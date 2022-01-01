Seminole Smokehouse & Brewery 7498 Seminole Blvd
7498 Seminole Blvd
Seminole, FL 33772
APPS
Millionaire Bacon
Our thick cut, tender bacon with just the right amount of sweetness, spice and smoke
Loaded Tots
Crispy tots covered with our jalapeno cheddar sauce and topped with crumbled bacon
Nachos
Tortilla chips with cheddar sauce, shredded cheddar, pico and sour cream. Add your choice of pulled pork, chicken or chili for $4
Smokin' Jalepeno Poppers
Fresh jalepenos stuffed with cream cheese then wrapped in bacon and slow-smoked. Served with Ranch
Smoked Fish Spread
Made from locally smoked fish. Served with pickled vegetables, and crackers
Chili & CornBread
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with cheese and your choice of chicken or pork. Brisket $2. Served with salsa and sour cream
Smoked Wings (5)
Slow-Roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sauteed onions
Smoked Wings (10)
Slow-Roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sauteed onions
Buffalo Wings (5)
The traditional favorite! Buffalo Style wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Mild, Medium or Hot. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Buffalo Wings (10)
The traditional favorite. Buffalo Style wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Mild, medium or hot. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Brussel Sprouts
SALAD
Smokehouse Salad
Crisp greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons topped with your choice of pulled chicken or pork. Choose brisket for just $4 more. Served with choice of dressing.
Wedge Salad
Fresh cut Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon and with our choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Caesar
Black and Blue
MAINS
Baby Back Ribs
The ribs Seminole has been waiting for! Tender, slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth goodness
Spare Ribs
Texas style spareribs, smoked low and slow, tender, meaty and undeniably delicious.
Prime Beef Brisket
USDA prime brisket, slow smoked to perfection for 15 hours
Pulled Pork
Brined and slow-smoked until tender and shreds easily with a fork. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.
Pulled Chicken
Tender, slow-smoked juicy chicken shredded and full of flavor. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Chicken
Two slow-smoked legs and thighs.
Sausage Links
Three slow-smoked sausage links stuffed with our jalapeno cheddar sauce.
Jim's Meatloaf
Secret family recipe made with Angus Beef and love!
Pick 2
Pick any famous 2 smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread
pick 3
Pick any 3 famous smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread
Prime Rib
Aged Prime Rib slow-roased to perfection with our special blend of tasty seasonings. Served with Au Jus and your choice of creamy or regular horseradish. Includes 2 sides.
TACOS
FLATBREADS
HANDHELDS
The Smokehouse Burger
Our juicy 1/2 lb burger topped with pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese drizzle
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese
Butcher Burger
Classic Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender smoked pulled pork pilled high with our sweet BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Brisket, sweet BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast
Pastrami Reuben
Our tender slow-smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on marble rye
Pulled Chx Sandwich
Pulled chicken, sweet BBQ sauce with onion on a brioche bun
Pastrami Special
Our tender slow-smoked pastrami piled high on marble rye and topped with coleslaw and thousand island dressing
MEAT LBS
Pulled Pork by the Pound
Our award winning pulled pork brined and slow-smoked until tender and shreds easily with a fork.
Sliced Brisket by the pound
USDA prime brisket, slow-smoked to perfection for 15 hours
Sliced Pastrmi by the Pound
Sausage by the Link
Sausage links flavored with jalapeno cheddar. $4 per link
Pulled Chicken by the Pound
Tender, slow-smoked juicy chicken shredded and full of flavor
SIDES
KIDS
SPECIALS
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
Backyard Spritz
44 North Nectarine, Galliano L' apperativo, mango, fresh lemon, prosecco
Banana Cream Pie
STOLI vodka, giffard banane du bresil, finest call simple syrup and cream
BBQ Bramble
Hendricks, creme de mure, fresh lemon, blackberries
Cold Fashioned
Woodford Burbon, cold brew syrup, woodford reserve chocolate bitters
Lightning Blue
Raspberry Martini
S'mores Martini
Ballotin chocolate whiskey, nocello, walnut liquer, stoli vodka and cream
Smoke and a Pancake
Banhax Mezcal, aromatic bitters, maple syrup, smoke with bacon garnish
Smokehouse Margarita
Banhez Mezcal, aromatic bitters, maple syrup, smoke, bacon garnish
Spiked Sweet Tea
American Born Sweet Tea Moonshine with simple syrup and unsweet tea
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Stoli Citros
Stoli Vanilla
Van Gogh Espresso
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Ice Pick
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Engine
Hendricks Gin Neptunia
Grey Whale
Botanist
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Meyers
Mount Gay
Malibu
Kraken
Well Tequila
Patron Silver
512 Repo
Herradura
Milagro Teq Silver
Don Julio
Banhez Mezcal
Cantera Negra Cafe
American Born Tea
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Seagram 7
Southern Comfort
Two Trees Cherry
Two Trees Peach
Two Trees Peanut
Two Trees Salted
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Cutwater
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenfiddich 14yr
Bulleit
Makers Mark
Basil Hayden
Angel's Envy
Jim Beam
Glen Levitt
Laphroaiq
Horse Soldier
Woodford Reserve
Balvenie
MacAllan 12yr
Aperol
Combier
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Baileys
St Germain
Peach Schnapps
Apple Pucker
Giffard Banana
Amaretto
Cacao Dark
Giffard Apertif
Cafe Lolita
Blackberry Brandy
Hennessy
Remy Martin
Grand Marnier
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fuzzy Naval
Gimlet
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Hurricane
John Collins
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sangria
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Stinger
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Sunrise
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Green Tea
Green Tea Shot
White Tea
White Tea Shot
Raspberry Martini
DRAUGHT
Bud Lite
Miller Lite
Yeungling
Michelob Ultra
Shock Top
Stella
Amberbock
SMK Blonde
SMK Tripel
SMK Pilsner
SMK Light IPA
SMK IPA
3 D Florida Orange IPA
Reef Donkey
Free Dive
Founders Breakfast Stout
Big Wave
Mango Cart
Pulpfriction
Land Shark
Sam Adams
Long John Pils
CCB Maduro
Harp Lager
TASTER
BOTTLE/CAN BEER
Budweiser
Bud Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Corona
Corona Light
Coors Light
Yuengling Flight
Modelo
Modelo Negra
Heineken
Heineken Zero
Fat Tire
Guinness Draught
Ace Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Sweetwater 420
Jai Alai
3D Rodbender
Big Storm Wave Maker
Sunshine City IPA
Sam Boston Lager
Wicked Weed Pernicious
White Claw Blk Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Grapefruit
Onda Blood Orange
Onda Watermelon
Onda Grapefruit
Nutrl - Mango
Nutrl - Pineapple
Nutrl - Warermelon
Nutrl - Raspberry
WINE
Come in and enjoy!
7498 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772