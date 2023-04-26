Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seito Sushi Sand Lake

review star

No reviews yet

8031 Turkey Lake Road

700

Orlando, FL 32819

Food

To Start

Edamame

$8.00

Garlic Lime Edamame

$9.00

Charred Octopus

$19.00

mango fresno chutney, yuzu-kosho harissa, pickled orange, shiso oil

King Trumpet Mushroom

$15.00

robata grilled, kale, edamame, aji verde

Calamari

$16.00

karaage fried, Thai bbq, pickled jalapeno, crushed peanut

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$16.00

gochujang buffalo, shiso lime buttermilk

Fried Rice

$18.00

Key West Pink shrimp, garlic, ginger-scallion, egg

Pork Belly Bao

$15.00

honey maple hoisin, steamed lotus bun, oshinko

Truffle Miso Soup

$8.00

shiitake, hon-shimeji, truffle butter, scallion

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$18.00

fresno chili, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion

Yellowtail Crudo

$20.00

cilantro truffle ponzu, yuzu tobiko, jalapeño

Signature Rolls

Beauty And The Beast

$19.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, eel, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber

Bench Press

$17.00

Osaka pressed style, torched Faroe Island salmon, tiger sauce, kyuri zuke, tempura flakes, scallions, sweet soy glaze

Chi Chi

$21.00

Yellowtail, caramelized onion, heart of palm, avocado, kanpachi, crispy onion, citrus ponzu, lemon basil

Corona

$21.00

jumbo grilled shrimp, spicy snow crab, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, masago, pico de gallo, cilantro, ancho mayo

Distinguished Gentleman

$24.00

Wagyu beef, lobster, avocado, wasabi aioli, masago, jalapeño, scallion, truffle salt

Negitoro

$14.00

bluefin chu-toro minced with scallions, hosomaki style, wasabi soy

Sweetheart

$18.00

tempura shrimp, snow crab salad, mango, cream cheese, eel sauce, apricot glaze, toasted coconut flakes

Take Me To Fungi-Town

$18.00

local oyster mushroom, aji shiitake, pickled onion, avocado, porcini aioli, sweet soy, tempura flakes

The Chairman

$48.00

A5 wagyu beef, lobster, pancetta, porcini aioli, fresno chili, asparagus

Ultimate Spicy Tuna

$22.00

spicy tuna, tuna, cucumber, jalapeños, black tobiko, scallion, spicy kobachi sauce

Wellerman

$21.00

Big Glory Bay king salmon, Faroe Island salmon tartare, tempura squash, pickled onions, cucumber, fried scallion, Calabrian mayo

Yellow Fever

$20.00

kizami wasabi yellowtail, asparagus, yuzu tobiko, rayu chili oil, crispy shiso, cilantro

Seito Sets

Bluefin Tuna Tasting

$42.00

nigiri or sashimi: O-toro, Chu-Toro, Akami

The Trilogy

$45.00

nigiri or sashimi: bluefin tuna, yellowtail, salmon

Japanese Chirashi

$35.00

select fish served on bed of sushi rice

Yellowtail Set

$35.00

carpaccio - ponzu jelly, sashimi - kizami wasabi, nigiri - smoked soy, maki

Salmon Set

$35.00

carpaccio - truffle ponzu, sashimi - garlic soy, nigiri - yuzu miso glaze, maki

Chef's Premium Selection

$32.00

5 piece chef tasting nigiri

Torched Salmon

$16.00

Nigiri

A5 Kagoshima Wagyu NI

$13.00

Akami NI

$6.00

lean bluefin tuna

Amaebi NI

$6.00

spot prawn

Chu-Toro NI

$9.00

fatty bluefin tuna

Ebi NI

$6.00

key west pink shrimp

Hamachi NI

$7.00

yellowtail

Ikura NI

$7.00

salmon roe

Japanese Uni NI

$16.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Kanpachi NI

$7.00

amberjack

King Sake Toro NI

$7.00

king salmon belly

Massago NI

$5.00

smelt roe

O-Toro NI

$11.00

extra fatty bluefin tuna

Saba NI

$5.00

mackerel

Sake NI

$6.00

salmon

Scallops NI

$6.00

Snow Crab NI

$8.00

lemon soy

Suzuki NI

$6.00

stripped bass

Tako NI

$5.00

spanish octopus

Tamago NI

$5.00

maple egg omelet

Tobiko NI

$5.00

flying fish roe

Unagi NI

$6.00

freshwater eel

Uni NI

$14.00

sea urchin

Sashimi

Akami SA

$12.00

lean bluefin tuna

Amaebi SA

$12.00

spot prawn

Chu-Toro SA

$18.00

fatty bluefin tuna

Ebi SA

$12.00

key west pink shrimp

Hamachi SA

$14.00

yellowtail

Ikura SA

$12.00

salmon roe

Japanese Uni SA

$32.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Kanpachi SA

$12.00

amberjack

King Sake Toro SA

$14.00

king salmon belly

Massago SA

$10.00

smelt roe

O-Toro SA

$22.00

extra fatty bluefin tuna

Quail Egg SA

$10.00

Saba SA

$10.00

mackerel

Sake SA

$12.00

salmon

Scallops SA

$14.00

Snow Crab SA

$16.00

lemon soy

Tako SA

$10.00

spanish octopus

Tamago SA

$10.00

maple egg omelet

Tobiko SA

$10.00

flying fish roe

Unagi SA

$12.00

freshwater eel

Uni SA

$28.00

sea urchin

From The Kitchen

Short Rib

$34.00

Murasaki sweet potato mash, Japanese curry, Asian pear

Seabass

$45.00

mentaiko risotto, blue oyster mushroom, saikyo miso, local greens

Chicken Teriyaki

$27.00

Bell & Evans chicken breast, tare, Frog Song Organics vegetables, furikake rice

Braised Beef Yakisoba

$19.00

Creekstone braised beef, stir fried noodles, Dijon karashi, white kimchi, local mushroom, tendon chicharron

Dessert

Ube Cheesecake

$11.00

cashew almond crust, blueberry boba compote

Yuzu Lime Tart

$11.00

coconut ice cream, passion fruit coulis, Swiss meringue

Sides

Ginger Salad

$6.50

White Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Seito Sushi Sand Lake offers traditional sushi and Japanese offerings along with creative and modern twists to favorites. Come enjoy a hand crafted cocktail from our fully stocked bar including an extensive Japanese whisky selection, premium cold sakes, and a curated wine list. We offer happy hour during the week which feature food and drink specials.

8031 Turkey Lake Road, 700, Orlando, FL 32819

