Drinks

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Bottomless Coffee

$5.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee Carafe 96oz

$36.99

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$2.25

Flat white

$4.75

Hot chocolate

$2.75

Hot Coco 96oz

$46.99

House Coffee

$3.00

La Mexicana 1 Gal

$59.99

Latte

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Pour Over

$5.00

Signature Drinks

Abuelita Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cafe De Olla

$6.00

Churro Latte

$6.00

Coco loco Latte

$6.00

La Mexicana Latte

$6.00

Pinguino

$6.00

Shaken Espresso

$6.00

Thai Especial Latte

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

El Pepe

$7.00

Fresita

$7.00

Java Chip

$7.00

La Reina

$6.25

Mari Sol

$7.00

Raspa

$7.00

Maple Pecan Latte

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$7.00

Teas

Arnold Palmer

$5.75

Black Tea

$4.50

Coconut Tea

$4.50

Earl Gray Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.30

Turmeric Tea

$5.30

Milk Teas

Chai

$6.00

Coconut

$5.75

Honeydew Melon

$5.75

Matcha

$6.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Taro

$5.75

Thai

$5.75

Turmeric

$5.75

Cold Fridge

Bottle Water

$2.99

Coca Cola

$3.99

Horizon Milk

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.85

Coffee Beans

Brazil Roast

$18.99

Guatemala

$18.99

Mexico Roast

$18.99

Nicaragua

$18.99

Segundo Espresso

$18.99

Tanzania Peaberry

$18.99

Costa Rica

$18.99

Ethiopia

$18.99

Segundo Bottles

La Mexicana 16oz

$7.00

Water Cup

Water cup

Food

Breakfast Taco

Bacon Taco

$3.50

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Bean & Cheese Taco

$3.50

Brisket & Egg Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Potato & Egg Taco

$3.50

Sausage Taco

$3.50

Pastry

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Honey Butter Croissant

$5.25

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cookies

$2.50

Danish

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.25

Kolache

$5.75

Muffin

$5.50

Empanada

Birria Empanada

$4.75

Brisket Empanada

$4.75

Chicken Empanada

$4.75

Pork Empanada

$4.15

Tofu Empanada

$3.95

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.99

Segundo Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$4.99

Brisket Taco

$4.99

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.99

Chicken Taco

$4.99

Fajita Taco

$4.99

Pastor Taco

$4.99

Pork Taco

$4.99

Tofu Taco

$4.99

Toast

Fresas Con Crema

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Banana

$6.00

Reg Avocado Toast

$6.00

Spiced Avocado Toast

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jam

$6.00

Tamales

Bean Tamales

$3.15

Beef Tamales

$3.15

Chicken Tamles

$3.15

Pork Tamales

$3.15

Queso Fresco

$3.15

Merch

Segundo Shirts

$25.99

Segundo Tumbler

$24.99

Stickers

$2.00