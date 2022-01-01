  • Home
A map showing the location of Seminole Smokehouse & Brewery - Seminole 7498 Seminole Boulevard

Seminole Smokehouse & Brewery - Seminole 7498 Seminole Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

7498 Seminole Boulevard

Seminole, FL 33772

Order Again

APPS

Millionaire Bacon

$4.99

Our thick cut, tender bacon with just the right amount of sweetness, spice and smoke

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Crispy tots covered with our jalapeno cheddar sauce and topped with crumbled bacon

Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips with cheddar sauce, shredded cheddar, pico and sour cream. Add your choice of pulled pork, chicken or chili for $4

Smokin' Jalepeno Poppers

$11.99

Fresh jalepenos stuffed with cream cheese then wrapped in bacon and slow-smoked. Served with Ranch

Smoked Fish Spread

$11.99

Made from locally smoked fish. Served with pickled vegetables, and crackers

Chili & CornBread

$7.99

Smoked Wings

$9.99+

Slow-Roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sauteed onions

Buffalo Wings

$9.99+

The traditional favorite! Buffalo Style wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Mild, Medium or Hot. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

French Onion

$7.99

Spinach dip

$9.99

Buffalo dip

$10.99

SALAD

Smokehouse Salad

$10.99

Crisp greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons topped with your choice of pulled chicken or pork. Choose brisket for just $4 more. Served with choice of dressing.

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Fresh cut Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon and with our choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Caesar

$12.99

Black and Blue

$15.99

STEAK

Hand Cut Ribeye

$25.99+

Cowboy Ribeye

$38.99

Newyork

$29.99

Filet

$30.99

Sirloin

$17.99

Pork Chop

$24.99

MeatLoaf

$16.99

MAINS

Baby Back Ribs

$19.99+

The ribs Seminole has been waiting for! Tender, slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth goodness

Pork Spare Ribs

$21.99+

Texas style spareribs, smoked low and slow, tender, meaty and undeniably delicious.

Prime Beef Brisket

$23.99

USDA prime brisket, slow smoked to perfection for 15 hours

Pulled Pork

$17.99

Brined and slow-smoked until tender and shreds easily with a fork. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Chicken

$15.99

Tender, slow-smoked juicy chicken shredded and full of flavor. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Chicken

$10.99

Two slow-smoked legs and thighs.

Sausage Links

$14.99

Three slow-smoked sausage links stuffed with our jalapeno cheddar sauce.

Pick 2

$26.99

Pick any famous 2 smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread

pick 3

$32.99

Pick any 3 famous smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread

HANDHELDS

The Smokehouse Burger

$15.99

Our juicy 1/2 lb burger topped with pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws

Butcher Burger

$15.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.99

Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese drizzle

Classic Burger

$12.99

Pulled Chx Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled chicken, sweet BBQ sauce with onion on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Tender smoked pulled pork pilled high with our sweet BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

Pastrami Special

$15.99

Our tender slow-smoked pastrami piled high on marble rye and topped with coleslaw and thousand island dressing

Pastrami Reuben

$16.99

Our tender slow-smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on marble rye

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Brisket, sweet BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Smok'd Out

$14.99

FLATBREADS

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Pulled chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheese, onions and ranch drizzle

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$11.99

Pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, sweet BBQ drizzle

Buffalo flatbread

$10.99

Brisket Flatbread

$14.99

Brisket, spicy BBQ, mozzarella cheese and pickled onions

TACOS

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.99

3 Pulled pork tacos choice of bbq sauce, pico and coleslaw

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Pulled chicken, pico, lettuce, cheddar cheese and sour cream

SIDES

Tots

$4.49

French Fries

$4.49

Garlic Mash

$4.49

Baked Beans

$4.49

Green Beans

$4.49

Coleslaw

$4.49

Potato Salad

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Baked potato

$6.49

sweet fries

$6.49

1/2 brussel

$6.49

Mac and cheese

$6.49

elote

$6.49

side ceasar

$6.49

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Hamburger. Add cheese for $1

Kids Corn Dog

$8.99

Kids PBnJ

$8.99

2 breaded chicken tenders with choice of BBQ sauce or ranch or blue cheese dressing

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Moist and indulgent 3 layer chocolate cake

Cheesecake

$8.99

SPECIALS

Prime Rib Queen Cut 12oz

$24.99Out of stock

Prime Rib King Cut 16oz

$34.99Out of stock

Prime Rib King Plus 24oz

$44.99Out of stock

Roasted Sirloin Queen Cut 12oz

$24.99

Roasted Sirloin King Cut 16oz

$34.99

SAUCE AND CONDIMENTS

WHITE BBQ

MUSTARD CAROLINA

VINEGAR CAROLINA

SWEET BBQ

SPICY BBQ

GOCHUJANG

SD MAYO

SD MILD

$0.50

SD MEDIUM

$0.50

SD HOT

$0.50

SD SWEET THAI

$0.50

SD MANGO CHIPOTLE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE DRESS

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

BALSAMIC VIN

$0.50

1000 ISLAND

$0.50

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Backyard Spritz

$13.00

44 North Nectarine, Galliano L' apperativo, mango, fresh lemon, prosecco

Banana Cream Pie

$11.00

STOLI vodka, giffard banane du bresil, finest call simple syrup and cream

BBQ Bramble

$13.00

Hendricks, creme de mure, fresh lemon, blackberries

Cold Fashioned

$11.00

Woodford Burbon, cold brew syrup, woodford reserve chocolate bitters

S'mores Martini

$11.00

Ballotin chocolate whiskey, nocello, walnut liquer, stoli vodka and cream

Smoke and a Pancake

$12.00

Banhax Mezcal, aromatic bitters, maple syrup, smoke with bacon garnish

Smokehouse Margarita

$14.00

Banhez Mezcal, aromatic bitters, maple syrup, smoke, bacon garnish

Spiked Sweet Tea

$10.00

American Born Sweet Tea Moonshine with simple syrup and unsweet tea

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Stoli Citros

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Stoli Raz

Stoli Blue

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks Gin Neptunia

$11.00

Grey Whale

$11.00

Botanist

$9.00

Beefeater Gin

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Meyers

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

GASPARILLA BANANA

$8.00

GASPARILLA

$7.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

512 Repo

$10.00

Herradura

$9.00

Milagro Teq Silver

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Banhez Mezcal

$7.00

Cassamigos Repo

$14.00

Altos Repo

$11.00

American Born Tea

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Two Trees Cherry

$7.00

Two Trees Peach

$7.00

Two Trees Peanut

$7.00

Two Trees Salted

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Cutwater

$7.00

Sweet tea moonshie

$7.00

cookie dough whiskey

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$20.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Glen Levitt

Laphroaiq

$20.00

Horse Soldier

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Balvenie

$29.00

MacAllan 12yr

$26.00

Aperol

Combier

Frangelico

Grand Marnier

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Licor 43

Baileys

St Germain

Peach Schnapps

Apple Pucker

Giffard Banana

Amaretto

Cacao Dark

Giffard Apertif

Cafe Lolita

Blackberry Brandy

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bellini

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Fuzzy Naval

$7.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Hurricane

$11.00

John Collins

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Stinger

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka Sunrise

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

White Tea

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$7.00

Raspberry Martini

$15.00

DRAFT

Bud Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

SMK Blonde

$7.00

SMK Tripel

$7.00

SMK Pilsner

$7.00

SMK Light IPA

$7.00

SMK IPA

$7.00

3 D Florida Orange IPA

$7.00

Reef Donkey

$6.00

Big Wave

$7.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$7.00

TASTER

Keel Farms Elderberry

$7.00

Cycle Cream n Sugar

$8.00

Coconut Coffee

$8.00

Bigstorm Wavemaker

$8.00

BOTTLE/CAN BEER

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Yuengling BTL

$5.00

Modelo BTL

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Guinness Can

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Nutrl - Mango

$6.00

Nutrl - Pineapple

$6.00

Nutrl - Warermelon

$6.00

Nutrl - Raspberry

$6.00

miller lite btl

$5.00

Sam Adams BTL

$6.00

WINE BY GLASS

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Mondavi Malbec

$9.00

Primitivo Red Zin

$10.00

Joel Gott Cab

$11.00

Unshackled Red Blend

$14.00

Kenwood Cab

$16.00

House Cab

$6.00

Sangira

$7.00

Ruffino prosecco

$9.00

Meiomi Rose

$9.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$10.00

Chalk Hill

$12.00

House Chard

$6.00

DRINKS

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Mr. Pibb

$3.49

Barq's Root Beer

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Fanta Orange

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Bottle Water - Still

$3.49

Bottled Water - Sparkling

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Red bull

$5.00

WINE BOTTLE

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$39.00

Mondavi Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Primitivo Red Zin Bottle

$33.00

Joel Gott Cab Bottle

$36.00

Unshackled Red Blend Bottle

$46.00

Kenwood Cab Bottle

$55.00

Meiomi Rose Bottle

$30.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle

$38.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chard Bottle

$33.00

Chalk Hill Bottle

$39.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7498 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL 33772

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

