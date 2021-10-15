Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sedona Burgers and Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

25 Bell Rock Plaza STE C

Sedona, AZ 86351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

OG Loaded Fries

OG Loaded Fries

$8.00

hand-cut potatoes, cheddar cheese and chili meat sauce

Philly Loaded Fries

$12.00Out of stock

hand-cut potatoes, green pepper and onions, steak, swiss, american and provolone

Burgers

The Natural

The Natural

$9.00

ketchup, mustard, lettuce, pickles and onions, choice of cheese, potato bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.00

coca-cola caramelized onions, dijonaise, swiss cheese, sourdough bread

Cali

Cali

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch mayo, potato bun

BBQ

BBQ

$12.50

bacon, coca-cola caramelized onions, onion rings, bourbon BBQ sauce, potato bun

Slam

Slam

$12.50

chipotle mayo, ketchup, onion rings, avocado, cheddar and american, fried egg, potato bun

Colorado

$12.50

Fire roasted anaheim, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, house sauce, potato bun

Dogs

Naked Dog

Naked Dog

$6.00

ketchup, mustard, onions, relish

Chicago

Chicago

$8.00

green relish, pickle, tomatoes, sport peppers, onion, celery salt, mustard

Coney

Coney

$8.00

chili, onions, mustard

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00Out of stock

green pepper and onions, steak, swiss, american and provolone, hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Catering Order

Catering 10/15/21

$280.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Dasani

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry lemonade

$3.75+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy tasty specialty burgers and Chicago Style hot dogs prepared fresh when you order!

Website

Location

25 Bell Rock Plaza STE C, Sedona, AZ 86351

Directions

Gallery
Sedona Burgers & Dogs image
Sedona Burgers & Dogs image

Similar restaurants in your area

COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek
orange starNo Reviews
6101 HWY 179 Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Butterfly Burger
orange star4.3 • 587
6657 State Route 179 Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Pisa Lisa - Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179
orange starNo Reviews
6657 SR-179 STE D1 SEDONA, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Tortas De Fuego
orange starNo Reviews
6657 state route 179 c-7 SEDONA, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Pj's Village Pub - 40 W Cortez Dr # 7
orange starNo Reviews
40 W Cortez Dr # 7 Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Firecreek Coffee - Sedona
orange starNo Reviews
6586 State Route 179 #A2 Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sedona

Cucina Rustica
orange star4.4 • 7,482
7000 Highway 179 STE 126A Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 010 Sedona
orange star4.5 • 3,340
101 N. Highway 89A Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Sedona Pizza Company
orange star4.1 • 2,351
270 N State Route 89a Ste 11 Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,110
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Sedona Memories Bakery Cafe
orange star4.7 • 600
321 Jordan Rd Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Butterfly Burger
orange star4.3 • 587
6657 State Route 179 Sedona, AZ 86351
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sedona
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston