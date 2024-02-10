House of Pizza Semmes
3958 Snow Road N Suite C
Semmes, AL 36575
Food
Starters
- Fried Green Beans$7.24
Served with Jalapeno Ranch
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$7.24
Fresh Cut served with Marinara Sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Roll$8.99
Fresh Spinach with Artichoke Hearts with a blend of Italian cheeses, lightly brush with a basil garlic oil. Served with Marinara Sauce
- Fried Ravioli$7.24
Served with Marinara Sauce
- Onion Rings$6.99
Served with House Made Ranch
- Fried Pickles$7.24
Served wtih House Made Ranch
- Fried Mushrooms$7.24
Served with House Made Ranch
- Fried Jalapeno Poppers$7.24
Filled with Cream Cheese, Served with House Made Ranch
- Bread Sticks$4.99+
Served with Marinara Sauce
- Garlic Knots$5.99
Served with Marinara Sauce
- French Fries$5.99
Lightly Seasoned
- Loaded Fries$10.99
Lightly Seasoned French Fries Cheese, Bacon, and Jalapenos. Served with House Made Ranch
- Side of Meatballs$4.99
3 Meatballs in Marinara Covered in Romano
Fresh Salads
- House Salad$3.99+
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives w/ Choice of Dressing
- Caesar Salad$4.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar dressing
- Wilted Spinach Salad$5.99+
Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon tossed with Spinach and our Special Sauce, topped with Feta
- Greek Salad$5.99+
Lettuce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers
Wings
- Traditional Wings
House Seasoned, Your choice of Sauce
- Boneless Wings
House Seasoned, Your choice of Sauce
- Traditonal Wing Basket$13.99
House Seasoned served with Fries, Your Choice of Sauce
- Boneless Wing Basket$9.99
House Seasoned served with Fries, Your Choice of Sauce
- Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
House Seasoned served with Fries, Your Choice of Sauce
Pasta
- Chicken Parmagiana$10.74
Breaded Chicken, topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese with Pasta
- House Lasagna$10.49
Fresh Pasta layered with Extra Lean Ground Beef, Italian Cheeses and Marinara Sauce
- Eggplant Parmagiana$10.74
Fried Eggplant topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzerella Cheese served with Pasta
- Pasta Marinara$7.99
Pasta with Marinara Sauce & Mozzerella Cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$9.24
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli toppedd with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
- Pasta and Meatball$10.49
Meatballs on a bed of Pasta served with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarealla Cheese
- Pasta Alfredo$9.24
Pasta topped with Alfredo Sauce
- Chicken Alfredo$11.24
Breaded chicken topped with Alfredo Sauce served with Pasta
- Chicken Angelo$11.74
Breaded Chicken topped with Alfredo Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and served with Pasta
- The Trio$14.99
Portion of Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, and Pasta & Meatballs
- Combo #5$13.99
Portion of Lasagna, Eggplant Parmesan, and Pasta & Meatballs
- Manicotti & Meatballs$11.49
Tubular Pasta Shells stuffed with Ricotta Served with Meatballs topped with Marinara and Mozzerella Cheese
- Gumbo cup$6.99Out of stock
- Crawfish Pasta$12.74
Burgers
- Hamburger$10.49
Hand Pattied, seasoned Lean Ground Beef Served on a white sourdough bun with French Fries
- Cheese Burger$11.49
Hand Pattied, seasoned Lean Ground Beef Served on a white sourdough bun with French Fries
- Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
Hand Pattied, seasoned Lean Ground Beef Served on a white sourdough bun with French Fries
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
hand Pattied, seasoned Lean Ground Beef Served on a white sourdough bun, topped with Swiss cheese tipped with sauteed mushrooms served with French Fries
- Bacon Jam Burger$13.99
Hand Pattied, seasoned Lean Ground Beef , Pepperjack Cheese, topped with homemade BaconJam, and onion ring, bbq Sauce, served with a pickles and a side of fries
Sandwiches and Subs
- Meatball Sub$7.99
Meatballs topped with Marinara and mozzeralla Cheese
- Chicken Parmagiana Sub$8.99
Breaded Chicken topped Marinara and mozzerella cheese
- Plain CheeseSteak$9.49
Philly Steak and Cheese
- Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
Philly Steak with sauteed green peppers and onions topped with Provolone Cheese
- Chicken Philly$9.49
Chicken with sauteed green pepper and onions topped with Provolone Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce on a white sourdough bun, topped with Lettuce, pickle, pepperjack cheese with a drizzle of our house made ranch
- Italian Sub$7.99
Genoa Salami, Ham, and Pepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onions, banana pepper drizzled with Balsamic dressing
- Muffaletta$7.99
Desserts
- Cannolis (2)$4.49
Silkly Sweetened Whipped Ricotta with mini chocolate chips in a Pastry Shell
- Tiramisu$5.99
Lady Figers, Coffee Liquor, Marscapone
- Sinful Seven Cake$6.99
Two Layers of Chocolate Cake with milk and white chocolate filling
- Limoncello$5.99
- Cheesecake$6.99
- Cammies Old Dutch Ice Cream$2.75+
Cammies Old Dutch
- king cake bread pudding$8.99
Kids Menu
Sides & Extras
Pizza
10" Pizza
- 10" The Manhatten$12.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzerella Cheese
- 10" The Bronx$12.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon & Mozzerella Cheese
- 10" The Queens$12.49
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Mozzerella Cheese
- 10" The Long Island$12.49
Pepperoni, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta & Mozzerella Cheese
- 10" The Sophia$12.49
Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke hearts, Feta & Mozzerella Cheese
- 10" The White Veggie$12.49
Sweet Basil Pesto, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzerealla and Romano Cheese w/ Ricotta
- 10" The Brooklyn$12.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers & Mozzerella Cheese
- 10" The Carmela$12.49
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta & Mozzerall Cheese
- 10" The Hawaiian$12.49
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzerella Cheese
- 10" The Philly$15.49
- 10" The Buffalo$15.49
- 10" BBQ$15.49
- 10" The Meatball Marinara$15.49
- 10" The Staten Island$15.49
- 10" The Italian$15.49
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.49
- 10" CYO Cheese Pizza$9.49
- 10" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$15.49
- 10" The Big Dill$12.49
14" Pizza
- 14" The Manhatten$18.49
- 14" The Bronx$18.49
- 14" The Queens$18.49
- 14" The Long Island$18.49
- 14" The Sophia$18.49
- 14" The White Veggie$18.49
- 14" The Brooklyn$18.49
- 14" The Carmela$18.49
- 14" The Hawaiian$18.49
- 14" The Philly$21.49
A house Recipe Sauce Sauteed Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and mushrooms.
- 14" The Buffalo$21.49
Alfredo Base, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Bacon, Onions, and Feta Finished with Baffalo Sauce and House made Ranch
- 14" BBQ$21.49
Barbeque Base with Chicken tosses in BBQ sauce with Bacon, Onions and Pinapple. Finished with a BBQ Drizzle
- 14" The Meatball Marinara$21.49
Our House Marinara Sauce Base with Meatballs, Mozzerella & Romano Cheese.
- 14" The Staten Island$21.49
Ranch and Marinara Base with Breaded Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms and Green Peppers
- 14" The Italian$21.49
A House Recipe Base with Genoa Salami, Ham, and Pepperoni
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.49
Ranch Base, topped with Chicken, bacon, and Mozzereall Cheese
- 14" CYO Cheese Pizza$12.99
- 14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$21.49
- 14" The Big Dill$18.49
16" Pizza thin and Crispy
- 16" The Manhatten$20.49
- 16" The Bronx$20.49
- 16" The Queens$20.49
- 16" The Long Island$20.49
- 16" The Sophia$20.49
- 16" The White Veggie$20.49
- 16" The Brooklyn$20.49
- 16" The Carmela$20.49
- 16" The Hawaiian$20.49
- 16" The Philly$23.49
- 16" The Buffalo$23.49
- 16" BBQ$23.49
- 16" The Meatball Marinara$23.49
- 16" The Staten Island$23.49
- 16" The Italian$23.49
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.49
- 16" CYO$14.99
- 16" The Big Dill$20.49
18" Pizza
- 18" The Manhatten$22.49
- 18" The Bronx$22.49
- 18" The Queens$22.49
- 18" The Long Island$22.49
- 18" The Sophia$22.49
- 18" The White Veggie$22.49
- 18" The Brooklyn$22.49
- 18" The Carmela$22.49
- 18" The Hawaiian$22.49
- 18" The Philly$25.49
- 18" The Buffalo$25.49
- 18" BBQ$25.49
- 18" The Meatball Marinara$25.49
- 18" The Staten Island$25.49
- 18" The Italian$25.49
- 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.49
- 18" CYO Cheese Pizza$15.99
- 18" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$25.49
- 18" The Big Dill$22.49
28" Pizza
- 28" The Manhatten$48.49
- 28" The Bronx$48.49
- 28" The Queens$48.49
- 28" The Long Island$48.49
- 28" The Sophia$48.49
- 28" The White Veggie$48.49
- 28" The Brooklyn$48.49
- 28" The Carmela$48.49
- 28" The Hawaiian$48.49
- 28" The Philly$51.49
- 28" The Buffalo$51.49
- 28" BBQ$51.49
- 28" The Meatball Marinara$51.49
- 28" The Staten Island$51.49
- 28" The Italian$51.49
- 28" Chicken Bacon Ranch$51.49
- 28" CYO Cheese Pizza$34.49
- 28" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$51.49
Stuffed Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Strombolis & Calzones
Pizza Rolls
Calzones
- Spinach Calzone$7.99
Fresh Spinach, Ricotta, Romano and Mozzerella cheese wrapped in our fresh pizza dough. Served with Marinara
- CYO Calzone$6.99
- Manhattan Calzone$10.99
- Bronx Calzone$10.99
- Queens Calzone$10.99
- Long Island Calzone$10.99
- Sophia Calzone$10.99
- White Veggie Calzone$10.99
- Brooklyn Calzone$10.99
- Carmela Calzone$10.99
- Hawaiian Calzone$10.99
- Philly Calzone$12.99
- Buffalo Calzone$12.99
- BBQ Calzone$12.99
- Meatball Marinara Calzone$12.99
- Staten Island Calzone$12.99
- Italian Calzone$12.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$12.99
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3958 Snow Road N Suite C, Semmes, AL 36575