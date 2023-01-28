Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Sedona Taphouse Lexington, KY - Newtown Pike

No reviews yet

1950 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40511

Starters - Lex I

Cup Soup

$5.90

House made. if selected, Clam Chowder contains bacon.

Bowl Soup

$7.90

House made. if selected, Clam Chowder contains bacon.

Canyon Crab Flatbread

$13.90

Crab meat, melted cheese, remoulade. GFO

Canyon Nachos

$14.90

Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF

Desert Fire Jalapenos

$8.90

Stuffed with 4 different cheeses, bacon wrapped, red peppers, chilled lime cilantro sauce. Hot and spicy. GF

Goat Cheese + Tomato Jam Bruschetta

$8.90

Fresh basil, tomato jam, goat cheese, lemon butter drizzle. V

Guacamole

$10.90

Hand crafted. Avocado, red onion, tomato, lime, jalapeños, cilantro. Corn tortilla chips. GF V+

Hummus Duo

$8.90

Classic and red pepper hummus with feta. Cucumbers and flatbread. GFO VO+

PEI Mussels

$15.90

Tomatoes, red onions, garlic, lemon- basil sauce. GFO

Seared Ahi Tuna

$11.90Out of stock

Seared rare, seaweed salad, Asian sauce.

Southwest Wings

$14.90

About a pound, roasted and smoky with just the right amount of kick. Ranch and celery. GF

Spicy Thai Shrimp

$11.90

Large shrimp, green beans, napa cabbage, sautéed in a savory Thai sauce. GF HH

Truffle Fries

$8.90

Shoestring potatoes, truffle oil, sea salt, parmesan. Garlic lemon aioli. GF

Bread

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.90

Three roasted mushrooms, jumbo lump crab meat, lemon butter. GF

Salads - Lex I

Sedona House Salad

$5.90

Organic greens, tomatoes, heart of palm, red onion. House made balsamic vinaigrette. GF HH V+

Caesar Salad

$6.90

Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons. House made Caesar dressing. GFO

Gorgonzola Chopped Salad

$6.90

Chopped lettuces, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries, warm bacon, gorgonzola crumbles. House made gorgonzola dressing. GF

Farmer Salad

$9.90

Organic greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, green apple. House made balsamic vinaigrette. GFO HH VO+

Power Salad

$9.90

Superfood medley of broccoli stalks, kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, kale radicchio, carrots, diced cranberries, roasted sunflower kernals, avocado, feta. Poppyseed dressing. GF VO+

Strawberry Beet Salad

$11.90

Fresh strawberries, roasted beets, organic greens, candied pecans, green onions, gorgonzola crumbles. House made strawberry vinaigrette. GF VO+

Salads with Protein

Sedona House Salad - Entree

$5.90

Organic greens, tomatoes, heart of palm, red onion. House made balsamic vinaigrette. GF HH V+

Caesar Salad - Entree

$6.90

Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons. House made Caesar dressing. GFO

Gorgonzola Chopped Salad - Entree

$6.90

Chopped lettuces, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries, warm bacon, gorgonzola crumbles. House made gorgonzola dressing. GF

Farmer Salad - Entree

$9.90

Organic greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, green apple. House made balsamic vinaigrette. GFO HH VO+

Power Salad - Entree

$9.90

Superfood medley of broccoli stalks, kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, kale radicchio, carrots, diced cranberries, roasted sunflower kernals, avocado, feta. Poppyseed dressing. GF VO+

Strawberry Beet Salad - Entree

$11.90
Salmon Asparagus Salad

$23.90

Organic, certified sustainable Norwegian salmon, organic greens, asparagus, feta, walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries. House made lemon balsamic vinaigrette. GF

Entrees - Lex I

Hand Cut Filet Mignon

$33.90

7 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus Beef®. Topped with seasoned butter. Choice of two house made sides. GF

Hand Cut NY Strip

$34.90

12 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus Beef®. Topped with seasoned butter. Choice of two house made sides. GF

Black Angus Flat Iron

$21.90

8 oz. USDA Choice. Choice of two house made sides. GF

Grilled Chicken

$18.90

8 oz. Side of BBQ. Choice of two house made sides. GF HH

Norwegian Salmon

$24.90

Organic, certified sustainable, fresh caught. Grilled with choice of two house made sides. GF

Rockfish

$22.90

Certified sustainable, fresh caught. Grilled with choice of topping and two house made sides. GF

Chicken Marsala

$19.90

8 oz. Topped with our house made Marsala sauce and sautéed portabella mushrooms. Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Chuckawalla Chicken

$19.90

8 oz. Topped with melted goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and a citrus garlic sauce. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Roman Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.90

Pan fried, panko and cheese crusted. Topped with an Italian salsa and melted mozzarella. Suggested Sides: Brussels sprouts and garlic whipped potatoes.

Land + Sea

$27.90

8 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus flat iron, 3 crab stuffed shrimp, lemon butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach.

Filet Land + Sea

$34.90

7 oz. Choice Braveheart Beef Filet, 3 crab stuffed shrimp, lemon butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach.

Shrimp + Grits

$16.90

Creamy cheddar grits with a touch of fresh jalapeño, blackened shrimp, tasso ham. GF

2 Crab Cake Dinner

$29.90

Two 4 oz, ‘no filler’ jumbo lump crab cakes with house made remoulade. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and Mexican street corn.

Thai Glazed Ahi Tuna

$22.90Out of stock

Grilled, sweet with a hint of heat. Suggested sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach

Crab + Shrimp Rockfish

$26.90

Hand cut rockfish, topped with crab and shrimp topping, finished with our lemon caper butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$24.90

Large shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, lemon butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach.

Seared Scallops

$27.90

Large wild large scallops topped with lemon butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and Mexican street corn.

Devil's Pass Pasta

$21.90

Chicken, penne pasta tossed with a slightly spicy cream sauce, red onions, red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, parmesan, fresh basil. GFO

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$18.90

Grilled chicken over fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms. GFO

French Quarter

$17.90

Andouille sausage + shrimp, fettuccine, slightly spicy alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms. GFO

Pasta Primavera

$15.90

Mixed seasonal vegetables, fettuccine tossed with an herb lemon-wine sauce. GFO V VO+

Seaside Pasta

$25.90

Pan seared large shrimp and scallops over fettuccine tossed with our homemade tarragon creamy champagne sauce, red peppers, mushrooms. GFO

Handhelds - Lex I

STH Burger

$15.90

7 oz. USDA Choice Beef*, pepper jack cheese, jicama slaw, sweet chili glaze, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO

Hangover Burger

$15.90

7 oz. USDA Choice Beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO

Cheeseburger

$12.90

7 oz. USDA Choice Beef*, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles, choice of cheese, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO

The Beyond Burger

$15.90Out of stock

Plant-based veggie burger, American cheese, greens, tomato, red onion, house made sauce, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO, VO+

Margherita Flatbread

$8.00

Fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic reduction glaze. GFO V

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$8.00

Italian fennel sausage, pepperoni, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. GFO

South Rim Shrimp Flatbread

$9.00

Shrimp, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh pico, avocado, cilantro. GFO

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$8.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, melted mozzarella, red onion. GFO

Acapulco Fish Tacos

$12.00

Broiled mahi mahi, sautéed onions, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, chimi aioli, cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens

Southwest Steak Tacos

$12.00

Seasoned tender steak, black bean salsa, sautéed onions, chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, fresh pico, cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens

Santa Fe Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Crispy shrimp tossed with house made picante aioli, jicama slaw, pineapple mango salsa and fresh cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens

Crab Cake Sliders

$14.00

House made, remoulade, greens, red onion. Suggested Side: Greens

Kids - Lex I

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.90

Flatbread cheese pizza. GFO V

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.90

Wagyu beef*, American cheese. Choice of side. GFO

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.50

3 hand cut and buttermilk breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and choice of side.

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$5.90

Grilled. Choice of side. GF HH

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

$5.90

Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. GFO V

Kid's Steak

$7.90

USDA Choice Flat Iron. Choice of side. GF

Dessert - Lex I

Brownie Sundae

$8.90

House made chocolate walnut brownie, salted chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream.

Carrot Cake

$7.90

Carrots, walnuts, cranberries, cream cheese icing.

Cheesecake

$7.00

NY cheesecake, raspberry.

Chocolate Decadence

$7.90

Rich, flourless chocolate cake with a Grand Marnier raspberry coulis. GF

Crème Brulee

$6.90

House made vanilla custard, caramelized raw sugar crust. GF

Ice Cream

$4.00

Blue Bunny, Vanilla bean. GF

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.90

NY cheesecake topped with warm caramel, fresh ground sea salt and toasted walnuts.

Mile High Chocolate Cake

$7.90

Tall chocolate cake layered with smooth, dark chocolate ganache.

Add-On Sides / Toppings - Lex I

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00
Side Brussels

$5.00
Side Seasonal Squash Couscous

$4.00
Side Fries

$4.00
Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Greens

$4.00
Side Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Side Jicama Slaw

$4.00
Side Mash

$4.00
Side Seasonal Squash Couscous

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00
Side Street Corn

$4.00
Side Succotash

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Add Marsala

$3.00

Add Wild Man

$3.00

Specials - Lex I

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.90

Three roasted mushrooms, jumbo lump crab meat, lemon butter. GF

Draft Beer - Lex I

64oz Abita Strawberry Lager

$27.00

64oz Apocalypse Konvention Kolsch

$25.00

64oz Bearded Iris Double Homestyle

$51.00Out of stock

64oz Bells Two Hearted

$42.00

64oz Blue Stallion Dunkel

$25.00

64oz Blue Stallion Hefeweizen

$24.00

64oz Braxton Tropic Flare

$25.00

64oz Brooklyn Lager

$24.00

64oz Country Boy Cougar Bait Blonde

$24.00

64oz Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$31.00

64oz Dogfish Head 90 Minute

$36.00

64oz Dogfish Head SeaQuench

$24.00

64oz Ethereal Wanderland IPA

$42.00

64oz Ethereal White Ale

$24.00

64oz Founders KBS

$64.00

64oz Goodwood IPA

$30.00Out of stock

64oz Goose Island Lost Palate

$24.00

64oz Great Lakes Eliot Ness

$24.00

64oz Hawkes Dead & Berried

$24.00

64oz Hi-Wire Sour Smoothie: Blackberry Cobbler

$42.00

64oz Kona Big Wave

$24.00

64oz Lexington Charismatic Pilsner

$24.00

64oz Lexington Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$30.00

64oz Mad Tree Legendary Lager

$24.00

64oz Mile Wide McPoyle

$27.00

64oz Mile Wild Idlewild

$27.00

64oz Mirror Twin Wade Boggs Style

$24.00

64oz Mirror Twin You, Me & Mr. PB

$24.00

64oz Narragansett Lager

$26.00

64oz New Holland Dragon's Milk

$53.00

64oz Oskar Blues Guava Rodeo

$24.00

64oz Pivot Vintage Semi Sweet

$33.00

64oz Pretentious Barrel House So Pitted

$68.00

64oz Reissdorf Kolsch

$33.00

64oz Rhinegeist Cheetah

$24.00

64oz Rhinegeist Truth

$25.00

64oz Rogue Dead Guy

$33.00Out of stock

64oz Sierra Nevada Dankful

$33.00

64oz Taft's Frisch's Pumpkin Pie Ale

$28.00

64oz Three Floyd's Alpha King Pale Ale

$25.