Secreto Kitchen and Bar - Alpharetta 6195 Windward Parkway, Ste 102
6195 Windward Parkway
Ste 102
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Drinks Menu
Spirits
- House Vodka$10.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Titos$12.00
- House Gin$11.00
- Brockmans$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$13.00
- Hendrick's$14.00
- Highclere Castle$14.00
- Monkey 47$15.00
- St. George$13.00
- Tanqueray No. 10$12.00
- House Tequila$10.00
- Don Julio Silver$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$16.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Espolon Blanco$13.00
- Espolon Reposado$14.00
- Gran Dovejo Silver$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gran Dovejo Anejo$15.00
- Herradura Silver$14.00
- Herradura Reposado$15.00
- Herradura Anejo$16.00
- Maestro Dobel 50$28.00
- Ocho Plata$14.00
- Ocho Reposado$16.00
- La Luna Cupreata$12.00
- La Luna Espondicillo$15.00
- House Rum$10.00
- Brinley Shipwreck$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Diplomatico Planas$12.00
- Diplomatico Reserva$13.00
- El Dorado 12$13.00
- Goslings Black Seal$10.00
- Plantation Jamaican$11.00
- Plantation Pineapple$10.00
- House Bourbon$10.00
- Angel's Envy$14.00
- Bardstown Discovery$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Basil Hayden 10YR$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bib & Tucker$13.00
- Blade & Bow$12.00
- Blantons$16.00
- Blue Run Reflection$18.00
- Booker's$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Eagle Rare$12.00
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$14.00
- E.H. Taylor Single Barrel$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$12.00
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel$15.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$13.00
- Four Roses Yellow Label$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Heaven Hill$13.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Larceny$11.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Michters Bourbon$13.00
- Old Forester Prohibition$15.00
- Rabbit Hole Bourbon$13.00
- Smoke Wagon$13.00
- Willet Pot Still$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Woodford$12.00
- World Whiskey 10YR$21.00
- House Rye$11.00
- Barrell Seagrass$16.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$12.00
- High West Double Rye$12.00
- Mastersons Rye$15.00
- Michters Rye$13.00
- Rabbit Hole Rye$13.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$11.00
- Sazerac Rye$12.00
- Whistlepig 10$18.00
- Wilderness Trail$12.00
- Willet Rye$16.00
- Balvenie 12$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Balvenie 14$24.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
- Glenlivet 18$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or$15.00
- Highland Park 12$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Gold$15.00
- Lagavulin 16$19.00
- Laphroiag 10$12.00
- Macallan 12$16.00
- Macallan 18$22.00
- Monkey Shoulder$12.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Nikka Yoichi 10YR$36.00
- Ancho$9.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Biscotti$9.00
- Breckenridge Bitter$11.00
- Campari$10.00
- Carpano Antica$9.00
- Cocchi Americano Rosa$8.00
- Cocchi Americano$8.00
- Creme de Cassis$8.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- Dolin Dry$8.00
- Dolin Sweet$8.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Fernet Branca$9.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Godiva$10.00
- Green Chartreuse$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Mr Black$11.00
- Licor 43$9.00
- Luxardo$8.00
- Nonino Grappa$14.00
- Pimm's$8.00
- Pisco$8.00
- Sambuca White$10.00
- St. Elder$9.00
- St. George Absinthe$14.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Hennesy$16.00
- Hibiki$20.00
- High West Campfire$13.00
- Jameson$10.00
- JJ Corry$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pierre Ferrand$10.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Black Manhattan
Rittenhouse rye whiskey, Averna, bitters$15.00
- Disaronno Sour$13.00
- Fragaria on Fire
Jalapeño-infused reposado tequila, lime, house ginger syrup, strawberry shake ice$17.00
- Godfather's Inheritance
Monkey Shoulder blended scotch, disaronno, Benedictine, and sage$15.00
- La Cultura
Corazon reposado tequila, Mezcal, Orgeat, lime, Angostura bitters$14.00
- Mocktail$8.00
- Old Fashioned
Old Forester, demerara syrup, bitters$13.00
- Paper Plane$14.00
- Southern Passion
Capitol vodka, blended family triple sec, Falernum, passion fruit, agave, lime$15.00
- Storm on Mars
Elijah Craig rye whiskey, LArceny bourbon, passion fruit, demerara syrup, Drambuie, ruby port$14.00
- Temperate
Ketel one vodka, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit, lemon, mint$14.00
- The Quick-Change
Conniption kinship gin, lemon, Cocchi Americano, Pimms no. 1, Italicus, prosecco$16.00
Beer
Wines By The Glass
- Jeio Glass
Prosecco 'NV | Veneto, IT$12.00
- Villa Sandi Glass
Brut rose 'NV | Italy$12.00
- Chehalem "Inox"
Chardonnay '22 | Columbia Valley, OR$13.00
- Raeburn
Chardonnay 16 | Russian River Valley, CA$15.00
- R. Prum "Essence"
Riesling 20 | Mosel, Germany$12.00
- Stemmari
Pinot Grigio '20 | Sicily, Italy$11.00
- Seeker
Rose 21 | Vin de France$14.00
- Kuranui$12.00
- Black Cabra
Malbec' 20 | Mendoza, AR$12.00
- Clay Shannon
Cabernet Sauvignon' 19 | North Coast, CA$13.00
- Landmark
Pinot Noir 19 | North Coast, CA$13.00
- Routestock
Cabernet Sauvignon ' 21 | Napa Valley, CA$17.00
- Straight Shooter
Pinot Noir 21 | Willamette Valley, OR$15.00
- Jax Y3 Tareau
Red blend 20 | Napa Valley, CA$17.00
Reds By the Bottle
- Cork Fee$25.00
- Bottle Routestock
Cabernet Sauvignon ' 21 | Napa Valley, CA$64.00
- Bottle Straight Shooter
Pinot Noir 21 | Willamette Valley, OR$56.00
- Bottle Clay Shannon
Cabernet Sauvignon' 19 | North Coast, CA$52.00
- Bottle Black Cabra
Malbec' 20 | Mendoza, AR$44.00
- Bottle Landmark
Pinot Noir 19 | North Coast, CA$48.00
- Bottle Jax Y3 Tareau
Red blend 20 | Napa Valley, CA$64.00
- Domaine Frederic Esmonin
Vin de France '21 "A classic burgundy style pinot noir with bright red fruit notes of fresh cherry and strawberries. It is bright and smooth in the mouth with nice freshness and layers of flavor delivering excellent length on the palate."$54.00
- Maison Noir "O.P.P."
Willamette Valley, OR '22 "Earthy, spicy, floral, her-framed flavors of cherry with gingery wood spice tones. True to the character of the vineyards from which it was born$60.00
- Artesa
Carneros, CA '18 "Intense aromas of red fruit (strawberry, cherry, and rhubarb), layered with white pepper and vanilla bean. On the palate, flavors of raspberry, cherry, blueberry, and a touch of caramel. The oak is beautifully integrated and the wine disp$67.00
- Dobbes Family
Willamette Valley, OR 20 "This wine draws long on the palate with mouthwatering acidity, and a light but discernible structure. Delicate and fresh, with flavors of raspberry, orange pith, blackberry, dark chocolate."$73.00
- Illahe
Willamette valley, or '21 "Aromas of ripe plum, nutmeg, cigar box, and vanilla bean leap out of the glass. The perceivable fruit on the palate, cherry torte, tamarind paste, strawberry jam, anise, nutmeg, and cinnamon spice, help develop a balanced and wei$74.00
- Patz & Hall
Sonoma Coast, CA '18 "The nose displays intense aromas of bing cherry, strawberry, dried rose petal and licorice notes. Nicely dense and full on the palate, the fresh acidity and bright red fruit flavors resolve on a juicy, detailed finish."$89.00
- August Briggs
Russian RIver Valley, CA '17 "Aromas of violets, tangy raspberry, clove, and tea leaves mingle together. Bright cherry and raspberry flavors are balanced with layers of cinnamon, and a touch of light oak. Smooth and round on the entry, the palate is rich,$92.00
- Submission
Napa Valley, CA '20 "Rich aromas of boysenberry, blueberry jam, and dark chocolate - covered cherries. The wine is medium to full-bodied, packed with layers of blackberry, blueberry, and chocolate. Freshness defines the subtly layered dark silky fruit in t$54.00
- Benziger
Sonoma county, CA '17 "Polished and approachable. Elegant juicy flavors of berry cobbler followed by mocha and wood spice uniting layer by layer to form a rich full-bodied wine with round tannins and a long finish."$60.00
- Le Cole No.41
Columbia Valley, WA '19 "A lovely, vivacious wine packed with excitingly pure blackcurrant fruits, smoke, spice, and finished with polished tannins on a smooth and powerful finish."$62.00
- Educated Guess
Napa Valley, CA '21 "This wine is rich, ripe, and focused with flavors of sweet black currant and juicy blackberry intermingled with hints of shaved chocolate and tobacco. Delicious flavors framed by toasty oak and silky tannins, meld together throughout t$68.00
- Bound + Determined
Napa Valley, CA '21 "This wine is rich, ripe, and focused with flavors of sweet black currant and juicy blackberry intermingled with hints of shaved chocolate and tobacco. Delicious flavors framed by toasty oak and silky tannins, meld together throughout t$75.00
- Austin Hope (1L)
Paso Robles, CA '21 "On the palate, this lavish powerful wine is layered with juicy blackberry, ripe cherry, vanilla bean, and brown butter. It's full-bodied and rich, balanced by a touch of bright acidity and firm polished tannins."$98.00
- Ride
Paso Robles, CA '21 "Notes of blackberry, sage, black olive, and shaved cocoa. The mouthfeel has a decadent richness and textural quality with a long and delicious finish."$90.00
- Trinchero - Mario's
St. Helena, Napa Valley, CA '19 "Notes of ripe blackberries and plums with hints of licorice, chocolate, crushed rocks, and bay leaf. Full-bodied with layers of firm tannins and a velvety texture. An array of ripe dark fruit and crushed stones on the palat$123.00
- Vina Alberdi
Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain '19 "Red fruit aromas (strawberries, raspberries, redcurrant, and cherry) leading to elegant notes of vanilla, toffee, coffee cream, cinnamon, brioche, and hazelnuts. The balance between acidity and alcohol stands out on the palat$58.00
- Cain Cuvee "NV13"
Bordeaux blend, Napa Valley CA "The two vintages composing the nv13 Cain cuvee are two of the richest, ripest, most powerful vintages in the past 30 years. Of these two, 2012 is the lusher and most immediately accessible, while 2013 is more reserved and mo$60.00
- Brancatelli
Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy '19 "Full of dark fruits and black cherry, complemented by black pepper spice and savory undertones of grilled herbs, earth, and smoke. The tannins are noticeable, but pleasant and well-integrated. The finish is fresh and lifte$69.00
- Martinelli
Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, CA '19 "Inviting aromas of juicy raspberry, black cherry, and white peach. Lively upon entry with flavors of ripe strawberry and sweet leather, firm tannins, and a lasting pomegranate finish."$73.00
- Chateau Lessegue "Les Cadrans"
Bordeaux blend, St. Emilion, France '20 "Black and red fruits abound on the nose, dominated by cherry, blackberry, and red currant, punctuated by nutmeg and rose petals. The palate is rich and fruit-forward, carried by silky tannins."$76.00
- Whitehall Lane
Merlot, Napa Valley, CA "19 This red offers an intensely fruity aroma, with well-knit flavors of plum tart, wild berry, and dark cherry. A minerality snap lingers into the finish offering luscious spiciness."$79.00
- Orin Swift "Abstract"
Red blend, Napa Valley, CA '21 "A bold and hammy blend, plump with personality, offering blackberry, espresso, and smoky peppered beef flavors that build structure toward medium-drained tannins."$81.00
- Medium-drained Tannins." Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif
Petite Sirah, Suisun Valley, CA '20 notes of ripe blackberry, rose petals, and a hint of clove. Smooth tannins, flavors of berry cobbler, blooming flowers, and chocolate-covered raisins with a luxurious, delicious texture and a bright fruit finish."$83.00
- G.D. Vajra Albe
Barolo, DOCG , Italy '19 "Bright expressive nose. Red currant, cherries, macerated strawberries, floral tones, red fig, lavender, and licorice. The palate is generous, layered, and youthful, with ripe tannins and a classic finish in tones of cherry."$99.00
Whites & Rose By The Bottle
- Bottle Kuranui
Sauvignon blanc '20 | Malborough, NZ$44.00
- Bottle Raeburn
Chardonnay 16 | Russian River Valley, CA$56.00
- Bottle Stemmari
Pinot Grigio '20 | Sicily, Italy$40.00
- Bottle Chehalem "Inox"
Chardonnay '22 | Columbia Valley, OR$52.00
- Bottle Seeker
Rose 21 | Vin de France$52.00
- Bottle Jeio
Prosecco 'NV | Veneto, IT$44.00
- Bottle Villa Sandi
Brut rose 'NV | Italy$44.00
- Mirabeau
Rose, Cotes Du Provence, France '20 "Fruit charms the senses immediately with a heady mixture of wild strawberry, red cherry, and raspberry aromatics. Surprisingly elegant and balanced on the palate with a delicious fresh acidity, combines with generous fr$57.00
- Knuttel Family
Chardonnay, CA '21 "Well-articulated with aromas of bright lemon, juicy green apple, tropical fruits, and orange blossom. The viscous, structured palate adds notes of nutmeg, ripe citrus, and vanilla, merging in an elegant finish."$58.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peju
Sauvignon blanc, North Coast, CA '22 "Vibrant aromas of citrus and tropical fruit leap from the glass. Hints of dried pear and lime emerge while guava and passion fruit weave together on the palate. An energetic acidity and undercurrent of minerality carry$58.00
- Clarendelle
Bordeaux blanc, Bordeaux, France '21 "The complex nose reveals sauvignon blanc's plethora of aromas, ranging from boxwood to tropical fruit and an array of citrus notes. The overall impression is of a fruity, powerful wine with notes of lemon and fresh pin$60.00
- Hartford Court
Bordeaux blanc, Bordeaux, France '21 "The complex nose reveals sauvignon blanc's plethora of aromas, ranging from boxwood to tropical fruit and an array of citrus notes. The overall impression is of a fruity, powerful wine with notes of lemon and fresh pin$62.00
- Fournier Pouilly-Fume
Sauvignon Blanc, Loire Valley, France '20 0209 "Fresh, bright, citrus, and yellow fruit. Gooseberry and nettles on the nose. Tropical fruit, lime, green apple, and pear on the pallet. Medium acidity."$78.00
- Merryvale
Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa Valley, CA '19 "Well-structured, with fresh cut apple, pear, and honeydew melon flavors that are broad and generously spiced. Hints of lavender show on the creamy finish."$84.00
- King Estate
Brut Cuvee, Wilamette Valley, OR$84.00
- Laurent Perrier
Brut rose, Champagne, France$120.00
Dinner
Appetizers
- Red Chile Glazed "Bang Bang" Shrimp
Sesame ginger cucumber salad, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, roasted peanuts$15.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Pimento cheese, strawberry jalapeño jam$14.00
- Truffle Deviled Eggs
Crispy prosciutto, capers$9.00
- Prosciutto and Brie Flatbread
Brie, prosciutto, green apple, arugula, balsamic glaze$15.00
- Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded, sriracha aioli$16.00
- Crispy Seared Heritage Farms Pork Belly
Wild mushroom risotto, tomato jam, crispy onion rings, dried cherry port wine jus$20.00
- Charcuterie & Cheese Board
Select meats and cheeses, honeycomb, marcona almonds, cornichon pickles, membrillo$22.00
Salads + Soup
- Iceberg Wedge Salad
Pickled red onions, baby heirloom tomatoes, applewood bacon lardons, smoked blue cheese crumbles scallions, ranch dressing$12.00
- Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, baby heirloom tomatoes, red onions, and asiago cheese. Choice of white balsamic vinaigrette or ranch$10.00
- Arugula Beet Salad
Toasted pine nuts, goat cheese, truffle champagne vinaigrette$12.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Crab Bisque
Basil oil, golden sherry drizzle$10.00
Entrees
- Southern Fried Chicken
Buttermilk mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, smoked bacon jalapeno gravy$28.00
- Coastal Shrimp and Grits
Logan Turnpike yellow havarti cheese grits, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked bacon$30.00
- Scallops
Crab and butternut squash risotto, lemon beurre blanc$44.00
- Salmon
Black forbidden rice, avocado puree, crispy brussels sprouts$36.00
- Blackened Mahi
Yellow saffron Spanish rice, grilled asparagus, lemon beurre blanc$40.00
- Grilled Steak
Corn and tomato succotash, creamy bacon fingerling potatoes, horseradish cream$38.00
- Grilled Apple Brined Pork Chop
Potato and butternut squash hash, spinach, dried cherry, cherry jus$36.00
- American Wagyu Beef Burger
Lettuce, caramelized onions, cheese, bacon jam, fries$20.00
- Surf and Turf$56.00
Sides
Desserts
Lunch
Lunch - Appetizers
- Red Chile Glazed "Bang Bang" Shrimp
Sesame ginger cucumber salad, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, roasted peanuts$15.00
- Truffle Deviled Eggs
Crispy prosciutto, capers$9.00
- Prosciutto and Brie Flatbread
Brie, prosciutto, green apple, arugula, balsamic glaze$15.00
- Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded, sriracha aioli$16.00
- Lobster Roll
Brioche bun, lobster meat, tarragon aioli, chives$20.00
Lunch - Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Coleslaw, pickles, havarti cheese$14.00
- Red Chili Glazed Bang Bang Shrimp Po Boy
Sesame ginger, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, roasted peanuts$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Onions, mushrooms, havarti cheese$14.00
- Salmon BLT
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, tarragon aioli$16.00
- Secreto Burger
Wagyu beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, bacon jam, Tillamook Cheddar$14.00
- Roasted Vegetable Goat Cheese Panini
Grilled peppers, zucchini and yellow squash, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, basil pesto$14.00
Lunch - Entrees
Lunch - Salads + Soup
- Iceberg Wedge Salad
Pickled red onions, baby heirloom tomatoes, applewood bacon lardons, smoked blue cheese crumbles scallions, ranch dressing$10.00
- Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, baby heirloom tomatoes, red onions, asiago cheese, and a choice of white balsamic vinaigrette or ranch$9.00
- Arugula Beet Salad
Toasted pine nuts, goat cheese, truffle champagne vinaigrette$10.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Crab Bisque
Basil oil and golden sherry drizzle$9.00
Lunch - Desserts
Beverages
Sodas/Other
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nestled in the vibrant Windward Parkway, our restaurant is an homage to the South, serving up a delightful array of dishes that draw inspiration from the region's rich culinary heritage. From soulful classics to innovative creations, our menu is thoughtfully crafted to showcase the flavors and traditions that make southern cuisine so cherished. Join us as we welcome you to an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of the South.
6195 Windward Parkway, Ste 102, Alpharetta, GA 30005