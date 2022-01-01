A map showing the location of Selina Chelsea 518 W 27th StreetView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Selina Chelsea 518 W 27th Street

review star

No reviews yet

518 W 27th Street

New York, NY 10001

Order Again

Popular Items

Diet Coke
Drip Coffee
Yuca Fries

BEVERAGE

Bellini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Drink Me Up

$16.00

El Aguacate

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Flor With Liquor

$16.00

Flor De Sauco No Liq

$10.00

Fresas

$16.00Out of stock

Howm Manhattan

$16.00

Howm Negroni

$16.00

Howm Old Fashioned

$16.00

Martini El Sucio

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Paloma Remix

$16.00

The Plumeria

$16.00

El bandolero

$16.00

MEZCAL TASTING COCKTAIL

$30.00

Ilegal Mezcal

Xicala Mezcal

Del Maguey Mezcal

Casamigos Mezcal

NEW YORK SOUR

$17.00

PREMIUM UPCHARGE

$6.00

EBBS Lager

$9.00

Five Boroughs Pils

$9.00

Montauk Wave Chaser IPA

$8.00

Panga Drops Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

8oz nicaragua

Pacifico

$9.00

Corona Premier

$9.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$8.00

Loverboy

$10.00

Cono Sur Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Drouhin Chardonnay

$16.00

Marques De Caceras Verdejo

$16.00

Md Excellence Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Ouled Thaleb Sauv Blnc /Chardonnay Blend

$16.00

Sirouah Chardonnay

$16.00

Azevedo Alvarinho

$50.00Out of stock

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc

$62.00Out of stock

Cono Sur Sauv Blanc

$65.00

Drouhin Chardonnay

$65.00

Gallo Family Pinot Grigio

$70.00Out of stock

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$62.00Out of stock

Marques De Caceras

$65.00

Sancerre JPB

$65.00Out of stock

Septima Malbec

$16.00

Los Cantos De Torremilanos

$14.00

Novas Cabernet

$16.00

Tempranillo

$16.00

Faiveley PNoir

$17.00Out of stock

Jimenez Syrah

$17.00Out of stock

La Ciboise Syrah Grenache

$17.00

Lacort

$16.00Out of stock

Napa Ridge Cabernet Sauv 2016

$16.00Out of stock

Septima Los Pasos Malbec

$15.00Out of stock

Nebbiolo

$17.00Out of stock

Orzada Malbec

$16.00Out of stock

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00Out of stock

Ouled Thaleb Syrah Grenach

$16.00

Sirouah Syrah

$16.00

Md Excellence Cab/Merlot Blend

$16.00

Altos Malbec

$72.00Out of stock

Gefrey Chamb

$130.00Out of stock

Illahe

$75.00Out of stock

Lacort Rioja

$75.00Out of stock

Laroche Graves

$65.00Out of stock

Napa Ridge Cabernet Sauv BOTTLE

$65.00

Septima BOTTLE

$65.00

Septima Los Pasos Malbec

$72.00Out of stock

Termed Tempranillo BOTTLE

$65.00

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00Out of stock

Novas Cab BOTTLE

$65.00

Nocas Cabernet

$75.00

Conquilla Cava BTG

$15.00

Luca Paretti Prosecco GL

$16.00

Lucca Paretti Prosecco Rose GL

$16.00

Moet Reserve Imperial Glass GL

$25.00

Moet Reserve Imperial BTG

$25.00

Veuve Clicquot BTG

$32.00

Cava

$90.00

Moet Btl

$150.00

Veuve Clicquot

$280.00

Veuve Rose

$280.00

Veuve 1.5L

$225.00

Veuve Rose Bottle

$280.00

Luca Prosecco

$96.00

Duval Leroy

$150.00

Luca Prosecco Rose

$96.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Cortado

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$8.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Machiatto

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$4.00

Q Mixer Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Q Mixer Tonic Water

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$8.00

SF Red Bull

$8.00

Flor De Sauco

$10.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Still Small

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Still Water

$8.00

Q Mixer Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$10.00

GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN

$90.00

CENTRE STREET CAB

$65.00

OULED THALEB MORRACAN

$50.00

LES CHAMPS DE CRI

$65.00

Blood Orange Margerita

$12.00

Pomegranate Bourbon

$12.00

Mezcal Margerita

$9.00

Mezcal Negroni

$9.00

guava

raspberry

peach

blood orange

TITO'S

$450.00

BELVEDERE

$450.00

KETEL

$450.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$425.00

TANQUERAY

$425.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$450.00

DON JULIO 1942

$1,000.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$1,000.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$600.00

HERRADURA ANEJO

$550.00

PATRON SHERRY CASK AGED

$550.00

BANHEZ JOVEN MEZCAL

$400.00

ILLEGAL MEZCAL

$425.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$500.00

JACK DANIELS

$400.00

MACALLAN 12

$450.00

WOODFORE RESERVE

$475.00

JAMESON

$450.00

BACARDI RUM

$380.00

CUMBE AGUARDIENTE

$300.00

Casa Del Sol Blanco

$500.00

Casa Del Sol Reposado

$550.00

Casa Del Sol Anejo

$600.00

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

$16.00

BRUNCH

Guaccamole

$20.00

ají amarillo, lime, red onion, cilantro, cancha

Ceviche

$18.00

ají amarillo, lime, red onion, cilantro, cancha

Citrus Greek Yogurt

$13.00

granola, strawberries

Arepa Sandwich

$14.00

Pastry basket ( mini pastry + jam & butter)

$12.00

Avo Toast

$16.00

pickled red onion, radish, chili oil

HOWM breakfast

$17.00

two eggs cooked to order, crispy bacon, roasted peewee potatoes

B.E.C

$12.00

Pan Dulce French Toast

$16.00

HOWM Burger

$20.00

Yucca Fries

$10.00

crispy casaba

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Mini Churrasco

$23.00

Add Egg

$3.00

Market salad

$14.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$5.00

seasonal berries

$10.00

argentinian sausage

$7.00

breakfast potato

$7.00

yuca fries

$9.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Paloma Remix

$8.00

Flor De Sauco

$8.00

Berry Margerita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

SMALL PLATES

Guaccamole

$20.00

ají amarillo, lime, red onion, cilantro, cancha

Mini Churrasco

$23.00

Yuca Fries

$12.00

Crispy Rice

$12.00

Papas Aplastadas

$12.00

Brussels Salad

$15.00

Charred Octopus

$23.00

Ceviche

$20.00

Chicharron

$14.00

Oaxaca Chips

$5.00

Daily Special ( Duck)

$22.00

$9 Tacos

Tacos

$9.00

Chicken

Carne

Chicharron

SMALL PLATES

Guaccamole

$22.00

ají amarillo, lime, red onion, cilantro, cancha

Mini Churrasco

$25.30

Yuca Fries

$13.20

Crispy Rice

$13.20

Papas Aplastadas

$13.20

Brussels Salad

$16.50

Charred Octopus

$25.30

Ceviche

$22.00

Chicharron

$13.20

Oaxaca Chips

$5.50

DESSERTS

Housemade Churros

$13.20

HOWM Flan

$15.00

Pan Dulce

$13.20

Gelato 2 scoops

$12.10

Puppy frosty

STARTERS

Chicken Tinga Empanadas RW

Cous Cous Salad RW

Yucca Fries RW

PRE-FIXE

$35.00

MAINS

Chicken a la Brasa RW

Fish Tacos RW

Churrasco RW

GOLOSINAS

Churros Bites RW

Pan Dulce RW

STARTERS

Peruvian Ceviche RW

Crispy Chicharron RW

Cous Cous Salad RW

PRE-FIXE

$45.00

MAINS

Chaulafan RW

Veggie Frita Mixta RW

Churrasco RW

GOLOSINAS

Churros Bites RW

Pan Dulce RW

All hours
Sunday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

518 W 27th Street, New York, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
