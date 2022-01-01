Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seed kitchen & bagelry

review star

No reviews yet

76 Commerce St

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

byob
bagels with stuff
miss figgy

local sweets and such

Wave Hill chocolate croissant

Wave Hill chocolate croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Wave hill bread in Norwalk, CT

thena tztaziki sauce 1/2 lb.

thena tztaziki sauce 1/2 lb.

$6.00

A must for your fridge! small batch (1/2 pound) of Greekin’ out food trucks famous tzatziki sauce! You may know the taste from our Greekin’ out bowl!

LuAnn's bakery frosted cinnamon rolls (8 pack)

LuAnn's bakery frosted cinnamon rolls (8 pack)

$12.00Out of stock

LuAnn’s bakery (Ellington, CT) frosted cinnamon rolls serve 4-6 people. 8 cinnamon rolls in each package. Heat in oven as desired!

seed newbies!

Avocado, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, cherry pepper slaw, pickled onion
SPECIAL!! della casa salad

SPECIAL!! della casa salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, pickled carrots, chicpeas and blue cheese

SPECIAL!! Fall fest salad

SPECIAL!! Fall fest salad

$12.00

Raw spinach, Killiam & Bassette roasted winter squash, raisins, crispy shallots, sweet pea ginger molasses goat cheese, toasted almonds, blue hills apple cider vinaigrette

SPECIAL!! Breakfast bowl

SPECIAL!! Breakfast bowl

$12.00

Farro, Calabrian vinaigrette, sautéed spinach, pickled red onion, gotta farms roasted Delicada squash, fetta cheese, fig reduction, 2 sunny side eggs

SPECIAL!! apple crumble yogurt bowl

SPECIAL!! apple crumble yogurt bowl

$8.00

Greek yogurt, K&B apple pie jam, house made shortbread granola, honey

SPECIAL!! corned beef sando

SPECIAL!! corned beef sando

$12.00

House braised Corned beef, mushrooms, gruyere, sweet pea farms rosemary & fig goat cheese, garlic mayo, fig jam, arugula, yellow pepper chili sauce.

SPECIAL!! hot rooster

SPECIAL!! hot rooster

$12.00

Fried chicken, preli farm poblano peppers, pepper Jack cheese, spicy bacon ranch cream cheese, calabrian spread

bagel w spreads & stuff

bagels with stuff

bagels with stuff

$1.75

fresh bagels with spreads and such

b.y.o.b. build your own bagel sando

build your own bagel sandwich
byob

byob

$1.75

BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL - pick your meat(s), pick your egg, pick your cheese, pick your bagel

b-fast sandos & stuff

steak and eggs do over

steak and eggs do over

$11.00

shaved steak, fried egg, cheddar cheese, cabin fever sauce

east willow hog

east willow hog

$11.00

East Willow farm sausage - fried egg - asiago - caramelized onions - tomatoes - pesto - yellow chili garlic sauce

miss figgy

miss figgy

$11.00

Fried egg - bacon - asiago - whipped cream cheese - fig jam - pesto - sriracha

we got the B.E.A.T.

we got the B.E.A.T.

$10.50

fried egg - bacon - smashed avocado - tomato - gruyere

the log cabin

the log cabin

$12.00

fried egg - ham - cheddar - hash brown - maple butter - in between two vanilla buttermilk waffles

wake me up

wake me up

$10.00

fried egg - genoa salami - cheddar - habo sauce

top o' the mornin!

top o' the mornin!

$11.00

fried egg - house corned beef - gruyere - seed sauce

bacon n' hash brown

bacon n' hash brown

$11.00

fried egg - bacon - cheddar - green onion cream cheese - hash brown

avo loco

avo loco

$10.50

whipped cream cheese - smashed avocado - chopped bacon - seed's everything seasoning - served open faced

farmer dell [vegetarian]

farmer dell [vegetarian]

$10.00

fried egg - cheddar - avocado - tomato - arugula - red onions - seed sauce

sausage n' waffle

sausage n' waffle

$12.00

fried egg - East Willow farm sausage - wild berry cream cheese - vanilla buttermilk waffles

Magical Burrito

Magical Burrito

$11.00

bacon n bean salsa, 3 egg scramble, cheddar cheese, habo sauce (make it spicy w/green chili sauce)

PB & J yogurt bowl

PB & J yogurt bowl

$8.00

Greek yogurt - organic peanut butter - killam & bassette farm strawberry and blueberry jam - local vanilla granola

Chocolate caramel apple overnight oats

Chocolate caramel apple overnight oats

$7.00

overnight oats, almond milk, chocolate sauce, k&b caramel apple jam, toasted almonds

weekend ready

weekend ready

$12.00

Ricotta Burrata, Bacon, Egg, Gruyere cheese, mushrooms, yellow chili sauce, balsamic glaze, crispy shallots

lunch sandos

the road runner

the road runner

$12.00

crispy fried chicken, cabin fever sauce, shredded lettuce, cherry peppers, hot honey

the adult lunchable

the adult lunchable

$11.00

Salami, burrata, arugula, fig jam, balsamic reduction, Calabrian chili spread

crispy eggplant

crispy eggplant

$11.00

Fried egg plant, roasted tomato tapenade, ricotta burrata, arugula, hot honey

burrata & tomato sando

$10.50

sliced tomatoes - burrata mozz - arugula - garlic mayo - house pesto

buff chick sando

buff chick sando

$12.00

buffalo fried chicken - pickles - shredded lettuce - pickled carrots - everything buttermilk ranch

chicken milanese sando

chicken milanese sando

$12.00

breaded chicken - arugula - pickled onions - shaved parmesan - lemon

old mcdonald

old mcdonald

$11.00

beef patty - american cheese - pickles - lettuce - onion - seed sauce

fried chicken sando

fried chicken sando

$12.00

fried chicken - sesame honey siracha - pickled onions - cucumber - lettuce - garlic mayo

the vegan

the vegan

$9.50

roasted red pepper hummus - avocado - cucumber - arugula - pickled carrots

bacon , lettuce, tomato [blt]

bacon , lettuce, tomato [blt]

$10.00

bacon - mixed greens - tomato - garlic mayo

steak n' chez

steak n' chez

$11.00

shaved sirloin - american - carm onions - cherry peppers - lettuce - garlic mayo

the cheeseburg

$11.00

beef patty, american cheese, greens, tomato, mayo, ketchup

murphy's reuben

murphy's reuben

$11.00

braised corned beef - kraut - gruyere - seed sauce

b.y.o.b. lunch sando

$2.50

build your lunch sando how you like it!

it’s bussin’

it’s bussin’

$11.00

Turkey, thick cut bacon, sliced tomato, arugula, house pesto, calabrain mayo

salads & bowls

Greekin’ Out bowl

Greekin’ Out bowl

$13.50

farro - cucumbers - red onion - tomatoes - kalamata olives - chickpeas - feta - chicken - lemon vinaigrette - greekin' out's tzatziki sauce

peppercorn & garlic caesar

peppercorn & garlic caesar

$9.50

romaine - shaved parmesan - grape tomato - bagel crouton - garlic dressing

buff bowl

buff bowl

$13.50

grilled or fried chicken - chopped romaine - pickled carrots - red onion - cucumbers - grape tomato - everything buttermilk ranch - crumbled blue - housemade buffalo sauce

funky potatoes

funky potatoes

$7.50

fried potato wedges - topped with green onion cc - habo sauce

pasta fagoli - Available Daily After 11AM

pasta fagoli - Available Daily After 11AM

$7.00

mixed beans, escarole, sausage, ditalini pasta

lox sandos

avo smoked

avo smoked

$12.00

smashed avo - mixed greens - pickled onions

traditional lox

traditional lox

$12.00

whipped cream cheese - capers - mixed greens - red onion - tomato

Ruvin's salmon roll

Ruvin's salmon roll

$12.00

smoked salmon - green onion cream cheese - habo sauce - cucumbers - tomatoes - Japanese bread crumbs

single bagels (for home)

single bagels

single bagels

$1.75

All bagels are made fresh every morning! The dough is vegan, soy and nut free. Other ingredients vary based upon flavor so please ask for specific dietary requests.

sides

side potato wedges

side potato wedges

$4.00

fried potato wedges - everything seasoning - side habo sauce for dipping

side hash brown

$2.00
Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil

Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil

$2.50
Deep River Sea Salt Chips

Deep River Sea Salt Chips

$2.50
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips

Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.50
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$2.50

kids menu

kids cheeseburger

$6.00

5oz. burger w/ American cheese, ketchup

kids egg and cheese

$4.00

fried egg, American cheese

kids grilled cheese

$4.00

with American cheese

kids ham n cheese

$5.00

smoked ham, American cheese

kids turkey n cheese

$5.00

oven roasted turkey, American cheese

kids pb & j

$4.00

peanut butter, triple berry jam

kids pb & fluff

$4.00

peanut butter, fluff

kids pb & nutella

$4.00

cream cheese - 1/2 lb tubs

Cream cheese flavors

Cream cheese flavors

All of our house made cream cheese available to take home to enjoy now or later

coffee (ashlawn farm old saybrook, ct)

SPECIAL! iced pumpkin pie oat milk latte 16 oz

SPECIAL! iced pumpkin pie oat milk latte 16 oz

$4.50

Ashlawn farm espresso, pumpkin purée, vanilla syrup and oat milk

SPECIAL! iced pumpkin pie oat milk latte 24 oz

SPECIAL! iced pumpkin pie oat milk latte 24 oz

$5.50

Ashlawn farm espresso, pumpkin purée, vanilla syrup and oat milk

SM Light Roast 12oz

SM Light Roast 12oz

$3.00

Chocolate, Malt, Balanced Rainforest Alliance Certified (light)

SM Dark Roast 12oz

SM Dark Roast 12oz

$3.00

Smoky, Citrus, Sweet Dark Chocolate, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Direct Trade

LG Light Roast 20oz

LG Light Roast 20oz

$3.50

Chocolate, Malt, Balanced Rainforest Alliance Certified (light)

LG Dark Roast 20oz

LG Dark Roast 20oz

$3.50

Smoky, Citrus, Sweet Dark Chocolate, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Direct Trade

ICED SM 16oz

ICED SM 16oz

$3.00

fresh ground and chilled iced coffee - beans roasted by ashlawn farm coffee

ICED LG 24oz

ICED LG 24oz

$4.00

fresh ground and chilled iced coffee - beans roasted by ashlawn farm coffee

Cold Brew 16oz

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

24 hour slow steeped dark roast served over ice

Cold Brew 24oz

Cold Brew 24oz

$6.50

24 hour slow steeped dark roast served over ice

Iced Caramel Macchiato 16oz

Iced Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$4.75

espresso coffee, milk, vanilla syrup, caramel

Iced Caramel Macchiato 24oz

$5.75

espresso coffee, milk, vanilla syrup, caramel

Iced Latte 16 oz

$4.00

Espresso, milk

Iced Latte 24 oz

$5.00

Iced Americano 16 oz

$3.50

Iced Americano 24 oz

$4.50

caramel choc cold brew 16 oz

$5.00

house cold brew with chocolate milk and caramel shots

caramel choc cold brew 24 oz

$7.00

house cold brew with chocolate milk and caramel shots

hazelnut choc cold brew 16 oz

$5.00

house cold brew with chocolate milk and hazelnut shots

hazelnut choc cold brew 24 oz

$7.00

house cold brew with chocolate milk and hazelnut shots

Box of coffee

$20.00

Bring a box of coffee to your office or gathering! One box serves 12 oz cups of coffee! Please choose up to 2 types of milk.

hot tea

english breakfast

$3.00

English breakfast tea is a black tea blend usually described as full-bodied, robust & rich

black tea

$3.00
earl grey

earl grey

$3.00

Earl Grey is black tea scented with bergamot, an oil extracted from a pear-shaped Mediterranean citrus

green tea

$3.00

tea that is made from Camellia sinensis leaves and buds

Hibiscus Raspberry

$3.00

Hibiscus, lemongrass, rosehip, orange peel, licorice root, natural Raspberry flavor

orange pekoe

$3.00

A classic blend of Assam and Ceylon black teas

Peach Mango

$3.00

A tropical twist of taste

cold beverages

Poland Springs Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice 10oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coca Cola 20oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.50

Hosmer Birch Beer

$3.00

Hosmer Cream Soda

$3.00

Hosmer Gingerale

$3.00

Hosmer Lemon Lime Seltzer

$3.00

Hosmer Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Hosmer Orange Soda

$3.00

Hosmer Pink Lemonade

$3.00
Hosmer Root Beer

Hosmer Root Beer

$3.00

Hosmer Sarsparilla

$3.00

Hosmer Seltzer

$3.00

Hosmer Tangerine Seltzer

$3.00

16 oz hibiscus passion tea

$3.50
SPECIAL!! Blue Hill apple cider

SPECIAL!! Blue Hill apple cider

$3.00

Blue Hill Orchards Wallingford, CT

swag

seed stickers designed by Mazzie Meotti

seed stickers

$1.00

Ashlawn Farm coffee by the bag

Whole Bean Light Roast (12oz.)

$13.00Out of stock

Whole Bean Dark Roast (12oz.)

$13.00

Ground Light Roast (12oz.)

$13.00Out of stock

Ground Dark Roast (12oz.)

$13.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kitchen and bagelry featuring gourmet bagel sandwiches and salads inspired by local farms and house made ingredients.

Website

Location

76 Commerce St, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Gallery
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry image
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry image
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Pollo Guapo
orange star4.8 • 442
347 New London Turnpike Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
The Diamond Pub and Grill - Diamond Pub
orange starNo Reviews
195 Hebron ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
HBC - Glastonbury
orange starNo Reviews
400 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Mulberry Too - Glastonbury
orange starNo Reviews
225 Hebron ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Rooftop 120
orange star3.8 • 1,134
120 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
orange star4.5 • 2,709
124 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glastonbury

Max Fish
orange star4.7 • 4,589
110 Glastonbury Boulevard Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
orange star4.5 • 2,709
124 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Siam Glastonbury
orange star4.6 • 1,977
45 Welles Street Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
b.good - Glastonbury
orange star4.2 • 1,212
140 Glastonbury Blvd Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Pizzeria - Glastonbury
orange star4.3 • 509
1001 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
El Pollo Guapo
orange star4.8 • 442
347 New London Turnpike Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glastonbury
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cromwell
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston