Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ambrogio by Acquerello

review star

No reviews yet

7566 Fay Ave, Ste A

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

DANCING WITH THE STARS TASTING MENU

$149.00

A WALK IN THE GARDEN TASTING MENU

$99.00

A BUTCHER'S FEAST

$125.00

SECRETS OF A FISHMONGER

$125.00

CHEF 'S TABLE

$210.00

BLACK TRUFFLES

$30.00

Champagne & Bubbles

Prosecco Superiore di Cartizze

$74.00

Prosecco Rosé Baccarat

$66.00

L'Atavique Tradition Extra-Brut

$139.00

Gran Rosé Dosage Zero

$129.00

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils Blanc de Blancs

$149.00

Henri Goutorbe Special Club Brut

$249.00

Dom Perignon '12

$499.00

Krug Cuvêe 169ème Édition

$449.00

Rose & Orange

Cannonau Rosato

$66.00

Etna Rosato

$87.00

Rosato di Carignano

$69.00

Vermentino In Vino Veritas

$79.00

Pinot Grigio Ramato

$69.00

Bianco Macerato

$99.00

Whites

Chardonnay

$71.00

Fiano di Manduria

$66.00

Sauvignon BIO

$89.00

Verdicchio

$74.00

Emilia Bianco BIO

$105.00

Malvasia Aromatica di Candia BIO

$74.00

Arneis

$68.00

Riesling Riserva

$88.00

Etna Bianco

$93.00

Vermentino Di Gallura

$69.00

Vernaccia di San Gimignano

$72.00

Ribolla Gialla

$89.00

Vermentino SeiPiù Bianco

$299.00

Reds

Pinot Nero 'Ruttars'

$99.00

Valpolicella Classico

$66.00

Pinot Nero 'Case Via'

$210.00

Ruchè di Castagnole Monferrato

$84.00

Carignano '6Mura Rosso'

$109.00

Nebbiolo Valtellina 'Dos Bel'

$139.00

Bovale 'Cangrande'

$109.00

Merlot 'Zirlo'

$74.00

Super Tuscan 'Iroso'

$79.00

Syrah Fontodi

$210.00

Barbaresco Gudrù

$99.00

Barbaresco Riserva Ricossa

$160.00

Garnacha Viña La Ceja

$69.00

Sangiovese 'Sassoalloro'

$95.00

Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore

$89.00

Gutturnio Superiore BIO

$110.00

Barbera 'Appassimento'

$79.00

Bonarda Riserva 'Povromme'

$84.00

Etna Rosso

$108.00

Barbaresco Riserva 3L Jeroboam

$899.00

Brunello di Montalcino '16

$109.00

Barolo '15

$104.00

Garnacha 'Doble Pasta'

$74.00

Amarone Classico della Valpolicella

$150.00

Carignano SeiPiù Rosso

$399.00

Tazzelenghe

$84.00

Super Tuscan 'Prezioso'

$139.00

Sagrantino di Montefalco

$110.00

Sagrantino di Montefalco Single Vineyard 'Colleallodole'

$224.00

Brunello di Montalcino Riserva '12

$228.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 'Luna Selvatica'

$140.00

Barolo 'La Serra'

$169.00

Barolo Riserva '10

$240.00

Amarone Classico della Vapolicella Riserva 'Destinée'

$480.00

Super Tuscan 'Schidione'

$595.00

Sangiovese 'Flaccianello della Pieve'

$520.00

Chianti Classico Riserva '10

$449.00

Chianti Classico Riserva '98

$499.00

Barolo

$2,499.00

Dessert Wines

Isole dei Nuraghi

$89.00

Passito di Sagrantino

$130.00

Wines by the Glass

GL Prosecco Superiore di Cartizze

$19.00

GL Prosecco Rosé Baccarat

$17.00

GL L'Atavique Tradition Extra-Brut

$35.00

GL Cannonau Rosato

$17.00

GL Vermentino 'In Vino Veritas'

$20.00

GL Chardonnay

$18.00

GL Fiano di Manduria

$17.00

GL Sauvignon BIO

$23.00

GL Pinot Nero 'Ruttars'

$25.00

GL Valpolicella Classico

$17.00

GL Merlot 'Zirlo'

$19.00

GL Super Tuscan 'Iroso'

$20.00

GL Brunello di Montalcino '16

$28.00

GL Barolo '15

$27.00

GL Garnacha 'Doble Pasta'

$19.00

GL Isole dei Nuraghi

$20.00

GL Passito di Sagrantino

$25.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Beers

Nazionale Blonde Ale

$12.50

Isaac Witbier

$12.50

L'IPPA IPA

$12.50

Nora Spice Beer

$12.50

Super Belgian Strong Amber Ale

$12.50

Sidro Italian Apples Cider

$12.50

Cocktails

The Original Bellini

$19.00

Rossini

$19.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$16.00

Mediterranean Spritz

$15.00

Coffee

Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Marocchino

$6.50

Hot Tea

$6.50

Sodas

Cola

$7.50

Cedrata

$7.50

Tonica al Fieno

$7.50

Ginger

$7.50

Spuma Nera

$7.50

Mela Zen

$7.50

Agrumata

$7.50

Organic Iced Tea

$7.50

Wine Pairing

Wine Pairing

$129.00

Chef's Table Wine Pairing

$199.00

Water

Premium Sparkling Water

$7.50

Acqua Panna Mineral Water

$7.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

“It matters not What you paint, but How and Why you paint it”

Location

7566 Fay Ave, Ste A, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
orange star4.5 • 1,833
7660 Fay Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Piazza 1909
orange starNo Reviews
7731 Fay Avenue La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
The Conrad
orange starNo Reviews
7600 Fay Avenue La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010 La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,826
7734 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
orange star4.3 • 1,151
7550 Fay Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Jolla

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
orange star4.5 • 1,833
7660 Fay Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,826
7734 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Jolla
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston