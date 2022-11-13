Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

8011 Mackenzie Road

Affton, MO 63123

Order Again

Popular Items

Warbat Baklava
A Large Assorted Baklava Box
Chocolate Pecan Baklava

Baklava

A Large Assorted Baklava Box

$29.99
A Small Assorted Baklava Box

A Small Assorted Baklava Box

$14.99

A varying selection of our favorite flavors and types of authentic baklava.

Balouria Baklava

Balouria Baklava

$2.15

Lightly baked shredded phyllo dough with chopped pistachios and lightly sweetened with honey and rosewater.

Chocolate Pecan Baklava

Chocolate Pecan Baklava

$3.15

A large serving of baklava with its crispy and buttery goodness, filled with pecan and topped with chocolate. A local favorite.

Haystacks Baklava

Haystacks Baklava

$3.35

This amazing dessert is made with roughly chopped walnuts and pistachio scented with rose water, cardamom and clove. Bathed in butter and simple sugar

Iraqi Birds Nest Baklava

Iraqi Birds Nest Baklava

$2.15

Pistachios or Walnuts

Iraqi Fingers (Borma)

Iraqi Fingers (Borma)

$1.40

Traditional Iraqi baklava made with phyllo dough filled with honey and either Chocolate + Pecan, Pecan, Walnut, Cashew, Pistachio, or Almond

Kaab Al Ghazali (Doe Hooves) Baklava

Kaab Al Ghazali (Doe Hooves) Baklava

$3.49

A traditional Lebanese pastry made with a fluffy dough filled with honey and crushed pistachios.

Mini Rose Baklava

Mini Rose Baklava

$1.35

A traditional baklava filled with walnut rosewater and topped off with powdered pistachio.

Namoora Cakes

Namoora Cakes

$2.65

Called nammoura in Lebanon, basbousa in Egypt, and haressa in Syria and Palestine, this semolina sheet cake is often served throughout the Arab world and often during Eid Al-Fitr

Nutella Roll Baklava

Nutella Roll Baklava

$1.99

Pistachios

Pistachio and Cherry Roll Baklava

Pistachio and Cherry Roll Baklava

$3.99

A thick phyllo dough base topped with caramelized pistachio, chocolate and cherry

Traditional Arabic Baklava

Traditional Arabic Baklava

$2.15

Simply put, baklava at its purest. Traditional Arabic baklava filled with chopped, roasted pistachios or walnuts.

Turkish Roll Baklava

Turkish Roll Baklava

$1.65

A truly unique baklava with dough infused with pistachio taking on a rich green color. A wonderful marriage of pistachio, ghee and love.

Turkish Sushi Baklava

Turkish Sushi Baklava

$1.45

Baklava made in the traditional Turkish style named sushi due to its resemblance to wrapped sushi. A lovely take on a traditional design

Warbat Baklava

Warbat Baklava

$4.99

One of our best sellers. A true fan favorite. This Lebanese pastry is made with a light dough filled with candied pistachios topped with rosewater and hibiscus.

Loqhum

Loqhum - 5 Pieces

Loqhum - 5 Pieces

$4.50

Assorted 5 piece Turkish Delight / Loqhum

Loqhum - 10 Piece Box

Loqhum - 10 Piece Box

$8.50

Assorted 10 piece Turkish Delight / Loqhum

Mocha

Tall Mocha - 12 oz

$3.50

Latte w/Ghirardelli chocolat, whipped cream, chocolate swirls

Grande Mocha - 16 oz

$3.99

Latte w/Ghirardelli chocolat, whipped cream, chocolate swirls

Venti Mocha - 20 oz

$4.50

Latte w/Ghirardelli chocolat, whipped cream, chocolate swirls

Latte

Tall Latte - 12 oz

$3.50

Espresso with steamed milk, any flavor, topped with froth

Venti Latte - 16 oz

$3.99

Espresso with steamed milk, any flavor, topped with froth

Lg Latte - 20 oz

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk, any flavor, topped with froth

Caramel Silk

Tall Caramel Silk - 12 oz

$3.50

Espresso with Ghirardelli caramel and white chocolate, whipped cream

Grande Caramel Silk - 16 oz

$3.99

Espresso with Ghirardelli caramel and white chocolate, whipped cream

Venti Caramel Silk - 20 oz

$4.50

Espresso with Ghirardelli caramel and white chocolate, whipped cream

Cappuccino

Tall Cappuccino - 12 oz

$3.50

Espresso with equal parts of steamed milk and froth

Grande Cappuccino - 16 oz

$3.99

Espresso with equal parts of steamed milk and froth

Venti Cappuccino - 20 oz

$4.50

Espresso with equal parts of steamed milk and froth

Chai Tea Latte

Tall Chai Tea Latte - 12 oz

$3.50

Black tea, chai spices, vanilla, honey, and steamed milk

Grande Chai Tea Latte - 16 oz

$3.99

Black tea, chai spices, vanilla, honey, and steamed milk

Venti Chai Tea Latte - 20 oz

$4.50

Black tea, chai spices, vanilla, honey, and steamed milk

Espresso

Single Shot Espresso

$1.25

Rich espresso in straight 1.5 oz shots

Double Shot Espresso

$1.75

Rich espresso in straight 1.5 oz shots

Triple Shot Espresso

$1.99

Rich espresso in straight 1.5 oz shots

Americano

Single Shot Americano

$1.75

Rich espresso and water

Double Shot Americano

$2.25

Rich espresso and water

Triple Shot Americano

$2.99

Rich espresso and water

Arabic Coffee

Arabic Coffee

Arabic Coffee

$3.25

Arabic Tea

Arabic Tea - 12 oz

Arabic Tea - 12 oz

$2.25

Shakes

Chocolate Shake (Chocolate Ice Cream & Milk)

$6.99

Vanilla Shake (Vanilla Ice Cream & Milk)

$6.99

Cookies & Cream (Cookies & Cream Ice Cream with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce Shake

$6.99

Baklava Shake (Vanilla Ice Cream, Baklava Pieces, & Ghirardelli Caramel

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Mint Shake (Chocolate Chip Mint Ice Cream & Ghirardelli Chocolate

$6.99

Shipwreck Special Shake (Shipwreck Ice Cream & Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce)

$6.99

Daily Grind Shake (Daily Grind Ice Cream & Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce)

$6.99

Ice Cream

8 oz Ice Cream

$3.99

Pure premium, small batch hand dipped Cedar Crest Ice Cream in 8oz cup with lid.

12 oz Ice Cream

12 oz Ice Cream

$5.50

Pure premium, small batch hand dipped Cedar Crest Ice Cream in 12oz cup with lid.

Waffle Cone

$4.99

Mocha Freeze

Tall Mocha Freeze - 12 oz

$3.99

Ice blended Breve coffee, milk, chocolate, vanilla monin, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and chocolate swirls

Grande Mocha Freeze - 16 oz

$4.99

Ice blended Breve coffee, milk, chocolate, vanilla monin, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and chocolate swirls

Caramel Chiller

Tall Caramel Chiller - 12 oz

$3.99

Iced blended Breve coffee, milk, Ghirardelli caramel, white chocolate, monin vanilla, whipped cream, and caramel swirls

Grande Caramel Chiller - 16 oz

$4.99

Iced blended Breve coffee, milk, Ghirardelli caramel, white chocolate, monin vanilla, whipped cream, and caramel swirls

Iced Coffee

Grande Iced Coffee - 16 oz

$1.99

Venti Iced Coffee - 20 oz

$2.50

Iced Latte

Grande Iced Latte - 16 oz

$3.75

Venti Iced Latte - 20 oz

$4.50

Holiday Gift Boxes

Cinnamon Baklava Box

Cinnamon Baklava Box

$26.99

Voted as the favorite among employees, this delicious treat is the perfect marriage of the earthy notes from our walnuts and cinnamon, topped with a dusting of pistachios.

Walnut Baklava Box

Walnut Baklava Box

$26.99

Traditional walnut baklava Made in the middle eastern style filled with walnut, honey, a dusting of pistachio, and goodness.

Pistachio Baklava Box

Pistachio Baklava Box

$26.99

Simply put, baklava at its purest. Traditional Arabic baklava filled with chopped, roasted pistachios.

Namoura (نمورة) Box

Namoura (نمورة) Box

$22.99

Called nammoura in Lebanon, basbousa in Egypt, and haressa in Syria and Palestine, this semolina sheet cake is often served throughout the Arab world and often during Eid Al-Fitr.

Dessert Catering Platters

Gourmet Baklava Platter

Gourmet Baklava Platter

$119.99

30 pieces of gourmet baklava (layers of phyllo dough w/ nuts & honey) selections. Serves 15 people. Photos are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to availability.

Turkish Delight Platter

Turkish Delight Platter

$49.99

50 pieces assorted Turkish delights. Photos are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to availability.

Traditional Baklava Platter

Traditional Baklava Platter

$99.99

50 pieces of traditional baklava (Layers of phyllo dough w/ nuts & honey) and Iraqi fingers. Serves 25 people. Photos are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to availability.

Variety Baklava Platter

Variety Baklava Platter

$149.99

Traditional baklava (Layers of phyllo dough w/ nuts & honey) and gourmet baklava (50 pieces total). Serves 25 people. Photos are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to availability.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are the original middle eastern cafe offering the largest selection of sweets, baklava, and Turkish delight in the St. Louis area - #sedarastl

8011 Mackenzie Road, Affton, MO 63123

Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream image
Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream image

