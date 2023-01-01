Section Bar and Lounge 832 Seigle Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
832 Seigle Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Royal Tot - 933 Louise Ave, Suite 350
No Reviews
933 Louise Ave, Suite 350 Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurant