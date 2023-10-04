- Home
Sections Fine Meats
333 E 17th St. #22
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Birdies Items
A2 Dairy
Boxed Chocolate
Cereal
Lovebird Cereal Cacao
Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Cacao: lightly sweetened with cacao and a touch of organic honey for a toasty, dark chocolate crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.
Lovebird Cereal Cinnamon
Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Cinnamon: lightly sweetened with cinnamon and a touch of organic coconut sugar for a warm, toasty crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.
Lovebird Cereal Honey
Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Honey: lightly sweetened with organic honey and a touch of organic coconut sugar for a slightly sweet crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.
Organic Cornflakes
Chocolate Bar
Suhum Cacao Beans, Dates, Cacao Butter
Organic Suhum Cacao Beans (Direct-Trade), Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter
Medjool Date, Pecan, Himalayan Salt
Organic Cacao Beans, Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter, Organic Pecans, Himalayan Salt
Lavender, Bee Pollen, Rose Petal
Organic Suhum Cacao Beans, Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter, Organic Lavender, Organic Bee Pollen, Organic Rose Petals.
Coconut Water
Coffee
Sagebrush Organic Coffee
Sagebrush is crafted to be the perfect daily cup of drip coffee — the kind we want to enjoy, black or with milk, every morning. We source Sagebrush from new and emerging farmers and co-ops making efforts to improve their ecological sustainability and economic well-being of workers.
16 oz Keto Coffee
Canyon Instant Coffee
Sagebrush Instant Coffee
Condiment
Crackers
Granola
Non-Dairy
Oils
Organic Fruit
Organic Herbs
Organic Lettuce
Organic Microgreens
Organic Vegetables
Salt
The Salt Pot
Blush pink salt from ponds high in the Peruvian Andes is harvested by hand to retain superior mineral content. Its mild taste and medium grind size – between fine kosher salt and crunchy finishing salt – make The Salt a versatile addition to any pantry, enhancing the flavors of all your favorite dishes.
Snacks
Popcorn Avocadolicious 4.6 oz.
Popcorn Himalayan Salt - .88 oz
Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Pink 4.6 oz
Spiced Goji Berry Crunch
Toragarashi Crunch Snack Mix
Original Beef Jerkey
Original Turkey Jerkey
Spicy Beef Jerkey
Strawberry Roll Ups
Peach Roll Ups
Four Season Basket
Skout Organic Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Skout Organic French toast Bars
Skout Organic Apple Pie bars
Ami Ami Spicy Nut Mix
Date Better - Almond Java Crunch
Date Better - Peanut Butter Crunch
Date Better - Hazlenut Prailine
Small Masa Chips 2 oz. Bag
Chips - Masa
Pumpkin Granola
Cashew Bags
Almond Bag
Skout Organic - Protein Bar - 1.9 Oz (pack of 12)
The Skout Organic Protein Bar is a pack of 12 delicious and nutritious 1.9 oz bars. They're great for a quick snack or an energy boost during your workout.