries
Flavored with special masala
Old Bay Fries
Air fryer, old bay seasoning, russet potatoes
Cajun Fries
French fries flipped in Wingers famous Cajun seasoning. Allergens: Soy, Mustard, Seeds, Nuts (Peanuts), Celery
Spanish Fries
Fries made with sizzled onions and jalapenos
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
Loaded with Nachos, Grilled Buffalo Chicken & Topped with Ranch Dressing & Blue Cheese
Cheese Fries
crispy french fries topped melted cheese, and fresh herbs
Mozzarella Fries
Tasty sticks of mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, seasoned, served with sauce
Pizza Fries
Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
6pcs - Mozzarella cheese sticks, bread crumbs, eggs, garlic salt
Broccoli Cheese Bites
10pcs - Sharp cheddar cheese, eggs, mayonnaise, lemon zest
Plain Rice
Basmati Rice
Hummus
Grounded Chickpeas, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Tahini, Olive Oil, Sumac, served with Pita Bread
Baba Ghanoush
Open Flame Roasted Eggplant topped with Olive Oil, Sumac, served with Pita Bread
Stuffed Grape Leaves/Dolma with Garlic Sauce
Grape leaves, lean ground beef, chicken broth, short grain
Second Wife's Sampler
Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, 4 Falafel, 4 Stuffed Graphe Leaves with Garlic Sauce & Pita Bread
Biryani & Rice
Chicken Biryani Boneless
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Goat Biryani
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Lamb Biryani with Bone
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Chicken Biryani with Bone
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Lamb Biryani Boneless
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Vegetables Biryani
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Plain Rice / White Rice
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
Buffalo Style Wings
6pc buffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
10pc buffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
15pcbuffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
20pc buffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
50pc buffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Cheeseburger
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Double Cheeseburger
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Chicken Burger
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Chicken Sandwich
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Chicken Tenders & Nuggets
3pc Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
5pc Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
9pc Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
12pc Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
3pc Buffalo Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
5pc Buffalo Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
9pc Buffalo Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
12pc Buffalo Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
6pc Nuggets w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
10pc Nuggets w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
20pc Nuggets w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
Chinese
Plain Fried Rice
Oyster sauce, cooked rice, eggs, green onions
Vegetables Fried Rice
Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Mix Fried Rice
Egg, Chicken, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Cabbage & Spring Onions
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Chicken Noodles
Chicken, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Vegetables Noodles
Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Shrimp Noodles
Shrimp, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Chicken Lollipops
6pc Party Wings
Chicken 65
Chicken, curd, spring onions, curry leaves, mustard oil
Chili Chicken
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions
Chicken Munchurian
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower Florets
Chili Paneer
Paneer, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions
Desserts
Entrees (Mediterranean)
Chicken Kabab (Tawook)
Served with Rice
Chicken Kofta Kabab
Served with Rice
Lamb Kofta Kabab
Served with Rice
Beef Kofta Kabab
Served with Rice
Fatteh Shawarma Chicken
Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce
Fatteh Shawarma Lamb
Seasoned Lamb, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sasuce
Fatteh Falafel
Falafel Balls, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce
Mix BBQ Turkish Special
Platter of Chicken Shawarma, lamb kofta, chicken kofta, lamb kabob & chicken kabob served with rice and naan.
Lamb Gyro
4 pcs
Lamb Chops
4 pcs
Tilapia Fish (Fried)
2pcs, Breaded Fried
Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp, tomato paste, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic
Grilled Salmon Fish
Lemon pepper, soy sauce, brown sugar, salmon fillets
Lamb Kabab
Lamb mince, lemon, garam masala, ginger, black
Chicken Shawarma
Pita bread, chicken thigh fillets, cheese, hot sauce, smoked
Lamb Shawarma
Lamb shoulder, smoked paprika, olive oil, lemon juice
Falafel
Falafel Balls, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce
Entrees (Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi)
Butter Chicken
Marinated Boneless Chicken Brest cooked in Butter, Creamy Tomato Sauce, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs.
Boneless Chicken Curry
Boneless Chicken pieces cooked in spices and thick gravy.
Chicken Curry
Chicken with Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Goat Curry
Goat with Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Lamb Curry Boneless
Boneless Lamb Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Lamb Curry
With Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs