Food Trucks

Semilla Charleston

review star

No reviews yet

218 President St.

Charleston, SC 29403

Tacos

Brussels Sprouts Taco

Brussels Sprouts Taco

$4.00

Flash fried brussels sprouts, salsa macha, apple, cilantro served in a 6" corn tortilla.

Pork Carnitas Taco

Pork Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Pork Carnitas, chipotle salsa, pineapple, cilantro, served in a 6" corn tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken, salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro served in a 6" corn tortilla.

Beef Barbacoa Taco

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Beef Barbacoa (stewed beef), Salsa Rojo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro served in a 6" corn tortilla

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro served in a 6" corn tortilla

Taco Special

Taco Special

$4.00Out of stock

Our specials rotates weekly, so please check the menu board or the 'Weekly Specials' highlight on Instagram for current selection

Taco Box

Your choice of any 3 tacos (all the same or mix and match). Served with chips and salsa.

Taco Box Combo

$14.00

Rice Bowls

Our signature rice bowls are served with aromatic rice, black beans, queso fresco, cabbage, radish, and your choice of protein.
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Salsa Verde, Grilled Chicken

Pork Carnitas Rice Bowl

Pork Carnitas Rice Bowl

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Chipotle Salsa, Pineapple, Pork Carnitas

Beef Barbacoa Rice Bowl

Beef Barbacoa Rice Bowl

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Salsa Rojo, Beef Barbacoa, Chopped White Onion

Brussels Sprouts Rice Bowl

Brussels Sprouts Rice Bowl

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha, Apple

Shrimp Rice Bowl

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Flash Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles

Carnitas + Egg Rice Bowl

Carnitas + Egg Rice Bowl

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Pork Carnitas, Over Easy Egg, Salsa Verde

Rice Bowl Special

Rice Bowl Special

$12.00

Our specials rotates weekly, so please check the menu board or the 'Weekly Specials' highlight on Instagram for current selection

Burritos

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, and Cabbage with your choice of protein Served in a 12" flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, in a 12" Flour Tortilla

Pork Carnitas Burrito

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Pork, Chipotle Salsa, Pineapple in a 12" Flour Tortilla

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Beef, Salsa Rojo, Onion, in a 12" Flour Tortilla

Brussels Sprouts Burrito

Brussels Sprouts Burrito

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha, Apple, served in a 12" Flour Tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles, served in a 12" Flour Tortilla

Carnitas + Egg Burrito

$12.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Pork, Salsa Verde, Fried Egg, served in a 12" Flour Tortilla

Burrito Special

Burrito Special

$12.00Out of stock

Our specials rotate weekly, so please check the menu board or the 'Weekly Specials' highlight on Instagram for current selection

Chips, Dips + Quesadillas

Our housemade chips and salsa or queso dip are a great start to any meal!
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00
Chips and Creamy Green Chile Queso

Chips and Creamy Green Chile Queso

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with chips and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla served with chips and salsa

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Green Chile Queso, Pork Carnitas, Black Beans, Chipotle Salsa, Cabbage, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño, Cilantro

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Reusable Bottled Water

$3.00

Lightly sweetened housemade fruit water. Cucumber, ginger, lime, sugar, water.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sibling owned and operated. Mexican-Inspired. Neighborhood Driven.

Location

218 President St., Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Semilla image

