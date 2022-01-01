FUZE Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1045 franklin gateway road, Marietta, GA 30067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Infusion Crab ATL - 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
4.5 • 63
2044 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurant
Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta - 1482 Roswell RD
No Reviews
1482 Roswell RD Marietta, GA 30024
View restaurant
Madras Mantra - Marietta
No Reviews
2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Marietta
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurant