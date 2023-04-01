Restaurant header imageView gallery

Second Wife Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2508 West Main Street

Eagleville, PA 19403

Popular Items

Chicken Samosa
Chicken Munchurian
Keema Paratha Chicken

Food

Appetizers & Side Orders

Vegetables Samosa

$3.99

Crispy fried triangular shaped filo pastry filled with potatoes, peas and spicy vegetables

Chicken Samosa

$4.99

Savoury pastry with white meat marinated and special spices

Mixed Veggie Pakora

$6.99

Crispy Papri, Chickpeas, Onions, Tomatoes, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Tangy Tamarind & Samosa Chutney

Paneer Pakora

$9.99

Marinated cheese dipped in a batter and crispy fried

Fish Pakora

$9.99

Swabi dipped in well seasoned chickpea batter and fried

Mirchi Bajji / Chili Bajji

$5.99

Rice flour, lemon, tamarind paste, gram flour, green chilies

Tandoori Paneer

$9.99

6pc Marinated Paneer Grilled in clay oven

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Chana masala powder, fried green chilies, sev, yogurt, dried

Papri Chaat

$8.99

Red chutney, potatoes, pomegranate, sev, cucumber

Chana Chaat

$8.99

Lentil, yogurt, green chutney, red pepper, chick peas

Falafel With Garlic Sauce

$7.99

6pc - Tender and succulent patty infused with variety of spices wrapped up in pita bread with garlic sauce, lettuce and tomatoes

Tzatziki Dip

$5.99

Greek yogurt, drained cucumber, olive oil, fresh herbs (dill), garlic, lemon juice and salt

French Fries

$4.49

Thinly sliced potatoes are deep-fried till they're crisp on all sides

Potato Wedges

$5.49

Seasoned salt, baking potatoes, garlic powder, onion

Masala Fries

$4.99

Flavored with special masala

Old Bay Fries

$4.99

Air fryer, old bay seasoning, russet potatoes

Cajun Fries

$4.99

French fries flipped in Wingers famous Cajun seasoning. Allergens: Soy, Mustard, Seeds, Nuts (Peanuts), Celery

Spanish Fries

$6.49

Fries made with sizzled onions and jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$9.99

Loaded with Nachos, Grilled Buffalo Chicken & Topped with Ranch Dressing & Blue Cheese

Cheese Fries

$5.99

crispy french fries topped melted cheese, and fresh herbs

Mozzarella Fries

$5.99

Tasty sticks of mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, seasoned, served with sauce

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6pcs - Mozzarella cheese sticks, bread crumbs, eggs, garlic salt

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$5.99

10pcs - Sharp cheddar cheese, eggs, mayonnaise, lemon zest

Plain Rice

$5.99

Basmati Rice

Hummus

$8.99

Grounded Chickpeas, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Tahini, Olive Oil, Sumac, served with Pita Bread

Baba Ghanoush

$8.99

Open Flame Roasted Eggplant topped with Olive Oil, Sumac, served with Pita Bread

Stuffed Grape Leaves/Dolma with Garlic Sauce

$7.99

Grape leaves, lean ground beef, chicken broth, short grain

Second Wife's Sampler

$15.99

Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, 4 Falafel, 4 Stuffed Graphe Leaves with Garlic Sauce & Pita Bread

Biryani & Rice

Chicken Biryani Boneless

$16.99

Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs

Goat Biryani

$17.99

Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs

Lamb Biryani with Bone

$17.99

Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs

Chicken Biryani with Bone

$15.99

Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs

Lamb Biryani Boneless

$17.99

Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs

Vegetables Biryani

$11.99

Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs

Plain Rice / White Rice

$5.99

Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$16.99

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$18.99

Buffalo Style Wings

6pc buffalo wing

$8.99

Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)

10pc buffalo wing

$12.99

Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)

15pcbuffalo wing

$18.99

Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)

20pc buffalo wing

$22.99

Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)

50pc buffalo wing

$49.99

Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$6.99

Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.

Chicken Burger

$6.49

Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.

Chicken Tenders & Nuggets

3pc Tenders w fries

$8.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

5pc Tenders w fries

$11.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

9pc Tenders w fries

$17.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

12pc Tenders w fries

$22.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

3pc Buffalo Tenders w fries

$9.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

5pc Buffalo Tenders w fries

$12.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

9pc Buffalo Tenders w fries

$18.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

12pc Buffalo Tenders w fries

$24.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

6pc Nuggets w fries

$7.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

10pc Nuggets w fries

$9.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

20pc Nuggets w fries

$15.99

Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)

Chinese

Plain Fried Rice

$8.99

Oyster sauce, cooked rice, eggs, green onions

Vegetables Fried Rice

$10.99

Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions

Mix Fried Rice

$15.99

Egg, Chicken, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Cabbage & Spring Onions

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Shrimp, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodles

$12.99

Chicken, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions

Vegetables Noodles

Vegetables Noodles

$10.99

Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions

Shrimp Noodles

Shrimp Noodles

$13.99

Shrimp, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions

Chicken Lollipops

$11.99

6pc Party Wings

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$11.99

Chicken, curd, spring onions, curry leaves, mustard oil

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$11.99

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions

Chicken Munchurian

$11.99

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Cauliflower Florets

Chili Paneer

$11.99

Paneer, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.49
Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$5.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.99
Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$4.99
Kunafa

Kunafa

$5.49
Rice Pudding / Kheer

Rice Pudding / Kheer

$4.99
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$4.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Jaleebi

$4.99

Entrees (Mediterranean)

Chicken Kabab (Tawook)

$17.99

Served with Rice

Chicken Kofta Kabab

$17.99

Served with Rice

Lamb Kofta Kabab

$19.99

Served with Rice

Beef Kofta Kabab

$19.99

Served with Rice

Fatteh Shawarma Chicken

$17.99

Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce

Fatteh Shawarma Lamb

$17.99

Seasoned Lamb, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sasuce

Fatteh Falafel

$14.99

Falafel Balls, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce

Mix BBQ Turkish Special

Mix BBQ Turkish Special

$22.99

Platter of Chicken Shawarma, lamb kofta, chicken kofta, lamb kabob & chicken kabob served with rice and naan.

Lamb Gyro

$16.99

4 pcs

Lamb Chops

$21.99

4 pcs

Tilapia Fish (Fried)

$17.99

2pcs, Breaded Fried

Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Shrimp, tomato paste, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic

Grilled Salmon Fish

$22.99

Lemon pepper, soy sauce, brown sugar, salmon fillets

Lamb Kabab

$19.99

Lamb mince, lemon, garam masala, ginger, black

Chicken Shawarma

$17.99

Pita bread, chicken thigh fillets, cheese, hot sauce, smoked

Lamb Shawarma

$18.99

Lamb shoulder, smoked paprika, olive oil, lemon juice

Falafel

$15.99

Falafel Balls, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce

Entrees (Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi)

Butter Chicken

$18.99

Marinated Boneless Chicken Brest cooked in Butter, Creamy Tomato Sauce, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs.

Boneless Chicken Curry

$18.99

Boneless Chicken pieces cooked in spices and thick gravy.

Chicken Curry

$18.99

Chicken with Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs

Goat Curry

$18.99

Goat with Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs

Lamb Curry Boneless

$19.99

Boneless Lamb Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs

Lamb Curry

$19.99

With Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs