Sedona Taphouse Lexington, KY - Newtown Pike
1950 Newtown Pike
Lexington, KY 40511
Starters - Lex I
Cup Soup
House made. if selected, Clam Chowder contains bacon.
Bowl Soup
House made. if selected, Clam Chowder contains bacon.
Canyon Crab Flatbread
Crab meat, melted cheese, remoulade. GFO
Canyon Nachos
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
Desert Fire Jalapenos
Stuffed with 4 different cheeses, bacon wrapped, red peppers, chilled lime cilantro sauce. Hot and spicy. GF
Goat Cheese + Tomato Jam Bruschetta
Fresh basil, tomato jam, goat cheese, lemon butter drizzle. V
Guacamole
Hand crafted. Avocado, red onion, tomato, lime, jalapeños, cilantro. Corn tortilla chips. GF V+
Hummus Duo
Classic and red pepper hummus with feta. Cucumbers and flatbread. GFO VO+
PEI Mussels
Tomatoes, red onions, garlic, lemon- basil sauce. GFO
Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared rare, seaweed salad, Asian sauce.
Southwest Wings
About a pound, roasted and smoky with just the right amount of kick. Ranch and celery. GF
Spicy Thai Shrimp
Large shrimp, green beans, napa cabbage, sautéed in a savory Thai sauce. GF HH
Truffle Fries
Shoestring potatoes, truffle oil, sea salt, parmesan. Garlic lemon aioli. GF
Bread
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Three roasted mushrooms, jumbo lump crab meat, lemon butter. GF
Salads - Lex I
Sedona House Salad
Organic greens, tomatoes, heart of palm, red onion. House made balsamic vinaigrette. GF HH V+
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons. House made Caesar dressing. GFO
Gorgonzola Chopped Salad
Chopped lettuces, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries, warm bacon, gorgonzola crumbles. House made gorgonzola dressing. GF
Farmer Salad
Organic greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, green apple. House made balsamic vinaigrette. GFO HH VO+
Power Salad
Superfood medley of broccoli stalks, kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, kale radicchio, carrots, diced cranberries, roasted sunflower kernals, avocado, feta. Poppyseed dressing. GF VO+
Strawberry Beet Salad
Fresh strawberries, roasted beets, organic greens, candied pecans, green onions, gorgonzola crumbles. House made strawberry vinaigrette. GF VO+
Salads with Protein
Sedona House Salad - Entree
Caesar Salad - Entree
Gorgonzola Chopped Salad - Entree
Farmer Salad - Entree
Power Salad - Entree
Strawberry Beet Salad - Entree
Salmon Asparagus Salad
Organic, certified sustainable Norwegian salmon, organic greens, asparagus, feta, walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries. House made lemon balsamic vinaigrette. GF
Entrees - Lex I
Hand Cut Filet Mignon
7 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus Beef®. Topped with seasoned butter. Choice of two house made sides. GF
Hand Cut NY Strip
12 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus Beef®. Topped with seasoned butter. Choice of two house made sides. GF
Black Angus Flat Iron
8 oz. USDA Choice. Choice of two house made sides. GF
Grilled Chicken
8 oz. Side of BBQ. Choice of two house made sides. GF HH
Norwegian Salmon
Organic, certified sustainable, fresh caught. Grilled with choice of two house made sides. GF
Rockfish
Certified sustainable, fresh caught. Grilled with choice of topping and two house made sides. GF
Chicken Marsala
8 oz. Topped with our house made Marsala sauce and sautéed portabella mushrooms. Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Chuckawalla Chicken
8 oz. Topped with melted goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and a citrus garlic sauce. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Roman Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Pan fried, panko and cheese crusted. Topped with an Italian salsa and melted mozzarella. Suggested Sides: Brussels sprouts and garlic whipped potatoes.
Land + Sea
8 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus flat iron, 3 crab stuffed shrimp, lemon butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach.
Filet Land + Sea
7 oz. Choice Braveheart Beef Filet, 3 crab stuffed shrimp, lemon butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach.
Shrimp + Grits
Creamy cheddar grits with a touch of fresh jalapeño, blackened shrimp, tasso ham. GF
2 Crab Cake Dinner
Two 4 oz, ‘no filler’ jumbo lump crab cakes with house made remoulade. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and Mexican street corn.
Thai Glazed Ahi Tuna
Grilled, sweet with a hint of heat. Suggested sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach
Crab + Shrimp Rockfish
Hand cut rockfish, topped with crab and shrimp topping, finished with our lemon caper butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
Large shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, lemon butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach.
Seared Scallops
Large wild large scallops topped with lemon butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and Mexican street corn.
Devil's Pass Pasta
Chicken, penne pasta tossed with a slightly spicy cream sauce, red onions, red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, parmesan, fresh basil. GFO
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken over fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms. GFO
French Quarter
Andouille sausage + shrimp, fettuccine, slightly spicy alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms. GFO
Pasta Primavera
Mixed seasonal vegetables, fettuccine tossed with an herb lemon-wine sauce. GFO V VO+
Seaside Pasta
Pan seared large shrimp and scallops over fettuccine tossed with our homemade tarragon creamy champagne sauce, red peppers, mushrooms. GFO
Handhelds - Lex I
STH Burger
7 oz. USDA Choice Beef*, pepper jack cheese, jicama slaw, sweet chili glaze, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
Hangover Burger
7 oz. USDA Choice Beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
Cheeseburger
7 oz. USDA Choice Beef*, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles, choice of cheese, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
The Beyond Burger
Plant-based veggie burger, American cheese, greens, tomato, red onion, house made sauce, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO, VO+
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic reduction glaze. GFO V
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Italian fennel sausage, pepperoni, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. GFO
South Rim Shrimp Flatbread
Shrimp, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh pico, avocado, cilantro. GFO
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, BBQ sauce, melted mozzarella, red onion. GFO
Acapulco Fish Tacos
Broiled mahi mahi, sautéed onions, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, chimi aioli, cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens
Southwest Steak Tacos
Seasoned tender steak, black bean salsa, sautéed onions, chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, fresh pico, cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens
Santa Fe Shrimp Tacos
Crispy shrimp tossed with house made picante aioli, jicama slaw, pineapple mango salsa and fresh cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens
Crab Cake Sliders
House made, remoulade, greens, red onion. Suggested Side: Greens
Kids - Lex I
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Flatbread cheese pizza. GFO V
Kid's Cheeseburger
Wagyu beef*, American cheese. Choice of side. GFO
Kid's Chicken Fingers
3 hand cut and buttermilk breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and choice of side.
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Grilled. Choice of side. GF HH
Kid's Mac-N-Cheese
Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. GFO V
Kid's Steak
USDA Choice Flat Iron. Choice of side. GF
Dessert - Lex I
Brownie Sundae
House made chocolate walnut brownie, salted chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream.
Carrot Cake
Carrots, walnuts, cranberries, cream cheese icing.
Cheesecake
NY cheesecake, raspberry.
Chocolate Decadence
Rich, flourless chocolate cake with a Grand Marnier raspberry coulis. GF
Crème Brulee
House made vanilla custard, caramelized raw sugar crust. GF
Ice Cream
Blue Bunny, Vanilla bean. GF
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
NY cheesecake topped with warm caramel, fresh ground sea salt and toasted walnuts.
Mile High Chocolate Cake
Tall chocolate cake layered with smooth, dark chocolate ganache.