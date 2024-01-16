Seldovia Roasting Co.
221 Fulmor Ave
Seldovia, AK 99663
Food
Savory Crepes
- The Otterbahn
Rotisserie Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, Alfredo sauce, spinach$11.00
- The Redoubt
Buffalo chicken (rotisserie chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, ranch, triple cheddar), sharp cheddar, ranch dressing$11.00
- The Big Dipper
Turkey, Bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, avocado, honey mustard$11.00
- The Salty Pig
Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, chipolte ranch$11.00
- The Fisherman
Chopped steak or chicken, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, mayo, mozzarella cheese, sauteed peppers (green, yellow, red, orange)$11.00
- The High Tunnel
Sauteed Mushrooms, caramelized onions,peppers, avocado, cheddar cheese, spinach, basil pesto, and scrambled eggs$11.00
- The Slough
"Build your own" - Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese. Pick any of the following- pepperoni, steak, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, spinach, pineapples, onions$11.00
- Rise and Shine
Sausage, bacon, ham, cheese, scrambled eggs$11.00
- Cheese Crepes$9.00
Sweet Crepes
- Messy Monkey
Caramelized bananas topped with caramel sauce and powdered sugar$9.00
- Nutty Otter
Chocolate hazelnut spread with berries OR bananas topped with powdered sugar$9.00
- Tsunami Swirl
Buttery cinnamon filling drizzled with a vanilla glaze optional additions: raisins, pecans and chocolate chips$9.00
- Richy Ric
Chocolate chips, powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and a heaping spoonful of peanut butter on top$9.00
- The Campfire
Toasted marshmallows, dark chocolate, crushed graham crackers with a chocolate drizzle$9.00
Soup
Bakery
Wraps
Drink
Hot
Cold
Retail
Happy AK
Hats
Bags
Drinkwear
Clothing
Cooler beverages
Accessories
Consignment-Seldovia Sea Glass
- RC001$36.00
- RC002$45.00
- RC003$38.00
- RC004$38.00
- RC005$38.00
- RC006$46.00
- RC007$36.00
- RC008$38.00
- RC009$42.00
- RC010$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC011$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC012$44.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC013$34.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC014$40.00
- RC015$48.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC016$32.00
- RC017$25.00
- RC018$25.00
- RC019$25.00
- RC020$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC021$40.00
- RC022$40.00
- RC023$46.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC024$36.00
- RC025$34.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC026$40.00
- RC027$34.00
- RC028$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC029$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC030$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC031$38.00
- RC032$48.00OUT OF STOCK
- RC034$38.00
- RC033$38.00
- RC035$38.00
- RC036$36.00
- RC037$36.00
- RC038$36.00
- RC039$42.00
- RC040$42.00
- RC041$34.00
- RC042$38.00
- RC043$40.00
- RC044$38.00
- RC045$44.00
- RC046$44.00
- RC047$40.00
- RC048$42.00
- RC049$18.00
- RC050$18.00
- RC051$18.00
- RC052$18.00
- RC052$18.00
- RC053$18.00
- Rc054$18.00
- RC055$18.00
- RC056$18.00
- RC057$18.00
- RC058$18.00
- RC059$18.00
- RC060$18.00
- RC061$18.00
- RC062$18.00
- RC063$18.00
- RC064$18.00
- RC065$32.00
- RC066$32.00
- RC067$32.00
- RC068$32.00
- RC069$34.00
- RC070$65.00
- RC071$28.00
- RC072$52.00
- RC073$32.00
- RC074$32.00
Father's Day
Dog treats
Puppaccino
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
221 Fulmor Ave, Seldovia, AK 99663