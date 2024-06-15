Restaurant info

Nestled in the vibrant Windward Parkway, our restaurant is an homage to the South, serving up a delightful array of dishes that draw inspiration from the region's rich culinary heritage. From soulful classics to innovative creations, our menu is thoughtfully crafted to showcase the flavors and traditions that make southern cuisine so cherished. Join us as we welcome you to an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of the South.