El Cortijo WINOOSKI
No reviews yet
3 East Allen Street
Winooski, VT 05404
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SALSAS & SUCH
APPETIZERS
Nachos
Queso fundido, pickled jalapenos, olives, black beans, salsa taquera, sour cream, cilantro & onion (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)
Breakfast Nachos
Sunny side up eggs, salsa verde, queso fundido, black beans, scallions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)
Chicken Flautas
pollo & refried beans wrapped in crispy tortilla; side of chipotle crema
Cheese Quesadilla
salsa roja & sour cream on the side
Pollo & Cheddar Quesadilla
salsa roja & sour cream on the side
Elote Dip
roasted corn, aioli, queso fresco, house tortilla chips
Ensalada
greens, scallions, radishes, tortilla strips, shredded cabbage, sweet potatoes, citrus dressing on the side
Papas Fritas
seasoned fries with queso fundido (DISCLAIMER: Our papas, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)
BURRITOS
Frijoles Burrito
rice, black beans, salsa taquera, guac, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Pollo Burrito
pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa verde, cabbage, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
Carnitas Burrito
slow cooked pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cabbage, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
Chorizo Burrito
pork sausage, guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
Camote Burrito
sweet potatoes, braised kale, guajillo salsa, pepitas, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
Pescado Burrito
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw, rice, black beans, cilantro and onion (cannot be made dairy free)
Zanahoria Burrito
adobo roasted carrots, pea shoot chimichirri, pickled onions, cabbage
Huevos Burrito
scrambled egg, queso fresco, scallions, potato, cabbage, salsa taquera
Tocino Burrito
scrambled eggs, bacon, queso fundido, salsa verde
RICE BOWLS
Frijoles Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, salsa taquera, guac, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Pollo Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa taquera, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Carnitas Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, slow cooked pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Chorizo Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, seasoned crumbled pork sausage, guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Camote Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, sweet potatoes, braised kale, guajillo salsa, pepitas, cilantro & onion
Pescado Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw, cilantro and onion (cannot be made dairy free)
Huevos Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, scrambled Egg, Scallion, Queso fresco, potato, Salsa Taquera, Cabbage, Cilantro & Onion
Zanahoria Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, adobo roasted carrots, pea shoot chimichurri, picked onion, cabbage
Tocino Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, scrambled egg, bacon, queso fundido, salsa verde
TAKE OUT MARGARITAS!
Cortijo Classic
8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*
Cortijo Classic for 2
TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!
Blood Orange Marg
8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*
Blood Orange Marg for 2
TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!
Passionfruit Marg
8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*
Passionfruit Marg for 2
TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!
Coconut Marg
8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*
Coconut Marg for 2
TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!
Caliente Marg
8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*
Caliente Marg For 2
TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!
Margarita Mix (Non-alcoholic)
JUST ADD ICE AND BOOZE! 750ml of ready to go Marg Mix
TACOS
Single Taco Plate
Choose one taco and two sides
Two Taco Plate
Choose two tacos with two sides
Three Taco Plate
Choose three tacos with two sides
Frijoles Taco
black beans, salsa taquera, guac, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Pollo Taco
pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa verde, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Carnitas Taco
slow cook pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Camote Taco
sweet potatoes, braised kale, guajillo salsa, pepitas, cilantro & onion
Chorizo Taco
pork sausage, guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Pescado Taco
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)
Heuvos Taco
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, scallions, potato, cabbage, salsa taquera, cilantro & onion
Zanahoria Taco
adobo roasted carrots, pea shoot chimichurri, pickled onions, cabbage
Tocino Taco
scrambled eggs, bacon, queso fundido, salsa verde
ENCHILADAS
SIDES
TAKEOUT CANS!
Archer Roose Rose
250ml Can (about a glass and a half)
Citizen Cider Unified Press
16oz can
Focal Banger
16oz can
Heady Topper
16oz can
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine
16oz can
Modelo Especial
12oz bottle
Negra Modelo
12oz bottle
Pacifico
12oz bottle
Tecate
12oz can
West + Wilder White Blend
6oz can
Archer Roose Red
250ml Can (about a glass and a half)
Winooski Strong Porter
McBride Sisters SHE CAN Rose
McBride Sisters SHE CAN Island Citrus Spritzer
CC bRose
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Picture
3 East Allen Street, Winooski, VT 05404