Food Trucks
Semilla Charleston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Sibling owned and operated. Mexican-Inspired. Neighborhood Driven.
Location
218 President St., Charleston, SC 29403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
No Reviews
142 Brighton Park Boulevard Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurant
More near Charleston