Selva Coffee House
No reviews yet
3535 Camino Del Rio W
San Diego, CA 92110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee
Latte
Mocha
Cappucino
Traditional 7oz fluffy Cappuccino, moderate temp, ready to enjoy!
Flat White
Double ristretto pulled shot with perfect steamed milk lightly on drawn in. Traditional 5.4oz
Cortado
A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. 2 shots 2 oz of milk
Macchiato
Traditionally made, double shot with dallop of foam on top
Doppio
Simply just a double shot of espresso.
Americano
hot water with 2 shots pulled on top
Drip Coffee
12oz of fresh drip coffee
cafe con leche
8oz of classic drip coffee with 4 oz of steamed milk
Nitro Cold Brew
Using Ghost Rider Beans from Proud Mary, potent cold brew with a creamy cold finish. served with no ice
Non Coffee
Chagaccino
Wild Foraged Chaga, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Madagascar Vanilla, and Monk Fruit Sweetener TASTE PROFILE The millennial version of the mocha frappuccino. Sweet, light, and delish — like drinking coffee ice cream!
Matcha Latte
Carefully Ground Matcha mixed with perfectly steamed milk. This bright and vibrant powdered green tea is as ubiquitous as it is popular: found in coffee shops, smoothies, and bakeries, the Uji, Kyoto-native matcha is endlessly reinventing itself since its origin over a millennium ago. Despite its widespread Western presence, fresh matcha is a painstaking labor of love from leaf (slowly shade-grown) to sorting (stalks/veins removed) to grinding (slowly ground) to your cup. Our beloved Kodemari is not only marvelous to mix, but an excellent daily sipper for your personal ritual.
Chai Latte
Spicy Chai Melded with steamed milk topped with cinnamon/anise
London Fog
Stepped Earl Grey Tea, Honey and steamed milk. add Lavender for a extra treat:D
Turmeric Latte
Decaf Chai Turmeric, with steamed milk layered in
Arnold Palmer
perfect Blend of Iced Black Tea, with house made lemonade, topped with a lemon slice
Hot Coco
Hot Coco with steamed milk folded in, topped with house made whipped cream.
steamed milk (kids)
Nitro Matcha
Using Kodemari Matcha, with a mix of morracan mint for a perfect touch to the mouthfeel and naturally sweet. served with nitro for that perfect silky taste. with oatmilk served with no ice.
Spirit Teas
Black (Ambrosia)
tasting notes Hawthorn berries • Baked peach • Mead There is a specialness to the meeting place; to the ordained melding point of ideas and desires. Plucked from the high slopes of Santikhiri (Peace Hill) in northwestern Thailand, Ambrosia breakfast is testament to the interconnection of three kingdoms: insect, plant and animal. Tender tea shoots are bitten by jassids, which cause the plant to release an alluring scent, attracting predators of the insect. Producer Mr. Lu’s task is to court the jassids to his garden—a delicate balance—and pluck the bitten shoots. To those hesitant of the notion of bug-bitten leaves, there’s a famous Thai quip: “Mai pen rai,” meaning, simply, “nevermind.”
Green (Crescent)
Sandalwood • Apricot • Honeycomb Not far from the Bao Shan range in Yunnan lies a tiny village home to Hui People, a Muslim-Chinese minority. It was here that we met Mr. Ji, his family, and fellow farmhands. Though mostly a traditional pu’er cultivator, each year the village produces around a hundred kilograms of beautiful Yunnan green tea. We are the first supplier outside of China to offer their work. We are proud to present the Crescent Green among our New Standards. True to pu’er farming: his methods are rustically simple, but effective. The end result is a supremely drinkable green tea with honey-like sweetness, low astringency and new terroir.
White (Dehong Snow Phoenix)
Rosemary • Hay • Wildflowers Sprung from the loamy slopes of Dehong, the western extremity of the Yunnan province, this ‘Snow Phoenix’ is produced solely from the handpicked unopened buds of the tea plant's new flush growth. In similar fashion to its cousin, Silver Needle, the extreme discretion in harvesting only the newest sprouts on the plants instills something soft, aromatic and rife with nutrients. In the words of Lohas, the production team behind this, they are a “dyed in the wool traditionalist” with an eye for “quality, rather than quantity,” and this tea is produced organically. We first encountered this tea by chance four years ago and have been keen to share it ever since.
Oolang (Thai Silver Tip)
Turkish Delight • Clingstone peach • Walnut A tea of many names, the Taiwanese-styled Dong Feng Mei Ren is the face of more oxidized oolongs. Born in 1933 in Hsinchu, it is exemplary in classical craftsmanship. Without the aid of green leafhoppers biting the leaves, expert skill in timely plucking, and lengthy withering, it would lack the famous rosy, stone-fruit flavors its known for. In the mid-1990s, the tea made its way to Thailand, where its similar landscape but early summers produced a beautifully singular interpretation. In a similar journey, our dear friend, Mr. Lu, brought his craft from Nantou to Doi Mae Salong, transforming Taiwanese teas into Thai treasures.
Chamomile (decaf)
Honey • Dried apple • Baby's breath This eponymous dried golden blossom is an appropriate sipper for every season. A native of the Mediterranean, chamomile has been consumed for thousands of years. The word "chamomile" comes from the Greek word meaning "earth-apple", so called because of the apple-like scent of the plant. Though typically an Egyptian specialty import, ours comes from Croatia. The pieces are very even, that have been sorted following handpicking making for a soft, honey-like infusion.
Retail coffee bags
Black (Ambrosia) 50g
tasting notes Hawthorn berries • Baked peach • Mead There is a specialness to the meeting place; to the ordained melding point of ideas and desires. Plucked from the high slopes of Santikhiri (Peace Hill) in northwestern Thailand, Ambrosia breakfast is testament to the interconnection of three kingdoms: insect, plant and animal. Tender tea shoots are bitten by jassids, which cause the plant to release an alluring scent, attracting predators of the insect. Producer Mr. Lu’s task is to court the jassids to his garden—a delicate balance—and pluck the bitten shoots. To those hesitant of the notion of bug-bitten leaves, there’s a famous Thai quip: “Mai pen rai,” meaning, simply, “nevermind.”
Green (Crescent) 50g Spirit Tea
Sandalwood • Apricot • Honeycomb Not far from the Bao Shan range in Yunnan lies a tiny village home to Hui People, a Muslim-Chinese minority. It was here that we met Mr. Ji, his family, and fellow farmhands. Though mostly a traditional pu’er cultivator, each year the village produces around a hundred kilograms of beautiful Yunnan green tea. We are the first supplier outside of China to offer their work. We are proud to present the Crescent Green among our New Standards. True to pu’er farming: his methods are rustically simple, but effective. The end result is a supremely drinkable green tea with honey-like sweetness, low astringency and new terroir.
White (Dehong Snow Phoenix) 50g
Rosemary • Hay • Wildflowers Sprung from the loamy slopes of Dehong, the western extremity of the Yunnan province, this ‘Snow Phoenix’ is produced solely from the handpicked unopened buds of the tea plant's new flush growth. In similar fashion to its cousin, Silver Needle, the extreme discretion in harvesting only the newest sprouts on the plants instills something soft, aromatic and rife with nutrients. In the words of Lohas, the production team behind this, they are a “dyed in the wool traditionalist” with an eye for “quality, rather than quantity,” and this tea is produced organically. We first encountered this tea by chance four years ago and have been keen to share it ever since.
Oolang (Thai Silver Tip) 50g
Turkish Delight • Clingstone peach • Walnut A tea of many names, the Taiwanese-styled Dong Feng Mei Ren is the face of more oxidized oolongs. Born in 1933 in Hsinchu, it is exemplary in classical craftsmanship. Without the aid of green leafhoppers biting the leaves, expert skill in timely plucking, and lengthy withering, it would lack the famous rosy, stone-fruit flavors its known for. In the mid-1990s, the tea made its way to Thailand, where its similar landscape but early summers produced a beautifully singular interpretation. In a similar journey, our dear friend, Mr. Lu, brought his craft from Nantou to Doi Mae Salong, transforming Taiwanese teas into Thai treasures.
Matcha (Kodemari) 50g
This bright and vibrant powdered green tea is as ubiquitous as it is popular: found in coffee shops, smoothies, and bakeries, the Uji, Kyoto-native matcha is endlessly reinventing itself since its origin over a millennium ago. Despite its widespread Western presence, fresh matcha is a painstaking labor of love from leaf (slowly shade-grown) to sorting (stalks/veins removed) to grinding (slowly ground) to your cup. Our beloved Kodemari is not only marvelous to mix, but an excellent daily sipper for your personal ritual.
Ghost Rider 250g
Humbler by Proud Mary
Made by everyday people, for everyday people. Proud Mary's Humbler blend is designed to cut through milk and create a fudgy latte or a bitter-sweet and syrupy espresso. Its flavor profile is approachable and easy to brew, making great coffee accessible to everyone. At Proud Mary, we utilize only fresh seasonal components direct from our amazing producer partnerships at origin. Many hands have helped make this blend special, and by drinking Humbler you are supporting a sustainable supply chain and our direct relationships with producers from around the world.
Angel Wings by Proud Mary
Proud Mary's Angel Wings blend is designed to cut through milk and create a sweet and caramelly latte or espresso. Its flavor profile is interesting and easy to brew - a real crowd pleaser! Angel Wings is comprised of washed processed coffees from El Salvador and Honduras. The El Salvador brings the caramel and base - the Honduras bring the fruit and the treble. At Proud Mary, we utilize only fresh seasonal components direct from our amazing producer partnerships at origin. Many hands have helped make this blend special, and by drinking Angel Wings you are supporting a sustainable supply chain and our direct relationships with producers from El Salvador and Honduras.
Into Puzzles by Proud Mary
The Gicherori washing station is part of the Kibugu Farmer’s Cooperative. The cooperative started in 1994 and currently supports around 1200 coffee farmers who manage between 100 to 1000 coffee trees each. Gicherori sits on the slopes of Mount Kenya, and the coffee is grown in rich volcanic soil. SL-28 and SL-34 are the most commonly grown varieties in this area and are recognized for their high-quality potential and drought resistance. For this lot, members of the cooperative delivered fresh coffee cherries to the washing station where they are depulped and then fermented overnight in tanks with clean water. Once the fermentation is complete, the coffee parchment is washed and dried on raised beds. This process creates a clean and sparkling coffee.
Childs Pose by Proud Mary
Urisar's grandfather purchased El Paraíso in 1965, but at that time, it was dedicated to livestock, corn, and tobacco. Today, coffee is the primary crop. After Urisar finished studying agronomy in 2002, he began to farm a parcel of land passed down by his mother. This land is high up in the mountains of Huehuetenango, reaching an impressive 2000 masl! The cooler temperatures at this altitude are ideal for the slow maturation of coffee cherries, leading to a more complex cup. Since 2019 our export partner, San Miguel Coffees, has worked closely with Urisar, providing assistance and feedback to him and his community to help improve the quality of each harvest. We're really excited about this new relationship with Urisar, and have some big things planned for the future! Did we mention that he has also planted Geisha?
High Five
New Dimension
Álvaro Coli has long been producing some of our favourite coffees from Brazil. Natural processed coffee from his main farm, Sítio da Torre, has placed several times in the Brazil Cup of Excellence! Álvaro is very proactive in his farming philosophy and always works to make it more sustainable and in harmony with the surrounding environment. Sítio da Torre sits at some of the highest elevations in the Mantiqueira da Minas region, reaching around 1300 masl. This coffee is complex with notes of tropical fruits and chocolate and has a creamy mouthfeel.
Pillow Fight (decaf)
Located in southwestern Colombia, Huila is nestled in-between the Central and Eastern ranges of the Andes, with the middle area called the Magdalena Valley. The variation in elevation results in Huila being one of the country's most unique and complex regions of coffee production. The most impressive quality behind the coffees coming out of Huila lies in the people producing them. While Huila accounts for nearly 20% of the country's production, 80% of coffee producers operate on less than three hectares. This coffee is decaffeinated using a Natural EA Decaf process. Ethyl Acetate (EA) is a naturally occurring ester, found in bananas and fermented sugar cane, that is used as a solvent to bond with and remove caffeine from green coffee. The beauty of the Natural EA process is that it helps preserve most of the original flavors of the coffee while adding fruity notes and some complexity to the cup. With notes of orange, stone fruit, and malt.
Specialty drinks
"hoe"chata
Traditional latte with rice milk/milk of choice, cinnamon, butterfly pea syrup(blue) best served iced
Deja Vu
Roasted Coconut Matcha w/ a hint of Agave
Featherweight
Vietnamese coffee 4 long pull shots, sweet condensed milk
Luna de Miel
White Peony Lemon Latte (iced shaken)
Midnight Oil
Drip Coffee, Two shots of espresso, star anise syrup, topped with steam milk
Monkey Do
Blueberry Ginger Latte, Blue berry compote made inhouse, infused with ginger syrup also made in house
Monkey See
Banana Foster Latte, Iced or Hot Inhouse banana syrup, caramel, cinnamon
More Than Friends
house made Triple berry Shrub, sparkling water
Pinky Promise
Matcha, mint, nitro oatmilk
Siren Song
A full Bouquet of flavors, Elderflower, Hibiscus, Rose, and Lavender.
We All Fall Down
House made Lavender, organic honey Latte
You Win Some
Rose, Cardamon latte
Slow Motion
Ambrosia Black Tea, Lavender/rose syrup, topped with steam milk. (london fog)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Bringing amazing coffee and vibes to San Diego; A serene coffee shop tucked away inside a Beautiful nursery.
3535 Camino Del Rio W, San Diego, CA 92110