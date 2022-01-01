Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea imageView gallery

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea WA - Sedro Woolley

review star

No reviews yet

802 W State Rout 20

Sedro Woolley, WA 98284

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea

Location

802 W State Rout 20, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284

Directions

Gallery
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Office Tavern - 112 N CHERRY ST
orange star4.4 • 65
112 N CHERRY ST BURLINGTON, WA 98233
View restaurantnext
Max Dale's Steak & Chop House
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Riverside Dr. Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Farmstrong Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
110 Stewart Rd Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Kincaid St Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
Mateos Mexican Restaurant - 31439 State Route 20
orange starNo Reviews
31439 North Cascades Highway Lyman, WA 98284
View restaurantnext
Lyman Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
8328 S Main St Lyman, WA 98263
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sedro Woolley
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston