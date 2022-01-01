FUZE Kitchen imageView gallery

FUZE Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1045 franklin gateway road

Marietta, GA 30067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken

Bowls/ Burritos

Vegetarian

$8.99

Freshly cooked rice,beans, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, as well as your choice of toppings.

Tofu

$9.99

Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, tofu, as well as your choice of topping.

Chicken

Chicken

$10.99

Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, chicken, as well as your choice of toppings.

Pork

$10.99

Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, pork, as well as your choice of toppings.

Steak

Steak

$11.99

Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, steak, as well as your choice of toppings.

Plates

Comes with beans, rice and salads.
Fish

Fish

$16.99

Comes with beans, rice and salad.

Taco

$12.99

3 tacos your choice chicken or pork, Steak (additional $2). Comes with Beans, Rice and Salad.

Fajita Texana (Fajita Combination)

Fajita Texana (Fajita Combination)

$16.99

Comes with Shrimp, Chicken, Steak, beans, rice and salad.

Fajita

$12.99

Your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Steak. Comes with beans, rice and salad.

Chicken

$12.99

Leg (1) and thigh (1) comes with beans, rice and salad.

Tacos

One taco

$2.99

Comes with your choice of chicken, tofu or veggies, as well as your choice of toppings.

Three tacos

Three tacos

$11.99

Three tacos comes with your choice of chicken, tofu, veggies, as well as your choice of toppings.

Nachos

Comes with your choice of Chicken or Pork (additional $1), Steak (additional $2)

Nachos (Cheese or Veggie)

$8.99

Comes with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, Pico, onions add extra $1 for avocado

Gorditas

Choice of Chicken, Chicharron, Pork or Steak

Gorditas

$4.99

Quesadillas/Enchiladas

Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.

Cheese

$9.99

Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.

Cheese with meat

Cheese with meat

$11.99

Comes with cheese and your choice of meat and your choice of toppings.

Sandwich

Comes with beans,cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Sambusa

Medium spicy lentil in freshly baked triangle pastry.

Vegetarian

$1.99

Medium spicy lentil filling freshly baked triangle pastry.

Chicken

$1.99

Medium spicy chicken filling freshly baked triangle pastry.

Meat

$2.59

Medium spicy ground beef filling in freshly baked triangle pastry.

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$7.99

Comes with 4 Sambusas and your choice of two side items.

Beef/Chicken Plate

$8.99

Comes with 4 Sambusas and your choice of two side items.

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$6.49

With side of small fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.

10 Wings

$9.99

With side of small fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.

20 Wings

$17.99

With side of medium fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.

40 Wings

$32.49

With side of large fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.

50 Wings

$42.99

With side of large fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.

100 Wings

$77.99

With side of large fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.

Salads

House Salads

$7.99

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, your choice of dressing and toppings.

Chicken Salads

Chicken Salads

$10.99

Comes with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, your choice of dressing and toppings.

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Chips

$1.69

Chips with Salsa

$2.49
Chips with Queso

Chips with Queso

$2.49

Chips with Guacamole

$4.49

Soup

Soup

$13.99

Fish

Single Fish

$10.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda 20oz

$1.99

Juice

$2.79

Bottle soda

$2.49

Small Coffee

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.49

Breakfast

Veggie Omelets

$6.49

Comes with freshly cooked beans, your choice of potato and cheese, as well as your choice of toppings.

Meat Omlets

$8.99

Comes with freshly cooked beans, your choice of potato and cheese, as well as your choice of toppings.

Egg Sandwich

$6.49

All sandwiches come with beans, potato, cheese as well as your choice of toppings.

Chicken or Beef Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches come with beans, potato, cheese as well as your choice of toppings.

Bacon & Egg sandwich

$6.49

All sandwiches come with beans, potato, cheese as well as your choice of toppings.

Kids menu

1 Taco

$2.49

Comes with your choice of meat and toppings.

Quesadilla

$2.49

Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1045 franklin gateway road, Marietta, GA 30067

Directions

Gallery
FUZE Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

African Soulfood
orange starNo Reviews
585 Franklin Gateway Southeast Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Infusion Crab ATL - 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
orange star4.5 • 63
2044 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta - 1482 Roswell RD
orange starNo Reviews
1482 Roswell RD Marietta, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Madras Mantra - Marietta
orange starNo Reviews
2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
orange starNo Reviews
2359 Windy Hill Rd Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Jimmy'z Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston