Seize the Bagel - Hazel Dell
9904 NE Hwy 99
Vancouver, WA 98665
Bagels
- Avocado Bagel Toast$6.00
Bagel of choice served open-faced with double avocado, everything seeds and Cholula hot sauce.
- Bagel + 2 oz Side of Cream Cheese$3.00
- Bagel + Butter$3.00
Bagel with choice of butter; Add on if you'd like!
- Bagel + Butter + Jam/Honey$3.75
- Bagel + Cream Cheese$4.25
Choice of bagel and your choice of cream cheese (many flavors to choose from, including vegan cream cheese flavors!).
- Bagel + Honey$3.00
- Bagel + Jam$3.00
- Bagel + Lox Cream Cheese$5.50
Choice of bagel spread with our nova lox cream cheese.
- Bagel + PB$4.25
Choice of bagel with crunchy peanut butter.
- Bagel + PBJ$4.75
Choice of bagel with peanut butter and strawberry jam.
- Bagel + Salmon Mousse$5.50
Choice of bagel with our salmon mousse spread.
- Bagel - Single$1.35
Bagel as is... choose your flavor!
- Baker's Dozen$15.00
Choose 13 bagel flavors from our large selection.
- Half Dozen$7.50
- Work Place Special$22.50
Our quick + easy Work Place Special comes with a dozen bagels of your choice, unsliced and bagged with two 8oz tubs of cream cheese.
Cafe Drinks
- Americano$3.00
Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
- Blackberry White Mocha$5.00
Espresso + steamed milk + blackberry + white chocolate!
- Cafe Latte$4.00
Espresso at the bottom, layered with steamed milk and thin layer of foam.
- Cafe Mocha$4.50
Infusion of espresso, steamed milk and rich chocolate.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
An espresso drink built from the bottom up: vanilla flavoring, steamed milk, foam, espresso with a caramel drizzle.
- Chai Latte$4.50
Tiger Spice Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)
- Cold Brew$4.50
Espresso beans ground and soaked at room temperature water for 12 hours or more ... A super-smooth, less acidic, and highly caffeinated coffee.
- Drip Coffee$3.00
House-brewed, dark roast, drip coffee.
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot chocolate, classic or vegan.
- Hot Coffee Box$20.00
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!
- Hot Tea$3.00
We carry local fav, Smith Tea, in six varieties.
- London Fog$4.25
We start with Lord Bergamot Smith Tea, add steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.
- Pistachio Cold Brew with Cold Foam$5.50
Our smooth, sweet vanilla cold brew, topped with pistachio cold foam!
- Pistachio Latte$5.00
A creamy, nutty blend... Espresso + steamed milk + nutty pistachio!