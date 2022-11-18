Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Section Street Pizza

587 Reviews

$$

108 N. Section Street

Fairhope, AL 36532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

Side Caesar

$9.95

romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, bacon, croutons, and caesar dressing

Side Garden

$9.95

spring mix, cherry tomatoes, green bell peppers, red onions, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Full Caesar Salad

$14.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, combined with Ceasar dressing, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and bacon crumbles.

Full House Salad

$16.95

spring mix, cherry tomatoes, proscuitto di parma, green bell pepper, red onion, shredded mozzarella, bacon, and your choice of dressing

Full Arugula & Spinach

$16.95

baby arugula, spinach, feta cheese, blueberries, red onions, walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette

Full Fruit & Nut

$16.95

spinach, cherry tomatoes, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, walnuts, almonds, and raspberry vinaigrette

Full Chicken Avocado

$18.95

oven roasted chicken breast, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, avocado, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze dressing

Full Chicken Feta

$18.95

oven roasted chicken breast, spring mix, strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, and raspberry vinaigrette

Build Your Own Salad

Get creative by building your own salad, with our fresh ingredients. Use each tab to pick your greens, veggies, cheese, and dressing. Add some protein to that salad, by selecting roasted chicken.

Small Pizza

Small Original

$13.50

red sauce, extra virgin olive oil, shredded mozzarella, finished with pecorino oregano.

Small New Yorker

$13.50

red sauce, shredded mozzarella. finished with pecorino oregano

Small Four Cheese

$15.95

red sauce, shredded, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar. finished with pecorino oregano

Small Margarita

$14.95

red sauce, extra virgin olive oil, shredded mozzarella, shredded parmesan, roma tomatoes. finished with pecorino oregano and diced basil

Small Pepperoni

$15.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni. finished with pecorino oregano

Small Capone

$15.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, shredded parmesan. finished with pecorino oregano and diced basil

Small Veggie

$15.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, roma tomatoes, spinach, red onion, black olives. finished with pecorino oregano

Small Supreme

$17.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, seasoned mushrooms, green bell peppers, black olives. finished with pecorino oregano

Small Boss

$18.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ground beef. finished with pecorino oregano and prosciutto di parma

Small Arugula Bianca

$15.95

garlic butter spread, shredded mozzarella, shredded parmesan. finished with pecorino oregano, baby arugula, prosciutto di parma, and white truffle oil

Small Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

buffalo ranch sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, red onion, jalapenos, buffalo chicken. finished with pecorino oregano and a ranch swirl

Small White

$15.95

white sauce, shredded mozzarella, provolone, ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, sundried tomatoes. finished with pecorino oregano and diced basil.

Small Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.95

garlic butter spread, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, roma tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, bacon, ground beef. finished with pecorino oregano

Small Mad for Mushrooms

$15.95

white sauce, shredded mozzarella, ricotta cheese, shredded parmesan, mushrooms. finished with pecorino oregano and diced basil

Small Hawaiian

$16.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, provolone, shredded parmesan, bacon, pineapple. finished with pecorino oregano and prosciutto

Small Chicken Caprese

$16.95

extra virgin olive oil, shredded mozzarella, shredded parmesan, roma tomato, oven roasted chicken. finished with balsamic glaze and topped with fresh diced basil.

Dough Ball

$4.50

uncooked homemade dough.

Small Spicy Italian

$15.95

white sauce, shredded mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, shredded parmesan, and jalapeno peppers, finished with pecorino oregano and crushed red pepper.

Small Garlic Pepperoni

$14.95

garlic butter spread, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, feta cheese, spinach, banana peppers, finished with pecorino oregano.

Large Pizza

Large Original

$21.50

red sauce, extra virgin olive oil, shredded mozzarella, finished with pecorino oregano.

Large New Yorker

$21.50

red sauce, shredded mozzarella. finished with pecorino oregano

Large Four Cheese

$24.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, provolone, cheddar. finished with pecorino oregano

Large Margarita

$23.95

red sauce, extra virgin olive oil, shredded mozzarella, shredded parmesan, roma tomatoes. finished with pecorino oregano and diced basil

Large Pepperoni

$24.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni. finished with pecorino oregano

Large Capone

$24.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, shredded parmesan. finished with pecorino oregano and diced basil

Large Veggie

$24.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, roma tomatoes, spinach, red onion, black olives. finished with pecorino oregano

Large Supreme

$27.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, seasoned mushrooms, green bell peppers, black olives. finished with pecorino oregano

Large Boss

$28.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ground beef. finished with pecorino oregano and prosciutto di parma

Large Arugula Bianca

$26.95

garlic butter spread, shredded mozzarella, shredded parmesan. finished with pecorino oregano, baby arugula, prosciutto di parma, and white truffle oil

Large Buffalo Chicken

$27.95

buffalo ranch sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, red onion, jalapenos, buffalo chicken. finished with pecorino oregano and a ranch swirl

Large White

$26.95

white sauce, shredded mozzarella, provolone, ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, sundried tomatoes. finished with pecorino oregano and diced basil.

Large Bacon Cheddar Burger

$27.95

garlic butter spread, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, roma tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, bacon, ground beef. finished with pecorino oregano

Large Mad for Mushrooms

$26.95

white sauce, shredded mozzarella, ricotta cheese, shredded parmesan, mushrooms. finished with pecorino oregano and diced basil

Large Hawaiian

$27.95

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, provolone, shredded parmesan, bacon, pineapple. finished with pecorino oregano and prosciutto

Large Chicken Caprese

$27.95

extra virgin olive oil, shredded mozzarella, shredded parmesan, roma tomato, oven roasted chicken. finished with balsamic glaze and topped with fresh diced basil.

Dough Ball

$5.50

uncooked homemade dough.

Large Spicy Italian

$29.95

white sauce, shredded mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, shredded parmesan, and jalapeno peppers, finished with pecorino oregano and crushed red pepper.

Large Garlic Pepperoni

$27.95

garlic butter spread, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, feta cheese, spinach, banana peppers, finished with pecorino oregano.

Extras

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra Red Sauce

$0.75

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.75

Extra Balsamic Glaze Dressing

$0.75

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Extra Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Extra Olive Oil

$0.75

Extra side of honey

$0.75

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.95

Crispy cinnamon shell filled with homemade cannoli stuffing with chocolate chips, sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Fountain Drinks

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$4.00

Water

$1.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Bottle / Can Beer

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Faubourg

$2.00

Causeway (FH IPA)

$8.00

I Drink Therefore I Amber (FH Amber)

$7.50

Fifty One (FH Pale Ale)

$7.50

Budweiser

$3.00

While supplies last! On its way out!

Red Wine Bottle

Robert Hall Caberbet Sauvignon - bottle

$35.00

Diora La Petite Grace Pinot Noir - bottle

$38.00

Gnarly Head Pinot Noir - bottle

$30.00

Castello Trebbio Chianti - bottle

$32.00

Medalla Real Cabernet - bottle

$33.00

Serial Cabernet- bottle

$38.00

3 Finger Red Blend- bottle

$38.00

White Wine Bottle

Black Stallion Chardonnay - bottle

$38.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay- bottle

$33.00

Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti - bottle

$32.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc - bottle

$32.00

Noble Vines Pinot Grigio - bottle

$32.00

Fleur de Prairie Rose- bottle

$38.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

single serve bottle

Schmitt Sohne Riesling - bottle

$31.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Section Street Pizza's online ordering platform! We pride ourselves on serving fresh, homemade fair, and we strive to provide excellent customer service. If you need any assistance with your order, please don't hesitate to call us at 251-929-4998! See you soon!

Website

Location

108 N. Section Street, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

Gallery
Section Street Pizza image
Section Street Pizza image
Section Street Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yinzer's Brew & Grill - 28850 US 98 Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
28850 US 98 Suite 200 Daphne, AL 36526
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Spanish Fort AL
orange starNo Reviews
6450 US Hwy 90 #J Spanish Fort, AL 36527
View restaurantnext
The Haberdasher
orange starNo Reviews
113 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
The Hummingbird Way Oyster Bar
orange star4.5 • 549
351 George St Mobile, AL 36604
View restaurantnext
Mo'Bay Beignet Co. - 451 Dauphin Street
orange starNo Reviews
451 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop - Foley Station
orange star4.5 • 70
218 S McKenzie St Foley, AL 36535
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fairhope

Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina
orange star4.7 • 1,859
831 N Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Panini Pete's - Fairhope
orange star4.5 • 1,174
42 1/2 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
The Fairhope Inn
orange star4.6 • 234
63 South Church Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Fairhope's Grill and Bar
orange star4.0 • 171
210 Eastern Shore shopping Center Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Char 32
orange star4.5 • 57
17107 Tennis Club Drive Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairhope
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston