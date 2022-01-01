Bars & Lounges
Selina Chelsea 518 W 27th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
518 W 27th Street, New York, NY 10001
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New York
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurant