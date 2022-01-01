El Cortijo WINOOSKI

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

One Salsa With Chips
Pollo Burrito
Carnitas Burrito

SALSAS & SUCH

One Salsa With Chips

$4.95

choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido

Two Salsas With Chips

$8.95

choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido

Three Salsas With Chips

$11.95

choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido

APPETIZERS

Nachos

$12.95

Queso fundido, pickled jalapenos, olives, black beans, salsa taquera, sour cream, cilantro & onion (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)

Breakfast Nachos

$13.95

Sunny side up eggs, salsa verde, queso fundido, black beans, scallions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)

Chicken Flautas

$8.95

pollo & refried beans wrapped in crispy tortilla; side of chipotle crema

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

salsa roja & sour cream on the side

Pollo & Cheddar Quesadilla

$8.90

salsa roja & sour cream on the side

Elote Dip

$6.95

roasted corn, aioli, queso fresco, house tortilla chips

Ensalada

$9.95

greens, scallions, radishes, tortilla strips, shredded cabbage, sweet potatoes, citrus dressing on the side

Papas Fritas

$7.95

seasoned fries with queso fundido (DISCLAIMER: Our papas, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)

BURRITOS

Frijoles Burrito

$8.95

rice, black beans, salsa taquera, guac, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Pollo Burrito

$8.95

pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa verde, cabbage, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion

Carnitas Burrito

$8.95

slow cooked pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cabbage, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion

Chorizo Burrito

$8.95

pork sausage, guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion

Camote Burrito

$8.95

sweet potatoes, braised kale, guajillo salsa, pepitas, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion

Pescado Burrito

$8.95

crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw, rice, black beans, cilantro and onion (cannot be made dairy free)

Zanahoria Burrito

$8.95

adobo roasted carrots, pea shoot chimichirri, pickled onions, cabbage

Huevos Burrito

$8.95

scrambled egg, queso fresco, scallions, potato, cabbage, salsa taquera

Tocino Burrito

$8.95

scrambled eggs, bacon, queso fundido, salsa verde

RICE BOWLS

Frijoles Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, salsa taquera, guac, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Pollo Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa taquera, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Carnitas Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, slow cooked pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Chorizo Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, seasoned crumbled pork sausage, guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Camote Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, sweet potatoes, braised kale, guajillo salsa, pepitas, cilantro & onion

Pescado Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw, cilantro and onion (cannot be made dairy free)

Huevos Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, scrambled Egg, Scallion, Queso fresco, potato, Salsa Taquera, Cabbage, Cilantro & Onion

Zanahoria Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, adobo roasted carrots, pea shoot chimichurri, picked onion, cabbage

Tocino Bowl

$14.95

Spanish rice, black beans, scrambled egg, bacon, queso fundido, salsa verde

TAKE OUT MARGARITAS!

***Please note you must order food with booze to go!***

Cortijo Classic

$9.00Out of stock

8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*

Cortijo Classic for 2

$16.95Out of stock

TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!

Blood Orange Marg

$9.50Out of stock

8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*

Blood Orange Marg for 2

$17.95Out of stock

TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!

Passionfruit Marg

$9.50Out of stock

8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*

Passionfruit Marg for 2

$17.95Out of stock

TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!

Coconut Marg

$9.50Out of stock

8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*

Coconut Marg for 2

$17.95Out of stock

TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!

Caliente Marg

$9.00Out of stock

8oz bottled Margarita, same size as one you'd get from the bar plus a little extra *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*

Caliente Marg For 2

$16.95Out of stock

TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little) *Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions* All mixed up to perfection in a sealed container for transport!

Margarita Mix (Non-alcoholic)

$9.95Out of stock

JUST ADD ICE AND BOOZE! 750ml of ready to go Marg Mix

TACOS

Single Taco Plate

$11.95

Choose one taco and two sides

Two Taco Plate

$15.95

Choose two tacos with two sides

Three Taco Plate

$18.95

Choose three tacos with two sides

Frijoles Taco

$4.75

black beans, salsa taquera, guac, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Pollo Taco

$5.00

pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa verde, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

slow cook pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Camote Taco

$4.75

sweet potatoes, braised kale, guajillo salsa, pepitas, cilantro & onion

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

pork sausage, guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion

Pescado Taco

$5.00

crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)

Heuvos Taco

$5.00

scrambled eggs, queso fresco, scallions, potato, cabbage, salsa taquera, cilantro & onion

Zanahoria Taco

$4.75

adobo roasted carrots, pea shoot chimichurri, pickled onions, cabbage

Tocino Taco

$5.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, queso fundido, salsa verde

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Frijoles

$15.95

enchilada sauce, taquera salsa, queso fresco

Enchiladas Pollo

$17.95

enchilada sauce, taquera salsa, queso fresco

Enchiladas Frijoles & Pollo

$16.95

enchilada sauce, taquera salsa, queso fresco

SIDES

Side Spanish Rice

$2.95

Side Black Beans

$2.95

Side Refried Beans

$2.95

Side Dressed Greens

$2.95

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Queso Fundido

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Salsa Roja

$0.95

Side Salsa Taquera

$0.95

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Queso Fresco

$0.95

Add Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.95

TAKEOUT CANS!

Archer Roose Rose

$10.00

250ml Can (about a glass and a half)

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$8.00

16oz can

Focal Banger

$8.50

16oz can

Heady Topper

$8.50

16oz can

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine

$8.50

16oz can

Modelo Especial

$4.50

12oz bottle

Negra Modelo

$4.50

12oz bottle

Pacifico

$4.50Out of stock

12oz bottle

Tecate

$3.50Out of stock

12oz can

West + Wilder White Blend

$10.00

6oz can

Archer Roose Red

$10.00

250ml Can (about a glass and a half)

Winooski Strong Porter

$6.50

McBride Sisters SHE CAN Rose

$12.00

McBride Sisters SHE CAN Island Citrus Spritzer

$10.00

CC bRose

$8.00

SWEETS

Spicy Brownie (GF)

$2.95

Churro Bites (GF)

$5.95
