Semo Pasta + Wine

Wine, Beer, and Spirits

Natural Wine Special

$16.00+

Sparkling

$12.00+

Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Chardonnay

$15.00+

Barbera

$14.00+

Moscato

$14.00+

Riesling

$13.00+

Red Blend

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Chateau Belles Graves

$48.00+

Chateau Respide-Medeville

$46.00+

Brea Chardonnay

Brea Cabernet Sauvignon

Vietti Freisa

$38.00+

Marziano Abbona Barolo 2018

$73.00+

Marziano Abbona Barolo Ravera

$97.00+

Marziano Abbona Nebbiolo d'Alba Bricco Barone

$36.00+

Pistemull Rosato

$43.00+

Pistemulla Rosso

$43.00+

Terre Nerre Bianco

$33.00+

Terre Nerre Rosso

$31.00+

Giacomo Mori Chianti

$25.00+

Mauro Molino Barbera d'Alba

$22.00+

Emile Beyer Pinot Noir

$39.00+Out of stock

Joey Tensley Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00+Out of stock

Vietti Tre Vigne Barbera d'Asti

$26.00+

Canard Duchene Champagne Brut

$53.00+

Mousse Fils Ratafia 500 ml

$47.00+

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils Blanc de Blanc

$78.00+

Matera Chardonnay

$43.00+

Bodegas Piedra Negra Pinot Gris

$21.00+

G.D. Vajra Dolcetto d'Alba

$27.00+

Matera Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00+

Bodegas Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00+

Head High Chardonnay

$17.00+

Marcel Lapierre Le Beaujolais

$39.00+

Illahe Tempranillo Rose

$29.00+

Dr Konstantin Frank Celebre

$29.00+

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

$26.00+

Il Mostro Frizzante Longana Rosato

$29.00+

Les Allies Pet Nat

$13.00+Out of stock

Les Allies Sparkling Brut Rose

$13.00+

Matera Yoshino Rose

$33.00+

Calcarius Soul Glou

$33.00+

Calcarius Rosa Puglia

$33.00+

Lammidia Miscela Rosato

$30.00+Out of stock

Elena Walch 20/26 Rose

$25.00+

Calcarius Orange Puglia

$33.00+Out of stock

Lammidia Bianchetto

$30.00+Out of stock

Broc Cellars Love White

$27.00+

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$13.00+Out of stock

Vietti Moscato d`Asti

$25.00

Dr Konstantin Frank Dry Riesling

$23.00

Emile Beyer Gewurztraminer

$35.00+

Ameztoi Txakolina

$28.00+

Broadbent Gruner Vetliner

$20.00+Out of stock

Il Mostro Trebbiano d`Abruzzo

$29.00+

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$16.00+

Jaques Girardin Bourgogne Blanc

$36.00+

Head High Chardonnay

$23.00+

Paolo Bea San Valentino Umbria

$86.00+Out of stock

Cos Pithos

$56.00+

Lammidia Carbo Rosso

$40.00+Out of stock

Broc Cellars Love Red

$31.00+Out of stock

Tenuta Tascante Etna Ghiaia Nera

$31.00+

Antonutti Refosco dal Peduncolo

$27.00+Out of stock

G.D. Vajra Langhe

$22.00

Dr Konstantin Frank Cabernet Franc

$31.00+Out of stock

Antonutti Cabernet Franc

$26.00+Out of stock

Cos Frappato

$51.00+

Scarpetta Frico

$17.00+

Dr Konstantin Frank Blaufrankisch

$32.00+

Illahe Vineyards Pinot Noir

$34.00+

Antonutti Pinot Noir

$25.00+Out of stock

Bodegas Piedra Negra Malbec Reserve

$28.00+

Pride Mountain Vineyard Merlot

$45.00+Out of stock

Elena Walch Schiava

$23.00+

Domaine Tempier Bandol Mourvedre

$79.00+

Paolo Bea Pagliaro Montefalco Sagrantino

$149.00+Out of stock

Fitch Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00+

Trim Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00+

Mauro Molino Nebbiolo

$30.00+Out of stock

Vietti Langhe Perbacco

$41.00+

Vietti Barbera d`Alba Scarrone

$65.00+

Giacosa Fratelli Barbera d`Alba Bussia

$34.00+Out of stock

G.D. Vajra Barbera d`Alba

$31.00+

Mauro Molino Barolo Gallinotto

$81.00+Out of stock

Mariziano Abbona Barolo

$68.00+Out of stock

G.D. Vajra Barolo Albe

$52.00+Out of stock

J. Lassalle Preference 1erCru

$66.00+

Patrick Bottex Bugey Cerdon

$31.00+

Calcarius Freciabomb Pet Nat Bianco

$28.00+

Astro Bunny

$39.00+

Ovum Big Pink Salt

$22.00+

Lopez de Heredia Vina Cubillo Crianza

$43.00+Out of stock

Triple

$9.00

Rice Beer

$7.00

Stout

$7.00

Pilsner

$6.00

Kellerbier

$6.00

IPA

$5.00

Semo Spritz

$14.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Black Manhattan

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Semo 75

$10.00

Amaro

$10.00

Titos

$3.25

Grey Goose

$4.75

Ketel One

$3.80

Avitation

$3.60

Bombay

$3.35

Tanqueray

$3.60

Bulleit Bourbon

$3.90

Knob Creek

$4.39

Maker's Mark

$3.80

Balcones Texas Rye

$5.55

Bulleit Rye

$3.85

Basil Hayden Rye

$5.25

Dewar's White Label

$3.50

Aberfeldy

$5.25

Espolon

$3.50

Casamigos

$6.15

Ilegal

$5.50

Montelobos

$5.35

Averna Amaro

$4.60

Nonino

$6.60

Absinthe

$5.75

NA

Soda

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
A neighborhood restaurant serving pasta + wine.

414 North Main Street, Fremont, NE 68025

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

