Seminole Reef Grill 11940 U.S. 1 Ste 175

review star

No reviews yet

11940 U.S. 1 Ste 175

North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Order Again

Appetizers

Tuna Tartar

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$20.00

The Green Shell

$18.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail with jalapeno,, flying fish roe and lemon zest.

Sashimi App

$30.00

Diced spicy tuna sit on endive leaf and served with crispy rice pu.

Sushi App

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Cracker

$15.00

Seared skin on salmon with creamy garlic sauce on top of bird nested.

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Crab Avo Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Temp App

$17.00

King Salad

$32.00

Spicy Conch Salad

$18.00

Softshell Crab

$16.00

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$10.00

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Eel Roll

$17.00

Beef teriyaki, shrimp tempura, cream cheese.

JB Roll

$14.00

Salmon, cucumber, lettuce.

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, lettuce.

Salmon Roll

$13.00

Spicy crab meat, cucumber, shrimp tempura.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00

Tuna, cucumber, lettuce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Tuna Roll

$13.00

Choped yellowtail, scallions and sesame seeds.

Veggie Roll

$12.00

Hamachi Roll

$13.00

Nigiri (Sushi 1pc)

BLUE FIN SUSHI

$7.00

Conch Sushi

$7.00

EEL SUSHI

$7.00

Escolar Sushi

$6.00

HAMACHI SUSHI

$7.00

IKA (SQUID) Sushi

$8.00

IKURA SUSHI

$7.00

King Crab Sushi

$15.00

Krab Sushi

$5.00

MASAGO SUSHI

$7.00

Octopus Sushi

$7.00

Quail Egg Sushi

$5.00

Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Scallop SUSHI

$9.00

SHRIMP SUSHI

$5.00

SWEET SHRIMP SUSHI

$10.00

TORO SUSHI

$13.00

Tuna Sushi

$6.00Out of stock

UNI SUSHI

$12.00

Sashimi 2pc

BLUEFIN Sa

$12.00

EEL Sa

$9.00

Escolar Sa

$9.00

Hamachi Sa

$11.00

Ikura Sa

$11.00

Masago Sa

$10.00

Quail Egg Sa

$7.00

Salmon Sa

$11.00

Scallop Sa

$16.00

Shrimp Sa

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp Sa

$18.00

TORO Sa

$19.00

Uni Sa

$16.00

Tuna Sa

$12.00Out of stock

The Creations

Sashimi Roll

$29.00

Cooked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, and topped with raw salmon, lemon juice and lemon zest

Rainbow Dragon

$25.00

Shirmp tempura, cucumber, seared white tuna on top with house sauce and scallions.

Black Dragon

$30.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, seared tuna on top with IDK sauce and scallions

Red Dragon

$24.00

Spicy tuna, asparagus, seared tuna on top with squid ink sauce

Volcano Lobster

$38.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, sliced fillet on top with house sauce

Volcano Seafood

$22.00

CT Reef Roll

$30.00

Blue Roll

$30.00

The Crunchy

$28.00

Monster Lobster

$50.00

Mango Lobster

$50.00

3 Musketeers

$47.00

Rock n Roll

$24.00

Sal Crunch

$20.00

BLUE PLATTER

$80.00

California king

$24.00

Spider Roll

$20.00

Crudo

$22.00

Crispy KIng Roll

$38.00

Jerry Scallop

$40.00

Side dishes

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Platter Special

Platter 1

$100.00

Platter 2

$140.00

Platter 3

$175.00

Platter 4

$225.00

Deep Blue

$65.00Out of stock

N/A

N/A

KING CRAB CALI ROLL

$24.00Out of stock

Fr Lobster

$55.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Where Key West casual meets Palm Beach Elegance

Location

11940 U.S. 1 Ste 175, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Directions

