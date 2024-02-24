- Home
Selland's Market-Café H St.
No reviews yet
5340 H St
Sacramento, CA 95819
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
WOOD FIRED PIZZAS
- Brussels Sprouts & Bacon$22.00
béchamel, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon *béchamel contains gluten
- Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño & Goat Cheese$22.00
béchamel, mozzarella, parmesan, arugula *béchamel contains gluten
- Combination$23.00
tomato coulis, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushroom, green bell pepper, black olives, parmesan (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Pepperoni, Feta & Olive$22.00
tomato coulis, mozzarella, red onion, parmesan, basil, chili flakes (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Pepperoni$21.00
tomato coulis, mozzarella, parmesan, basil (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Veggie Combo$21.00
tomato coulis, mozzarella, mushroom, green bell pepper, red onion, black olives, cherry tomato-leek confit, parmesan, arugula (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Margherita$21.00
tomato coulis, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato-leek confit, parmesan, basil (can be modified gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
- Cheese$18.00
tomato coulis, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano (can be modified gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
BURGERS, SANDWICHES & FRIES
- Turkey Porchetta$14.50
sage and rosemary turkey breast, arugula, onion, lemon aioli, salsa verde, toasted baguette (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Roasted Tri-Tip Dip$15.50
shaved tri tip, caramelized onion, horseradish mayo, toasted hoagie roll, jus
- Falafel Burger$13.00
cucumber, tomato, onion, romaine, tahini-dill sauce, calabrian chili, toasted bun (vegan)
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeño, fried shallot, mayo, toasted sesame seed brioche bun
- All American Cheeseburger$14.50
angus beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, toasted sesame seed brioche bun (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Tuna Melt$14.00
tuna and celery salad, red onion, pickle, cheddar, toasted sourdough (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Cowgirl Creamery Grilled Cheese$12.00
cheddar, gruyère, cowgirl creamery wagon wheel, caramelized onion, toasted sourdough (can be modified gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
- Turkey & Brie$14.50
caramelized onion and apple compote, arugula, maple-mustard aioli, baguette (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Achiote Chicken$14.50
cabbage, carrot and cilantro slaw, red onion, jalapeño, chipotle ranch, mayo, hoagie roll (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- BLTA$14.00
bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, mayo, sourdough (can be modified gluten sensitive, dairy free)
- Tuna Salad$13.00
tuna and celery salad, red onion, pickle, mayo, romaine, sourdough (can be modified gluten sensitive, dairy free)
- Turkey & Avocado$14.50
jack cheese, tomato, pickle, red onion, romaine, lemon-basil aioli, whole wheat (can be modified gluten sensitive)
- Avocado & Jack$13.00
tomato, pickle, red onion, romaine, lemon-basil aioli, whole wheat (can be modified gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
- The Rainbow$14.00
avocado, tomato, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot and cilantro slaw, red onion, kalamata olives, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, lemon vinaigrette, vegan “mayo”, whole wheat (vegetarian, vegan, dairy free)
SALADS & SOUPS
- Soup & Salad Combo$15.50
small house salad with your choice of soup or chili, served with focaccia and butter
- Chopped Chicken & Fuji Apple$17.00
romaine, arugula, kale, golden raisins, toasted pepitas and sunflower seeds, crispy chickpeas, maple-sherry vinaigrette (dairy free)
- Green Goddess$15.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, broccoli, bell pepper, green onion, dill, green goddess dressing (gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
- Farmer's Market$16.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrot, radish, green onion, dill, nut and seed mix, choice of dressing (gluten sensitive, vegetarian, vegan, dairy free)
- Power Caesar$15.00
mixed greens, avocado, fried shallots, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, puffed quinoa, farm egg
- Turkey Cobb$18.00
mixed greens, bacon, avocado, farm egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumble, ranch (gluten sensitive)
- House$8.50+
mixed greens, gruyère, fried shallot, green onion, toasted farro, choice of dressing (vegetarian)
- Truffled Mushroom Soup$8.00
chives (gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
- Tomato Basil Soup$8.00
(gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
- Beef & Bean Chili$9.00
cheddar, red onion (gluten sensitive)
- Salad Trio$15.50
choose any three deli salads three 8 oz portions
- Curried Cauliflower Couscous$8.00
almonds, celery, dried apricot, dried cranberry, curry-date vinaigrette (vegetarian, vegan, dairy free)
- Carrot Sesame$6.00
peanuts, red bell pepper, green onion, miso, honey, orange, cilantro (gluten sensitive, vegetarian, dairy free)
- Tarragon Chicken Salad$8.50
sliced almonds, celery, onion, pink peppercorn ranch (gluten sensitive)
- Thai Salmon$8.50
carrot, red bell pepper, cucumber, shallot, mint, cilantro, lemongrass-lime vinaigrette (gluten sensitive, dairy free)
- Superfood Chopped$6.00
kale, broccoli, carrot, beet, green onion, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette (gluten sensitive, vegetarian, vegan, dairy free)
- Roasted Beet$6.50
pistachios, feta, red onion, green onion, golden balsamic vinaigrette (gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
- Quinoa & Kale$6.00
pecans, dill, green onion, lemon vinaigrette (gluten sensitive, vegetarian, vegan, dairy free)
- Mediterranean Cucumber$8.00
red bell pepper, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette (gluten sensitive, vegetarian)
- Fruit$6.00
honeydew, cantaloupe, grapes, pineapple (gluten sensitive, vegetarian, vegan, dairy free)