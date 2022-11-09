- Home
Sedona Bistro
9 Reviews
1812 Carondelet dr suite 101
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Popular Items
Becking Special
Burgers/Chicken Sands
Basic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Cajun Burger
Basic Burger coated with our Cajun spice blend and blackened on grill served on a bun. Topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
grilled with our Cajun spice blend and blackened on grill. Topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a bun
Cheddar Burger
Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Fried Bacon Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk battered chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Grilled Bacon Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Patty Melt
Basic burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Pork Burger
Sedona Burger
with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese on a bun. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.
Sedona Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato on a bun
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
Desserts
Apple Pie
Big Cookie
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Cheese Cake
Cheese Cake Bite
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Gooey Pie
Gooey Bar Bite
OUT LATER
Root Beer Float
Scoop ice cream
Single Cookie
Vanilla Ice Cream
Whole Cheese Cake
Whole Pecan Bourban Chocolate Pie
Whole Pie
XXL Cookie
Entrees
For the Kids
November Specials
10 oz Sirloin
10 oz Sirloin with Grill Shrimp
Apple Cider
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Deep Fried cod topped with provolone cheese and piccata sauce. Served over a bed of wild rice. Served with a side item and side salad.
Breakfast Plate
Tex Mex Pasta
Sauteed shrimp and chicken over angel hair pasta in a light bacon alfredo with mushrooms, tomatoes, and red onion. Served with a side salad. Please specify dressing choice.
Grilled Chicken Feta Wrap
Pretzel Knots
Shrimp Cocktail
6 Jumbo shrimp ready to eat. Served with cocktail sauce.
Salads
Chef Salad
Mixed greens with cut ham, turkey, bacon artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato with egg and choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped mixed greens with tomato, red onion and crouton, chipped egg, avocado, chopped bacon, cucumbers, mixed cheese served with your choice of dressing
House Entrée Caesar
Tossed romaine and Cesar dressing dressed with croutons
House Entrée Salad
Chopped mixed greens, cheddar & jack cheese mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Romaine and bacon, sun dried tomato, red onion and served with blue cheese crumbles
Tossed Italian Salad
Chopped mixed greens, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, black olives, tomato, sun dried tomato and red onion tossed in our own parmesan Italian dressing and seasoned croutons.
Very Berry Spinach
Tossed with dried cranberry and blueberry mix, fresh strawberries and candid pecans served with honey dijon poppy seed topped with feta cheese
Sandwiches
Bratwurst
on a hoagie with Bavarian kraut and melted Swiss cheese
Country Club
Triple decker with turkey, lettuce, tomato & bacon with mayonnaise on wheat berry toast
French Dip Croissant
thinly sliced and stacked roast beef with melted swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom and onion. Accompanied by au jus and creamy horseradish sauce
Grilled Cheese
Sliced provolone, Swiss and cheddar Cheese with tomato and onion on sourdough toast
Ham & Cheese
thinly sliced ham with melted cheddar cheese on sourdough toast
Italian Sub
ham, pepperoni, provolone, bacon, lettuce & tomato topped with pepper olive relish on a hoagie
Meatball Sub
topped with melted provolone, onion, peppers and marinara sauce on a hoagie
Reuben Rye
thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, Bavarian kraut & thousand island dressing on butter grilled rye
Steak Sandwich
on a hoagie with thinly sliced steak dressed with sautéed onion and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese
Veggie Sandwich
leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber with provolone and cheddar cheese. Made with our dill spread
Sides
Soups
Starters
Cheese Quesadilla
Buttered grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese. Accompanied with sour cream
Chips & Salsa
Garlic Bread
Loaded Chips
Loaded French Fries
Melted cheddar cheese and bacon with a side sour cream and green onion
Loaded Quesadilla
Nachos
Topped with chili, black olives, jalapenos, green onion & tomato. Served with sour cream
Potato Skins
With bacon, melted cheddar cheese and sour cream dip topped with green onion
Sedona Nuggets
Freshly cut breast of chicken battered buttermilk and deep fried. Served with our honey mustard dressing
Shrimp Cocktail
Veggie Quesadilla
Buttered grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese, onion, pepper and tomato. Accompanied with sour cream
Sunday Specials
Fountain Drinks
Hot Cocoa
Teas
Blueberry Tea
Gallon of Sweet Tea
Gallon of Unsweet Tea
Gallon Specialty Tea
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Mint Lime Tea Cooler
Peach Tea
Raspberry Tea
Refill Specialty Teas
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Tea
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Refill Hot Tea
Draft Beer
IPA/Lager/Ale
Selzer/Cider
Wine
Btl Centorri Moscato
Btl Crown Valley Sangria
Btl Cupcake Moscato
Btl Hess Cabernet
Btl Hess Chardonnay
Btl Hess Sauv Blanc
Btl Lemonade
Btl Lemonade Stand Rose
Btl Meiomi Cabernet
Btl Meiomi Chardonnay
Btl Meiomi Pino Noir
Btl Riesling
Btl Riff Grigio
Btl Robert Mondavi
Btl Ryder Merlot
Btl Verdi Spumante
Centorri Moscato
Champaigne
Cup Cake Moscoto
Hess Cabernet
Hess Chardonnay
Hess Sauv Blanc
Lemonade Stand Moscoto
Lemonade Stand Rose
Meiomi Pino Noir
Meiomi Cabernet
Meiomi Chardonnay
Mimosa
Riesling
Riff Grigio
Robert Mondavi Sauv Blanc
Ryder Merlot
Sangria
Bottle Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1812 Carondelet dr suite 101, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701