Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

Appetizers

Crispy Rolls

$9.00

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Potsticker

$10.00

Thai Dumpling

$10.00

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Beef Jerky

$10.00

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Fish Cake

$10.00

Mixed Vegetables Tempura

$11.00

Crispy Spinach

$11.00

Combination Platter

$20.00

Fresh Roll Veggies

$8.00

Fresh Roll Tofu

$10.00

Fresh Roll Shrimp

$10.00

Fresh Roll BBQ Pork

$10.00

Isaan Sour Sausage

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$13.95

Tom Yum Soup

$13.95

Wonton Soup

$13.95

Poh Tak

$18.95

Tom Yum (Prawn)

$20.95

Broth Only

$7.00

Salad

Papaya Salad Thai Style

$12.00

Laos Style papaya salad

$13.00

Papaya Salad with Rice Noodles

$14.00

Larb

$13.95

Sliced Ribeye Salad

$20.95

Beef Salad

$15.95

Nam Tuk Nuh

$20.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Green Salad

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Spicy Seafood Salad

$20.95

Soft Shell Crab with Green Apple Salad

$25.00

Apple Salad

$8.00

Glass Noodle Salad

$14.00

Stir-Fry

Spicy Basil

$13.95

Pad Prick King

$13.95

Eggplant

$13.95

Cashew Nut

$13.95

Garlic Pepper

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Broccoli

$13.95

Sweet & Sour

$13.95

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Red Curry

$13.95

Green Curry

$13.95

Panang Curry

$13.95

Duck Curry

$20.95

Scallop Green Curry

$20.95

Salmon Panang Curry

$20.95

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Crab Fried Rice

$20.95

Noodles

Pad Thai

$13.95

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Drunken Noodle

$13.95

Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Crispy Egg Noodle Rad Nah

$13.95

Chow Mein St. Style

$13.95

Rad Nah

$13.95

Noodle Soups

Boat Noodle Soup

$14.95

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.95

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.95

Pho Tai

$14.95

Pho Tai Bovien

$15.95

Pho Ga

$13.95

Pho Hai San

$20.95

Seafood Creamy Noodle Soup

$20.95

Duck Noodle Soup

$20.95

Crab Noodle Soup

$20.95

Broth Only

$7.00

Broth & Noodle

$8.00

House Special Pan Fried

Thai Pork Spare Ribs

$18.00

BBQ Short Ribs

$20.95

Ribeye Steak

$20.95

Spicy Catfish

$20.95

Seafood Pad Cha

$20.95

House Special

Fish of the Day

$25.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Vegan App/Soup

Crispy Roll

$9.00

Crispy Spinach Tempura

$11.00

Fresh Roll with Tofu

$10.00

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Vegan Noodle Soup

$13.95

Vegan Tofu Soup with Glass Noodles

$13.95

Vegan Tom Kha Soup

$13.95

Vegan tom yum soup

$13.95

Vegan

Vegan Papaya Salad

$12.00

Vegan Green Salad

$8.00

Vegan Glass Noodles Salad

$14.00

Vegan Red Curry

$13.95

Vegan Panang Curry

$13.95

Vegan Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Vegan Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Vegan Pad Thai

$13.95

Vegan Drunken Noodles

$13.95

Vegan Pad See Ew

$13.95

Vegan Rad Nah

$13.95

Vegan Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Desserts

Mango with Sticky Rice

$9.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Roti

$7.00

Honey Toasted

$10.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Fried Banana

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Comp. Ice Cream

Side Dish

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Side salad

$5.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Crispy Wonton

$5.00

Peanut Sauce $1

$1.00

Peanut Sauce $2

$2.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce $1

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce $2

$2.00

Salad Dressing

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Jasmine Rice Bowl

$6.00

Party tray

$60.00

Side Yellow Curry

$7.00

SIDE Panang Curry

$7.00

Side Red Curry

$7.00

Side Green Curry

$7.00

Beverages

Organic Hot Tea

$2.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00

Milk Green Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh Young Coconut

$6.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.00

Fiji Water (500ml)

$3.00

Fiji Water (700ml)

$5.00

Essential Alkaline 9.5PH

$4.00

Perrier (300ml)

$4.00

Pellegrino (700ml)

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Dang Soda

$4.00

Cha Manao

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Boba

$1.00

Sherry Temple

$3.00

FREE SM THAI TEA

FREE SM THAI COFFEE

FREE SM SOFT DRINKS

Perier (500ml)

$5.00

Delivery

Delivery 3

$3.00

Delivery 5

$5.00

QMenu fee

$0.99

Beer&Wine

Large Singha

$8.00

Small Singha

$5.00

Small Sapporo

$4.50

Corona extra

$4.50

H. SM Singha

$3.50

H. SM Corona

$3.50

H SM Sapporo

$3.50

Glass chardonnay ste.Michelle

$7.00

Glass Riesling ste.Michelle

$7.00

Glass Cab Sauvignon Josh

$8.00

Glass Pinot noir Meiomi

$9.00

Bottle Chardonnay ste.Michelle

$24.00

Bottle Riesling ste.Michelle

$24.00

Bottle Cab Sauvignon Josh

$28.00

Bottle Pinot noir Meiomi

$32.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Directions

