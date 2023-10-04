Lovebird Cereal Cacao

$10.99

Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Cacao: lightly sweetened with cacao and a touch of organic honey for a toasty, dark chocolate crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.