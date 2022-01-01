Restaurant header imageView gallery

Segnatore

review star

No reviews yet

1001 North California Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood restaurant inspired by traditional Italian cuisine, using Midwest ingredients and hospitality.

Location

1001 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aztec Dave's Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1143 N California Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
orange star4.3 • 733
954 N. California Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Professor Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3220 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60651
View restaurantnext
Split-Rail
orange star5.0 • 430
2500 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
orange starNo Reviews
1039 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Nellie's
orange starNo Reviews
2458 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston