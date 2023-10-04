Birdies Items

A2 Dairy

A2 100% GRASS-FED ORGANIC MILK

$5.99Out of stock

A2 Heavy Whipping Cream

$7.50Out of stock

A2 Half & Half Regenerative Organic

$5.30Out of stock

A creamy organic half & half from Alexandre Farms

48 oz. A2 100% GRASS-FED ORGANIC MILK

$8.50

48oz

Boxed Chocolate

8 Piece Mixed Truffle Box

$24.00

Butter

Salted Cultured Butter

$7.75

Cereal

Lovebird Cereal Cacao

$10.99

Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Cacao: lightly sweetened with cacao and a touch of organic honey for a toasty, dark chocolate crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.

Lovebird Cereal Cinnamon

$10.99

Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Cinnamon: lightly sweetened with cinnamon and a touch of organic coconut sugar for a warm, toasty crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.

Lovebird Cereal Honey

$10.99

Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Honey: lightly sweetened with organic honey and a touch of organic coconut sugar for a slightly sweet crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.

Organic Cornflakes

$7.99

Chocolate Bar

Suhum Cacao Beans, Dates, Cacao Butter

$15.00

Organic Suhum Cacao Beans (Direct-Trade), Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter

Medjool Date, Pecan, Himalayan Salt

$15.00

Organic Cacao Beans, Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter, Organic Pecans, Himalayan Salt

Lavender, Bee Pollen, Rose Petal

$15.00

Organic Suhum Cacao Beans, Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter, Organic Lavender, Organic Bee Pollen, Organic Rose Petals.

Coconut Water

16 oz Coconut Water

$11.00

Coffee

Sagebrush Organic Coffee

$19.00

Sagebrush is crafted to be the perfect daily cup of drip coffee — the kind we want to enjoy, black or with milk, every morning. We source Sagebrush from new and emerging farmers and co-ops making efforts to improve their ecological sustainability and economic well-being of workers.

16 oz Keto Coffee

$11.00Out of stock

Canyon Instant Coffee

$20.00

Sagebrush Instant Coffee

$24.00

Condiment

Peach Bourbon Jam

$15.00

Strawberry Jam

$15.00

Meyer Lemon & Sage Mustard

$18.00

Plain Almond Butter

$15.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Butter Spread

$15.00

Pesto Basil

$11.00

Garlic Spread Plain

$11.00

Smoked Eggplant

$7.99

Crackers

Everything Spice Bites

$5.99

Olive Oil & Sel Gris Bites

$5.99

Rosemary & Olive Oil Bites

$5.99

Olive Oil & Sel Gris Flatbreads

$8.99

Eggs

12 dzn Brown Eggs

$8.50

Granola

Vanilla Cinnamon Granola

$11.99

Organic Sprouted, Grain-Free Granola Bites

Cacao Cherry Granola

$11.99

Organic, Sprouted, Grain-Free Granola Bites

Juice

Natalies Organic Orange Juice

$4.99

Natalies Organic Lemonade

$3.50

Non-Dairy

Three Trees Original Almond Milk

$7.50

Three Trees Vanilla Almond Milk

$7.50

16 oz Vanilla Coconut Milk

$11.00Out of stock

Oils

West-bourne Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

$45.00

"Drizzle" Extra Virginia Olive Oil

$21.00

"Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$16.00Out of stock

Organic Fruit

Lemon Eureka

$1.00

Organic Lemon

Strawberries Organic

$6.00Out of stock

Plums - Organic

$2.00

Pears - Organic

$2.00

Organic Herbs

Mix Herb Bunch

$4.00Out of stock

Organic Lettuce

Lettuce Bags - Oak Grove

$10.00Out of stock

Organic Microgreens

Organic Microgreens

$7.00Out of stock

Organic Vegetables

Organic Zucchini

$2.50

Organic Carrots Regular

$2.30Out of stock

Organic Leeks

$5.99

Organic Green Beans

$2.50

Organic Kale Bunch

$7.00

Mushrooms Lions Mane

$12.00

Mushrooms Oyster

$12.00

Tomatos heirloom organic

$3.00Out of stock

Potatos - Sweet and Fingerling

$3.50

Salt

The Salt Pot

$30.00

Blush pink salt from ponds high in the Peruvian Andes is harvested by hand to retain superior mineral content. Its mild taste and medium grind size – between fine kosher salt and crunchy finishing salt – make The Salt a versatile addition to any pantry, enhancing the flavors of all your favorite dishes.

Sauce

Truffleist Hot Sauce

$22.00

Snacks

Popcorn Avocadolicious 4.6 oz.

$4.29

Popcorn Himalayan Salt - .88 oz

$1.99

Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Pink 4.6 oz

$4.29

Spiced Goji Berry Crunch

$14.00

Toragarashi Crunch Snack Mix

$14.00

Original Beef Jerkey

$6.99

Original Turkey Jerkey

$6.99

Spicy Beef Jerkey

$6.99

Strawberry Roll Ups

$17.00

Peach Roll Ups

$17.00

Four Season Basket

$25.00

Skout Organic Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

$7.50

Skout Organic French toast Bars

$7.50

Skout Organic Apple Pie bars

$7.50

Ami Ami Spicy Nut Mix

$18.00

Date Better - Almond Java Crunch

$7.00

Date Better - Peanut Butter Crunch

$7.00

Date Better - Hazlenut Prailine

$7.00

Small Masa Chips 2 oz. Bag

$7.00Out of stock

Chips - Masa

$12.50

Pumpkin Granola

$11.99

Cashew Bags

$13.99

Almond Bag

$14.99
Skout Organic - Protein Bar - 1.9 Oz (pack of 12)

Skout Organic - Protein Bar - 1.9 Oz (pack of 12)

$2.25

The Skout Organic Protein Bar is a pack of 12 delicious and nutritious 1.9 oz bars. They're great for a quick snack or an energy boost during your workout.

Tin Fish

Fishwife Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Fishwife Smoked Rainbow Trout

$12.00

Fishwife Sardines with Hot Pepper

$10.65

Fishwife Smoked Tuna

$11.99

Bread

Bread Loaf

$5.50

Bread Rolls

$5.99

Flowers

Flowers - Organic Oak Grove Farms

$22.00

Salsa

Farmers Market Salsa

$7.00

Hummus

Farmers Market Hummus

$7.00

Hummus Plain

$7.99

Pasta

Black and White Pasta

$10.50

Black Spaghetti

$8.50

Canned Goods

Crushed Tomatoes

$5.99

Tomato Paste

$2.99

Cheese

Greek Feta Cheese

$8.99

Manchego Cheese

$10.99

Yogurt

Greek Yogurt Strawberry

$7.99

Greek Yogurt Fig

$7.99

Greek Yogurt Lemon

$7.99

Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$1.75

Prime Beef

Rib/Short Loin

Bone In Ribeye

$38.00

Boneless Ribeye

$39.00

Tomahawk Chop

$50.00

Filet Mignon/Tenderloin

$60.00

N.Y. Striploin

$35.00

Porterhouse/T-Bone

$38.00

Dry-Aged Ribeye

$50.00

Dry-Aged Tomahawk Chop

$55.00

Dry Aged Boneless Ribeye

$55.00

Dry Aged N.Y.

$42.00

Dry-Aged Porterhouse/T-Bone

$40.00

Saratoga Ribeye

$55.00

Rib Cap

$55.00

Wagyu A-5

$135.00

Filet Chain

$20.00

Filet Trim

$34.00

Marinated Filet

$50.00

Wagyu Tomahawk

$50.00

Tres Ribeyes

$14.50

Chuck/Brisket/Shank

Ground Beef

$15.00

Ground Chuck

$14.00

Chuck Roast

$14.00

Beef Shank

$10.00

BNLS Shortrib

$15.00

Bone In Short Rib

$20.00

Brisket

$15.00

Chuck Tender

$16.00

Denver Steak/Bnls S.R.

$22.00

Flanken Ribs

$28.00

Flat Iron

$26.00

Beef Back Ribs

$20.00

House Corned Beef

$18.00

Stew Meat

$15.00

Cutting

$5.00

Smoked Brisket

$25.00

Marinated Denver Steak

$24.00

Marinated Flat Iron

$25.00

Full Brisket

$13.00

Vegas

$15.00

Smoked Ribs

$3.00

Delmonico

$22.00

Tres Short Rib

$12.50

Round

Ground Beef Round

$15.00

Top Round

$16.00

Eye Round

$12.00

Bottom Round/Rump

$11.00

Oxtail

$13.00

Spider Steak

$16.00

Flank/Short Plate

Skirt Steak

$28.00

Bavette

$22.00

Carne Asada

$20.00

Flank Steak

$20.00

Entrana

$21.00

Inside Skrt

$25.00

American Wagyu NY

$65.00

Tres Flap

$16.50

Sirloin

Tri-tip

$20.00

Hanging Tender

$26.00

Sirloin Cap

$21.00

Top Sirloin

$18.00

SirYork

$28.00

Marinated Kabobs

$20.00

Marinated Tri-Tip

$24.00

Marinated Hanging Tender

$24.00

Ground Sirloin

$18.00

Baseball Steak

$20.00

Picanha

$22.00

Misc.

Bones

$8.00

Tongue

$11.00

Tendons

$5.00

Cheek

$14.50

Tripe

$6.50

Pork

Section 1 Rib/Loin

Bone In Pork Chops

$18.00

Boneless Pork Chops

$19.00

Pork Porterhouse

$17.00

Pork Tenderloin

$19.00

Pork Sirloin Roast

$14.00

Cutlets

$17.00

Loin Roast

$17.00

Boneless Rib Roast

$17.00

Standing Rib Roast

$16.00

Baby Back Ribs

$14.00

Spareribs

$11.00

Country Ribs

$11.00

Portuguese Chop

$20.00

Smoked Baby Backs

$12.00

Brined Pork Chops

$17.00

Rib

$3.55

Dry Aged Pork Chop

$28.00

Tres Bone In Chops

$5.00

Tres Wild Boar

$6.25

Section 2 Shoulder

Bone-In Butt

$8.00

Boneless Butt

$9.00

St. Louis Ribs

$11.00

Coppa Roast

$16.00

Shoulder Chops

$16.00

Tres Coppa Chop

$4.00

Section 3 Belly

Pork Belly

$11.00

Secreto

$15.00

Porchetta

$16.00

Section 4 Ham

Bone-In Leg Roast

$10.00

Boneless Leg Roast

$7.00

Picnic Roast

$9.00

Ground Pork

$9.00

Hock/Osso Buco

$10.00

Spiral Ham

$11.00

Section 5 misc

Back Fat

$4.00

Blood

$7.00

Bones

$6.00

Cheek

$7.00

Pig

$6.35

Caul Fat

$8.00

Heart

$9.00

Hog Casing

$50.00

Kidney

$9.00

Liver

$9.00

Pork Jowls

$9.00

Skins

$16.00

Smoked Skin

$4.00

Suckling Pig

$250.00

Shanks

$8.00

Bacon

Applewood Bacon

$14.00

House Bacon

$18.00

English Bacon

$20.00

Tasso

$18.00

Coppa Bacon

$21.00

Coppa Bacon

$20.00

Bacon Bits

$8.00

Chicken

Organic

Organic Whole

$8.00

Organic Breast

$11.00

Organic Bone-In Breast

$12.00

Tenders

$12.00

Marinated Thighs

$12.00

Ground Chicken

$10.00

Organic Chicken Backs

$6.00

Pheasant

$12.00

Chicken Hearts

$12.00

Chicken Livers

$8.00

Bone In Thighs

$10.00

Bones

$4.00

Leg Quarters

$10.00

Spatchcock Chicken

$9.00

Feet

$4.00

Drumsticks

$8.00

Thigh

$10.00

Tres Whole Chickens

$4.00

Tres Whole Duck

$5.00

Natural

Jidori Breasts

$10.00

Chicken Cutlets

$12.00

Italian Marinaded Natural Breast

$12.00

Garlic Herb Breast

$12.00

Lemon And Garlic Chicken Breast

$12.00

Marinated Chicken Wings

$11.00

Wings

$8.00

Pollo Asado

$12.00

Chicken Parm Breast

$12.00

Chicken Burgers

$12.00

Ground Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Kabob

$12.00

Marinated Breast

$12.00

Bulgogi Beasts

$12.00

Tres Breast

$5.00

Lamb

Lamb Chop

$34.00

Shoulder

$18.00

Leg Of Lamb B/I

$20.00

Kidney

$8.00

Ribblets

$12.00

Lamb Shank

$12.00

Lamb Sirloin

$11.00

Boneless Leg Of Lamb

$21.00

Ground Lamb

$20.00

Lamb Kabobs

$21.00

Lamb Casing

$10.00

Lamb Neck

$5.00

Marinated Lamb Chops

$36.00

Colorado

$38.00

saddle roast

$21.00

Boneless Lamb Shoulder

$16.00

Whole Lamb

$500.00

Bulk Pricing

Loin

Bulk Jidori Breast

$7.00

Bulk Ground Chicken

$7.00

Bulk Ground Beef

$8.00

Bulk Top Round

$9.00

Bulk Ground Turkey

$7.00

Bulk Ribeye

$22.00

Bulk Stir Fry

$11.00

Wagyu

Wagyu Ribeye

$75.00

GF Beef

Rib/Short Loin

GF Boneless Ribeye

$39.00

Gf Bone-In Ribeye

$32.00

Tomahawk Chop

$39.00

GF Filet/Tenderloin

$55.00

Gf N.Y. Striploin

$33.00

Dry-Aged Porterhouse

$60.00

Dry-Aged Ribeye

$55.00

Dry-Aged N.Y.

$48.00

Dry-Aged Rib Chop

$48.00

Porterhouse

$39.00

Chateaubriand

$50.00

GF Wagyu Ribeye

$34.00

T-Bone

$32.00

D/a Top Sirloin

$30.00

Whole Cow Processed

$23.00

Chuck/Brisket/Shank

GF Ground Beef

$10.00

Gf Bone-In Shortrib

$16.00

Brisket

$12.00

Rump Roast

$11.00

GF Chuck

$11.00

Mock Tender

$17.00

1st Cut Brisket

$15.00

Boneless Shortrib

$18.00

Beef Back Ribs

$16.00

Stew Meat

$11.00

Beef Shank

$8.00

Flat Iron

$20.00

Denver Steak

$15.00

Chuck Tender

$13.00

Shoulder Clod

$18.00

Round

Top Round

$18.00

Eye Round

$12.00

Red Potatoes

$1.99

Bedrock Rib

$15.00

Oxtail

$12.50

Round Ground Beef

$10.00

Spider Steak

$22.00

Velvet Steak

$20.00

Flank/Short Plate

Skirt Steak

$32.00

GF Flank Steak

$20.00

Bavette

$16.00

Sirloin

Tri-Tip

$22.00

Hanging Tender

$22.00

Sirloin Cap

$18.00

Top Sirloin

$18.00

Chateau Steak

$24.00

Flap Steak

$18.00

SirYork

$25.00

Sirloin Tip Center

$22.00

Petite Tenderloin

$13.00

Misc.

Tongue

$14.00

GF Liver

$12.00

Suet

$8.00

Knuckle Bones

$3.00

GF Heart

$12.00

Gf Fat

$10.00

Tripe

$6.50

Blood

$5.00

Split Bones

$10.00

Half Cow

$8.00

Tendons

$11.00

Broth Bones

$15.00

Cheeks

$10.00

Neck

$10.00

Sausages/Burgers/Dogs

Sausages/Hot Dogs/Meatballs

Patties

$15.00

Mild Italian

$14.00

Sweet Italian

$14.00

Hot Italian

$16.00

Banh Mi

$16.00

Chorizo

$14.00

Brat

$14.00

Breakfast

$14.00

Beef

$14.00

Frito Chili

$14.00

Chx Sausage

$14.00

Lamb Merguez

$16.00

Pesto

$14.00

Linguisa

$14.00

Grass Fed Patties

$13.00

Specialty Burger

$13.00

House Hot Dog

$16.00

Hot Dog

$9.00

Meatballs/loaf

$14.00

Andoullie

$16.00

Rosemary

$14.00

Wagyu Burger

$25.00

Tres Sausage

$6.00

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

Biltong

$55.00

Genoa Salami

$23.00

Canadian Bacon

$18.00

Chicken Liver mouse

$15.00

Corned Beef

$10.00

House Ham

$8.00

House Jerky

$10.00

House Roast Beef

$18.00

Mild/Sweet Salami

$38.00

Molinari

$24.00

Panchetta

$15.00

Pepperoni

$24.00

Prosciutto

$32.00

Rosemary Ham

$18.00

Smoked Ham Hock

$8.00

Capicola

$28.00

Spicy Calabrese

$48.00

Soppressata Salami

$48.00

Guanciale

$12.00

Paté

$24.00

Jerky

$5.00

Spicy Coppa

$25.00

Mild Coppa

$25.00

Slicing

$30.00

Droewors

$45.00

Pastrami

House Pastrami

$18.00

Duck

Breast

$15.00

Whole Duck

$8.00

Rabbit

$12.00

Guan

$6.00

pheasants

$10.00

Duck Legs

$10.00

Cornish

$12.00

Merchandise

T shirt

M Small

$20.00

M Medium

$20.00

M Large

$20.00

M XL

$20.00

M XXL

$20.00

W Small

$20.00

W Medium

$20.00

Towel

$19.00

Book/basket

Meat

$39.99

Pure Beef

$39.99

Franklin

$29.99

Smoked Brisket

$10.00

Towel

$19.00

Cutting Board

Knives Under

$3.00

Knives Over

$259.00

Seal

$40.00

Turkey

Diestel Whole Turkey

$2.90

Thanksgiving Keller Turkey

$4.89

Thanksgiving Valley Turkey

$4.89

Ground Turkey

$8.00

Sliced Smoked Turkey

$11.00

Wings

$6.00

Breast Bone In

$9.00

Breast Boneless

$6.00

Legs

$6.00

Bones Necks

$3.00

Veal

Vil Shank

Veal Ground

$19.00

Veal Chops

$30.00

Venison

$9.00

Sweet Breads

$20.00

Veal Shank

$19.00

Veal Cutlets

$36.00

Veal Stew

$13.00

Flat Iron

$18.00

Veal Shoulder

$22.00

Bison

Ground Bison

$16.00

Bison Ny