Sedalia's Oyster & Seafood

2727 NW 10th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Order Again

Wine BTL

Cami Del Xops BTL

$45.00

Lirondo Verdejo BTL

$45.00

Palo Blanco BTL

$90.00

Zu Tisch BTL

$40.00

Bietghofer BTL

$42.00

Forgotten Dreams BTL

$40.00

Euli Btl

$35.00

Fume Du Milleu BTL

$55.00

Basics Of Life BTL

$40.00

Trinkvergnugen BtL

$50.00

Thyrus BTL

$32.00

Folley Blanch BTL

$27.00

Contact BTL

$37.00

Txomin Etxaniz BTL

$40.00

Reigne BTL

$40.00

Breton BTL

$67.00

Roman Ceremony BTL

$50.00

Montagny 1er CRU BTL

$122.00

Beer

Cafe. French Ale

$6.00

Hand And A Half

$7.00

Isastegi, Sagarda Naturala

$15.00

Spooky Bub

$9.00

Naken BTL

$32.00

Naken GLS

$13.00

Cocktails

Gin Tonic

$11.00

Mezcal Tonic

$11.00

Sedalia's Spritz

$12.00

Luna Azul Repo

$10.00

Grey Gooze Vodka

$14.00

Tonic Soda

$3.50

Cuentacuentos Mezcal

$10.00

Sparkling Water

$1.00

Inca Contentment

$14.00

SPLASHES

Splash Naken

Splash Nibiru

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
An oyster, seasonal seafood, local bites & natural wine shack in the heart of Oklahoma City.

2727 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

