Restaurant header imageView gallery

Char-Coles

review star

No reviews yet

324 East Railroad Avenue

Williams, AZ 86046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sammie
Three Cheese
Tomato Bisque

Gourmet Waffles

Peanut Butter Banana

$8.00

Creamy peanut butter and fresh bananas drizzled with honey enclosed between two waffles.

Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Fried, crispy chicken between two fluffy waffles and a side of warm maple syrup.

Breakfast Sammie

$8.00

A classic breakfast of eggs, bacon, and cheddar made special between two delicious waffles.

Monte Cristo

$8.00

Ham and melty provolone cheese over two fluffy waffles, drizzled with our homemade raspberry sauce and dusted in powdered sugar.

Waffle

$5.00

Crispy semi-sweet waffle.

Caramel Apple

$8.00

Paninis

Chicken Pesto

$11.00

Ciabatta bread filled with sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pesto, chicken, and mozzarella.

Brie and Apple

$11.00

Brie, cinnamon, honey, and sliced apples between a ciabatta bun.

Honey Ham and Cheese

$11.00

Ciabatta bun with a delicious ham and cheese filling and a honey poppy seed dijon sauce.

Margherita

$9.00

Tomato, basil, mozzarella, and an oregano infused vinaigrette between a ciabatta bun.

Grilled Cheese

Jalapeño Popper

$9.00

Bacon, cheddar, and cream cheese stuffed jalapeños and melty pepper jack cheese.

Spinach Artichoke

$9.00

A creamy, spinach, artichoke dip and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Spicy, buffalo chicken and melty provolone cheese.

Brisket Gorgonzola

$10.00

BBQ brisket, arugula, and gorgonzola. Garnished with fresh tomato.

Three Cheese

$8.00

Our take on a classic with mozzarella, cheddar, and provolone.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

French Toat Sammie

$9.00

Chips

Sea Salt

$2.50Out of stock

Jalapeño

$2.50

BBQ

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar

$2.50Out of stock

Soups

Clam Chowder

$4.00

A rich and creamy soup bursting with flavors of clams and potatoes.

Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Roasted tomato soup with fresh basil and cream.

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00

Boba

Brown Sugar

Taro

Matcha Cheesecake

Vietnamese Coffee

Honey Nut Oatmilk

Thai Tea

Honeydew

Orange cream

Chai tea

Bubblegum

Earl Grey Cocoa

Eggnog Chai

Soda

Pineapple Cream

Lemon Berry Acai

Orange Hibiscus

Draft Cola

Zero Sugar Draft Cola

Black Cherry

Other Beverages

Black Iced Tea

Green Iced Tea

Drip Coffee

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Hot Chocolate

Waffle Cone

Oreo Blast

$5.00

Berry Suprise

$5.00

Brown Sugar Boba

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

324 East Railroad Avenue, Williams, AZ 86046

Directions

Gallery
Selah Cafe image
Selah Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pine Country Restaurant
orange star3.5 • 1,078
107 N Grand Canyon Blvd Williams, AZ 86046
View restaurantnext
Obregon City Tacos - 125 W RT 66
orange starNo Reviews
125 W RT 66 Williams, AZ 86046
View restaurantnext
Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams - 301 N 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
301 N 7th St Williams, AZ 86046
View restaurantnext
Ranch House Cafe - 2
orange starNo Reviews
111 W Park Ave Ash Fork, AZ 86320
View restaurantnext
HUNGER SQUARE - 106 S 9th St Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
106 S 9th St Ste A Williams, AZ 86046
View restaurantnext
South Rims Wine & Beer Garage
orange star4.5 • 2,438
514 E Rte 66 Williams, AZ 86046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Williams

South Rims Wine & Beer Garage
orange star4.5 • 2,438
514 E Rte 66 Williams, AZ 86046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williams
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston