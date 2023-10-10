Pillow Fight (decaf)

$20.00

Located in southwestern Colombia, Huila is nestled in-between the Central and Eastern ranges of the Andes, with the middle area called the Magdalena Valley. The variation in elevation results in Huila being one of the country's most unique and complex regions of coffee production. The most impressive quality behind the coffees coming out of Huila lies in the people producing them. While Huila accounts for nearly 20% of the country's production, 80% of coffee producers operate on less than three hectares. This coffee is decaffeinated using a Natural EA Decaf process. Ethyl Acetate (EA) is a naturally occurring ester, found in bananas and fermented sugar cane, that is used as a solvent to bond with and remove caffeine from green coffee. The beauty of the Natural EA process is that it helps preserve most of the original flavors of the coffee while adding fruity notes and some complexity to the cup. With notes of orange, stone fruit, and malt.