Burgers
Sandwiches

Sedona Bistro

9 Reviews

1812 Carondelet dr suite 101

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Club
Cobb Salad
Sedona Nuggets

Becking Special

Becking Special

$12.99

Burgers/Chicken Sands

Basic Burger

Basic Burger

$10.49

Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun

Cajun Burger

Cajun Burger

$11.29

Basic Burger coated with our Cajun spice blend and blackened on grill served on a bun. Topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

grilled with our Cajun spice blend and blackened on grill. Topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a bun

Cheddar Burger

Cheddar Burger

$10.99

Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun

Fried Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

buttermilk battered chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun

Grilled Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.29

Basic burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Pork Burger

Pork Burger

$10.99

Sedona Burger

$11.29

with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese on a bun. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.

Sedona Chicken Sandwich

Sedona Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

grilled chicken breast with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato on a bun

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$5.99

Big Cookie

$2.99

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake Bite

$1.99Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Gooey Pie

$6.99

Gooey Bar Bite

$2.99

OUT LATER

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Scoop ice cream

$0.99

Single Cookie

$1.29Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.99

Whole Cheese Cake

$32.00

Whole Pecan Bourban Chocolate Pie

$18.99

Whole Pie

$15.99

XXL Cookie

$3.99

Entrees

10 oz Sirloin

$22.99

10 oz Sirloin with Grill Shrimp

$28.99

Blackened Salmon

$16.99

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$19.99

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Pecan Encrusted Salmon

$17.99

Pork Tenderloin Filet

$16.99

For the Kids

Kid Burg w/ American

Kid Burg w/ American

$5.99
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.29
Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$5.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.29
Kids Sedona Nuggets

Kids Sedona Nuggets

$5.99

November Specials

10 oz Sirloin

$22.99

10 oz Sirloin with Grill Shrimp

$28.99

Apple Cider

$2.25

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$21.99

Deep Fried cod topped with provolone cheese and piccata sauce. Served over a bed of wild rice. Served with a side item and side salad.

Breakfast Plate

$9.99

Tex Mex Pasta

$18.99

Sauteed shrimp and chicken over angel hair pasta in a light bacon alfredo with mushrooms, tomatoes, and red onion. Served with a side salad. Please specify dressing choice.

Grilled Chicken Feta Wrap

$11.99

Pretzel Knots

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

6 Jumbo shrimp ready to eat. Served with cocktail sauce.

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.59

Mixed greens with cut ham, turkey, bacon artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato with egg and choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.59

Chopped mixed greens with tomato, red onion and crouton, chipped egg, avocado, chopped bacon, cucumbers, mixed cheese served with your choice of dressing

House Entrée Caesar

House Entrée Caesar

$8.49

Tossed romaine and Cesar dressing dressed with croutons

House Entrée Salad

House Entrée Salad

$8.49

Chopped mixed greens, cheddar & jack cheese mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$11.29

Romaine and bacon, sun dried tomato, red onion and served with blue cheese crumbles

Tossed Italian Salad

Tossed Italian Salad

$8.99

Chopped mixed greens, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, black olives, tomato, sun dried tomato and red onion tossed in our own parmesan Italian dressing and seasoned croutons.

Very Berry Spinach

Very Berry Spinach

$8.99

Tossed with dried cranberry and blueberry mix, fresh strawberries and candid pecans served with honey dijon poppy seed topped with feta cheese

Sandwiches

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$10.99

on a hoagie with Bavarian kraut and melted Swiss cheese

Country Club

Country Club

$10.49

Triple decker with turkey, lettuce, tomato & bacon with mayonnaise on wheat berry toast

French Dip Croissant

French Dip Croissant

$11.49

thinly sliced and stacked roast beef with melted swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom and onion. Accompanied by au jus and creamy horseradish sauce

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Sliced provolone, Swiss and cheddar Cheese with tomato and onion on sourdough toast

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.29

thinly sliced ham with melted cheddar cheese on sourdough toast

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.29

ham, pepperoni, provolone, bacon, lettuce & tomato topped with pepper olive relish on a hoagie

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.99

topped with melted provolone, onion, peppers and marinara sauce on a hoagie

Reuben Rye

Reuben Rye

$10.99

thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, Bavarian kraut & thousand island dressing on butter grilled rye

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$11.29

on a hoagie with thinly sliced steak dressed with sautéed onion and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.29

leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber with provolone and cheddar cheese. Made with our dill spread

Sides

Broccoli & Baby Carrots

$3.99

NO SIDE

SD Asparagus

$3.99
SD Baked Beans

SD Baked Beans

$3.99

SD Baked Potato

$3.99

SD Bowl of Soup

$4.99

SD Chips

$3.99
SD Cinnamon Apples

SD Cinnamon Apples

$3.99
SD French Fries

SD French Fries

$3.99
SD Fruit Cup

SD Fruit Cup

$3.99

SD Loaded Chips

$4.99

SD Loaded Fries

$4.99
SD Macaroni & Cheese

SD Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99
SD Potato Salad

SD Potato Salad

$3.99

SD Side Salad

$4.99

Soups

Broccoli Cheese

Broccoli Cheese

$4.49

topped with cheddar cheese

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$4.49

topped with sour cream, green onion and tri colored tortilla strips

Chili

Chili

$5.59

a bit of a kick with cheddar cheese and red onion

Creamy Chicken Noodle

$4.49

Starters

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.29

Buttered grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese. Accompanied with sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Loaded Chips

$8.99
Loaded French Fries

Loaded French Fries

$8.99

Melted cheddar cheese and bacon with a side sour cream and green onion

Loaded Quesadilla

$8.79
Nachos

Nachos

$8.99

Topped with chili, black olives, jalapenos, green onion & tomato. Served with sour cream

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.99

With bacon, melted cheddar cheese and sour cream dip topped with green onion

Sedona Nuggets

Sedona Nuggets

$8.99

Freshly cut breast of chicken battered buttermilk and deep fried. Served with our honey mustard dressing

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99
Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.49

Buttered grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese, onion, pepper and tomato. Accompanied with sour cream

Sunday Specials

Mimosa

$5.00

Coffee

Bailey's N Coffee

$7.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.89

Regular Coffee

$1.89

Fountain Drinks

Barq's Root Beer

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Gallon of Hi C Pink

$7.47

Hi C Pink

$2.59

Pibb

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.69

Strawberry Lemonade Refill

$0.99

Hot Cocoa

Cocoa

$2.49

Cocoa Bomb

$4.99

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$3.99

Strawberry Shake

$3.99

Vanilla Shake

$3.99

Teas

Blueberry Tea

$3.49

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Specialty Tea

$15.96

Hot Cider

$1.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$1.50

Mint Lime Tea Cooler

$3.49

Peach Tea

$3.49

Raspberry Tea

$3.49

Refill Specialty Teas

$0.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Strawberry Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Refill Hot Tea

$0.99

Water

Bottle Water

$1.99

Water

Draft Beer

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Draft Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft Lazy Magnolia

$5.00

Draft Mich Ultra

$4.00

Schlafly

$4.00

IPA/Lager/Ale

3 Blind Mice

$5.00

Big Shark

$5.00

Boulevard Wht & Pale Ale

$5.00

Elysian Contact Haze

$5.00

Fantasy Island

$5.00

Mother's Chug Suckle

$5.00

Scale of Complexity

$6.00

Sun Fox - Lazy Mag

$5.00Out of stock

Twickel

$5.00

Urban Underdog Pale Ale

$5.50

VooDoo Ranger

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Selzer/Cider

4 Hands

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Cornerstone

$5.00

Homestead Peach

$5.00

Open Liquor Key

$5.00

Simply Spiked

$4.50

Sweet Lou's

$5.00

Truly Strawberry

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wine

Btl Centorri Moscato

$25.00

Btl Crown Valley Sangria

$18.00

Btl Cupcake Moscato

$20.00

Btl Hess Cabernet

$30.00

Btl Hess Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Hess Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Btl Lemonade

$15.00

Btl Lemonade Stand Rose

$15.00

Btl Meiomi Cabernet

$28.00

Btl Meiomi Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Meiomi Pino Noir

$30.00

Btl Riesling

$20.00

Btl Riff Grigio

$30.00

Btl Robert Mondavi

$20.00

Btl Ryder Merlot

$30.00

Btl Verdi Spumante

$20.00

Centorri Moscato

$7.00

Champaigne

$8.00

Cup Cake Moscoto

$6.00

Hess Cabernet

$9.00

Hess Chardonnay

$9.00

Hess Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Lemonade Stand Moscoto

$5.00

Lemonade Stand Rose

$5.00

Meiomi Pino Noir

$8.00

Meiomi Cabernet

$8.00

Meiomi Chardonnay

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Riesling

$7.00

Riff Grigio

$9.00

Robert Mondavi Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Ryder Merlot

$9.00

Sangria

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Bud 55

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premium

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Light Sky

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra-Pure Gold

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Stag

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Simply Spiked

Blueberry

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.50

Watermelon

$4.50

October

Dark o' the Moon

$4.50

Night Owl

$4.50

O'Fallon Pumkin

$4.50

Pumkin

$4.50

The Great Pumkin

$4.50

Beverages

Juice

Kid Beverage Charge

$1.59

Kid Blueberry Tea

$1.59

Kid Coke

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Mango Tea

$1.59

Kid Mint Lime Tea

$1.59

Kid Mr Pibb

Kid Peach Tea

$1.59

Kid Pink Lemonade

Kid Root beer

Kid Sprite

Kid Straw Tea

$1.59

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$1.59

Kid Sweet Tea

Kid Unsweet Tea

Kid Water

Milk

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1812 Carondelet dr suite 101, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Directions

Gallery
Sedona Bistro image
Sedona Bistro image
Sedona Bistro image

Map
