Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven imageView gallery

Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven

review star

No reviews yet

560A River Rd

Fair Haven, NJ 07704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lemon Pepper Red Lentil Soup

Daily Specials

Maitake Chik’n, tomato, marinated kale, pickled red onion, creamy ceasar dressing, gluten free tortilla.

Brown Rice Minestrone Soup

$4.00+

Sweet onions, garlic, zucchini, brown rice, tomato herb broth

Salted Caramel Latte

$8.00

Maiden dark roast, date caramel, agave nectar, steamed plant milk, sea salt.

Zucchini Tomato Frittata

$9.00Out of stock

Nutella Latte

$8.00

Maiden dark roast, homemade nutella syrup, agave nectar, and steamed plant milk.

Breakfast All Day

Mexican Omelette

Mexican Omelette

$14.00Out of stock

Tofu cashew base, sunflower taco meat, pico de gallo, avocado, cashew cheese. Served with griddled millet-flax toast.

BLT Omelette

BLT Omelette

$14.00Out of stock

Tofu cashew base, sliced tomato, baby arugula, housemade coconut bacon, cashew cheese. Served with griddled millet-flax toast.

Chorizo Hash Bowl

Chorizo Hash Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated kale, homefries, tofu scramble, tempeh chorizo, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, avocado, cashew cheese sauce, cilantro.

Loaded Breakfast Scramble

Loaded Breakfast Scramble

$14.00Out of stock

Tofu scramble, coconut bacon, home fries, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, baby arugula, cashew cheese sauce, served with a side of griddled millet flax toast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

tofu scramble, tempeh chorizo, homefries, cashew cheese sauce, avocado, pico de gallo in a gluten-free tortilla

The Big Breakfast

The Big Breakfast

$18.00Out of stock

2 golden spelt, tofu & bacon scramble, homefries, coconut butter, dark maple syrup.

Golden Spelt Pancakes

Golden Spelt Pancakes

$6.00+Out of stock

spelt pancakes, homemade coconut butter, dark maple syrup.

Blueberry Spelt Pancakes

Blueberry Spelt Pancakes

$7.00+Out of stock

Spelt pancakes, blueberries, homemade coconut butter, dark maple syrup.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.00+Out of stock

Spelt pancakes, chocolate chips, homemade coconut butter, dark maple syrup.

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheddar Melt

Bacon Cheddar Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Seared marinated tempeh, caramelized onion, coconut bacon, cashew cheese sauce, griddled on millet-flax bread.

The Grilled Avocado Sandwich

The Grilled Avocado Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Mashed avocado & nooch sprinkle, griddled on millet-flax bread.

California Burger Melt

California Burger Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Housemade beet burger, mashed avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, cashew cheese sauce on griddled millet-flax bread.

Bowls

Seed Salad

Seed Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated kale, baby greens, beets, carrots, red cabbage, sprouts, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, sauerkraut, creamy tahini dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated kale, baby greens, avocado, sunflower taco meat, red cabbage, pico de gallo, apple cider vinaigrette, cashew sour cream.

Kimchi Rice Bowl

Kimchi Rice Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated kale, warm brown rice, carrots, red cabbage, sea veggies, kimchi, avocado, creamy ginger dressing, cilantro.

Goddess Bowl

Goddess Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated kale, baby greens, herb roasted chickpeas, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, hemp seeds, green goddess dressing, cilantro.

Buffalo Chickpea Salad

Buffalo Chickpea Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated kale, baby greens, buffalo roasted chickpeas, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, creamy cashew ranch, homemade buffalo sauce.

Soups & Sides

Homefries

Homefries

$5.00Out of stock

Russet potatoes, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, herbs.

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$5.00Out of stock

Sprouted tofu, nutritional yeast, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, black pepper.

Marinated Greens

Marinated Greens

$5.00+Out of stock

Kale, extra virgin olive, fresh lemon juice, nutritional yeast, sea salt.

Warm Brown Rice

Warm Brown Rice

$3.00Out of stock
Seared Tempeh

Seared Tempeh

$3.00Out of stock
Griddled Millet-Flax Toast

Griddled Millet-Flax Toast

$3.50Out of stock

Griddled with homemade coconut butter.

Lemon Pepper Red Lentil Soup

Lemon Pepper Red Lentil Soup

$4.00+

sweet onions, garlic, red lentils, lemon pepper broth, crushed red chili flakes.

Sides of Dressings & Sauces

Sides of Dressings & Sauces

Out of stock
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.00Out of stock

Bagels

Bacon Scramble & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Bagel

$2.75

BLT Bagel

$10.00

Carrot Lox Bagel

$12.00

Half Dozen Bagels

$16.00Out of stock

Pizza Bagel

$6.50Out of stock

Smoothies

Nuts & Bolts

Nuts & Bolts

$8.00

Housemade cashew milk, banana, peanuts, cinnamon, maca root, cacao powder

Blue Dream

Blue Dream

$8.00

Housemade cashew milk, mango, banana, fresh ginger, blue majik

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

$8.00

Housemade cashew milk, strawberries, mango, banana, coconut, fresh turmeric

Juices

Green Goodness

Green Goodness

$8.00

CLEANSING & DETOXIFYING. Apple, kale, lemon, ginger, celery, cilantro.

Pink Lemonaid

Pink Lemonaid

$8.00

LIVER & SKIN NOURISHING. Apple, beet, lemon, ginger.

Immunity

Immunity

$8.00

IMMUNE-BOOSTING. Carrot, apple, beet, kale, celery, lemon, ginger, turmeric.

Hot Shot

Hot Shot

$3.00+

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY & ANTIVIRAL. Lemon, ginger, turmeric, garlic, cayenne.

Superfood Lattes

Coffee Latte

Coffee Latte

$6.50

Maiden darkest roast, steamed plant milk, agave nectar.

Chaga Chai Latte

Chaga Chai Latte

$6.50

Medicinal mushroom chai blend, steamed plant milk, agave nectar, cinnamon.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Green tea matcha, steamed plant milk, agave nectar.

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$6.50

Fresh turmeric, fresh ginger, steamed plant milk, agave nectar.

Magic Mushroom Mocha

Magic Mushroom Mocha

$5.00

Dandy blend, chocolate syrup, supershroom blend, agave nectar, cinnamon, steamed plant milk.

Maté Latte

Maté Latte

$6.50

Fresh brewed Yerba maté, steamed plant milk, agave nectar, cinnamon.

Dandy Latte

Dandy Latte

$6.50

Dandy blend, steamed plant milk, agave nectar, cinnamon.

Coffee & Drinks

Organic Fair Trade Coffee

Organic Fair Trade Coffee

Provided by Maiden Roasters

Iced Maiden Cold Brew

Iced Maiden Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock
Turmeric Lemonade

Turmeric Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh turmeric, fresh ginger, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lemon juice, served over ice

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$3.00
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00

Yogi Green Tea Kombucha

Dandy Blend

Dandy Blend

$3.00

Majik Lemonade

$7.00

Fresh squeezed lemon juice, agave nectar, blue majik and 10mg CBD.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Organic, plant-based food made with love. Please give us a call to notify us of any food allergies.

Location

560A River Rd, Fair Haven, NJ 07704

Directions

Gallery
Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches
orange starNo Reviews
610 River Rd Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Dos Banditos
orange star4.7 • 224
609 River Rd Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven
orange starNo Reviews
588 River Road Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Tavolo Pronto
orange star5.0 • 36
610 River Rd Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Neapoli Restaurant - Red Bank
orange starNo Reviews
10 Wallace Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Char Steak - Redbank
orange star4.3 • 3,708
33 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fair Haven

Dos Banditos
orange star4.7 • 224
609 River Rd Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co. - Fair Haven
orange star4.7 • 123
793 River Rd Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Tavolo Pronto
orange star5.0 • 36
610 River Rd Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fair Haven
Rumson
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston