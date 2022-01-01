  • Home
  • /
  • Seminole
  • /
  • Seminole Smokehouse & Brewery - 7498 Seminole Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seminole Smokehouse & Brewery 7498 Seminole Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

7498 Seminole Blvd

Seminole, FL 33772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPS

Millionaire Bacon

$4.99

Our thick cut, tender bacon with just the right amount of sweetness, spice and smoke

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Crispy tots covered with our jalapeno cheddar sauce and topped with crumbled bacon

Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips with cheddar sauce, shredded cheddar, pico and sour cream. Add your choice of pulled pork, chicken or chili for $4

Smokin' Jalepeno Poppers

$11.99

Fresh jalepenos stuffed with cream cheese then wrapped in bacon and slow-smoked. Served with Ranch

Smoked Fish Spread

$11.99

Made from locally smoked fish. Served with pickled vegetables, and crackers

Chili & CornBread

$7.99

Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortillas with cheese and your choice of chicken or pork. Brisket $2. Served with salsa and sour cream

Smoked Wings (5)

$9.99

Slow-Roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sauteed onions

Smoked Wings (10)

$16.99

Slow-Roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sauteed onions

Buffalo Wings (5)

$9.99

The traditional favorite! Buffalo Style wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Mild, Medium or Hot. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wings (10)

$16.99

The traditional favorite. Buffalo Style wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Mild, medium or hot. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

SALAD

Smokehouse Salad

$10.99

Crisp greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons topped with your choice of pulled chicken or pork. Choose brisket for just $4 more. Served with choice of dressing.

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Fresh cut Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon and with our choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Caesar

$12.99

Black and Blue

$15.99

MAINS

Baby Back Ribs

The ribs Seminole has been waiting for! Tender, slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth goodness

Spare Ribs

Texas style spareribs, smoked low and slow, tender, meaty and undeniably delicious.

Prime Beef Brisket

$23.99

USDA prime brisket, slow smoked to perfection for 15 hours

Pulled Pork

$17.99

Brined and slow-smoked until tender and shreds easily with a fork. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Chicken

$15.99

Tender, slow-smoked juicy chicken shredded and full of flavor. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Chicken

$10.99

Two slow-smoked legs and thighs.

Sausage Links

$18.00

Three slow-smoked sausage links stuffed with our jalapeno cheddar sauce.

Jim's Meatloaf

$17.00

Secret family recipe made with Angus Beef and love!

Pick 2

$26.99

Pick any famous 2 smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread

pick 3

$32.99

Pick any 3 famous smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread

Prime Rib

$0.00+

Aged Prime Rib slow-roased to perfection with our special blend of tasty seasonings. Served with Au Jus and your choice of creamy or regular horseradish. Includes 2 sides.

Pulled Chicken

$15.99

Tender, slow-smoked juicy chicken shredded and full of flavor. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork

$17.99

Brined and slow-smoked until tender and shreds easily with a fork. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Chicken

$10.99

Two slow-smoked legs and thighs.

Baby Back Ribs

The ribs Seminole has been waiting for! Tender, slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth goodness

Spare Ribs

Texas style spareribs, smoked low and slow, tender, meaty and undeniably delicious.

Prime Beef Brisket

$23.99

USDA prime brisket, slow smoked to perfection for 15 hours

Sausage Links

$18.00

Three slow-smoked sausage links stuffed with our jalapeno cheddar sauce.

Pick 2

$26.99

Pick any famous 2 smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread

pick 3

$32.99

Pick any 3 famous smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread

Prime Rib

$0.00+

Aged Prime Rib slow-roased to perfection with our special blend of tasty seasonings. Served with Au Jus and your choice of creamy or regular horseradish. Includes 2 sides.

TACOS

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.99

3 Pulled pork tacos choice of bbq sauce, pico and coleslaw

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Pulled chicken, pico, lettuce, cheddar cheese and sour cream

FLATBREADS

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Pulled chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheese, onions and ranch drizzle

Brisket Flatbread

$14.00

Brisket, spicy BBQ, mozzarella cheese and pickled onions

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$12.00

Pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, sweet BBQ drizzle

Buffalo flatbread

$12.00

HANDHELDS

The Smokehouse Burger

$15.99

Our juicy 1/2 lb burger topped with pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.99

Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese drizzle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

Butcher Burger

$15.99

Classic Burger

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Tender smoked pulled pork pilled high with our sweet BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Brisket, sweet BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

Our tender slow-smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on marble rye

Pulled Chx Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled chicken, sweet BBQ sauce with onion on a brioche bun

Pastrami Special

$17.00

Our tender slow-smoked pastrami piled high on marble rye and topped with coleslaw and thousand island dressing

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Moist and indulgent 3 layer chocolate cake

Cheesecake

$8.99

MEAT LBS

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$22.00

Our award winning pulled pork brined and slow-smoked until tender and shreds easily with a fork.

Sliced Brisket by the pound

$26.00

USDA prime brisket, slow-smoked to perfection for 15 hours

Sliced Pastrmi by the Pound

$26.00

Sausage by the Link

$4.00

Sausage links flavored with jalapeno cheddar. $4 per link

Pulled Chicken by the Pound

$22.00

Tender, slow-smoked juicy chicken shredded and full of flavor

SIDES

Tots

$4.49

French Fries

$4.49

Baked Beans

$4.49

Green Beans

$4.49

Coleslaw

$4.49

Potato Salad

$4.49

Onion Straws

$4.49

Side house BBQ

Side Sweet BBQ

Side Spicy BBQ

Side Gold BBQ

Side Vinegar BBQ

Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Burger

$8.00

Hamburger. Add cheese for $1

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

2 breaded chicken tenders with choice of BBQ sauce or ranch or blue cheese dressing

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese

SPECIALS

Rib Eye 16oz

$34.99

Rib Eye Steak 12oz

$29.99

Salmon

$24.99

Prime Rib Queen Cut

$24.99

Prime Rib King Cut

$34.99

Texas Beef Rib

$24.99

Prime Rib Tacos

$15.99

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Backyard Spritz

$13.00

44 North Nectarine, Galliano L' apperativo, mango, fresh lemon, prosecco

Banana Cream Pie

$11.00

STOLI vodka, giffard banane du bresil, finest call simple syrup and cream

BBQ Bramble

$13.00

Hendricks, creme de mure, fresh lemon, blackberries

Cold Fashioned

$11.00

Woodford Burbon, cold brew syrup, woodford reserve chocolate bitters

Lightning Blue

$8.00

Raspberry Martini

$15.00

S'mores Martini

$11.00

Ballotin chocolate whiskey, nocello, walnut liquer, stoli vodka and cream

Smoke and a Pancake

$12.00

Banhax Mezcal, aromatic bitters, maple syrup, smoke with bacon garnish

Smokehouse Margarita

$14.00

Banhez Mezcal, aromatic bitters, maple syrup, smoke, bacon garnish

Spiked Sweet Tea

$10.00

American Born Sweet Tea Moonshine with simple syrup and unsweet tea

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Stoli Citros

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Ice Pick

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Engine

$8.00

Hendricks Gin Neptunia

$11.00

Grey Whale

$11.00

Botanist

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Meyers

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

512 Repo

$9.00

Herradura

$9.00

Milagro Teq Silver

$9.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Banhez Mezcal

$7.00

Cantera Negra Cafe

$8.00

American Born Tea

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Two Trees Cherry

$7.00

Two Trees Peach

$7.00

Two Trees Peanut

$7.00

Two Trees Salted

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Cutwater

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$20.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Glen Levitt

Laphroaiq

$20.00

Horse Soldier

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Balvenie

$29.00

MacAllan 12yr

$26.00

Aperol

Combier

Frangelico

Grand Marnier

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Licor 43

Baileys

St Germain

Peach Schnapps

Apple Pucker

Giffard Banana

Amaretto

Cacao Dark

Giffard Apertif

Cafe Lolita

Blackberry Brandy

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bellini

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Fuzzy Naval

$7.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Hurricane

$11.00

John Collins

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Stinger

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka Sunrise

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

White Tea

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$7.00

Raspberry Martini

$15.00

DRAUGHT

Bud Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Amberbock

$6.00

SMK Blonde

$7.00

SMK Tripel

$7.00

SMK Pilsner

$7.00

SMK Light IPA

$7.00

SMK IPA

$7.00

3 D Florida Orange IPA

$7.00

Reef Donkey

$6.00

Free Dive

$8.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$8.00

Big Wave

$7.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Pulpfriction

$7.00

Land Shark

$5.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Long John Pils

$7.00

CCB Maduro

$7.00

Harp Lager

$7.00

TASTER

BOTTLE/CAN BEER

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Guinness Draught

$7.00

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

3D Rodbender

$6.00

Big Storm Wave Maker

$8.00

Sunshine City IPA

$6.00

Sam Boston Lager

$6.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$7.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

Onda Blood Orange

$6.00

Onda Watermelon

$6.00

Onda Grapefruit

$6.00

Nutrl - Mango

$6.00

Nutrl - Pineapple

$6.00

Nutrl - Warermelon

$6.00

Nutrl - Raspberry

$6.00

WINE

Cab

$6.00

Cab - BTL

$24.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Chardonnay- BTL

$24.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Grigio - BTL

$24.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Carletto

$8.00

Carletto - BTL

$35.00

J LOHR

$58.00

DRINKS

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Mr. Pibb

$3.49

Barq's Root Beer

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Fanta Orange

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Bottle Water - Still

$3.49

Bottled Water - Sparkling

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7498 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coastal Pizza Kitchen - North Redington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
17001 Gulf Blvd North Redington Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Pipo's Cafe - Original
orange starNo Reviews
9531 Bay Pines Blvd St. Petersburg, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Coco Wood Grill
orange starNo Reviews
17814 Gulf Boulevard Redington Shores, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Caddy's Madeira Beach
orange star4.0 • 72
14080 Gulf Blvd Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Burrito Social - 17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103
orange star4.0 • 27
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103 North Redington Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete - 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL
orange starNo Reviews
5211 Park St. N St. Petersburg, FL 33709
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Seminole
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston