Seminole Smokehouse & Brewery - Seminole 7498 Seminole Boulevard
7498 Seminole Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33772
APPS
Millionaire Bacon
Our thick cut, tender bacon with just the right amount of sweetness, spice and smoke
Loaded Tots
Crispy tots covered with our jalapeno cheddar sauce and topped with crumbled bacon
Nachos
Tortilla chips with cheddar sauce, shredded cheddar, pico and sour cream. Add your choice of pulled pork, chicken or chili for $4
Smokin' Jalepeno Poppers
Fresh jalepenos stuffed with cream cheese then wrapped in bacon and slow-smoked. Served with Ranch
Smoked Fish Spread
Made from locally smoked fish. Served with pickled vegetables, and crackers
Chili & CornBread
Smoked Wings
Slow-Roasted with our secret dry rub, then finished on the wood grill with sauteed onions
Buffalo Wings
The traditional favorite! Buffalo Style wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Mild, Medium or Hot. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
French Onion
Spinach dip
Buffalo dip
SALAD
Smokehouse Salad
Crisp greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons topped with your choice of pulled chicken or pork. Choose brisket for just $4 more. Served with choice of dressing.
Wedge Salad
Fresh cut Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon and with our choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Caesar
Black and Blue
STEAK
MAINS
Baby Back Ribs
The ribs Seminole has been waiting for! Tender, slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth goodness
Pork Spare Ribs
Texas style spareribs, smoked low and slow, tender, meaty and undeniably delicious.
Prime Beef Brisket
USDA prime brisket, slow smoked to perfection for 15 hours
Pulled Pork
Brined and slow-smoked until tender and shreds easily with a fork. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.
Pulled Chicken
Tender, slow-smoked juicy chicken shredded and full of flavor. Great with our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Chicken
Two slow-smoked legs and thighs.
Sausage Links
Three slow-smoked sausage links stuffed with our jalapeno cheddar sauce.
Pick 2
Pick any famous 2 smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread
pick 3
Pick any 3 famous smoked meats. Includes 2 sides and cornbread
HANDHELDS
The Smokehouse Burger
Our juicy 1/2 lb burger topped with pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws
Butcher Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese drizzle
Classic Burger
Pulled Chx Sandwich
Pulled chicken, sweet BBQ sauce with onion on a brioche bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender smoked pulled pork pilled high with our sweet BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Pastrami Special
Our tender slow-smoked pastrami piled high on marble rye and topped with coleslaw and thousand island dressing
Pastrami Reuben
Our tender slow-smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on marble rye
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Brisket, sweet BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast
Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken Philly
Smok'd Out
FLATBREADS
TACOS
SIDES
KIDS
SPECIALS
SAUCE AND CONDIMENTS
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
Backyard Spritz
44 North Nectarine, Galliano L' apperativo, mango, fresh lemon, prosecco
Banana Cream Pie
STOLI vodka, giffard banane du bresil, finest call simple syrup and cream
BBQ Bramble
Hendricks, creme de mure, fresh lemon, blackberries
Cold Fashioned
Woodford Burbon, cold brew syrup, woodford reserve chocolate bitters
S'mores Martini
Ballotin chocolate whiskey, nocello, walnut liquer, stoli vodka and cream
Smoke and a Pancake
Banhax Mezcal, aromatic bitters, maple syrup, smoke with bacon garnish
Smokehouse Margarita
Banhez Mezcal, aromatic bitters, maple syrup, smoke, bacon garnish
Spiked Sweet Tea
American Born Sweet Tea Moonshine with simple syrup and unsweet tea
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Stoli Citros
Stoli Vanilla
Van Gogh Espresso
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Stoli Raz
Stoli Blue
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Hendricks Gin Neptunia
Grey Whale
Botanist
Beefeater Gin
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Meyers
Mount Gay
Malibu
Kraken
GASPARILLA BANANA
GASPARILLA
Well Tequila
Patron Silver
512 Repo
Herradura
Milagro Teq Silver
Don Julio
Banhez Mezcal
Cassamigos Repo
Altos Repo
American Born Tea
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Seagram 7
Southern Comfort
Two Trees Cherry
Two Trees Peach
Two Trees Peanut
Two Trees Salted
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Cutwater
Sweet tea moonshie
cookie dough whiskey
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenfiddich 14yr
Bulleit
Makers Mark
Basil Hayden
Angel's Envy
Jim Beam
Glen Levitt
Laphroaiq
Horse Soldier
Woodford Reserve
Balvenie
MacAllan 12yr
Aperol
Combier
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Baileys
St Germain
Peach Schnapps
Apple Pucker
Giffard Banana
Amaretto
Cacao Dark
Giffard Apertif
Cafe Lolita
Blackberry Brandy
Hennessy
Remy Martin
Grand Marnier
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fuzzy Naval
Gimlet
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Hurricane
John Collins
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sangria
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Stinger
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Sunrise
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Green Tea
Green Tea Shot
White Tea
White Tea Shot
Raspberry Martini
DRAFT
Bud Lite
Miller Lite
Yeungling
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Stella
Modelo
SMK Blonde
SMK Tripel
SMK Pilsner
SMK Light IPA
SMK IPA
3 D Florida Orange IPA
Reef Donkey
Big Wave
Mango Cart
Sam Adams Winter Lager
TASTER
Keel Farms Elderberry
Cycle Cream n Sugar
Coconut Coffee
Bigstorm Wavemaker
BOTTLE/CAN BEER
Budweiser
Bud Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Corona
Corona Premier
Coors Light BTL
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling BTL
Modelo BTL
Modelo Negra
Heineken
Heineken Zero
Guinness Can
Angry Orchard
White Claw Blk Cherry
White Claw Mango
Nutrl - Mango
Nutrl - Pineapple
Nutrl - Warermelon
Nutrl - Raspberry
miller lite btl
Sam Adams BTL
WINE BY GLASS
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Mondavi Malbec
Primitivo Red Zin
Joel Gott Cab
Unshackled Red Blend
Kenwood Cab
House Cab
Sangira
Ruffino prosecco
Meiomi Rose
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
Terlato Pinot Grigio
Kendall Jackson Chard
Chalk Hill
House Chard
DRINKS
WINE BOTTLE
Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle
Mondavi Malbec Bottle
Primitivo Red Zin Bottle
Joel Gott Cab Bottle
Unshackled Red Blend Bottle
Kenwood Cab Bottle
Meiomi Rose Bottle
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle
Terlato Pinot Grigio Bottle
Kendall Jackson Chard Bottle
Chalk Hill Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Photos coming soon!