Secret Sandwich Society - RVA imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA 501 E Grace St

review star

No reviews yet

501 East Grace Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ROSE MARIE
LADY BIRD
HOOVER

STARTERS & SHARES

Roasted corn, potatoes, onion, garlic, cream and butter.

CHIPS & DIP

$4.75

potato chips w/ homemade French Onion Dip (GF)

BRUSSELS

$9.00

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

HUMMUS PLATE

$15.00

hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)

WINGS

$13.75

tossed in spicy Korean or Buffalo sauce with our Parmesan Ranch & Society Pickles (GF)

FRY BOWLS

$6.50

bowl of specialty fries with your choice of 2 dipping sauces (GF)

PIMENTO FRY

$7.50

Original Society Fries topped with melted homemade melted Pimento Cheese (GF)

LOADED FRY

$9.50

FETA BRUSSELS

$11.00

SALADS

MARTHA

$6.50

mixed greens with cucumber, tomato & red onion with your choice of dressing (V, GF, DF)

ELEANOR

$12.50

our Martha salad with bacon, blue cheese & hard boiled egg tossed in our Green Goddess dressing

LUCY

$11.50

mixed greens with apple slices, spiced cashews, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Green Goddess dressing (N, GF)

DOLLEY

$14.00

mixed greens with roasted chicken breast, marinated roasted red peppers, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Balsamic Vinagrette (GF)

ABIGAIL

$11.50

chopped kale, parmesan & buttered bread crumbs tossed in our Lemon Caesar* dressing

BUDDHA

$12.50

mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, feta, cucumber, pickled red onions, crispy chickpeas & Creamy Curry Dressing (VO, GFO, DFO)

ZEUS

$12.50

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, cherry peppers, parmesan & crispy chickpeas tossed in our Greek vinaigrette (VO, GF)

SWEETS

KEY LIME PIE

$6.50

creamy & tart on a cashew graham-cracker crust with homemade whipped topping (N)

CHOC CHIP COOKIES

$6.50

SIDES

SIDE JALAPENO SLAW

$4.25

Creamy coleslaw with a hint of spice (V, GF, DF)

SIDE CAULIFLOWER

$4.25

Curry roasted cauliflower (V, GF, DF)

SIDE HUMMUS

$4.25

hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)

SIDE BRUSSELS

$5.75

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

SIDE ORIGINAL FRY

$4.00

original seasoned fries (V, GF, DF)

SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY

$5.00

sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)

SIDE PARMESAN-TRUFFLE FRY

$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with parmesan and truffle oil (GF)

SIDE PIMENTO FRIES

$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with melted homemade pimento cheese (GF)

SIDE LOADED FRIES

$6.00

pimento fries toped with jalapeno & bacon (GF)

Quart Pickles

$6.00

Side Martha

$3.50

Side Pickle Spears

$1.50

Side Baguette

$1.50

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Chips

$1.00

SIDE FETA BRUSSELS

$6.75

SANDWICHES

Turkey on Sourdough, mixed greens, tomato, balsamic glaze and avocado spread

ADAMS

$13.75

slow roasted pork shoulder, honey butter, pimento cheese, Society Pickles & jalapeno on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

CARTER

$13.75

slow roasted pork shoulder, smoky BBQ sauce, jalapeno slaw & Society Pickles on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

CHURCHILL

$11.55

swiss, provolone, white cheddar, sauteed kale & marinated roasted red peppers on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle

FILLMORE

$14.30

breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

FRANCES

$14.30

fried fish, jalapeno slaw, chipotle mayo& pickled red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

GROVER

$15.40

fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, Society Pickles, red onions & mayo on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

HOOVER

$15.40

fried chicken breast, honey butter, swiss, Society Pickles & greens on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

KENNEDY

$13.20

slow roasted pork shoulder, ham, Society Pickles, swiss, roasted garlic mayo & mustard on a butter toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

LADY BIRD

$15.40

roasted chicken breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, Socity Pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

LAFAYETTE

$15.95

fried chicken breast, ham, swiss, blue cheese spread & honey mustard on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

ROOSEVELT

$14.35

roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

ROSE MARIE

$14.30

turkey, rosemary mayo, provolone, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red onions on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle

TRUMAN

$13.75

turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

VAN BUREN

$13.75

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle

WASHINGTON

$13.20

ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

Build Your Own

$12.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$18.00

Garfield

$15.50Out of stock

Panko crusted chicken breast with light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served on a baguette with chips.

BURGER

DYNAMO

$15.40

bacon, blue cheese spread, mainated roasted red peppers & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle

GENERAL

$13.75

1,000 island, Society Pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions & your choice of cheese on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle

RENAISSANCE

$16.50

All Vegan. Beyond Beef Burger, Daiya cheese, jalapeno slaw, roasted garlic mayo & Society Pickles with Society fries and pickle

TIMBERWOLF

$15.40

American Cheese, bacon, jalapeno, smoky BBQ sauce & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle

VELVET

$15.40

bacon, French Onion Dip, balsamic onions & swiss on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle

VENUS

$14.35

feta, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, red onions & our Green Goddess dressing with Society fries and pickle

BURGER

$10.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

American cheese melted to gooey perfection on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

KIDS HAM AND CHEESE

$8.00

ham and cheddar on sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

plain burger with American cheese on a toasted potato roll, side chips & apple slices

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

with honey mustard dipping sauce,side chips & apple slices

KIDS TOASTED PB&J

$8.00

warm peanut butter & jelly on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

EXTRA SAUCES

Side Rosemary Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side 1,000 Island

$0.75

(GF)

Side Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Bc Spread

$0.75

Side Brown Mustard

(V, GF, DF)

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Curry Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side French Onion Dip

$0.75

(GF)

Side Greek Vinaigrette

(V, GF, DF)

Side Green Goddess

$0.75

(GF)

Side Honey Butter

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

(GF)

Side Horseradish Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side LARGE French Onion Dip

$1.00

SIde Lemon Caesar*

$0.75

(GF)

Side Mayonnaise

Side Parmesan Ranch

$0.75

(GF)

Side Peach Jam

$0.75

Side Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Side Roasted Garlic Mayo

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side siracha

$0.75

Side Smoky BBQ Sauce

$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Spicy Korean wing sauce

$0.75

Liquor

Finlandia

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Cirrus

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Belle Isle Habanero

$14.00

DBL Finlandia

$14.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Virago Gin

$11.00

Cucumber New Amsterdam

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$14.00

DBL Blue Coat

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Virago Gin

$22.00

Don Q Crystal

$7.00

Appleton 12

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Virago Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Don Q Crystal

$14.00

DBL Appleton 12

$20.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$12.00

DBL Virago Rum

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$14.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$14.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$14.00

DBL Vida Maguey

$22.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jack Daniels 7 (TN)

$8.00

Jameson (Irish)

$9.00

James Pepper 1776 Rye

$8.00

Old Forester 100

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Wooford Reserve

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Bare Knuckle Bourban

$13.00

Dickel Rya

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Larceny

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Old Forester 100

$14.00

DBL Woodford Dbl Oak

$28.00

DBL Jack Daniels 7 (TN)

$16.00

DBL Jameson (Irish)

$18.00

DBL James Pepper 1776 Rye

$16.00

DBL Old Overholt Rye

$12.00

DBL Bullet

$18.00

Dewars

$7.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

B&B Dom Brandy

$9.00

Balvenie 14yr

$15.00

Hennesy VS

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$28.00

DBL Laphroaig

$28.00

DBL B&B Dom Brandy

$18.00

DBL Hennesy

$20.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Creme de Violette

$7.00

Cynar

$7.00

Disaronna Amaretto

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Khalua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Pernod Anise

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Strega

$10.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Dolin Genepy

$8.00

Virago Coffee Liqour

$9.00

Pimms No 1

$8.00

DBL Abstente, Absinth

$22.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Baileys

$18.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Chambord

$16.00

DBL Chartreuse Green

$26.00

DBL Chartreuse Yellow

$26.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Creme de Violette

$14.00

DBL Cynar

$14.00

DBL Disaronna Amaretto

$18.00

DBL Falernum

$12.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Creme de Cassis

$16.00

DBL Pernod Anise

$16.00

DBL Ramazotti Amaro

$16.00

DBL St. Eliz Dram

$16.00

DBL St. Germain

$16.00

DBL Strega

$20.00

Cocktails

Rise and Shine

$10.00

House-made Limoncello, made from Belle-Isle Moonshine (RVA), St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit, lemon, soda water.

Kickback Mule

$11.00

Finlandia vodka, habanero simple, lime, Barritt's ginger beer

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old forester 100 bourbon, simple syrup, black walnut bitters, smoked cedar

Garden Gnome

$11.00

Razzberry Beret

$10.00Out of stock

Making Me Blush

$11.00

Smooth Talker

$12.00

Morning Aperol

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Brunch Bloody

$12.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

French Revival

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Negroni

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Green Tea Shooter

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Starburst Shooter

$7.00

Hidden Drop of Poison

$12.00

Jockey Box

$12.00

Hellfire Club Margarita

$11.00

Vacation Getaway

$12.00

Lonely Hunter

$11.00

Pimm Up Doll

$12.00

Mulled Wine

$12.00

Ssshmores

$11.00

Beer

DB Vienna Lager 16 Oz

$7.50

Bud Light 16oz

$6.00

Parkway Mama Tired 10oz

$8.00

Steam Bell Pina Colada Gose

$9.00

Port City Intregal 16oz

$9.00

Winter Blend Cider

$8.00

Legend 2 Of Swords 10oz

$9.00

Ardent Sweet Potato Saison 16oz

$9.00

Hardywood RVA Lager 16oz

$8.00

Evil Genius Purple Monkey Dishwasher 10oz

$8.00

Potters Deep See 10oz

$10.00

Alewerks Tavern Brown 16oz

$8.00

Caboose Pumpkin Cream 10oz

$7.00

OCB Juicy Ride 16oz

$8.00

Abita Office Party 10oz

$9.00

Melvin Lisgnar Pilsner 16oz

$8.00

Falcon Smash 10oz

$9.00

Brewdog Hellcat IPA10oz

$7.00

Ballad Cherry Fluff Sour 10oz

$8.00

Victory Merry Monkey 10oz

$9.00

Clausthaler N/A

$5.00

Wine

GLS - Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara

$10.00

GLS - Malbec | Alta Vista

$9.00

GLS - Cabernet Sauvignon | Huntsman

$10.00

BTL - Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara

$32.00

BTL - Malbec | Alta Vista

$32.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon | Huntsman

$35.00

GLS - Pinot Grigio | Zenato

$7.00

GLS - Sauvignon Blanc | Villa Maria

$8.00

GLS - Chardonnay | Martin Ray

$7.00

Vihno Verde

$7.00

Krems

$7.00

Gls Vino

$7.00

BTL - Pinot Grigio | Zenato

$25.00

BTL - Sauvignon Blanc | Twin Islands

$28.00

BTL - Chardonnay | Martin Ray

$25.00

GLS - Alta Vista Rose

$9.00

GLS - Prosecco

$7.00

BTL - Alta Vista Rose

$32.00

N/A Beverage

Coca-Cola classic

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Flavored Tea Refill

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Choc. Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

MOCKtails + N/A Bar Bevs

Virgin Shrub

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Special order non-alcoholic mixed cocktail

APPAREL

T-SHIRTS

$20.00

HOODIES

$40.00

T-SHIRTS

$20.00

HOODIES

$40.00

OTHER

PINT GLASS

$5.00

MUG

$12.00

STICKER

$1.00

HAT

$11.50

KOOZIE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come back soon and enjoy more great sandwiches, burgers, salads and full bar.

Location

501 East Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 2,324
1411 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Wong Gonzalez
orange star4.5 • 1,980
412 E. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Downtown Richmond
orange star4.7 • 1,417
901 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston